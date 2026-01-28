Landstar System Holdings, Inc.: Landstar System Reports Fourth Quarter Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) ("Landstar" or the "Company") today confirmed its financial results for the 2025 fourth quarter. As previously disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 21, 2026, the Company reported total revenue of $1,174 million in the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $1,209 million in the 2024 fourth quarter. Landstar reported basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.70 for the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $1.31 in the 2024 fourth quarter.

"The Landstar team of independent business owners and employees performed well during the 2025 fourth quarter despite continued tough macro demand conditions in the freight transportation market. In fact, fourth quarter truck transportation revenue was nearly flat year over year, as the decrease in total revenue was primarily attributable to decreased ocean revenue. Our services hauled by unsided/platform equipment, a real bright spot for Landstar throughout 2025, continued to demonstrate sustained strength in the fourth quarter," said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro. "Truck revenue per load was another positive development related to the top line. Landstar achieved sequential improvement in truck revenue per load in the fourth quarter that exceeded pre-pandemic normal seasonality, and December truck revenue per load was six percent above fiscal October's truck revenue per load. Increased insurance and claims expense, however, had a significant adverse impact on our fourth quarter results, as the claim environment for freight transportation providers remains extremely challenging."

As previously disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 21, 2026, 2025 fourth quarter EPS reflected highly elevated insurance and claims costs of $56 million, an increase from the approximately $30 million of insurance and claims costs reported during the 2024 fourth quarter. The following items are reflected in insurance and claims for the 2025 fourth quarter:

$16.7 million, or $0.37 per share, of insurance and claims costs related to three tragic vehicular accidents, two of which occurred during the 2025 fourth fiscal quarter and the third of which occurred during fiscal year 2022 but involved a post-trial judgment entered against the Company by the court in January 2026; and

$5.3 million, or $0.12 per share, related to an increase in the Company's actuarily determined claim reserves.

In addition to the insurance and claims items reference above, the Company also recorded $2.1 million of additional non-cash impairment charges, or $0.05 per share, related to the ongoing sales process of Landstar Metro, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company's wholly-owned Mexican operating subsidiary, principally engaged in intra-Mexico truck transportation services.





4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Revenue - 1,174,469 - 1,209,330 Gross profit - 85,568 - 109,423 Variable contribution - 166,019 - 166,523 Operating income - 29,552 - 57,771 Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") - 0.70 - 1.31

(1) Dollars above in thousands, except per share amounts. (2) Please refer to the Consolidated Statements of Income and the Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution included below.





Landstar continues to return capital to stockholders through the Company's stock purchase program and dividends. During the 2025 fourth quarter, Landstar purchased 286,695 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $37.0 million, bringing the total number of common shares purchased during the 2025 fiscal year to 1,281,863 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $180.9 million. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 1,266,118 shares of the Company's common stock under its longstanding share purchase program. Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share payable on March 11, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 18, 2026.

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners ("BCOs") and truck brokerage carriers in the 2025 fourth quarter was $1,078 million, or 92% of revenue, compared to $1,081 million, or 89% of revenue, in the 2024 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2025 fourth quarter was $559 million, compared to $597 million in the 2024 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2025 fourth quarter was $401 million, compared to $362 million in the 2024 fourth quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2025 fourth quarter was $95 million, compared to $100 million in the 2024 fourth quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $77 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2025 fourth quarter, compared to $107 million, or 9% of revenue, in the 2024 fourth quarter.

During the 2025 fourth quarter, truck revenue per load increased approximately 1% compared to the 2024 fourth quarter, while the number of loads hauled via truck decreased approximately 1% compared to the 2024 fourth quarter.

Gross profit in the 2025 fourth quarter was $86 million, and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2025 fourth quarter was $166 million. Gross profit in the 2024 fourth quarter was $109 million, and variable contribution in the 2024 fourth quarter was $167 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2025 and 2024 fourth quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company's accompanying financial disclosures.

The Company's balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $452 million as of December 27, 2025. Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders' equity was 13%. Return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 12%.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures-

In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed non-GAAP financial measures: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company's financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company's results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements." This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar's business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "intention," "expects," "plans," "predicts," "may," "should," "could," "will," the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships and potential or imposed tariffs; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company's second largest such agent by revenue in the 2025 fiscal year; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company's computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; acquisitions and investments; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar's Form 10-K for the 2024 fiscal year, described in Part I, Item 1A Risk Factors, Landstar's Form 10-Q for the 2025 first quarter, described in Part II, Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended December 27, December 28, December 27, December 28, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue - 4,743,760 - 4,819,245 - 1,174,469 - 1,209,330 Investment income 13,685 14,810 3,065 3,822 Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation 3,688,343 3,745,241 912,582 945,857 Commissions to agents 387,397 392,751 95,868 96,950 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 61,586 58,781 14,590 14,643 Insurance and claims 159,436 113,929 56,127 30,099 Selling, general and administrative 230,548 217,708 56,245 55,095 Depreciation and amortization 46,388 56,738 10,504 12,737 Impairment of intangible and other assets 32,170 - 2,066 - Total costs and expenses 4,605,868 4,585,148 1,147,982 1,155,381 Operating income 151,577 248,907 29,552 57,771 Interest and debt expense (income) 996 (5,419 - 240 (964 - Income before income taxes 150,581 254,326 29,312 58,735 Income taxes 35,574 58,380 5,368 12,542 Net income - 115,007 - 195,946 - 23,944 - 46,193 Basic and diluted earnings per share - 3.31 - 5.51 - 0.70 - 1.31 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 34,717,000 35,538,000 34,214,000 35,328,000 Dividends per common share - 3.56 - 3.38 - 2.40 - 2.36

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 27, December 28, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 396,694 - 515,018 Short-term investments 55,531 51,619 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $12,490 and $12,904 670,137 683,841 Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $18,759 and $17,812 52,784 47,160 Assets held for sale 12,231 - Other current assets 28,949 22,229 Total current assets 1,216,326 1,319,867 Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $473,642 and $456,547 261,322 311,345 Goodwill 34,005 40,933 Other assets 124,282 141,166 Total assets - 1,635,935 - 1,813,311 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Cash overdraft - 56,654 - 61,033 Accounts payable 369,567 383,625 Current maturities of long-term debt 28,342 33,116 Insurance claims 87,343 40,511 Dividends payable 68,117 70,632 Liabilities held for sale 6,961 - Other current liabilities 78,856 84,237 Total current liabilities 695,840 673,154 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 48,480 69,191 Insurance claims 62,706 62,842 Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 33,244 35,685 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,590,708 and 68,559,269 686 686 Additional paid-in capital 261,256 255,260 Retained earnings 2,852,680 2,859,916 Cost of 34,531,982 and 33,243,196 shares of common stock in treasury (2,313,245 - (2,131,413 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,712 - (12,010 - Total shareholders' equity 795,665 972,439 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 1,635,935 - 1,813,311

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended December 27, December 28, December 27, December 28, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue generated through (in thousands): Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment - 2,328,386 - 2,447,810 - 558,946 - 596,573 Unsided/platform equipment 1,527,802 1,455,663 400,526 361,910 Less-than-truckload 95,856 99,828 23,627 21,926 Other truck transportation (1) 383,970 343,253 95,163 100,400 Total truck transportation 4,336,014 4,346,554 1,078,262 1,080,809 Rail intermodal 87,164 84,328 23,981 18,347 Ocean and air cargo carriers 241,433 289,902 52,737 88,173 Other (2) 79,149 98,461 19,489 22,001 - 4,743,760 - 4,819,245 - 1,174,469 - 1,209,330 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation

- 1,803,514 - 1,821,989 - 457,662 - 447,074 Number of loads: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment 1,124,539 1,170,772 274,492 282,877 Unsided/platform equipment 487,060 476,815 117,565 114,188 Less-than-truckload 151,518 153,253 35,826 33,907 Other truck transportation (1) 180,683 160,120 45,077 45,568 Total truck transportation 1,943,800 1,960,960 472,960 476,540 Rail intermodal 29,970 27,970 8,010 6,550 Ocean and air cargo carriers 31,120 34,440 6,750 8,320 2,004,890 2,023,370 487,720 491,410 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation

798,050 814,150 201,040 193,510 Revenue per load: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment - 2,071 - 2,091 - 2,036 - 2,109 Unsided/platform equipment 3,137 3,053 3,407 3,169 Less-than-truckload 633 651 659 647 Other truck transportation (1) 2,125 2,144 2,111 2,203 Total truck transportation 2,231 2,217 2,280 2,268 Rail intermodal 2,908 3,015 2,994 2,801 Ocean and air cargo carriers 7,758 8,418 7,813 10,598 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) - 2,260 - 2,238 - 2,276 - 2,310 Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue): Truck capacity providers: BCO Independent Contractors (3) 38 - 38 - 39 - 37 - Truck Brokerage Carriers 53 - 52 - 53 - 52 - Rail intermodal 2 - 2 - 2 - 2 - Ocean and air cargo carriers 5 - 6 - 4 - 7 - Other 2 - 2 - 2 - 2 - December 27, December 28, 2025 2024 Truck Capacity Providers: BCO Independent Contractors (3) 7,712 8,082 Truck Brokerage Carriers: Approved and active (4) 36,852 43,718 Other approved 25,938 26,527 62,790 70,245 Total available truck capacity providers 70,502 78,327 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3) 8,514 8,843 (1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.

(2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.

(3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.

(4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.



Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended December 27, December 28, December 27, December 28, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue - 4,743,760 - 4,819,245 - 1,174,469 - 1,209,330 Costs of revenue: Purchased transportation 3,688,343 3,745,241 912,582 945,857 Commissions to agents 387,397 392,751 95,868 96,950 Variable costs of revenue 4,075,740 4,137,992 1,008,450 1,042,807 Trailing equipment depreciation 27,195 27,950 6,366 7,186 Information technology costs (1) 13,675 22,744 2,747 4,629 Insurance-related costs (2) 161,370 115,764 56,748 30,642 Other operating costs 61,586 58,781 14,590 14,643 Other costs of revenue 263,826 225,239 80,451 57,100 Total costs of revenue 4,339,566 4,363,231 1,088,901 1,099,907 Gross profit - 404,194 - 456,014 - 85,568 - 109,423 Gross profit margin 8.5 - 9.5 - 7.3 - 9.0 - Plus: other costs of revenue 263,826 225,239 80,451 57,100 Variable contribution - 668,020 - 681,253 - 166,019 - 166,523 Variable contribution margin 14.1 - 14.1 - 14.1 - 13.8 - (1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company's independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.





