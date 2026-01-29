Swiss connector manufacturer Stäubli invested $10 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to increase production of PV connectors for domestic and global solar markets.From pv magazine India Swiss electrical connector manufacturer Stäubli invested $10 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India, to increase production capacity for PV connectors and strengthen its role in the country's solar supply chain. The expanded facility will manufacture MC4-Evo1 and MC4-Evo2 PV connectors using fully automated assembly lines. The components are used to connect solar ...

