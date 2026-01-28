NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: NECB) (the "Company"), the parent holding company of NorthEast Community Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $10.8 million, or $0.81 per basic share and $0.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to net income of $10.2 million, or $0.78 per basic share and $0.75 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. In addition, the Company reported net income of $44.4 million, or $3.35 per basic share and $3.25 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to net income of $47.1 million, or $3.58 per basic share and $3.52 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Kenneth A. Martinek, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated "We are once again pleased to be able to report continued strong performance throughout our entire loan portfolio, with continuing focus on construction lending in high demand, high absorption sub-markets. Loan demand remains strong with outstanding unfunded commitments exceeding $680 million at December 31, 2025."

"Our New York City cooperative corporation lending program continues to grow, as does our multi-family lending throughout Eastern Massachusetts."

"Earlier this week, the Company also announced the retirement of Linda M. Swan as a director of the Company and the Bank, effective as of January 20, 2026, and the appointment of Lynette Bennett as a director of the Company and the Bank, effective as of January 22, 2026," Mr. Martinek continued. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Linda for her significant contributions to the Company and the Bank during her two stints as a director, which spanned over 28 years, and wish her well in retirement."

Highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 are as follows:

Performance metrics continue to be strong with a return on average total assets ratio of 2.11%, a return on average shareholders' equity ratio of 12.32%, and an efficiency ratio of 42.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported a return on average total assets ratio of 2.21%, a return on average shareholders' equity ratio of 13.12%, and an efficiency ratio of 40.70%.

Asset quality metrics continue to remain strong with no non-performing loans at either December 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024. We disposed of two foreclosed assets during 2025, resulting in no non-performing assets at December 31, 2025 compared to $5.1 million in non-performing assets at December 31, 2024. Our non-performing assets to total assets were 0.00% and 0.25% at December 31, 2025 and at December 31, 2024, respectively. Our allowance for credit losses related to loans totaled $4.7 million, or 0.25% of total loans at December 31, 2025 compared to $4.8 million, or 0.27% of total loans at December 31, 2024.

Total stockholders' equity increased by $33.4 million, or 10.5%, to $351.7 million, or 17.04% of total assets as of December 31, 2025 from $318.3 million, or 15.84% of total assets as of December 31, 2024.





Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $53.9 million, or 2.7%, to $2.1 billion at December 31, 2025, from $2.0 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in assets was primarily due to increases in net loans of $47.8 million, equity securities of $4.6 million, securities held-to-maturity of $3.7 million, and cash and cash equivalents of $2.9 million, partially offset by decreases in real estate owned of $5.1 million and accrued interest receivable of $1.3 million.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $2.9 million, or 3.7%, to $81.2 million at December 31, 2025 from $78.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was a result of an increase of $70.0 million in borrowings that funded increases of $47.8 million in loans, $4.6 million in equity securities, and $3.7 million in securities held-to-maturity, and a decrease of $53.5 million in deposits.

Equity securities increased $4.6 million, or 20.8%, to $26.6 million at December 31, 2025 from $22.0 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in equity securities was attributable to the purchase of $4.0 million in equity securities during the year ended December 31, 2025 and market appreciation of $521,000 due to market interest rate volatility during the year ended December 31, 2025.

Securities held-to-maturity increased $3.7 million, or 25.3%, to $18.3 million at December 31, 2025 from $14.6 million at December 31, 2024 due to purchases of $4.8 million in municipal bonds, partially offset by $1.1 million in maturities and pay-downs of various investment securities.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased $47.8 million, or 2.6%, to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2025 from $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in loans consisted of increases of $99.9 million in multi-family loans of which $59.6 million is attributed to residential cooperative building loans, $31.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $9.0 million in non-residential loans. The increases in these loan categories were partially offset by decreases of $89.8 million in construction loans, $1.6 million in consumer loans, $1.4 million in mixed-use loans, and $358,000 in one-to-four family loans. The decrease in our construction loan portfolio was due to normal pay-downs and principal reductions as construction projects were completed and either condominium units were sold to end buyers or multi-family rental buildings were refinanced by other financial institutions.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, we originated loans totaling $860.7 million consisting primarily of $665.1 million in construction loans, $119.9 million in multi-family loans of which $49.6 million is attributed to residential cooperative building loans, $64.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, $11.1 million in non-residential loans, and $730,000 in mixed-use loans. The $665.1 million in construction loans had 41.2% disbursed at loan closing, with the remaining funds to be disbursed over the terms of the construction loans.

The allowance for credit losses related to loans decreased to $4.7 million as of December 31, 2025, from $4.8 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses related to loans was due to charge-offs totaling $701,000 and negative provision for credit losses totaling $272,000, offset by recoveries totaling $875,000.

Premises and equipment increased $572,000, or 2.3%, to $25.4 million at December 31, 2025 from $24.8 million at December 31, 2024 primarily due to the purchases of additional fixed assets and the expansion of our Kiryas Joel branch office.

Federal Home Loan Bank stock increased $13,000, or 3.3%, to $410,000 at December 31, 2025 from $397,000 at December 31, 2024 primarily due to an increase in mortgage-related assets.

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") increased $695,000, or 2.7%, to $26.4 million at December 31, 2025 from $25.7 million at December 31, 2024 due to increases in the BOLI cash value.

Accrued interest receivable decreased $1.3 million, or 9.3%, to $12.2 million at December 31, 2025 from $13.5 million at December 31, 2024 due to a 75 basis point decrease in the Prime Rate that occurred in 2025, partially offset by an increase of $47.4 million in the loan portfolio.

Real estate owned decreased $5.1 million, or 100.0%, to none at December 31, 2025 from $5.1 million at December 31, 2024 due to the sale of two foreclosed properties to two independent third parties.

Property held for investment decreased $36,000, or 2.6%, to $1.3 million at December 31, 2025 from $1.4 million at December 31, 2024 due to the amortization of property.

Right of use assets?-?operating increased $655,000, or 16.4%, to $4.7 million at December 31, 2025 from $4.0 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to the physical expansion of a branch office and the resulting amendment of the operating lease and the renewal of another branch operating lease, partially offset by the amortization of the right of use assets.

Other assets decreased $621,000, or 5.4%, to $11.0 million at December 31, 2025 from $11.6 million at December 31, 2024 due to decreases of $2.5 million in tax assets and $9,000 in miscellaneous assets, partially offset by increases of $1.1 million in prepaid expenses and $819,000 in suspense accounts.

Total deposits decreased $53.5 million, or 3.2%, to $1.6 billion at December 31, 2025 from $1.7 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to decreases in certificates of deposit of $101.3 million, or 10.1% and non-interest bearing deposits of $15.2 million, or 5.3%, partially offset by increases in NOW/money market accounts of $59.1 million, or 24.3%, and savings account balances of $3.9 million, or 2.9%. The decrease of $101.3 million in certificates of deposit consisted of decreases in retail certificates of deposit of $69.8 million, or 13.6% and brokered certificates of deposit of $65.5 million, or 15.0%, partially offset by an increase in non-brokered listing services certificates of deposit of $34.0 million, or 101.3%.

The decrease in brokered certificates of deposit was due to management's strategy to reduce the cost of funds by "calling" higher rate brokered deposits on their call dates and to rely less on brokered deposits. The decrease in retail certificates of deposit was due to a shift in deposits to our retail high yield money market accounts. The increase in non-brokered listing services certificates of deposits was due to management's strategy to diversify funding sources.

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance increased $734,000, or 45.4%, to $2.4 million at December 31, 2025 from $1.6 million at December 31, 2024 due primarily to accumulation of real estate tax payments from borrowers.

Borrowings increased to $70.0 million at December 31, 2025 from none at December 31, 2024 due primarily to management's strategy to diversify funding sources.

Lease liability - operating increased $688,000, or 16.7%, to $4.8 million at December 31, 2025 from $4.1 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to the physical expansion of a branch office and the resulting amendment of the operating lease and the renewal of another branch operating lease, partially offset by the amortization of the lease liability.

Accounts payable and accrued expenses increased $2.8 million, or 19.2%, to $17.3 million at December 31, 2025 from $14.5 million at December 31, 2024 due primarily to increases in accrued expense of $812,000, accrued dividends payable of $673,000, deferred compensation of $615,000, accrued borrowing interest expense of $512,000, and the allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet commitments of $175,000, partially offset by a decrease in suspense account-loan closings of $12,000.

The allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet commitments increased $175,000, or 24.9%, to $879,000 at December 31, 2025 from $704,000 at December 31, 2024 due primarily to an increase of $117.7 million, or 20.9%, in off-balance sheet commitments from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025.

Stockholders' equity increased $33.4 million, or 10.5% to $351.7 million at December 31, 2025, from $318.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity was due to net income of?$44.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $1.1 million in earned employee stock ownership plan shares coupled with a reduction of?$869,000 in unearned employee stock ownership plan shares, the amortization expense of $2.0 million relating to restricted stock and stock options granted under the Company's 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, and $9,000 in other comprehensive income, partially offset by dividends declared of?$13.4 million, stock repurchases of $1.6 million, and $18,000 in stock options exercised.

Results of Operations for the Quarters Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $25.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $25.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income of $160,000, or 0.6%, was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense that exceeded a decrease in interest income caused by a decrease in the cost of funds for interest-bearing liabilities that exceeded the decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Total interest and dividend income decreased $1.9 million, or 4.6%, to $38.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from $40.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in interest and dividend income was due to a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets by 60 basis points from 8.46% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to 7.86% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $52.7 million, or 2.8%, to $2.0 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from $1.9 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Interest expense decreased $2.0 million, or 13.4%, to $13.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from $15.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in interest expense was due to a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities by 61 basis points from 4.34% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities of?$10.8 million, or 0.8%, to $1.4 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from $1.4 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Our net interest margin decreased 11 basis points, or 2.1%, to 5.18% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to 5.29% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to a 175 basis points decrease in the Federal Funds rate from September 2024 to December 2025 that resulted in a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a smaller decrease in the cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.

Credit Loss Expense

The Company recorded a credit loss expense reduction of $334,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to a credit loss expense of $1.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The credit loss expense reduction of $334,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was due to a recovery of unused interest reserve deposits totaling $334,000 from a foreclosed construction loan. The credit loss expense of $1.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to charge-offs totaling $1.2 million.

With respect to the allowance for credit losses for loans, we charged-off $24,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as compared to charge-offs of $1.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The charge-offs during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts. The charge-offs during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were due to an uncollectible $1.0 million commercial and industrial loan, an overdrawn demand deposit account totaling $202,000, and various smaller unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

We recorded recoveries of?$342,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to no recoveries during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The recoveries of $342,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were comprised of recoveries of $334,000 from unused interest reserve deposits from a construction loan and $8,000 from a previously charged-off unpaid overdraft on a demand deposit account.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $987,000 compared to non-interest income of $149,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase of $838,000, or 562.4%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to increases of $609,000 in unrealized gain on equity securities, $240,000 in other loan fees and service charges, $12,000 in BOLI income, and $5,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $28,000 in net gain on disposition of fixed assets.

The increase in unrealized gain on equity securities was due to an unrealized gain of $55,000 on equity securities during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to an unrealized loss of $554,000 on equity securities during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The unrealized gain of $55,000 and unrealized loss of $554,000 on equity securities during the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, were due to market interest rate volatility during both periods.

The increase of $240,000 in other loan fees and service charges was due to increases of $194,000 in miscellaneous loan fees and $47,000 in ATM/debit card/ACH fees. The increase of $12,000 in BOLI income was due to an increase in the yield on BOLI assets.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $1.3 million, or 12.8%, to $11.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from $9.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $980,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $125,000 in real estate owned expense, $97,000 in other operating expense, $91,000 in outside data processing expense, and $53,000 in occupancy expense, partially offset by decreases of $56,000 in equipment expense and $22,000 in advertising expense.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of?$4.8 million and $4.3 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, we had approximately $237,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $205,000 in tax exempt income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Our effective income tax rate was 30.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to 29.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $100.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to $102.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in net interest income of $2.1 million, or 2.0%, was primarily due to a decrease in interest income that exceeded a decrease in interest expense caused by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets that exceeded the decrease in the cost of funds for interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income decreased $5.9 million, or 3.7%, to $154.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $160.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in interest and dividend income was due to a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets by 71 basis points from 8.75% for the year ended December 31, 2024 to 8.04% for the year ended December 31, 2025, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $88.2 million, or 4.8%, to $1.9 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $1.8 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Interest expense decreased $3.9 million, or 6.7%, to $53.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $57.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in interest expense was due to a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities by 46 basis points from 4.35% for the year ended December 31, 2024 to 3.89% for the year ended December 31, 2025, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of?$56.7 million, or 4.3%, to $1.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $1.3 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net interest margin decreased 37 basis points, or 6.6%, to 5.25% for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 5.62% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to a 175 basis points decrease in the Federal Funds rate from September 2024 to December 2025 that resulted in a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a smaller decrease in the cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.

Credit Loss Expense

The Company recorded a credit loss expense reduction of $97,000 for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to a credit loss expense of $740,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024. The credit loss expense reduction of $97,000 for the year ended December 31, 2025 was comprised of a credit loss expense reduction for loans of $272,000, offset by a credit loss expense for off-balance sheet commitments of $175,000.

The credit loss expense reduction for loans of $272,000 for the year ended December 31, 2025 was primarily due to a credit loss expense reduction of $334,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025 due to a recovery of unused interest reserve deposits totaling $334,000 from a foreclosed construction loan, offset by a credit loss expense of $62,000 during the first quarter of 2025 due to an increase in the multi-family loan portfolio.

The credit loss expense of $740,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 was comprised of a credit loss expense for loans of $1.0 million, partially offset by a credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $334,000 and a credit loss expense reduction for held-to-maturity investment securities of $10,000.

The credit loss expense for loans of $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily attributed to charge-offs totaling $1.3 million, partially offset by favorable trends in the economy. The credit loss expense reduction for off-balance sheet commitments of $334,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily attributed to a reduction of $157.6 million in the level of off-balance sheet commitments. The credit loss expense reduction for held-to-maturity investment securities of $10,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily attributed to a reduction of $708,000 in the level of applicable held-to-maturity investment securities.

We charged-off $702,000 during the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to charge-offs of $347,000 during the year ended December 31, 2024. The charge-offs in both years were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

We recorded recoveries of?$875,000 during the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to no recoveries during the year ended December 31, 2024. The recoveries of $875,000 during the year ended December 31, 2025 were comprised of recoveries of $350,000 from a previously charged-off non-residential mortgage loan, $334,000 from unused interest reserve deposits from a construction loan, and $191,000 from previously charged-off unpaid overdrafts on demand deposit accounts.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $4.1 million compared to non-interest income of $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase of $1.3 million, or 47.1%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to increases of $686,000 in unrealized gain on equity securities, $616,000 in other loan fees and service charges, and $39,000 in BOLI income, partially offset by decreases of $28,000 in net gain on disposition of fixed assets and $2,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest income.

The increase in unrealized gain on equity securities was due to an unrealized gain of $577,000 on equity securities during the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to an unrealized loss of $109,000 on equity securities during the year ended December 31, 2024. Both the unrealized gain/loss on equity securities during the 2025 and 2024 periods were due to market interest rate volatility during the respective periods. The increase of $616,000 in other loan fees and service charges was due to increases of $425,000 in miscellaneous loan fees, $188,000 in ATM/debit card/ACH fees, and $2,000 in deposit account fees. The increase in BOLI income of $39,000 was due to an increase in the yield on BOLI assets.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $3.6 million, or 9.2%, to $42.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $39.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $2.2 million in salaries and employee benefits, $626,000 in other operating expense, $474,000 in outside data processing expense, $164,000 in occupancy expense, $114,000 in real estate owned expense, and $8,000 in advertising expense, partially offset by a decrease of $22,000 in equipment expense.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of?$17.8 million and $18.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2025, we had approximately $867,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $802,000 in tax exempt income for the year ended December 31, 2024. Our effective income tax rates were 28.7% and 28.4% for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Asset Quality

We had no non-performing assets at December 31, 2025 compared to $5.1 million at December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets as of December 31, 2024 consisted of a foreclosed property totaling $4.3 million located in the Bronx, New York and a foreclosed property totaling $767,000 located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Bronx property was sold on June 30, 2025 to a third-party buyer at no loss to the Company which, in connection therewith, we provided the financing to complete the multi-family project. We charged off $222,000 in September 2025 on the Pittsburgh property and we sold the property on December 30, 2025 at a loss of $273,000.

Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was zero at December 31, 2025 as compared to 0.25% at December 31, 2024.

The Company's allowance for credit losses related to loans was $4.7 million, or 0.25% of total loans as of December 31, 2025, compared to $4.8 million, or 0.27% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. Based on a review of the loans that were in the loan portfolio at December 31, 2025, management believes that the allowance for credit losses related to loans is maintained at a level that represents its best estimate of inherent losses in the loan portfolio that were both probable and reasonably estimable.

In addition, at December 31, 2025, the Company's allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet commitments totaled $704,000 and the allowance for credit losses related to held-to-maturity debt securities totaled $126,000.

Capital

The Company's total stockholders' equity to assets ratio was 17.04% as of December 31, 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company had the ability to borrow $768.8 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, $35.8 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and $8.0 million from Atlantic Community Bankers Bank.

The Bank's capital position remains strong relative to current regulatory requirements and the Bank is considered a well-capitalized institution under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank had a tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 16.39% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.62%.

The Company completed its first stock repurchase program on April 14, 2023 whereby the Company repurchased 1,637,794 shares, or 10%, of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock. The cost of the first stock repurchase program totaled $23.0 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.

The Company commenced its second stock repurchase program on May 30, 2023 whereby the Company was to repurchase 1,509,218, or 10%, of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock. The Company terminated its second stock repurchase program on December 31, 2024 whereby the Company had repurchased 1,091,174, or 7.2% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock at the commencement of the second stock repurchase program. The cost of the second repurchase program totaled $17.2 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.

The Company commenced its third stock repurchase program on December 10, 2025 whereby the Company will repurchase 1,400,435, or 10%, of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased 40,924 shares of common stock under its third repurchase program, at a cost of $938,000, including commission costs.

About NorthEast Community Bancorp

NorthEast Community Bancorp, headquartered at 325 Hamilton Avenue, White Plains, New York 10601, is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank, which conducts business through its eleven branch offices located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts and three loan production offices located in New City, New York, White Plains, New York, and Danvers, Massachusetts. For more information about NorthEast Community Bancorp and NorthEast Community Bank, please visit www.necb.com.

Forward Looking Statement

NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and amounts due from depository institutions - 10,456 - 13,700 Interest-bearing deposits 70,719 64,559 Total cash and cash equivalents 81,175 78,259 Certificates of deposit 100 100 Equity securities 26,570 21,994 Securities held-to-maturity (net of allowance for credit losses of $126 and $126, respectively) 18,315 14,616 Loans receivable 1,860,066 1,812,647 Deferred loan costs (fees), net 268 (49 - Allowance for credit losses (4,731 - (4,830 - Net loans 1,855,603 1,807,768 Premises and equipment, net 25,377 24,805 Investments in restricted stock, at cost 410 397 Bank owned life insurance 26,433 25,738 Accrued interest receivable 12,228 13,481 Real estate owned - 5,120 Property held for investment 1,334 1,370 Right of Use Assets?-?Operating 4,656 4,001 Right of Use Assets?-?Financing 343 347 Other assets 10,964 11,585 Total assets - 2,063,508 - 2,009,581 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing - 271,924 - 287,135 Interest bearing 1,344,977 1,383,240 Total deposits 1,616,901 1,670,375 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,352 1,618 Borrowings 70,000 - Lease Liability?-?Operating 4,796 4,108 Lease Liability?-?Financing 434 609 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 17,325 14,530 Total liabilities 1,711,808 1,691,240 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 13,963,432 shares and 14,016,254 shares outstanding, respectively 140 140 Additional paid-in capital 111,575 110,091 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (5,218 - (6,088 - Retained earnings 244,970 213,974 Accumulated other comprehensive income 233 224 Total stockholders' equity 351,700 318,341 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 2,063,508 - 2,009,581

NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts) INTEREST INCOME: Loans - 37,721 - 39,081 - 149,624 - 153,902 Interest-earning deposits 546 1,144 3,370 5,202 Securities 326 247 1,124 909 Total Interest Income 38,593 40,472 154,118 160,013 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 11,803 15,160 49,718 55,619 Borrowings 1,322 5 3,625 1,564 Financing lease 10 9 39 38 Total Interest Expense 13,135 15,174 53,382 57,221 Net Interest Income 25,458 25,298 100,736 102,792 Provision for (reversal of) credit loss (334 - 1,026 (97 - 740 Net Interest Income after Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Loss 25,792 24,272 100,833 102,052 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Other loan fees and service charges 725 485 2,714 2,098 Gain (loss) on disposition of equipment (6 - 22 (6 - 22 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 182 170 695 656 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 55 (554 - 577 (109 - Other 31 26 114 116 Total Non-Interest Income 987 149 4,094 2,783 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 6,184 5,204 23,184 20,942 Occupancy expense 765 712 2,992 2,828 Equipment 173 229 868 890 Outside data processing 771 680 3,078 2,604 Advertising 86 108 426 418 Real estate owned expense 329 204 845 731 Other 2,882 2,785 11,275 10,649 Total Non-Interest Expenses 11,190 9,922 42,668 39,062 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 15,589 14,499 62,259 65,773 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,778 4,283 17,846 18,699 NET INCOME - 10,811 - 10,216 - 44,413 - 47,074

NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Per share data: Earnings per share - basic - 0.81 - 0.78 - 3.35 - 3.58 Earnings per share - diluted 0.79 0.75 3.25 3.52 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,297 13,132 13,261 13,136 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,670 13,582 13,659 13,359 Performance ratios/data: Return on average total assets 2.11 - 2.04 - 2.21 - 2.46 - Return on average shareholders' equity 12.32 - 12.90 - 13.12 - 15.59 - Net interest income - 25,458 - 25,298 - 100,736 - 102,792 Net interest margin 5.18 - 5.29 - 5.25 - 5.62 - Efficiency ratio 42.31 - 38.99 - 40.70 - 37.00 - Net charge-off ratio 0.01 - 0.28 - 0.04 - 0.08 - Loan portfolio composition: December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 One-to-four family - 3,114 - 3,472 Multi-family 306,508 206,606 Mixed-use 25,197 26,571 Total residential real estate 334,819 236,649 Non-residential real estate 38,463 29,446 Construction 1,336,329 1,426,167 Commercial and industrial 150,397 118,736 Consumer 58 1,649 Gross loans 1,860,066 1,812,647 Deferred loan (fees) costs, net 268 (49 - Total loans - 1,860,334 - 1,812,598 Asset quality data: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing - - - - Non-accrual loans - - OREO property - 5,120 Total non-performing assets - - - 5,120 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.25 - 0.27 - Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 0.00 - 0.00 - Non-performing loans to total loans 0.00 - 0.00 - Non-performing assets to total assets 0.00 - 0.25 - Bank's Regulatory Capital ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.62 - 13.92 - Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.36 - 13.65 - Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 15.36 - 13.65 - Tier 1 leverage ratio 16.39 - 14.44 -

NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance and dividend Yield Balance and dividend Yield (In thousands, except yield/cost information) (In thousands, except yield/cost information) Loan receivable gross - 1,872,265 - 37,721 8.06 - - 1,784,920 - 39,081 8.76 - Securities 42,679 307 2.88 - 36,817 232 2.52 - Federal Home Loan Bank stock 410 19 18.54 - 455 15 13.19 - Other interest-earning assets 49,861 546 4.38 - 90,279 1,144 5.07 - Total interest-earning assets 1,965,215 38,593 7.86 - 1,912,471 40,472 8.46 - Allowance for credit losses (4,748 - (4,833 - Non-interest-earning assets 89,461 92,422 Total assets - 2,049,928 - 2,000,060 Interest-bearing demand deposit - 299,928 - 2,476 3.30 - - 233,112 - 2,198 3.77 - Savings and club accounts 133,267 721 2.16 - 137,295 767 2.23 - Certificates of deposit 849,881 8,606 4.05 - 1,026,433 12,195 4.75 - Total interest-bearing deposits 1,283,076 11,803 3.68 - 1,396,840 15,160 4.34 - Borrowed money 125,839 1,332 4.23 - 1,293 14 4.33 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,408,915 13,135 3.73 - 1,398,133 15,174 4.34 - Non-interest-bearing demand deposit 266,628 263,711 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 23,445 21,428 Total liabilities 1,698,988 1,683,272 Equity 350,940 316,788 Total liabilities and equity - 2,049,928 - 2,000,060 Net interest income / interest spread - 25,458 4.13 - - 25,298 4.12 - Net interest rate margin 5.18 - 5.29 - Net interest earning assets - 556,300 - 514,338 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 139.48 - 136.79 -