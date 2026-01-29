Psyence Biomedical Ltd.: Psyence BioMed Announces Effective Date for 1-for-6.25 Reverse Stock Split

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) ("Psyence BioMed" or the "Company"), today announced the effective date of its 1-for-6.25 share consolidation (reverse stock split) of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. As previously disclosed, the Company's Board of Directors approved a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-6.25, which was intended to become effective at the opening of the market on January 20, 2026, however, following further internal consideration, the Company yesterday announced that it had elected to delay the effectiveness of the reverse stock split to a later date.

At a Special Meeting of Stockholders held on April 16, 2025, shareholders approved a special resolution authorizing the Board of Directors, at any time prior to the next annual meeting of shareholders, to implement a share consolidation at a ratio of up to 1-for-50, with the exact timing and consolidation ratio to be determined in the Board's sole discretion. Following this approval, the Company's Board of Directors initially authorized a 1-for-7.97 consolidation ratio which was implemented Monday, May 5, 2025. On December 4, 2025, the board approved a second share consolidation at a ratio of 1-for-6.25.

The Company's common shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidated basis at the opening of the market on February 2, 2026. Following the consolidation, the Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "PBM" on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with a new CUSIP number 74449F407.

At the effective time of the consolidation, every 6.25 issued and outstanding shares of the Company will automatically be combined into one issued and outstanding common share. The number of shares and the exercise price of the Company's outstanding warrants and other equity instruments will also be adjusted proportionately in accordance with their respective terms. As of January 21, 2026, the Company had 6,388,604 common shares issued and outstanding. As a result of the consolidation, the Company will have 1,022,177 common shares issued and outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the consolidation. Any fractional share resulting from the consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole share if the fraction is less than one-half of a share and rounded up to the nearest whole share if the fraction is at least one-half of a share. The consolidation affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder's percentage interest in the Company, except for minor adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares. The share consolidation occurs at the registered shareholder level. Shareholders who hold their common shares through brokers, banks, or other nominees (i.e., in 'street name') are considered beneficial holders and may experience a delay in the reflection of the consolidation in their accounts, depending on the procedures of their broker, bank, or nominee.

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company is acting as the exchange agent and transfer agent for the consolidation. Shareholders holding their shares in book-entry form or through brokerage accounts are not required to take any action. Beneficial holders are encouraged to contact their broker, bank, or custodian with any questions regarding the effect of the share consolidation.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) is one of the few multi-asset, vertically integrated biopharmaceutical companies specializing in psychedelic-based therapeutics. It is the first life sciences biotechnology company focused on developing nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin and ibogaine-based psychedelic medicine to be listed on Nasdaq. We are dedicated to addressing unmet mental health needs. We are committed to an evidence-based approach in developing safe, effective, and FDA-approved nature-derived psychedelic treatments for a broad range of mental health disorders.

