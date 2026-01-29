Anzeige
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
29.01.2026 10:06 Uhr
MyComplianceOffice: Building on 2025 Momentum, MCO Gets Off to a Strong Start in 2026 with Continued Platform Growth

DUBLIN and NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCO (MyComplianceOffice) announced a strong start to 2026, building on an exceptional 2025 marked by growth, industry recognition, and continued platform advancement.

MyComplianceOffice Logo

Reporting a 22% revenue increase from 2024 to 2025 and onboarding 100+ new firms, the company earned multiple accolades, including recognition on the Financial Times 1000 list, advancement to #42 on the Chartis RiskTech100, and entry into the Chartis Financial Crime & Compliance 50.

Additional 2025 highlights included a highly successful in-person User Conference and the opening of a new office in Dublin's prestigious International Financial Services Centre to support the company's global customer base and workforce. MCO also continued to deliver significant product enhancements across employee compliance, trade surveillance, third-party oversight, and communications monitoring, reinforcing its commitment to helping financial services firms strengthen compliance and reduce risk.

In 2026, MCO expects this momentum to accelerate. The company will sustain its long-standing practice of reinvesting 30% of revenue into platform development to drive product innovation. Key initiatives for the year include:

  • Responsible AI: Continuing to embed transparent and secure AI capabilities in the MyComplianceOffice platform to enhance efficiency while maintaining regulatory defensibility, with AI-driven efforts including policy guidance and false-positive reduction. Read the white paper from MCO on Responsible AI.

  • Digital Asset Compliance: Expanding trading monitoring and oversight solutions to address the growing digital ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of both crypto and traditional firms.

  • Enhanced Insider Information Management: Providing firms unparalleled oversight of insider information risk with centralized tracking, governance, and role-based controls across departments and jurisdictions.

"Our trajectory reflects the trust clients place in MCO and the strength of our platform vision," said Brian Fahey, CEO of MCO. "As regulatory expectations evolve, firms need technology that delivers clarity, efficiency, and confidence. In 2026, we remain committed to advancing MyComplianceOffice so compliance teams can stay ahead of change and focus on what matters most - protecting their firms and growing their business."

About MCO

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 30 products on a single system, the powerful MyComplianceOffice platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate proactive oversight of regulatory obligations and the activities of employees, the company, and third parties.

More than 1,500 client companies across 125+ countries rely on MCO to reduce the risk of misconduct and simplify the management of evolving compliance demands.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782052/5737803/MyComplianceOffice_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/building-on-2025-momentum-mco-gets-off-to-a-strong-start-in-2026-with-continued-platform-growth-302672659.html

