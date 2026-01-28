Celestica Inc.: Celestica Announces Fourth Quarter and FY 2025 Financial Results

Q4 2025 revenue and adjusted EPS* above the high end of our guidance ranges;
Raising 2026 annual outlook
(All amounts in U.S. dollars)
TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc.1 (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in data center infrastructure and advanced technology solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q4 2025).
Q4 2025 Highlights
- Revenue: $3.65 billion, increased 44% compared to $2.55 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4 2024).
- GAAP earnings from operations as a % of revenue: 8.6%, compared to 8.0% for Q4 2024.
- Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP)*: 7.7%, compared to 6.8% for Q4 2024.
- GAAP earnings per share2 (EPS): $2.31, compared to $1.29 for Q4 2024.
- Adjusted EPS2 (non-GAAP)*: $1.89, compared to $1.11 for Q4 2024.
- Repurchased 0.1 million common shares for cancellation for $35.7 million.
2025 Highlights
- Revenue: $12.39 billion, increased 28% compared to $9.65 billion for 2024.
- GAAP EPS2: $7.16, compared to $3.61 for 2024.
- Adjusted EPS2 (non-GAAP)*: $6.05, compared to $3.88 for 2024.
"Our financial performance in the fourth quarter was very strong, with revenue of $3.65 billion and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)* of $1.89, both exceeding the high end of our guidance ranges. We had a solid finish to 2025, achieving revenue of $12.4 billion, up 28%, while our adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)* grew 56% year-over-year," said Rob Mionis, President and CEO of Celestica.
"Driven by very strong results in 2025, and improved momentum into 2026, we are pleased to be raising our annual outlook. As demand for AI-related data center technologies continues to strengthen, we now expect revenue of $17.0 billion and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)* of $8.75 for 2026."
"We are continuing to align with our largest customers on their multi-year capacity roadmaps in support of their long-term AI infrastructure investments. We believe the revenue growth trajectory that we anticipate in 2026 will be sustained into 2027, and as a result, we are strategically increasing our planned capital investments to $1 billion this year. Importantly, we anticipate being able to fully fund this expansion organically through our operating cash flow."
1 Celestica has two operating and reportable segments: Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) (consists of our Communications and Enterprise (servers and storage) end markets) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) (comprised of our Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses). Segment performance is evaluated based on segment revenue, segment income, and segment margin (segment income as a percentage of segment revenue).
2 Per share information included in this press release is based on diluted shares outstanding unless otherwise noted.
* See Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Schedule 1 for, among other items, non-GAAP financial measures (and ratios) included in this press release, their definitions, uses, and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures in this press release are denoted with an asterisk
(1) The adjustments for taxes represent the tax effects (reflecting applicable effective tax rates) of the non-core items, which include our non-GAAP adjustments above.
Our GAAP effective tax rate is defined as (i) GAAP tax expense divided by (ii) earnings from operations minus finance costs and Miscellaneous Expense (Income) recorded on our statement of operations; our adjusted effective tax rate (non-GAAP) is defined as (i) adjusted tax expense (non-GAAP) divided by (ii) adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) minus finance costs. The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, our calculation of GAAP effective tax rate and adjusted effective tax rate (non-GAAP):
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP tax expense
|-
|33.8
|-
|37.8
|-
|150.7
|-
|104.2
|Earnings from operations
|-
|314.4
|-
|202.6
|-
|1,040.7
|-
|599.3
|Finance costs
|(12.6
|-
|(11.9
|-
|(52.6
|-
|(52.1
|-
|Miscellaneous Expense
|(0.5
|-
|(1.2
|-
|(4.9
|-
|(15.0
|-
|-
|301.3
|-
|189.5
|-
|983.2
|-
|532.2
|GAAP effective tax rate
|11
|-
|20
|-
|15
|-
|20
|-
|Adjusted tax expense (non-GAAP)
|-
|50.9
|-
|31.5
|-
|171.2
|-
|109.7
|Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)
|-
|282.3
|-
|173.6
|-
|927.0
|-
|622.6
|Finance costs
|(12.6
|-
|(11.9
|-
|(52.6
|-
|(52.1
|-
|-
|269.7
|-
|161.7
|-
|874.4
|-
|570.5
|Adjusted effective tax rate (non-GAAP)
|19
|-
|19
|-
|20
|-
|19
|-
The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, our calculation of GAAP ROIC % and adjusted ROIC % (non-GAAP) (in millions, except GAAP ROIC % and adjusted ROIC % (non-GAAP)):
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP earnings from operations
|-
|314.4
|-
|202.6
|-
|1,040.7
|-
|599.3
|Multiplier to annualize earnings
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Annualized GAAP earnings from operations
|-
|1,257.6
|-
|810.4
|-
|1,040.7
|-
|599.3
|Average net invested capital for the period*
|-
|2,619.5
|-
|2,386.7
|-
|2,498.7
|-
|2,292.4
|GAAP ROIC %
|48.0
|-
|34.0
|-
|41.6
|-
|26.1
|-
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted operating earnings (adjusted EBIAT) (non-GAAP)
|-
|282.3
|-
|173.6
|-
|927.0
|-
|622.6
|Multiplier to annualize earnings
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Annualized adjusted EBIAT (non-GAAP)
|-
|1,129.2
|-
|694.4
|-
|927.0
|-
|622.6
|Average net invested capital for the period*
|-
|2,619.5
|-
|2,386.7
|-
|2,498.7
|-
|2,292.4
|Adjusted ROIC % (non-GAAP)
|43.1
|-
|29.1
|-
|37.1
|-
|27.2
|-
|December 31
2025
|September 30
2025
|June 30
2025
|March 31
2025
|December 31
2024
|Net invested capital consists of:
|Total assets
|-
|7,213.1
|-
|6,606.7
|-
|6,241.1
|-
|5,834.9
|-
|5,988.2
|Less: cash
|595.6
|305.9
|313.8
|303.0
|423.3
|Less: ROU assets (operating and finance leases)
|173.1
|178.9
|174.9
|178.6
|180.8
|Less: accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities and provisions (excluding finance and operating lease liabilities) and income taxes payable
|3,882.0
|3,445.4
|3,265.7
|3,000.3
|2,969.2
|Net invested capital at period end*
|-
|2,562.4
|-
|2,676.5
|-
|2,486.7
|-
|2,353.0
|-
|2,414.9
|December 31
2024
|September 30
2024
|June 30
2024
|March 31
2024
|December 31
2023
|Net invested capital consists of:
|Total assets
|-
|5,988.2
|-
|5,924.8
|-
|5,872.8
|-
|5,711.5
|-
|5,890.5
|Less: cash
|423.3
|398.5
|434.0
|308.1
|370.4
|Less: ROU assets (operating and finance leases)
|180.8
|186.3
|200.1
|196.1
|170.0
|Less: accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities and provisions (excluding finance and operating lease liabilities) and income taxes payable
|2,969.2
|2,981.6
|2,946.2
|2,992.6
|3,168.4
|Net invested capital at period end*
|-
|2,414.9
|-
|2,358.4
|-
|2,292.5
|-
|2,214.7
|-
|2,181.7
* We use a two-point average to calculate average net invested capital for the quarter and a five-point average to calculate average net invested capital for the 12-month period. Average net invested capital for Q4 2025 is the average of net invested capital as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 and average net invested capital for full year 2025 is the average of net invested capital as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
|CELESTICA INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
|December 31
2025
|December 31
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|595.6
|-
|423.3
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,638.1
|2,069.0
|Inventories
|2,188.0
|1,760.6
|Other current assets
|251.5
|259.3
|Total current assets
|5,673.2
|4,512.2
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|586.0
|537.2
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|124.1
|124.4
|Goodwill
|333.1
|340.5
|Intangible assets, net
|266.2
|308.0
|Deferred income taxes
|156.4
|87.7
|Other non-current assets
|74.1
|78.2
|Total assets
|-
|7,213.1
|-
|5,988.2
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of borrowings under credit facility and finance lease obligations
|-
|26.0
|-
|26.5
|Accounts payable
|1,866.1
|1,294.8
|Accrued and other current liabilities and provisions
|1,896.8
|1,606.6
|Income taxes payable
|150.7
|93.5
|Total current liabilities
|3,939.6
|3,021.4
|Long-term portion of borrowings under credit facility and finance lease obligations
|750.5
|770.2
|Pension and non-pension post-employment benefit obligations
|89.5
|83.8
|Other non-current liabilities and provisions
|176.0
|167.4
|Deferred income taxes
|41.2
|49.4
|Total liabilities
|4,996.8
|4,092.2
|Equity:
|Total equity
|2,216.3
|1,896.0
|Total liabilities and equity
|-
|7,213.1
|-
|5,988.2
CELESTICA INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|-
|3,654.9
|-
|2,545.7
|-
|12,390.9
|-
|9,646.0
|Cost of sales
|3,221.8
|2,248.5
|10,896.8
|8,612.3
|Gross profit
|433.1
|297.2
|1,494.1
|1,033.7
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|70.1
|57.6
|259.9
|293.5
|Research and development
|30.2
|23.4
|118.2
|78.0
|Amortization of intangible assets
|12.0
|11.5
|45.6
|43.5
|Restructuring and other charges, net of recoveries
|6.4
|2.1
|29.7
|19.4
|Earnings from operations
|314.4
|202.6
|1,040.7
|599.3
|Finance costs
|12.6
|11.9
|52.6
|52.1
|Miscellaneous expense
|0.5
|1.2
|4.9
|15.0
|Earnings before income taxes
|301.3
|189.5
|983.2
|532.2
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|Current
|86.1
|47.7
|219.1
|136.1
|Deferred
|(52.3
|-
|(9.9
|-
|(68.4
|-
|(31.9
|-
|33.8
|37.8
|150.7
|104.2
|Net earnings
|-
|267.5
|-
|151.7
|-
|832.5
|-
|428.0
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|-
|2.33
|-
|1.30
|-
|7.22
|-
|3.62
|Diluted
|-
|2.31
|-
|1.29
|-
|7.16
|-
|3.61
|Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts (in millions):
|Basic
|115.0
|116.3
|115.3
|118.1
|Diluted
|115.9
|117.3
|116.2
|118.7
|CELESTICA INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|December 31
|December 31
|Cash provided by (used in):
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities:
|Net earnings
|-
|267.5
|-
|151.7
|-
|832.5
|-
|428.0
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash flows from operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|52.7
|40.0
|175.7
|151.9
|Stock-based compensation (SBC)
|13.0
|10.1
|69.8
|57.4
|Total return swap (TRS) fair value adjustments
|(61.4
|-
|(51.5
|-
|(253.0
|-
|(91.0
|-
|Restructuring and other charges
|4.4
|-
|7.3
|5.9
|Unrealized losses on hedge derivatives
|1.0
|2.1
|4.7
|13.2
|Deferred income taxes
|(52.3
|-
|(9.9
|-
|(68.4
|-
|(31.9
|-
|Other
|(21.1
|-
|15.9
|3.0
|11.1
|Changes in non-cash working capital items:
|Accounts receivable
|(198.8
|-
|(61.3
|-
|(569.1
|-
|(270.7
|-
|Inventories
|(141.3
|-
|59.9
|(427.4
|-
|343.7
|Other current assets
|(17.8
|-
|8.1
|(25.1
|-
|45.1
|Accounts payable, accrued and other current liabilities, provisions and income taxes payable
|404.7
|(21.7
|-
|909.5
|(188.8
|-
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|250.6
|143.4
|659.5
|473.9
|Investing activities:
|Cash paid for business acquisition, net of cash acquired
|-
|-
|-
|(36.1
|-
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(94.7
|-
|(47.6
|-
|(201.2
|-
|(170.9
|-
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|-
|-
|-
|2.9
|Other
|-
|(3.4
|-
|(2.5
|-
|(8.4
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(94.7
|-
|(51.0
|-
|(203.7
|-
|(212.5
|-
|Financing activities:
|Borrowings under revolving loans
|-
|313.0
|500.0
|798.0
|Repayments under revolving loans
|-
|(313.0
|-
|(500.0
|-
|(798.0
|-
|Borrowings under term loans
|-
|-
|-
|750.0
|Repayments under term loans
|(4.4
|-
|(4.4
|-
|(17.5
|-
|(617.7
|-
|Principal payments of finance leases
|(3.9
|-
|(2.6
|-
|(11.5
|-
|(9.7
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of capital stock
|-
|-
|0.3
|3.9
|Repurchase of capital stock for cancellation
|(35.7
|-
|(25.5
|-
|(153.4
|-
|(152.0
|-
|Purchase of treasury stock for SBC plans
|-
|(18.0
|-
|(221.6
|-
|(119.6
|-
|Proceeds from TRS settlement
|246.6
|-
|345.2
|32.3
|SBC cash settlement
|(68.8
|-
|(15.6
|-
|(224.8
|-
|(84.6
|-
|Debt issuance costs paid
|-
|(1.5
|-
|(0.2
|-
|(11.1
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|133.8
|(67.6
|-
|(283.5
|-
|(208.5
|-
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|289.7
|24.8
|172.3
|52.9
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|305.9
|398.5
|423.3
|370.4
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|-
|595.6
|-
|423.3
|-
|595.6
|-
|423.3
|Supplemental disclosure information:
|Interest paid
|-
|13.4
|-
|12.3
|-
|54.1
|-
|52.9
|Net income taxes paid
|-
|72.9
|-
|34.4
|-
|174.8
|-
|106.3
|Non-cash investing activity:
|Unpaid purchases of property, plant and equipment at end of period
|-
|59.4
|-
|29.7
|-
|59.4
|-
|29.7