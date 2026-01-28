GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GBFH ), the parent company of GBank (the "Bank"), today reported record net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $7.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share. The results for the fourth quarter of 2025 include unusual items with a net impact of $192 thousand after-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, primarily associated with severance expenses as well as costs incurred related to the discontinuation of a third-party credit card marketing campaign, partially offset by gains recognized on investment security sales. Adjusted net income1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $7.6 million, or $0.52 adjusted diluted earning per share(1)-

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income was $20.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to $18.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. The net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 includes the above mentioned items, as well as severance expenses incurred during the third quarter of 2025 and certain non-recurring expenses associated with the listing of the Company's common stock with the Nasdaq Capital Market. Adjusted net income(1) for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $24.1 million, or $1.66 adjusted diluted earning per share(1)-

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Record net revenue (1) of $20.7 million, a 2.7% increase compared to the third quarter of 2025





Return on average assets of 2.20% compared to 1.37% for the third quarter of 2025 and return on average stockholders' equity of 18.03% compared to 10.89% for the third quarter of 2025





Gain on loan sales of $3.6 million on loans sold of $92.3 million, compared to gain on loan sales of $3.6 million on loans sold of $110.8 million for the third quarter of 2025





Gain on loan sales margin (1) of 3.93% compared to 3.24% for the third quarter of 2025





Credit card transaction volume of $99.3 million and net interchange fees of $1.8 million, compared to $131.3 million and $2.4 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025





U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") lending and commercial banking loan originations of $126.4 million, compared to $242.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. SBA lending activity during the fourth quarter of 2025 was impacted by the government shutdown in effect from October 1, 2025, through November 12, 2025.





Non-performing assets, excluding government guaranteed portions(1), of $12.5 million as of December 31, 2025, representing 0.92% of total assets



Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes certain unusual items presented in the table below.

($'s in 000, except per share data) Description Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Year Ended

December 31, 2025 Form S-1 and Uplist Costs - - - 1,079 Severance Expenses 257 1,258 Costs Incurred Related to Discontinued Credit Card Marketing Campaign 416 2,108 Net Gains on Sales of Investment Securities (426 - (426 - Pre-Tax Impact - 247 - 4,019 After-Tax Impact at 22.22% Rate - 192 - 3,126 Per Share Impact - 0.01 - 0.22 Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share - 0.51 - 1.44 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (1) - 0.52 - 1.66

Form S-1 and uplist costs of $1.1 million pre-tax for the year ended December 31, 2025 consist of the non-recurring legal, professional, and audit fees associated with the preparation of filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the registration of the Company's shares of common stock and listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Severance expenses of $1.3 million pre-tax for the year ended December 31, 2025 include salaries, benefits, and stock compensation expenses tied to the reorganization of senior management. The Bank terminated an early generation third-party non-gaming credit card marketing agreement which resulted in credit card promotion expenses totaling $416 thousand pre-tax during the fourth quarter of 2025, and credit card promotion, fraud and credit expenses of $2.1 million pre-tax for the year ended December 31, 2025. All the transactions associated with this program were non-gaming transactions.

Edward M. Nigro, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated, "Despite several one-time items, including reductions related to the SBA government shutdown, delays in our VISA Signature credit card growth, and delays in the BoltBetz/Pooled Player Account (PPA) launch, we delivered strong year-over-year growth. SBA originations increased to a record $576.0 million, up from $501.9 million, while credit card transaction volume grew to $420.5 million from $73.8 million, and BoltBetz/PPA is now live. Looking ahead, we believe our ability to drive meaningful growth in 2026 and beyond will be fueled by our Gaming and Fintech investments, along with continued improvements to our core banking platform."

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net interest income totaled $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of $457 thousand, or 3.5%, compared to $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.7 million, or 14.1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

The increase in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by higher average balances of interest earning assets partially offset by volume-driven increases in deposit interest expense, as the growth in earning assets was primarily funded by interest bearing demand and certificates of deposit growth. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities continued to trend downward from 4.02% during the third quarter of 2025 to 3.96% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The increase in net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily volume driven, as higher interest income from growth in average loan and interest-bearing cash balances more than offset increases in interest expense resulting from higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits.

The yield on investment securities was 4.51% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 4.62% for the third quarter of 2025 and 4.74% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the yield when compared to the previous quarter and the same quarter of 2024 was the result of a reduction in yield on certain variable rate securities due to lower long-term interest rates.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company sold $52.0 million of investment securities and realized a collective pre-tax gain on the sales of $426 thousand as part of a balance sheet repositioning to address asset-liability management objectives given the recent changes in the interest rate environment. The investment securities sold consisted of (i) available-for-sale securities with an aggregate amortized cost of $13.6 million, and (ii) the entire portfolio of held-to-maturity securities with an aggregate amortized cost of $38.4 million.

The Company's net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 4.21%, compared to 4.35% for the third quarter of 2025 and 4.53% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the previous quarter was attributable to the impact of a 25 basis point decrease in the target federal funds rate on the Company's variable rate loan portfolio. The year-over-year decline in quarterly net interest margin reflects the impact of a cumulative 75 basis point reduction in the target federal funds rate on the Company's variable-rate loan portfolio over the preceding twelve months.

The Company recorded a reversal (benefit) for credit losses on loans of $130 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.2 million of provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2025, and $1.3 million of provision expense recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024. The benefit for credit losses on loans recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 reflects adjustments to model inputs more reflective of historic losses experienced within the Company's commercial real estate loan portfolio.

Non-interest income was $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $86 thousand increase in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to net gains on sales of investment securities totaling $426 thousand as well as an increase in loan servicing income of $201 thousand due to a higher average balance of loans serviced by the Bank. These favorable variances were offset by a $600 thousand decrease in net interchange fees on credit cards due to a decrease in the volume of credit card transactions when compared to the prior quarter. The $1.5 million increase in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by favorable increases in (i) credit card net interchange fees of $859 thousand as credit card transaction volume increased from $51.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $99.3 million for the same period in 2025, (ii) net gains on sales of investment securities of $426 thousand recorded during the fourth quarter of 2025, and (iii) a $366 thousand increase in loan servicing income.

Net revenue(1) totaled $20.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $543 thousand, or 2.7%, compared to $20.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $3.2 million, or 18.0%, when compared to $17.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expense was $11.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in non-interest expense was due to the previous quarter reflecting higher expenses related to severance and the discontinued credit card program. The Company's efficiency ratio was 55.3% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 61.1% for the third quarter of 2025 and 55.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense was $2.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company's effective tax rate was 21.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 19.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and 23.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The fluctuations in the effective tax rate are largely driven by the timing and volume of certain stock-based compensation transactions resulting in tax benefits to the Company, as well as the timing and volume of state tax adjustments.

Net income was $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.1 million from $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $2.2 million from $5.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.30 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.37 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings per share and other share-based metrics have been impacted by the shares issued in the previously disclosed private placement of shares of the Company's common stock completed in October 2024.

The Company had 184 full-time equivalent employees as of December 31, 2025, compared to 187 full-time equivalent employees as of September 30, 2025, and 169 full-time equivalent employees as of December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 4.5% to $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2025, from $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2025, and increased 21.1% from $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets from September 30, 2025 was driven by higher loan balances as well as an increase in other assets due to an increase in miscellaneous receivables for both (i) cash in-transit related to certain investment security sales occurring during the quarter totaling $10.2 million, and (ii) an increase in balances due from the SBA related to the workout of certain government guaranteed loans totaling $6.1 million. The increase in total assets from December 31, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in loans, interest bearing deposits with banks, loan servicing assets, and all other assets. Total assets under management, including $1.0 billion of sold loans for which servicing is retained, totaled $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $959.3 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $940.6 million as of September 30, 2025, and $816.0 million as of December 31, 2024. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs increased $18.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, specifically credit cards, and partially offset by decreases in multifamily and residential loans. The increase in loans, net of deferred fees and costs, of $143.3 million from December 31, 2024, was primarily driven by an increase of $125.8 million in commercial real estate loans. Total government guaranteed loans as a percentage of loans(1) were 19.2% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 20.6% as of September 30, 2025, and 24.7% as of December 31, 2024.

The Company's allowance for credit losses totaled $9.9 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $10.6 million as of September 30, 2025, and $9.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.03% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1.12% as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding government guaranteed portions(1), was 1.28% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1.42% as of September 30, 2025, and 1.48% as of December 31, 2024.

Deposits totaled $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $50.5 million when compared to September 30, 2025, and an increase of $207.6 million from $935.1 million as of December 31, 2024. By deposit type, the increase from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $49.5 million in certificates of deposit, $7.6 million in savings and money market accounts, and a $7.2 million increase in interest bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $214.1 million as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $13.8 million from $227.9 million as of September 30, 2025, and a decrease of $25.5 million from $239.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

The Company's ratio of loans to deposits was 83.9% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 86.1% as of September 30, 2025, and 87.3% as of December 31, 2024.

The Company held short-term borrowings of $371 thousand as of December 31, 2025, compared to no short term borrowings held as of September 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $484.5 million in available borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, and through its various fed funds lines of credit with its correspondent banks.

Subordinated notes outstanding totaled $26.2 million as of December 31, 2025 compared to $26.1 million as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Stockholders' equity was $165.8 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $158.2 million as of September 30, 2025, and $140.7 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity when compared to both the prior quarter and the prior year is attributable to increases in retained earnings resulting from net income earned during each respective period.

The Company's ratio of common equity to total assets was 12.19% as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, compared to 12.54% as of December 31, 2024. The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.4% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 13.7% as of September 30, 2025, and 12.9% as of December 31, 2024. The increase in the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio since December 31, 2024 was impacted by the downstream of $15.0 million in additional capital from the Company to the Bank during the first quarter of 2025. The Company's book value per share was $11.52 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 4.1% from $11.07 as of September 30, 2025, and an increase of 16.7% from $9.87 as of December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a reversal (benefit) for the provision for credit losses for loans of $130 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.2 million of provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2025 and $1.3 million of provision expense recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $557 thousand, or 0.21% of average net loans (annualized), compared to net loan charge-offs of $836 thousand, or 0.35% of average net loans (annualized) in the third quarter of 2025 and $157 thousand of net loan charge-offs, or 0.07% of average net loans (annualized) during the fourth quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2025 were attributable to certain commercial real estate loans and credit card relationships.

Non-performing assets totaled $37.4 million as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $80 thousand from $37.5 million as of September 30, 2025, and an increase of $23.2 million from $14.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The ratio of total non-performing assets to total assets was 2.75% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 2.88% as of September 30, 2025, and 1.26% as of December 31, 2024.

Subsequent to December 31, 2025, and prior to the filing of this press release, one non-performing loan totaling $3.6 million was paid to zero, effectively reducing the balance of non-performing assets to $33.8 million. Total non-performing assets, including the payoff occurring subsequent to year end, decreased $3.7 million quarter-over-quarter.

Our non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 2.75% as of December 31, 2025, however, this ratio includes government guaranteed balances in the balance of non-performing assets (numerator). Excluding the government guaranteed portion of non-performing assets, the ratio reflects a very manageable 0.92%(1) of total assets, further reduced to 0.86% of assets when considering the payoff occurring subsequent to year-end.

The Company continuously monitors its non-performing asset portfolio and believes the financial risk is related to these assets is well contained. In making this assessment, it is important to consider the process we undertake when a collateralized SBA non-performing asset requires collection efforts. We repurchase the sold portion of the government guaranteed loan to affect the foreclosure and resale of the property. This process immediately increases the non-performing asset balance on our balance sheet to include the government guaranteed portion - thus the importance of always adjusting for the government guaranteed portion of the non-performing assets as well as considering our "off balance sheet" assets consisting of the sold portion of USDA and SBA guaranteed loans of $1.0 billion that increase our total assets under management to $2.4 billion.

Other Financial and Operational Highlights

SBA Lending and Commercial Banking

SBA loan originations, and the subsequent sale of the government guaranteed portion of these loans, require SBA approval which could not be obtained during the federal government shut down in effect from October 1, 2025 to November 15, 2025. Our originators advised that not only were SBA loan approvals paused, but due to many unknowns, a general business slow down occurred. Despite these challenges, our SBA lending and commercial banking teams worked diligently to originate loans totaling $126.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the record amount of loans originated during the third quarter of 2025 of $242.1 million. Notably, notwithstanding the government shutdown, fourth quarter 2025 loan originations exceeded fourth quarter 2024 loan originations of $120.0 million by $6.4 million.

While the fourth quarter has historically seen our largest loan sales of any quarter, such as last year, when fourth quarter 2024 loan sales increased 38% over third quarter 2024 activity, loan sale volume decreased 16.7% to $92.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $110.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $98.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, with the decrease largely driven by the federal government shutdown.

It is also important to note that our efforts to manage loan spreads to improve our pretax gain on sale of loans margin have begun to impact results. The average pretax gain on sale of loans margin was 3.93% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.24% for the third quarter of 2025. This improvement in pricing quarter-over-quarter more than offset the volume decrease in loan sales, resulting in a 0.9% increase in gain on sale of loans when compared to the third quarter of 2025. We anticipate a 4% average pretax gain on sale of loan margin going forward.

Gaming/Fintech

Credit Card

While we previously completed our new credit card application platform to improve applicant use, we further expanded and optimized integrations with Plaid, Experian, Neuro ID and Precise ID to better detect and mitigate customer application fraud. We are extremely pleased with the results as we have had zero fraud applications in last seventy-five days.We further determined that we must control full credit card and PPA payments at GBank as the originating depository financial institution or ODFI. This transition process has commenced and, upon completion, will provide the control and scalability to engage the large payment programs anticipated through our Gaming/Fintech agreements, particularly BoltBetz funding.

Following the sudden announcement by DraftKings that it was no longer accepting credit cards, our daily transactions initially declined then gradually recovered as card holders switched to apps that accept credit cards. Our card holders currently use over twenty sports apps. Further, our credit card is now being used as a funding method for the BoltBetz App. We are launching our targeted marketing approach for new credit card customers during the first quarter of 2026.

Other Gaming

The BoltBetz Prepaid Access/Slot program for Distill Taverns was approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board on November 21, 2025. The approval acknowledged that GBank shall be holding and settling all player and Gaming Operator funds, and as such the Gaming Operator shall not be required to maintain certain regulatory reserves - a landmark event that concluded months of gaming agency evaluations. BoltBetz is live at the first Distill Tavern with eight more to follow. Further, preparations are underway to launch Terrible Gaming's slot program early in the second quarter of 2026.

Subsequent Events

On January 14, 2026, the Company completed a private placement of $11.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036 (the "2026 Notes"). The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including refinancing existing indebtedness. The 2026 Notes were structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for GBank for regulatory capital purposes. The 2026 Notes initially bear a fixed interest rate of 7.25% until January 15, 2031, after which time and until maturity on January 15, 2036, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an annual floating rate equal to the Three-Month Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 382 basis points. The 2026 Notes are redeemable by the Company at its option, in whole or in part, on or after January 15, 2031. Any redemption will be at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2026 Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

On January 15, 2026, utilizing the proceeds from the 2026 Notes, the Company redeemed $6.5 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes originally issued December 30, 2020 ("the 2020 Notes"). The 2020 Notes had a maturity date of January 15, 2031 and carried a fixed interest rate of 4.50% for the first five years through January 14, 2026. Thereafter, the 2020 Notes would have had a quarterly adjustable rate equal to the then-current three-month term SOFR as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plus four hundred twenty-three (423) basis points.

About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "GBFH." Through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, GBank, we operate two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada to provide a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Please visit www.gbankfinancialholdings.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) Linked Quarter Quarter Year-Over-Year 12/31/25 vs. 9/30/25 12/31/25 vs. 12/31/24 ($'s in 000, except per share data) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 $ Var % Var $ Var % Var Assets Cash and Due From Banks - 5,326 - 4,988 - 11,877 - 6,701 - 9,262 - 338 6.8 - - (3,936 - -42.5 - Interest-Bearing Deposits With Other Financial Institutions 192,538 98,402 131,352 140,270 114,860 94,136 95.7 - 77,678 67.6 - Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 197,864 103,390 143,229 146,971 124,122 94,474 91.4 - 73,742 59.4 - Investment Securities: Available For Sale, at Fair Value 71,038 85,774 82,886 71,468 65,609 (14,736 - -17.2 - 5,429 8.3 - Held to Maturity, at Amortized Cost - 38,578 39,515 39,903 40,569 (38,578 - -100.0 - (40,569 - -100.0 - Loans Held For Sale 46,009 66,791 45,242 41,313 32,649 (20,782 - -31.1 - 13,360 40.9 - Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs: Commercial and Industrial 80,216 66,226 59,021 56,885 64,000 13,990 21.1 - 16,216 25.3 - Commercial Real Estate - Non-owner Occupied 750,565 743,084 682,021 672,379 630,551 7,481 1.0 - 120,014 19.0 - Commercial Real Estate - Owner Occupied 94,576 97,396 96,526 81,768 88,802 (2,820 - -2.9 - 5,774 6.5 - Construction and Land Development 2,288 2,115 4,371 3,201 2,934 173 8.2 - (646 - -22.0 - Multifamily 18,950 18,979 18,987 19,011 17,374 (29 - -0.2 - 1,576 9.1 - Residential 1,316 3,828 6,810 7,619 10,584 (2,512 - -65.6 - (9,268 - -87.6 - Consumer 11,358 8,963 3,894 2,502 1,713 2,395 26.7 - 9,645 563.0 - Total Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs 959,269 940,591 871,630 843,365 815,958 18,678 2.0 - 143,311 17.6 - Less: Allowance for Credit Losses (9,890 - (10,577 - (9,205 - (8,997 - (9,114 - 687 -6.5 - (776 - 8.5 - Total Net Loans 949,379 930,014 862,425 834,368 806,844 19,365 2.1 - 142,535 17.7 - Loan Servicing Asset 11,140 10,621 9,736 9,231 8,976 519 4.9 - 2,164 24.1 - Restricted Investment in Bank Stock 5,513 5,513 5,513 4,652 4,652 - 0.0 - 861 18.5 - All Other Assets 78,548 60,697 43,878 42,106 38,943 17,851 29.4 - 39,605 101.7 - Total Assets - 1,359,491 - 1,301,378 - 1,232,424 - 1,190,012 - 1,122,364 - 58,113 4.5 - - 237,127 21.1 - Liabilities Non-Interest Bearing Demand - 214,127 - 227,921 - 228,913 - 242,650 - 239,672 - (13,794 - -6.1 - - (25,545 - -10.7 - Interest Bearing Demand 70,966 63,741 57,254 62,035 68,132 7,225 11.3 - 2,834 4.2 - Savings and Money Market 289,038 281,435 309,559 280,056 256,724 7,603 2.7 - 32,314 12.6 - Certificates of Deposit 568,564 519,080 436,738 411,201 370,552 49,484 9.5 - 198,012 53.4 - Total Deposits 1,142,695 1,092,177 1,032,464 995,942 935,080 50,518 4.6 - 207,615 22.2 - Short-Term Borrowings 371 - - - - 371 0.0 - 371 -100.0 - Subordinated Debt 26,163 26,144 26,126 26,107 26,088 19 0.1 - 75 0.3 - Operating Lease Liability 5,757 5,942 6,121 6,299 4,839 (185 - -3.1 - 918 19.0 - Other Liabilities 18,750 18,922 15,964 15,048 15,657 (172 - -0.9 - 3,093 19.8 - Total Liabilities 1,193,736 1,143,185 1,080,675 1,043,396 981,664 50,551 4.4 - 212,072 21.6 - Equity Common Stock 1 1 1 1 1 - 0.0 - - 0.0 - Additional Paid-in Capital 80,405 80,016 79,291 78,718 77,571 389 0.5 - 2,834 3.7 - Retained Earnings 85,366 77,970 73,662 68,906 64,437 7,396 9.5 - 20,929 32.5 - Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (17 - 206 (1,205 - (1,009 - (1,309 - (223 - -108.3 - 1,292 -98.7 - Total Stockholders' Equity 165,755 158,193 151,749 146,616 140,700 7,562 4.8 - 25,055 17.8 - Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity - 1,359,491 - 1,301,378 - 1,232,424 - 1,190,012 - 1,122,364 - 58,113 4.5 - - 237,127 21.1 - Book Value Per Common Share - 11.52 - 11.07 - 10.63 - 10.27 - 9.87 - 0.45 4.1 - - 1.65 16.7 -

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended For the Years Ended ($'s in 000, except per share data) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Interest Income Loans - 20,196 - 18,919 - 17,659 - 16,836 - 17,231 - 73,609 - 66,267 Deposits With Other Financial Institutions 1,018 1,160 1,365 1,192 1,099 4,737 4,604 Investment Securities 1,404 1,421 1,414 1,281 1,177 5,520 3,983 Other Interest Bearing Balances 121 122 117 100 103 460 375 Total Interest Income 22,739 21,622 20,555 19,409 19,610 84,326 75,229 Interest Expense Deposits 8,998 8,339 7,905 7,230 7,535 32,472 27,774 Short-term Borrowings and Subordinated Debt 286 285 262 285 286 1,119 1,255 Total Interest Expense 9,284 8,624 8,167 7,515 7,821 33,591 29,029 Net Interest Income 13,455 12,998 12,388 11,894 11,789 50,735 46,200 Net Benefit (Provision) for Credit Losses - Loans 130 (2,207 - (1,079 - (710 - (1,337 - (3,866 - (2,190 - Net Benefit (Provision) for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments 52 (12 - (13 - (11 - (13 - 16 (53 - Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 13,637 10,779 11,296 11,173 10,439 46,885 43,957 Non-Interest Income Gain on Sales of Loans 3,625 3,592 2,593 2,537 3,998 12,347 12,082 Loan Servicing Income 963 762 750 703 597 3,178 1,757 Service Charges and Fees 56 60 54 56 54 228 184 Net Interchange Fees 1,806 2,406 1,535 2,003 947 7,750 1,397 Gain on Sale of Investment Securities 426 - - - - 426 - Other Income 387 357 452 164 168 1,357 818 Total Non-Interest Income 7,263 7,177 5,384 5,463 5,764 25,286 16,238 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and Employee Benefits 6,237 6,589 6,235 6,400 5,813 25,460 22,349 Occupancy Expenses 410 418 400 392 398 1,620 1,667 Other Expenses 4,813 5,310 3,761 4,115 3,509 17,998 12,269 Total Non-Interest Expenses 11,460 12,317 10,396 10,907 9,720 45,078 36,285 Income Before Provision For Income Taxes 9,440 5,639 6,284 5,729 6,483 27,093 23,910 Provision For Income Taxes (2,026 - (1,282 - (1,486 - (1,224 - (1,239 - (6,019 - (5,274 - Net Income Before Equity Investment Loss 7,414 4,357 4,798 4,505 5,244 21,074 18,636 Net Loss Attributable to Equity Investment (18 - (49 - (43 - (35 - - (145 - - Net Income - 7,396 - 4,308 - 4,755 - 4,470 - 5,244 - 20,929 - 18,636 Earnings Per Share - 0.52 - 0.30 - 0.33 - 0.31 - 0.37 - 1.46 - 1.41 Earnings Per Share (Diluted) - 0.51 - 0.30 - 0.33 - 0.31 - 0.37 - 1.44 - 1.39 Average Common Shares Outstanding 14,360 14,280 14,274 14,256 14,095 14,293 13,197 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 14,555 14,525 14,551 14,549 14,327 14,484 13,426

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate(1) Balance Interest Rate(1) Balance Interest Rate(1) ASSETS: Interest Bearing Deposits - 96,621 - 1,018 4.18 - - 97,822 - 1,160 4.70 - - 85,424 - 1,099 5.12 - Investment Securities: Taxable 123,431 1,404 4.51 - 122,158 1,421 4.62 - 98,712 1,177 4.74 - Loans and Loans Held For Sale 1,041,955 20,196 7.69 - 960,679 18,919 7.81 - 846,583 17,231 8.10 - Restricted Investment in Bank Stock 5,513 121 8.71 - 5,513 122 8.78 - 4,652 103 8.81 - Total Earning Assets 1,267,520 22,739 7.12 - 1,186,172 21,622 7.23 - 1,035,371 19,610 7.53 - Cash and Due From Banks 6,834 7,050 5,938 Other Assets 61,709 54,801 38,753 Total Assets - 1,336,063 - 1,248,023 - 1,080,062 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Interest-bearing Demand - 67,611 415 2.44 - - 60,404 320 2.10 - - 64,453 385 2.38 - Money Market and Savings 288,993 2,714 3.73 - 307,322 2,938 3.79 - 255,068 2,496 3.89 - Certificates of Deposit 547,516 5,869 4.25 - 456,611 5,081 4.41 - 359,285 4,654 5.15 - Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 904,120 8,998 3.95 - 824,337 8,339 4.01 - 678,806 7,535 4.42 - Short-Term Borrowings 4 - 0.00 - - - 0.00 - 2 - 0.00 - Subordinated Debt 26,151 286 4.34 - 26,132 285 4.33 - 26,076 286 4.36 - Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 930,275 9,284 3.96 - 850,469 8,624 4.02 - 704,884 7,821 4.41 - Noninterest-bearing Deposits 216,455 217,547 214,880 Other Liabilities 26,582 23,115 22,403 Stockholders' Equity 162,751 156,892 137,895 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity - 1,336,063 - 1,248,023 - 1,080,062 Net Interest Income - 13,455 - 12,998 - 11,789 Total Yield on Earning Assets 7.12 - 7.23 - 7.53 - Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3.96 - 4.02 - 4.41 - Average Interest Spread 3.16 - 3.21 - 3.12 - Net Interest Margin 4.21 - 4.35 - 4.53 - (1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis



GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Year-to-Date Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense

(Unaudited)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate(1) Balance Interest Rate(1) ASSETS: Interest Bearing Deposits - 103,230 - 4,737 4.59 - - 81,479 - 4,604 5.65 - Investment Securities: Taxable 117,735 5,520 4.69 - 85,799 3,983 4.64 - Loans and Loans Held For Sale 945,611 73,609 7.78 - 792,360 66,267 8.36 - Restricted Investment in Bank Stock 5,263 460 8.74 - 4,234 375 8.86 - Total Earning Assets 1,171,839 84,326 7.20 - 963,872 75,229 7.80 - Cash and Due From Banks 6,723 6,043 Other Assets 49,472 35,834 Total Assets - 1,228,034 - 1,005,749 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Interest-bearing Demand - 63,504 1,406 2.21 - - 65,776 1,594 2.42 - Money Market and Savings 291,167 10,993 3.78 - 224,037 8,797 3.93 - Certificates of Deposit 451,401 20,073 4.45 - 332,816 17,383 5.22 - Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 806,072 32,472 4.03 - 622,629 27,774 4.46 - Short-Term Borrowings 1 - 0.00 - 2,046 113 5.52 - Subordinated Debt 26,123 1,118 4.28 - 26,049 1,142 4.38 - Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 832,196 33,590 4.04 - 650,724 29,029 4.46 - Noninterest-bearing Deposits 219,009 219,395 Other Liabilities 23,078 20,139 Stockholders' Equity 153,751 115,491 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity - 1,228,034 - 1,005,749 Net Interest Income - 50,736 - 46,200 Total Yield on Earning Assets 7.20 - 7.80 - Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4.04 - 4.46 - Average Interest Spread 3.16 - 3.34 - Net Interest Margin 4.33 - 4.79 - (1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis



GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Additional Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended For the Years Ended ($'s in 000, except per share data) Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Key Performance Metrics Return on Average Assets-Net Income (1) 2.20 - 1.37 - 1.59 - 1.61 - 1.93 - 1.70 - 1.85 - Return on Average Stockholders' Equity(1) 18.03 - 10.89 - 12.62 - 12.59 - 15.13 - 13.61 - 16.14 - Efficiency Ratio 55.31 - 61.05 - 58.50 - 62.84 - 55.38 - 59.30 - 58.11 - Net Interest Margin(1) 4.21 - 4.35 - 4.31 - 4.47 - 4.53 - 4.33 - 4.79 - Net Revenue(2) - 20,718 - 20,175 - 17,772 - 17,357 - 17,553 - 76,021 - 62,438 Common Equity / Assets 12.19 - 12.16 - 12.30 - 12.32 - 12.54 - 12.19 - 12.54 - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio - Bank 13.42 - 13.72 - 13.82 - 14.23 - 12.90 - 13.42 - 12.90 - Selected Loan Metrics Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Sale - 46,009 - 66,791 - 45,242 - 41,313 - 32,649 - 46,009 - 32,649 Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Investment 183,739 193,688 192,324 204,239 201,267 183,739 201,267 Total Guaranteed Loans 229,748 260,479 237,566 245,552 233,916 229,748 233,916 Guaranteed Loans as a Percent of Total Loans(2) 19.2 - 20.6 - 22.1 - 24.2 - 24.7 - 19.2 - 24.7 - SBA Loan Originations - 106,744 - 207,683 - 132,256 - 129,351 - 103,886 - 576,034 - 501,879 SBA Loans Sold - 92,258 - 110,820 - 82,140 - 68,720 - 98,545 - 353,939 - 316,409 Gain on Loan Sales Margin(2) 3.93 - 3.24 - 3.16 - 3.69 - 4.06 - 3.49 - 3.82 - Asset Quality Total nonaccrual loans - 32,141 - 34,608 - 18,227 - 19,220 - 14,128 - 32,141 - 14,128 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 854 184 146 1,153 40 854 40 Other real estate owned 4,401 2,684 - - - 4,401 - Total non-performing assets - 37,396 - 37,476 - 18,373 - 20,373 - 14,168 - 37,396 - 14,168 Non-performing assets: guaranteed portion - 24,849 - 27,112 - 13,792 - 14,687 - 9,321 - 24,849 - 9,321 Non-performing assets: non-guaranteed portion - 12,547 - 10,364 - 4,581 - 5,686 - 4,847 - 12,547 - 4,847 Non-performing assets to total assets 2.75 - 2.88 - 1.49 - 1.71 - 1.26 - 2.75 - 1.26 - Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets(2) 0.92 - 0.80 - 0.37 - 0.48 - 0.43 - 0.92 - 0.43 - Net charge-offs (recoveries) - 557 - 836 - 870 - 828 - 157 - 3,091 - 164 Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing - 9,843 - 3,595 - 8,182 - 14,853 - 11,822 - 9,843 - 11,822 Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: guaranteed portion - 4,574 - 2,351 - 5,650 - 11,915 - 8,713 - 4,574 - 8,713 Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: non-guaranteed portion - 5,269 - 1,244 - 2,532 - 2,938 - 3,109 - 5,269 - 3,109 Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) - 9,890 - 10,577 - 9,205 - 8,997 - 9,114 - 9,890 - 9,114 Nonaccrual loans - 32,141 - 34,608 - 18,227 - 19,220 - 14,128 - 32,141 - 14,128 ACL to nonaccrual loans 31 - 31 - 51 - 47 - 65 - 31 - 65 - ACL to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed(2) 136 - 141 - 208 - 168 - 190 - 136 - 190 - ACL to loans 1.03 - 1.12 - 1.06 - 1.07 - 1.12 - 1.03 - 1.12 - ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed(2) 1.28 - 1.42 - 1.36 - 1.41 - 1.48 - 1.28 - 1.48 - Book Value Stockholders' Equity - 165,755 - 158,193 - 151,749 - 146,616 - 140,700 - 165,755 - 140,700 Common shares outstanding 14,385 14,288 14,274 14,271 14,252 14,385 14,252 Book value per common share - 11.52 - 11.07 - 10.63 - 10.27 - 9.87 - 11.52 - 9.87 Full-Time Equivalent Employees 184 187 188 175 169 184 169 (1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis (2) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures