Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Announces 44.4% Increase in Net Earnings for the Year Ended December 31, 2025 and Fourth Quarter Net Income of $4.7 Million, Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.77

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share

Manhattan, KS, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. ("Landmark"; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.77 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.81 per share in the third quarter of 2025 and $0.54 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Net earnings for the fourth quarter totaled $4.7 million, compared to $4.9 million in the prior quarter and $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.17%, the return on average equity was 11.88% and the efficiency ratio(1) was 62.8%.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, diluted earnings per share totaled $3.07, an increase of $0.92 compared to $2.15 during the same period in 2024. Net earnings for 2025 totaled $18.8 million, compared to $13.0 million in 2024, or an increase of 44.4%. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.17%, the return on average equity was 12.68%, and the efficiency ratio(1) was 62.7%.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights

Total revenue increased to $18.7 million, a 2.9% increase over the prior quarter.

Net interest margin improved to 4.03%, a 20-basis-point increase compared to the prior quarter, driven by slightly higher yields on earning assets and lower funding costs.

Average deposit balances increased $8.8 million during the quarter, while the cost of deposits improved to 1.50%.

Capital ratios remain strong and tangible common equity to assets increased to 8.03% from 7.66% as of September 30, 2025.

Book value per share was $26.44 as of December 31, 2025, compared to $25.64 as of September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share1) grew to $20.79, a 16.4% annualized growth rate over the prior quarter.



2025 Performance Highlights

Return on average assets increased to 1.17% compared to 0.83% for 2024.

Return on average equity increased to 12.68% compared to 10.01% for 2024.

Net earnings increased $5.8 million, or 44.4%, to $18.8 million, mainly due to strong growth in net interest income and well-controlled non-interest expense.

Net interest income grew $10.0 million due to higher interest on loans coupled with lower interest costs.

Net interest margin increased to 3.86% compared to 3.28% in the prior year.

The efficiency ratio (1) improved to 62.7% compared to 69.1% for 2024.

improved to 62.7% compared to 69.1% for 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, average loans grew $112.3 million, or 11.5%, due primarily to strong growth in commercial real estate loan originations and residential mortgages.

Total year-end deposits grew $60.1 million, or 4.5%. The loan to deposit ratio totaled 79.1% at year-end.

Net charge-offs totaled 0.25% of average loans while non-performing loans totaled $10.0 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 23.8%, from year-end 2024.



(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release for a reconciliation.

In announcing these results, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark said "Our fourth quarter results capped off a year of outstanding revenue growth, increased profitability, and solid growth in diluted earnings per share and tangible book value per share. For the year, we delivered four consecutive quarters of net interest income expansion, average loan growth of 11.5% year-over-year, reduced deposit costs and an improved efficiency ratio. While we maintained solid expense discipline throughout 2025, we also made investments in our people and enhanced our capabilities to better serve our customers and prospects. As we wrap up 2025, I am deeply grateful to our associates and directors for their continued dedication to putting people first and building the meaningful connections that empower our customers and strengthen the communities we proudly serve."

Dividend Declaration

Landmark's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid February 26, 2026, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call

Landmark will host a conference call to review the Company's fourth quarter financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Interested parties may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 980662. A replay of the call will be available through February 5, 2026, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 974716.

SUMMARY OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $14.8 million, representing an increase of $695,000, or 4.9%, compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $2.4 million, or 19.3%, compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income this quarter compared to the prior quarter was driven by higher rates on loans and investments despite lower average balances, coupled with lower interest expense on deposits and other borrowings. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 4.03%, an increase of 20 basis points as compared to the prior quarter and an increase of 52 basis points from 3.51% during the fourth quarter of the prior year. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased three basis points to 6.40% in the fourth quarter, while the yield on investment securities grew to 3.39%.

Compared to the third quarter of 2025, interest on deposits decreased $272,000, or 5.0%, due to lower rates, partially offset by increased average balances. Interest on other borrowed funds decreased $325,000 from the third quarter of 2025, due to lower rates and average balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 12 basis points from the prior quarter, to 2.06%, primarily due to lower rates on money market and checking accounts and certificates of deposit. The average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 16 basis points to 4.93% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $169,000 from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a loss of $101,000 on sales of lower-yielding investment securities as part of our ongoing strategy to improve future interest income.

Non-Interest Expense

During the fourth quarter of 2025, non-interest expense totaled $12.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 9.0%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $386,000, or 3.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Compared to the prior quarter, the increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $511,000 in compensation and benefits expense and $173,000 in professional fees, along with a valuation allowance recorded on repossessed assets held for sale of $356,000. The increase in compensation and benefits was attributable to an increase in the number of employees coupled with higher incentive compensation costs tied to improved company performance, while the increase in professional fees was primarily due to higher audit and consulting costs.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate was 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 18.7% in the third quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2025, gross period-end loans totaled $1.1 billion, a decrease of $6.3 million from the prior quarter, while average loans also declined $2.1 million. This decrease in period-end loans was primarily driven by lower commercial loans (decline of $8.5 million), and one-to-four family residential real estate (decline of $6.3 million), offset by growth in commercial real estate (growth of $4.7 million) and agriculture (growth of $2.9 million) loans. Investment securities available-for-sale decreased $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to maturities occurring during the quarter.

Period-end deposit balances increased $63.4 million to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2025, an annualized increase of 19.0% compared to the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was driven by an increase in money market and checking accounts of $71.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in certificates of deposit of $12.1 million. The increase in money market and checking accounts was primarily driven by seasonal growth in public fund deposit account balances. Total period-end borrowings decreased $79.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, the loan to deposits ratio was 79.1% compared to 83.4% in the prior quarter.

Stockholders' equity increased to $160.6 million (book value of $26.44 per share) as of December 31, 2025, from $155.7 million (book value of $25.64 per share) as of September 30, 2025. The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to net earnings for the quarter net of dividends paid, coupled with a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses (lower unrealized net losses on investment securities). The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 10.00% on December 31, 2025, from 9.63% on September 30, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12.5 million, or 1.12% of total gross loans, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $12.3 million, or 1.10% of total gross loans, on September 30, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $341,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.3 million during the third quarter of 2025 and $219,000 in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Net charge-offs were elevated in the third quarter of 2025 due to the charge-off of a single commercial credit previously discussed. A provision for credit losses of $500,000 was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $850,000 in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-performing loans totaled $10.0 million, or 0.90% of gross loans, at December 31, 2025, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.89% of gross loans, at September 30, 2025. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $4.3 million, or 0.38% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $4.9 million, or 0.43% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2025.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "LARK." Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Contact Information

Mark Herpich Shelley Reed Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations (785) 565-2000 (913) 563-5672 mherpich@banklandmark.com sreed@banklandmark.com

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including the effects of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from actions taken by the federal government, including the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and "fintech" companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) rapid and expensive technological changes implemented by us and other parties in the financial services industry, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequence to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (x) the loss of key executives or employees; (xi) changes in consumer spending; (xii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiii) the commencement, cost and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which the Company may become subject; (xiv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xv) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, military conflicts, acts of war, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and recent military actions in Venezuela, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvi) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xvii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xviii) concentrations within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including commercial real estate loans); (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxi) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party vendors' information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiii) declines in real estate values; (xxiv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; (xxv) the Company's success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark's financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 20,982 - 23,947 - 25,038 - 21,881 - 20,275 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 3,218 3,218 3,463 3,973 4,110 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value: U.S. treasury securities 53,183 50,833 51,624 58,424 64,458 Municipal obligations, tax exempt 87,809 97,383 100,802 101,812 107,128 Municipal obligations, taxable 90,603 82,236 75,037 70,614 71,715 Agency mortgage-backed securities 116,562 119,576 124,979 125,142 129,211 Total investment securities available-for-sale 348,157 350,028 352,442 355,992 372,512 Investment securities held-to-maturity 3,789 3,760 3,730 3,701 3,672 Bank stocks, at cost 5,756 8,021 10,946 6,225 6,618 Loans: One-to-four family residential real estate 375,299 381,641 377,133 355,632 352,209 Construction and land 20,531 19,741 26,373 28,645 25,328 Commercial real estate 394,323 389,574 370,455 359,579 345,159 Commercial 178,201 186,656 204,303 190,881 192,325 Agriculture 102,829 99,897 100,348 101,808 100,562 Municipal 6,874 6,884 6,938 7,082 7,091 Consumer 33,666 33,660 32,234 31,297 29,679 Total gross loans 1,111,723 1,118,053 1,117,784 1,074,924 1,052,353 Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process (872 - (763 - (615 - (426 - (307 - Allowance for credit losses (12,458 - (12,299 - (13,762 - (12,802 - (12,825 - Loans, net 1,098,393 1,104,991 1,103,407 1,061,696 1,039,221 Loans held for sale, at fair value 5,141 3,578 4,773 2,997 3,420 Bank owned life insurance 40,176 39,890 39,607 39,329 39,056 Premises and equipment, net 19,325 19,449 19,654 19,886 20,220 Goodwill 32,377 32,377 32,377 32,377 32,377 Other intangible assets, net 1,990 2,123 2,275 2,426 2,578 Mortgage servicing rights 3,189 3,120 3,082 3,045 3,061 Real estate owned, net - - 167 167 167 Other assets 24,149 22,573 23,904 24,894 26,855 Total assets - 1,606,642 - 1,617,075 - 1,624,865 - 1,578,589 - 1,574,142 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand 364,695 365,959 351,993 368,480 351,595 Money market and checking 650,987 579,413 562,919 613,459 636,963 Savings 151,406 146,291 148,092 149,223 145,514 Certificates of deposit 221,766 233,837 210,897 204,660 194,694 Total deposits 1,388,854 1,325,500 1,273,901 1,335,822 1,328,766 FHLB and other borrowings 10,567 90,483 155,110 48,767 53,046 Subordinated debentures 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 Repurchase agreements 1,501 1,420 5,825 6,256 13,808 Accrued interest and other liabilities 23,438 22,294 20,002 23,442 20,656 Total liabilities 1,446,011 1,461,348 1,476,489 1,435,938 1,437,927 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 61 58 58 58 58 Additional paid-in capital 102,597 95,330 95,266 95,148 95,051 Retained earnings 63,658 67,327 63,612 60,422 56,934 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,685 - (6,988 - (10,560 - (12,977 - (15,828 - Total stockholders' equity 160,631 155,727 148,376 142,651 136,215 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,606,642 - 1,617,075 - 1,624,865 - 1,578,589 - 1,574,142



LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

Three months ended, Year ended, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income: Loans - 17,858 - 17,783 - 15,955 - 69,222 - 61,400 Investment securities: Taxable 2,227 2,198 2,210 8,768 9,298 Tax-exempt 681 700 738 2,801 3,008 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 71 58 49 225 193 Total interest income 20,837 20,739 18,952 81,016 73,899 Interest expense: Deposits 5,138 5,410 5,350 20,928 22,310 FHLB and other borrowings 550 857 737 2,833 3,886 Subordinated debentures 344 361 389 1,420 1,635 Repurchase agreements 16 17 77 150 344 Total interest expense 6,048 6,645 6,553 25,331 28,175 Net interest income 14,789 14,094 12,399 55,685 45,724 Provision for credit losses 500 850 1,500 2,350 2,300 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,289 13,244 10,899 53,335 43,424 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 2,671 2,660 2,710 10,195 10,742 Gains on sales of loans, net 925 948 522 3,175 2,386 Bank owned life insurance 286 283 976 1,119 1,723 Losses on sales of investment securities, net (101 - - (1,031 - (103 - (1,031 - Other 118 177 194 565 924 Total non-interest income 3,899 4,068 3,371 14,951 14,744 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 6,815 6,304 6,264 25,507 23,103 Occupancy and equipment 1,293 1,364 1,550 5,153 5,663 Data processing 546 476 452 2,047 1,889 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles 224 247 240 948 1,164 Professional fees 919 746 1,043 2,950 2,912 Valuation allowance on assets held for sale 356 - - 356 1,108 Other 2,107 2,114 2,325 8,272 8,240 Total non-interest expense 12,260 11,251 11,874 45,233 44,079 Earnings before income taxes 5,928 6,061 2,396 23,053 14,089 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,188 1,131 (886 - 4,278 1,086 Net earnings - 4,740 - 4,930 - 3,282 - 18,775 - 13,003 Net earnings per share (1) Basic - 0.78 - 0.81 - 0.54 - 3.09 - 2.15 Diluted 0.77 0.81 0.54 3.07 2.15 Dividends per share (1) 0.20 0.20 0.19 0.80 0.76 Shares outstanding at end of period (1) 6,074,381 6,073,744 6,063,958 6,074,381 6,063,958 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1) 6,073,867 6,072,915 6,063,988 6,070,662 6,045,959 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1) 6,129,670 6,121,123 6,079,252 6,118,861 6,052,496 Tax equivalent net interest income - 14,954 - 14,260 - 12,574 - 56,358 - 46,428

(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2025 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2025.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

As of or for the

three months ended, As of or for the

year ended, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.17 - 1.21 - 0.83 - 1.17 % 0.83 % Return on average equity (1) 11.88 - 13.00 - 9.54 - 12.68 % 10.01 % Net interest margin (1)(2) 4.03 - 3.83 - 3.51 - 3.86 % 3.28 % Effective tax rate 20.0 - 18.7 - -37.0 - 18.6 % 7.7 % Efficiency ratio (3) 62.8 - 61.2 - 70.0 - 62.7 % 69.1 % Adjusted non-interest income to total income (3) 21.2 - 22.2 - 25.9 - 21.2 % 25.3 % Average balances: Investment securities - 359,146 - 362,717 - 409,648 - 365,837 - 432,928 Loans 1,106,438 1,108,545 1,010,153 1,086,576 974,293 Assets 1,612,385 1,617,429 1,568,821 1,599,415 1,558,236 Interest-bearing deposits 987,965 984,335 944,969 979,361 938,223 Total deposits 1,356,125 1,347,357 1,314,338 1,340,280 1,301,372 FHLB and other borrowings 49,647 72,871 57,507 61,273 70,226 Subordinated debentures 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 Repurchase agreements 1,878 1,833 12,212 4,730 12,216 Stockholders' equity - 158,242 - 150,434 - 136,933 - 148,032 - 129,944 Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1): Investment securities 3.39 - 3.35 - 3.03 - 3.34 % 3.00 % Loans 6.40 - 6.37 - 6.28 - 6.37 % 6.30 % Total interest-bearing assets 5.66 - 5.61 - 5.34 - 5.60 % 5.28 % Interest-bearing deposits 2.06 - 2.18 - 2.25 - 2.14 % 2.38 % Total deposits 1.50 - 1.59 - 1.62 - 1.56 % 1.71 % FHLB and other borrowings 4.40 - 4.67 - 5.10 - 4.62 % 5.53 % Subordinated debentures 6.30 - 6.62 - 7.15 - 6.56 % 7.55 % Repurchase agreements 3.38 - 3.68 - 2.51 - 3.17 % 2.82 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.26 - 2.44 - 2.52 - 2.37 - 2.70 % Capital ratios: Equity to total assets 10.00 - 9.63 - 8.65 - Tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 8.03 - 7.66 - 6.58 - Book value per share - 26.44 - 25.64 - 22.46 Tangible book value per share (3) - 20.79 - 19.96 - 16.70 Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans): Beginning balance - 12,299 - 13,762 - 11,544 - 12,825 - 10,608 Charge-offs (459 - (2,380 - (246 - (3,050 - (659 - Recoveries 118 67 27 333 476 Provision for credit losses for loans 500 850 1,500 2,350 2,400 Ending balance - 12,458 - 12,299 - 12,825 - 12,458 - 12,825 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments - 150 - 150 - 150 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans - 9,994 - 9,999 - 13,115 Accruing loans over 90 days past due - - - Real estate owned - - 167 Total non-performing assets - 9,994 - 9,999 - 13,282 Loans 30-89 days delinquent - 4,274 - 4,853 - 6,201 Other ratios: Loans to deposits 79.09 - 83.36 - 78.21 - Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding 0.38 - 0.43 - 0.59 - Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding 0.90 - 0.89 - 1.25 - Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.62 - 0.62 - 0.84 - Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding 1.12 - 1.10 - 1.22 - Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 124.65 - 123.00 - 97.79 - Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.12 - 0.83 - 0.09 - 0.25 - 0.02 %

(1) Information is annualized.

(2) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)