TowneBank Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results for 2025

SUFFOLK, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (Nasdaq: TOWN) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. For the year ended December 31, 2025, earnings were $169.53 million, or 2.21 per diluted share, compared to $161.36 million, or 2.15 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) for 2025 were $231.55 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, compared to $163.24 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, for 2024. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $40.63 million, or 0.51 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2024 earnings of $39.97 million, or 0.53 per diluted share. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) for fourth quarter 2025 were $55.29 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $40.12 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2024.

"We are pleased to announce record 2025 core earnings of $3.02 per share, which excludes the impacts of one-time expenses related to merger activity. This year marks a significant period of transformation for our company as we strengthened our presence in Hampton Roads, completed our expansion in the Richmond markets, and advanced our growing footprint in the Carolinas. We are firmly committed to strong credit performance, robust liquidity and healthy capital levels. As we look ahead to 2026, I want to extend my sincere appreciation to our nearly 3,000 dedicated teammates. Your leadership and commitment to our mission of Serving Others and Enriching Lives make achievements like these possible," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Annual Highlights for 2025 Compared to 2024:

Total revenues increased to $835.72 million, compared to $693.29 million in the prior year. Net interest income increased $121.00 million due to a combination of volume driven increases in interest income and rate driven decreases in interest expense. Additionally, noninterest income increased $21.43 million compared to prior year.

Completed acquisitions of Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point") and Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. ("Village") added a total of $1.53 billion in loans, $283.14 million in securities, and $1.85 billion in deposits, $0.54 billion of which was noninterest-bearing.

Loans held for investment increased $1.88 billion, or 16.38%, from December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $16.51 billion, an increase of $2.07 billion, or 14.35%, compared to prior year.

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 19.28% to $5.07 billion and represented 30.73% of total deposits at December 31, 2025.

Return on average common shareholders' equity was 7.53%, and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 11.06%.

Net interest margin was 3.40% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.42% compared to a prior year net interest margin of 2.87% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.90%.

Effective tax rate of 18.87% compared to 14.58% in 2024. The increase in the effective rate in the current year was primarily due to a decreased benefit from tax losses and credits related to LIHTC investment properties, an increase in state tax expense and nondeductible expenses related to acquisitions.

Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2025:

Total revenues were $219.94 million in fourth quarter 2025, an increase of $44.40 million, or 25.29%, from the prior year quarter. This increase was attributable to a combination of increased loan volume, margin expansion, and income from acquisitions, including a full quarter of contribution from the Old Point transaction. Net interest income increased $40.91 million, or 34.65%, driven by increases in loan interest income slightly offset by decreases in deposit costs between quarters. Noninterest income increased $3.49 million, or 6.07%, compared to the prior year quarter.

Loans held for investment decreased $43.23 million, or 0.32%, from September 30, 2025.

Total deposits decreased $21.82 million, or 0.13%, compared to September 30, 2025.

Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $66.33 million, or 5.12% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.

In the quarter ended December 31, 2025, annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was 6.69% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 10.36%.

Net interest margin was 3.56% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.58% compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.99% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.02%.

Effective tax rate of 23.72% compared to 13.86% in fourth quarter 2024 and 16.82% in the linked quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate from fourth quarter 2024 to 2025 was primarily due to a decreased benefit from tax loss and credits related to LIHTC investment properties and limitations on the deductibility of deferred executive compensation.

"Our resilient balance sheet and disciplined risk-management practices position our company to act strategically amid a shifting landscape and broader macroeconomic challenges. I am pleased with our ability to announce and close multiple transactions, responsibly deploy capital, and deliver year-over-year growth in tangible book value. As we move into 2026, our focus will be on continuing to integrate our recent partnerships, aggressively recruiting talent, and expanding our products and services to sustain our earnings growth momentum," said William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net In terest Income:

Net interest income was $158.96 million compared to $118.06 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Acquisition-driven growth, coupled with higher yields on interest earning assets were further enhanced by a sequential decline in deposit costs.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.58%, including purchase accounting accretion of 15 basis points, compared to 3.02%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points, for fourth quarter 2024.

On an average basis, loans held for investment had a yield of 5.66%, which represented 75.31% of earning assets, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a yield of 5.41%, and 72.90% of earning assets, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total cost of deposits decreased to 1.65% from 1.75% in the linked quarter and 2.07% in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $17.73 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $15.71 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 12.83%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $11.75 billion, an increase of $1.29 billion, or 12.35%, compared to the prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

The provision for credit losses was a benefit of $0.17 million in the current quarter compared to an expense of $15.28 million in the linked quarter, and $1.61 million one year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $1.83 million, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in the allowance was primarily driven by the combination of a slight decline in the loan portfolio and improvements in the macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our models.

Net charge-offs were $1.95 million compared to $0.38 million one year prior and $0.25 million in the linked quarter. The primary source of net charge-offs in fourth quarter 2025 was $1.12 million in commercial and industrial loans and $0.79 million in indirect loans. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.06% in fourth quarter 2025, and 0.01% in both fourth quarter 2024 and in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.10% of total loans at December 31, 2025, 1.08% at December 31, 2024, and 1.11% at September 30, 2025.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

Total noninterest income was $60.98 million compared to $57.49 million in 2024, an increase of $3.49 million, or 6.07%.

Residential mortgage banking income was $11.54 million compared to $11.27 million in fourth quarter 2024. Loan volume in the current quarter was $0.62 billion, with purchase activity comprising 82.23%. Loan volume in fourth quarter 2024 was $0.57 billion, with purchase activity of 89.46%. A brief drop in rates during the fourth quarter resulted in an increase in refinance activity.

Gross margins on residential mortgages decreased 6 basis points from 3.25% in fourth quarter 2024 to 3.19% in the current quarter, and 13 basis points from 3.32%, when compared to the linked quarter.

Property management income increased 28.00%, or $1.84 million, in comparison to fourth quarter 2024 driven by changes in fee structure and improved results at our Maryland and Tennessee properties.

Total insurance commissions and other income decreased 0.62%, to $23.12 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Investment commissions increased $191 thousand, or 5.98%, driven by higher production levels.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

Total noninterest expense was $166.63 million compared to $127.44 million, an increase of $39.19 million, or 30.75%. Primary sources of the increase were salary and benefits expense and acquisition-related expense.

An increase in banking personnel related to the Village and Old Point acquisitions represented $5.75 million of the increase compared to fourth quarter of 2024. Additional factors contributing to the $10.69 million increase in salaries were annual base salary adjustments that went into effect mid-September 2025 and performance-based incentives.

The acquisition of Village and Old Point in 2025 as well as expenses related to the acquisition of Dogwood State Bank which was completed on January 12, 2026 resulted in $18.26 million in acquisition-related expense in the quarter.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $19.69 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.45 billion, or 14.21%, compared to $17.24 billion at December 31, 2024. Combined assets obtained through the acquisition of Village and Old Point totaled $2.15 billion.

Loans held for investment increased $1.88 billion, or 16.38%, compared to year end 2024, but declined $43.23 million compared to the linked quarter, primarily in real estate multi-family loans. Acquired loans held for investment totaled $1.53 billion in 2025.

Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $46.02 million, or 22.96%, compared to prior year and $58.06 million, or 27.32%, from the linked quarter.

Total deposits increased $2.07 billion, or 14.35%, compared to December 31, 2024, but declined $21.82 million, or 0.13%, compared to the linked quarter. Deposits acquired in 2025 totaled $1.85 billion, including $544.61 million in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $820.10 million, or 19.28%, compared to prior year, and decreased $66.33 million, or 1.29%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total loans held for investment to total deposits were 80.78% compared to 80.93% at September 30, 2025 and 79.37% at December 31, 2024.

Total borrowings increased $74.24 million, or 25.00%, from prior year. Acquired borrowings totaled $91.18 million.

Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $2.90 billion compared to $2.87 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.59 billion at December 31, 2024. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at December 31, 2025 was 3.2 years. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $73.07 million in net unrealized losses, related to changes in interest rates, at December 31, 2025 compared to $155.28 million in net unrealized losses at December 31, 2024.

Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $13.34 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $13.38 billion at September 30, 2025 and $11.46 billion at December 31, 2024.

Nonperforming assets were $14.36 million, or 0.07% of total assets, compared to $7.87 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2024.

Nonperforming loans were 0.09% of period end loans at December 31, 2025 and 0.06% at December 31, 2024.

Foreclosed property totaled $2.63 million at December 31, 2025, and consisted of $879 thousand in former bank premises, $401 thousand in other real estate, and $1.35 million in repossessed autos. Foreclosed property consisted of repossessed autos totaling $443 thousand at December 31, 2024.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $16.51 billion compared to $16.53 billion at September 30, 2025 and $14.44 billion at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were 30.73% of total deposits at December 31, 2025 compared to 31.09% at September 30, 2025 and 29.46% at December 31, 2024.

Total borrowings were $371.14 million compared to $362.23 million at September 30, 2025 and $296.90 million at December 31, 2024.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.34% (1) -

- Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.36% (1) -

- Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.39% (1) -

- Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.14% (1) -

- Book value per share was $30.67 compared to $30.27 at September 30, 2025 and $28.33 at December 31, 2024.

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $21.93 compared to $21.49 at September 30, 2025 and $21.44 at December 31, 2024.

(1) Preliminary.

Immaterial Correction of an Error

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, we identified an immaterial error related to our accrual of property management income, resulting in timing differences in the recording of noninterest income, provision for income taxes, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in 2024 and 2025. In accordance with Staff Accounting Bulletin ("SAB") No. 99, Materiality, and SAB No. 108, Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements, we evaluated the errors and determined that the related impact was not material to results of operations, financial position, or cash flows for any historical annual or interim period. Prior year amounts have been adjusted to reflect the immaterial correction, which (i) overstated accounts receivable and property management income, net $464 thousand, (ii) overstated and understated income tax expense and overstated income tax receivable each by $104 thousand, (iii) understated income attributable to noncontrolling interest by $40 thousand, in each case as of the year ended December 31, 2024.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

TowneBank intends to hold its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 70 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, Eastern and Central North Carolina, the Greenville and upstate region of South Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina - serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, Towne Vacations, and Towne Trust Company, N.A.. With total assets of $19.69 billion as of December 31, 2025, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Income and Performance Ratios: Total revenue - 219,943 - 222,584 - 210,093 - 183,096 - 175,546 Net income 40,850 44,612 41,319 44,009 40,067 Net income available to common shareholders 40,630 44,295 40,887 43,714 39,967 Net income per common share - diluted 0.51 0.58 0.54 0.58 0.53 Book value per common share 30.67 30.27 29.41 29.00 28.33 Book value per share - tangible(non-GAAP) 21.93 21.49 21.80 22.17 21.44 Return on average assets 0.82 - 0.94 - 0.91 - 1.03 - 0.92 - Return on average assets - tangible(non-GAAP) 0.94 - 1.05 - 1.01 - 1.12 - 1.00 - Return on average equity 6.67 - 7.72 - 7.52 - 8.21 - 7.40 - Return on average equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 10.32 - 11.39 - 10.94 - 11.39 - 10.36 - Return on average common equity 6.69 - 7.75 - 7.54 - 8.27 - 7.46 - Return on average common equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 10.36 - 11.45 - 10.99 - 11.50 - 10.46 - Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 27.73 - 33.98 - 34.69 - 34.20 - 32.75 - Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 11.34 - 11.18 - 11.77 - 12.75 - 12.77 - Tier 1 11.39 - 11.23 - 11.82 - 12.87 - 12.89 - Total 14.14 - 13.98 - 14.49 - 15.65 - 15.68 - Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.36 - 9.84 - 9.93 - 10.61 - 10.36 - Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 12.57x 19.38x 16.81x 19.15x 16.69x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.10 - 1.11 - 1.09 - 1.08 - 1.08 - Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.09 - 0.06 - 0.06 - 0.06 - 0.06 - Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.07 - 0.05 - 0.05 - 0.04 - 0.05 - Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.06 - 0.01 - - - 0.02 - 0.01 - Net charge-offs (recoveries) - 1,948 - 254 - 19 - 626 - 382 Nonperforming loans - 11,726 - 7,698 - 7,982 - 6,586 - 7,424 Former bank premises 879 885 - - - Foreclosed property 1,754 1,798 1,306 786 443 Total nonperforming assets - 14,359 - 10,381 - 9,288 - 7,372 - 7,867 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest - 890 - 1,863 - 210 - 15 - 1,264 Allowance for credit losses on loans - 147,343 - 149,175 - 134,187 - 126,131 - 123,923 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage - 504,732 - 491,921 - 494,108 - 300,699 - 385,238 Loans originated, joint venture 118,597 144,440 177,359 144,495 180,188 Total loans originated - 623,329 - 636,361 - 671,467 - 445,194 - 565,426 Number of loans originated 1,551 1,679 1,750 1,181 1,489 Number of originators 161 169 166 161 160 Purchase % 82.23 - 91.84 - 92.37 - 89.94 - 89.46 - Loans sold - 652,853 - 657,822 - 596,009 - 475,518 - 629,120 Rate lock asset - 1,145 - 2,213 - 2,186 - 1,880 - 1,150 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.19 - 3.32 - 3.13 - 3.18 - 3.25 - Other Ratios: Net interest margin 3.56 - 3.48 - 3.38 - 3.14 - 2.99 - Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent(non-GAAP) 3.58 - 3.50 - 3.40 - 3.17 - 3.02 - Average earning assets/total average assets 89.96 - 90.03 - 90.23 - 90.32 - 90.57 - Average loans/average deposits 80.57 - 80.92 - 81.09 - 80.01 - 78.71 - Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 31.28 - 31.30 - 30.88 - 29.68 - 30.14 - Period end equity/period end total assets 12.34 - 12.18 - 12.19 - 12.58 - 12.46 - Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 73.37 - 67.08 - 69.82 - 70.41 - 70.92 - (1) Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 25 vs. Q4 25 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2025 2024 2025 Q4 24 Q3 25 U.S. agency securities - 365,644 - 293,917 - 364,889 24.40 - 0.21 - U.S. Treasury notes 83,631 28,429 83,246 194.17 - 0.46 - Municipal securities 494,380 439,115 478,711 12.59 - 3.27 - Trust preferred and other corporate securities 142,994 95,279 143,291 50.08 - (0.21 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs 1,624,747 1,497,951 1,599,812 8.46 - 1.56 - Allowance for credit losses (1,207 - (1,326 - (1,350 - (8.97 )% (10.59 )% Total - 2,710,189 - 2,353,365 - 2,668,599 15.16 - 1.56 - Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains - 13,566 - 2,572 - 10,741 427.45 - 26.30 - Total gross unrealized losses (86,632 - (157,851 - (98,606 - (45.12 )% (12.14 )% Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities - (73,066 - - (155,279 - - (87,865 - (52.95 )% (16.84 )% Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost U.S. agency securities - 48,252 - 102,622 - 68,140 (52.98 )% (29.19 )% U.S. Treasury notes 95,783 96,710 96,017 (0.96 )% (0.24 )% Municipal securities 5,464 5,366 5,439 1.83 - 0.46 - Trust preferred corporate securities 2,068 2,121 2,081 (2.50 )% (0.62 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs 5,130 5,533 5,166 (7.28 )% (0.70 )% Allowance for credit losses (65 - (77 - (65 - (15.58 )% - - Total - 156,632 - 212,275 - 176,778 (26.21 )% (11.40 )% Total gross unrealized gains - 253 - 178 - 283 42.13 - (10.60 )% Total gross unrealized losses (2,681 - (8,647 - (3,746 - N/M (28.43 )% Net unrealized gains (losses) on HTM securities - (2,428 - - (8,469 - - (3,463 - (71.33 )% (29.89 )% Total unrealized (losses) gains on AFS and HTM securities - (75,494 - - (163,748 - - (91,328 - (53.90 )% (17.34 )% % Change Loans Held For Investment Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 25 vs. Q4 25 vs. 2025 2024 2025 Q4 24 Q3 25 Real estate - construction and development - 1,266,242 - 1,082,161 - 1,239,372 17.01 - 2.17 - Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,932,015 1,628,731 1,910,050 18.62 - 1.15 - Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 3,777,350 3,196,665 3,808,755 18.17 - (0.82 )% Real estate - multifamily 858,212 801,079 920,254 7.13 - (6.74 )% Residential 1-4 family 2,181,949 1,891,470 2,189,417 15.36 - (0.34 )% HELOC 583,725 410,594 556,386 42.17 - 4.91 - Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,455,455 1,280,394 1,452,133 13.67 - 0.23 - Government 507,586 513,039 504,543 (1.06 )% 0.60 - Indirect 672,401 567,245 697,606 18.54 - (3.61 )% Consumer loans and other 100,869 87,677 100,517 15.05 - 0.35 - Total - 13,335,804 - 11,459,055 - 13,379,033 16.38 - (0.32 )% % Change Deposits Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 25 vs. Q4 25 vs. 2025 2024 2025 Q4 24 Q3 25 Noninterest-bearing demand - 5,073,157 - 4,253,053 - 5,139,488 19.28 - (1.29 )% Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 8,390,884 7,329,669 8,273,987 14.48 - 1.41 - Savings 332,752 311,841 331,168 6.71 - 0.48 - Certificates of deposits 2,712,324 2,542,735 2,786,292 6.67 - (2.65 )% Total - 16,509,117 - 14,437,298 - 16,530,935 14.35 - (0.13 )%

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income

and deferred costs) - 13,352,669 - 190,556 5.66 - - 12,662,595 - 180,361 5.65 - - 11,455,253 - 155,710 5.41 - Taxable investment securities 2,687,834 24,255 3.61 - 2,627,476 23,203 3.53 - 2,421,253 20,722 3.42 - Tax-exempt investment securities 199,472 2,385 4.78 - 176,193 1,913 4.34 - 176,266 1,832 4.16 - Total securities 2,887,306 26,640 3.69 - 2,803,669 25,116 3.58 - 2,597,519 22,554 3.47 - Interest-bearing deposits 1,301,770 11,825 3.60 - 1,096,909 10,597 3.83 - 1,451,121 15,796 4.33 - Mortgage loans held for sale 187,911 2,794 5.95 - 204,949 3,351 6.54 - 209,315 3,088 5.90 - Total earning assets 17,729,656 231,815 5.19 - 16,768,122 219,425 5.19 - 15,713,208 197,148 4.99 - Less: allowance for credit losses (149,047 - (139,408 - (123,068 - Total nonearning assets 2,126,757 1,995,385 1,758,988 Total assets - 19,707,366 - 18,624,099 - 17,349,128 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market - 8,266,287 - 42,226 2.03 - - 7,791,983 - 43,015 2.19 - - 7,157,076 - 43,894 2.44 - Savings 331,959 626 0.75 - 332,403 684 0.82 - 315,414 777 0.98 - Certificates of deposit 2,789,603 26,125 3.72 - 2,626,140 25,444 3.84 - 2,694,236 31,214 4.61 - Total interest-bearing deposits 11,387,849 68,977 2.40 - 10,750,526 69,143 2.55 - 10,166,726 75,885 2.97 - Borrowings 81,148 (36 - (0.17 )% 49,111 (212 - (1.69 )% 36,708 (151 - (1.61 )% Subordinated debt, net 283,601 2,764 3.90 - 267,755 2,461 3.68 - 257,667 2,261 3.51 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,752,598 71,705 2.42 - 11,067,392 71,392 2.56 - 10,461,101 77,995 2.97 - Demand deposits 5,184,356 4,898,006 4,386,911 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 352,753 378,717 353,005 Total liabilities 17,289,707 16,344,115 15,201,017 Shareholders' equity 2,417,659 2,279,984 2,148,111 Total liabilities and equity - 19,707,366 - 18,624,099 - 17,349,128 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) - 160,110 - 148,033 - 119,153 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,146 - (1,081 - (1,096 - Net interest income (GAAP) - 158,964 - 146,952 - 118,057 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.77 - 2.63 - 2.02 - Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.60 - 1.69 - 1.97 - Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.58 - 3.50 - 3.02 - Total cost of deposits 1.65 - 1.75 - 2.07 -

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) - 12,467,388 - 694,504 5.57 - - 11,431,451 - 619,505 5.42 - Taxable investment securities 2,598,519 92,120 3.55 - 2,401,605 82,049 3.42 - Tax-exempt investment securities 181,008 7,960 4.40 - 165,806 6,588 3.97 - Total securities 2,779,527 100,080 3.60 - 2,567,411 88,637 3.45 - Interest-bearing deposits 1,161,118 44,464 3.83 - 1,257,373 59,791 4.76 - Mortgage loans held for sale 182,457 11,568 6.34 - 175,207 10,995 6.28 - Total earning assets 16,590,490 850,616 5.13 - 15,431,442 778,928 5.05 - Less: allowance for credit losses (136,216 - (125,643 - Total nonearning assets 1,953,254 1,750,922 Total assets - 18,407,528 - 17,056,721 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market - 7,734,850 - 167,901 2.17 - - 6,950,210 - 188,936 2.72 - Savings 328,637 2,728 0.83 - 319,369 3,345 1.05 - Certificates of deposit 2,629,798 102,776 3.91 - 2,679,468 126,143 4.71 - Total interest-bearing deposits 10,693,285 273,405 2.56 - 9,949,047 318,424 3.20 - Borrowings 48,809 (890 - (1.80 )% 95,448 4,529 4.67 - Subordinated debt, net 271,024 10,138 3.74 - 256,489 8,970 3.50 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,013,118 282,653 2.57 - 10,300,984 331,923 3.22 - Demand deposits 4,764,057 4,296,372 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 368,102 374,372 Total liabilities 16,145,277 14,971,728 Shareholders' equity 2,262,251 2,084,993 Total liabilities and equity - 18,407,528 - 17,056,721 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) - 567,963 - 447,005 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (4,356 - (4,400 - Net interest income (GAAP) - 563,607 - 442,605 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.56 - 1.83 - Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.70 - 2.15 - Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.42 - 2.90 - Total cost of deposits 1.77 - 2.24 -

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 129,941 - 108,750 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,097,155 1,127,878 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 123,553 102,847 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,350,649 1,339,475 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,784,462 and $2,509,970, and allowance for credit losses of $1,207 and $1,326 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 2,710,189 2,353,365 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $154,269 and $203,883 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 156,697 212,352 Less: allowance for credit losses (65 - (77 - Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 156,632 212,275 Other equity securities 12,219 12,100 FHLB stock 16,341 12,136 Total Securities 2,895,381 2,589,876 Mortgage loans held for sale 154,444 200,460 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 13,335,804 11,459,055 Less: allowance for credit losses (147,343 - (123,923 - Net Loans 13,188,461 11,335,132 Premises and equipment, net 430,987 368,876 Goodwill 594,080 457,619 Other intangible assets, net 96,528 60,171 BOLI 337,425 279,802 Other assets 639,386 606,910 TOTAL ASSETS - 19,687,341 - 17,238,321 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand - 5,073,157 - 4,253,053 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 8,390,884 7,329,669 Savings 332,752 311,841 Certificates of deposit 2,712,324 2,542,735 Total Deposits 16,509,117 14,437,298 Advances from the FHLB 52,452 3,218 Subordinated debt, net 283,870 260,001 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 34,817 33,683 Total Borrowings 371,139 296,902 Other liabilities 378,076 357,063 TOTAL LIABILITIES 17,258,332 15,091,263 Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 - - Common stock, $1.667 par: Authorized shares - 150,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares 78,964,038 in 2025 and 75,255,205 in 2024 131,633 125,455 Capital surplus 1,254,776 1,122,147 Retained earnings 1,087,343 1,000,072 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 1,086,290 shares in 2025 and 1,046,121 shares in 2024 (23,293 - (21,868 - Deferred compensation trust 23,293 21,868 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (51,685 - (116,045 - TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,422,067 2,131,629 Noncontrolling interest 6,942 15,429 TOTAL EQUITY 2,429,009 2,147,058 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY - 19,687,341 - 17,238,321 Property management income and net income have been revised in all periods to reflect a change in the timing of revenue recognition. This revision did not have a material impact on annual earnings.

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees - 189,824 - 154,933 - 691,529 - 616,248 Investment securities 26,226 22,236 98,699 87,494 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 11,825 15,796 44,464 59,791 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,794 3,087 11,568 10,995 Total interest income 230,669 196,052 846,260 774,528 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 68,977 75,885 273,405 318,424 Advances from the FHLB 532 26 939 3,435 Subordinated debt, net 2,764 2,261 10,138 8,970 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (568 - (177 - (1,829 - 1,094 Total interest expense 71,705 77,995 282,653 331,923 Net interest income 158,964 118,057 563,607 442,605 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (169 - 1,606 23,937 (548 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 159,133 116,451 539,670 443,153 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,538 11,272 48,584 46,957 Insurance commissions and related income, net 23,120 23,265 101,013 98,562 Property management income, net 8,412 6,572 57,620 50,028 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,638 3,289 15,663 12,838 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,808 1,486 7,208 6,529 Investment commissions, net 3,386 3,195 13,318 10,953 BOLI 2,898 4,478 8,919 11,444 Other income 5,166 3,932 19,779 13,296 Net gain on investment securities 13 - 6 74 Total noninterest income 60,979 57,489 272,110 250,681 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 85,088 74,399 317,492 289,248 Occupancy 11,367 9,819 40,479 38,309 Furniture and equipment 5,315 4,850 19,751 18,619 Amortization - intangibles 5,347 3,095 16,778 12,769 Software expense 6,986 6,870 27,633 26,816 Data processing 4,236 3,788 17,210 17,011 Professional fees 2,931 3,446 11,122 15,134 Advertising and marketing 3,668 3,359 15,127 15,627 FDIC and Other Insurance 3,429 2,534 12,324 11,821 Acquisition Related Expenses 18,256 268 55,227 1,342 Other expenses 20,003 15,013 68,421 57,220 Total noninterest expense 166,626 127,441 601,564 503,916 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 53,486 46,499 210,216 189,918 Provision for income tax 12,636 6,432 39,425 27,545 Net income - 40,850 - 40,067 - 170,791 - 162,373 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (220 - (100 - (1,265 - (1,017 - Net income attributable to TowneBank - 40,630 - 39,967 - 169,526 - 161,356 Per common share information Basic earnings - 0.52 - 0.53 - 2.22 - 2.15 Diluted earnings - 0.51 - 0.53 - 2.21 - 2.15 Cash dividends declared - 0.27 - 0.25 - 1.06 - 1.00 Property management income and net income have been revised in all periods to reflect a change in the timing of revenue recognition. This revision did not have a material impact on annual earnings.

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 129,941 - 152,647 - 149,462 - 126,526 - 108,750 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,097,155 974,514 838,315 1,090,555 1,127,878 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 123,553 122,819 123,911 100,249 102,847 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,350,649 1,249,980 1,111,688 1,317,330 1,339,475 Securities available for sale 2,710,189 2,668,599 2,553,975 2,470,171 2,353,365 Securities held to maturity 156,697 176,843 201,932 202,018 212,352 Less: allowance for credit losses (65 - (65 - (67 - (68 - (77 - Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 156,632 176,778 201,865 201,950 212,275 Other equity securities 12,219 12,420 12,248 12,223 12,100 FHLB stock 16,341 16,341 13,428 12,425 12,136 Total Securities 2,895,381 2,874,138 2,781,516 2,696,769 2,589,876 Mortgage loans held for sale 154,444 212,507 238,742 168,510 200,460 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 13,335,804 13,379,033 12,359,673 11,652,746 11,459,055 Less: allowance for credit losses (147,343 - (149,175 - (134,187 - (126,131 - (123,923 - Net Loans 13,188,461 13,229,858 12,225,486 11,526,615 11,335,132 Premises and equipment, net 430,987 422,134 392,056 373,111 368,876 Goodwill 594,080 591,691 499,709 457,619 457,619 Other intangible assets, net 96,528 101,875 74,186 57,145 60,171 BOLI 337,425 334,527 295,434 280,344 279,802 Other assets 639,386 657,731 632,382 618,990 606,910 TOTAL ASSETS - 19,687,341 - 19,674,441 - 18,251,199 - 17,496,433 - 17,238,321 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand - 5,073,157 - 5,139,488 - 4,754,340 - 4,313,553 - 4,253,053 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 8,390,884 8,273,987 7,654,317 7,463,355 7,329,669 Savings 332,752 331,168 332,108 312,151 311,841 Certificates of deposit 2,712,324 2,786,292 2,587,951 2,519,489 2,542,735 Total Deposits 16,509,117 16,530,935 15,328,716 14,608,548 14,437,298 Advances from the FHLB 52,452 52,646 12,838 3,029 3,218 Subordinated debt, net 283,870 283,847 260,430 260,198 260,001 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 34,817 25,740 20,847 20,875 33,683 Total Borrowings 371,139 362,233 294,115 284,102 296,902 Other liabilities 378,076 384,321 402,823 402,252 357,063 TOTAL LIABILITIES 17,258,332 17,277,489 16,025,654 15,294,902 15,091,263 Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock, $1.667 par value 131,633 131,574 125,728 125,679 125,455 Capital surplus 1,254,776 1,253,666 1,131,132 1,123,330 1,122,147 Retained earnings 1,087,343 1,067,578 1,044,191 1,024,937 1,000,072 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (23,293 - (24,130 - (23,977 - (21,969 - (21,868 - Deferred compensation trust 23,293 24,130 23,977 21,969 21,868 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (51,685 - (63,370 - (83,103 - (87,869 - (116,045 - TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,422,067 2,389,448 2,217,948 2,186,077 2,131,629 Noncontrolling interest 6,942 7,504 7,597 15,454 15,429 TOTAL EQUITY 2,429,009 2,396,952 2,225,545 2,201,531 2,147,058 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY - 19,687,341 - 19,674,441 - 18,251,199 - 17,496,433 - 17,238,321 Property management income and net income have been revised in all periods to reflect a change in the timing of revenue recognition. This revision did not have a material impact on annual earnings.

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees - 189,824 - 179,612 - 169,772 - 152,322 - 154,933 Investment securities 26,226 24,784 24,850 22,839 22,236 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 11,825 10,597 10,241 11,801 15,796 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,794 3,351 2,770 2,653 3,087 Total interest income 230,669 218,344 207,633 189,615 196,052 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 68,977 69,143 68,152 67,133 75,885 Advances from the FHLB 532 258 124 25 26 Subordinated debt, net 2,764 2,461 2,609 2,304 2,261 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (568 - (470 - (465 - (325 - (177 - Total interest expense 71,705 71,392 70,420 69,137 77,995 Net interest income 158,964 146,952 137,213 120,478 118,057 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (169 - 15,276 6,410 2,420 1,606 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 159,133 131,676 130,803 118,058 116,451 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,538 13,123 13,561 10,361 11,272 Insurance commissions and related income, net 23,120 25,791 25,677 26,424 23,265 Property management income, net 8,412 20,449 18,207 10,553 6,572 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,638 4,056 3,642 3,327 3,289 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,808 1,909 1,794 1,697 1,486 Investment commissions, net 3,386 3,699 3,158 3,075 3,195 BOLI 2,898 2,157 1,992 1,872 4,478 Other income 5,166 4,456 4,849 5,310 3,932 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 13 (7 - - - - Total noninterest income 60,979 75,633 72,880 62,619 57,489 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 85,088 78,964 78,362 75,078 74,399 Occupancy 11,367 9,988 9,791 9,333 9,819 Furniture and equipment 5,315 5,044 4,770 4,621 4,850 Amortization - intangibles 5,347 4,427 3,979 3,026 3,095 Software 6,986 7,518 6,835 6,293 6,870 Data processing 4,236 4,630 4,510 3,835 3,788 Professional fees 2,931 2,999 2,539 2,653 3,446 Advertising and marketing 3,668 3,759 3,228 4,472 3,359 Other expenses 41,688 36,409 36,651 21,225 17,815 Total noninterest expense 166,626 153,738 150,665 130,536 127,441 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 53,486 53,571 53,018 50,141 46,499 Provision for income tax 12,636 8,959 11,699 6,132 6,432 Net income - 40,850 - 44,612 - 41,319 - 44,009 - 40,067 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (220 - (317 - (432 - (295 - (100 - Net income attributable to TowneBank - 40,630 - 44,295 - 40,887 - 43,714 - 39,967 Per common share information Basic earnings - 0.52 - 0.58 - 0.54 - 0.58 - 0.53 Diluted earnings - 0.51 - 0.58 - 0.54 - 0.58 - 0.53 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 78,805,687 76,417,605 75,240,678 75,149,668 75,034,688 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 79,109,745 76,763,640 75,540,822 75,527,713 75,318,578 Cash dividends declared - 0.27 - 0.27 - 0.27 - 0.25 - 0.25 Property management income and net income have been revised in all periods to reflect a change in the timing of revenue recognition. This revision did not have a material impact on annual earnings.

TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease) December 31, September 30, 2025

December 31, 2025 over 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income - 157,931 - 117,137 - 145,746 - 559,585 - 439,417 - 120,168 27.35 - Service charges on deposit accounts 4,638 3,289 4,056 15,663 12,838 2,825 22.00 - Credit card merchant fees 1,808 1,486 1,909 7,208 6,529 679 10.40 - Investment income, net 3,386 3,195 3,933 13,318 10,953 2,365 21.59 - Other income 6,130 6,456 4,632 23,240 19,551 3,689 18.87 - Subtotal 15,962 14,426 14,530 59,429 49,871 9,558 19.17 - Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 13 - (7 - 6 74 (68 - (91.89 )% Total noninterest income 15,975 14,426 14,523 59,435 49,945 9,490 19.00 - Total revenue 173,906 131,563 160,269 619,020 489,362 129,658 26.50 - Provision for credit losses 49 1,525 15,148 23,776 (665 - 24,441 3,675.34 - Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 58,669 50,130 53,053 214,256 190,391 23,865 12.53 - Occupancy 9,003 7,362 7,571 30,896 28,579 2,317 8.11 - Furniture and equipment 4,604 4,087 4,302 16,795 15,423 1,372 8.90 - Amortization of intangible assets 3,357 1,027 2,417 8,724 4,378 4,346 99.27 - Software 4,615 4,548 5,096 18,160 17,358 802 4.62 - Data processing 3,273 2,581 2,853 11,574 10,503 1,071 10.20 - Accounting and professional fees 2,422 2,648 2,514 8,880 12,576 (3,696 - (29.39 )% Advertising and marketing 2,426 1,985 2,167 9,373 8,743 630 7.21 - FDIC and other insurance 3,089 2,243 2,672 11,028 10,719 309 2.88 - Acquisition related 18,010 268 17,761 53,447 875 52,572 n/m Other expenses 16,399 11,317 13,272 52,916 42,032 10,884 25.89 - Total expenses 125,867 88,196 113,678 436,049 341,577 94,472 27.66 - Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 47,990 41,842 31,443 159,195 148,450 10,745 7.24 - Corporate allocation 1,449 1,172 1,544 5,924 4,696 1,228 26.15 - Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 49,439 43,014 32,987 165,119 153,146 11,973 7.82 - Provision for income tax 11,525 5,275 3,881 27,900 18,006 9,894 54.95 - Net income 37,914 37,739 29,106 137,219 135,140 2,079 1.54 - Noncontrolling interest (73 - (63 - (112 - (267 - (29 - (238 - n/m Net income attributable to TowneBank - 37,841 - 37,676 - 28,994 - 136,952 - 135,111 - 1,841 1.36 - Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 70.45 - 66.26 - 69.42 - 69.26 - 68.92 -

TOWNEBANK Mortgage Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 over 2024 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage banking income, net - 12,170 - 11,580 - 13,724 - 50,558 - 48,586 - 1,972 4.06 - Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary 18 68 107 250 216 34 15.74 - Net interest and other income 1,272 1,661 1,414 4,891 4,564 327 7.16 - Total revenue 13,460 13,309 15,245 55,699 53,366 2,333 4.37 - Provision for credit losses (218 - 81 128 161 117 - 44 37.61 - Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 7,776 6,712 7,574 29,696 26,684 3,012 11.29 - Occupancy 908 981 956 3,900 4,079 (179 - (4.39 )% Furniture and equipment 170 158 151 667 636 31 4.87 - Amortization of intangible assets - - - - 288 (288 - (100.00 )% Software 798 719 800 3,114 3,127 (13 - (0.42 )% Data processing 186 194 209 755 717 38 5.30 - Accounting and professional fees 163 252 117 663 847 (184 - (21.72 )% Advertising and marketing 448 406 500 1,757 1,643 114 6.94 - FDIC and other insurance 129 112 128 470 399 71 17.79 - Acquisition related 246 - 53 1,780 - 1,780 100.00 - Other expenses 2,293 2,652 2,466 9,952 9,738 214 2.20 - Total expenses 13,117 12,186 12,954 52,754 48,158 4,596 9.54 - Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest 561 1,042 2,163 2,784 5,091 (2,307 - (45.32 )% Corporate allocation (450 - (437 - (502 - (1,821 - (1,759 - (62 - (3.52 )% Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 111 605 1,661 963 3,332 (2,369 - (71.10 )% Provision for income tax 1 122 319 39 619 (580 - (93.70 )% Net income (loss) 110 483 1,342 924 2,713 (1,789 - (65.94 )% Noncontrolling interest (147 - (156 - (205 - (778 - (967 - 189 19.54 - Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank - (37 - - 327 - 1,137 - 146 - 1,746 - (1,600 - (91.64 )% Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 97.45 - 91.56 - 84.97 - 94.71 - 89.70 -