Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 10:06 Uhr
Mayilaa -- A Newton Cinema Production -- Announces World Premiere at the 55th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR)

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton Cinema announces that its feature film Mayilaa has been officially selected for the Bright Future section at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). The selection highlights the festival's focus on discovering new voices from around the world.

Directed by Semmalar Annam, Mayilaa explores the lives and experiences of working women, portraying their challenges and perspectives with clarity.

Filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, who presents the film, said, "'Mayilaa' captures the realities and inner world of working women. With honest cinematic language, Semmalar Annam portrays a woman's world with natural nuance. Actors Melody and Sudar deliver strong performances. 'Mayilaa' deeply moved me like a poem."

Building on this portrayal, Mayilaa demonstrates how storytelling can reflect everyday experiences and highlight underrepresented perspectives. Its narrative emphasizes the significance of original voices and socially conscious cinema, aligning with Newton Cinema's mission to support filmmakers whose work engages audiences beyond local contexts.

"Mayilaa is a content-driven film that captures the experiences and resilience of women through Semmalar Annam's storytelling. Supporting original voices and socially relevant cinema remains central to Newton Cinema's vision, and the film's selection at IFFR is encouraging," says Anto Chittilappilly, Founder and CEO of Newton Cinema.

The film's cast and crew include Melody, Sudar, Vinoth Janakiraman for cinematography, A. Sreekar Prasad for editing, and Anand Krishnamoorthi for sound design, contributing to the film's immersive experience.

Mayilaa addresses themes relevant across cultures and communities, providing insight into lives often unseen. The film reflects the director's vision and the production house's collaborative approach, showing that character-driven stories can resonate with international audiences.

With Mayilaa, Newton Cinema continues to support films that are socially relevant and to nurture filmmakers seeking wider visibility for their work.

About Newton Cinema
Newton Cinema is an international production house supporting meaningful storytelling. Focusing on emerging filmmakers, it produces films that connect globally while reflecting local realities.

For more information, visit https://www.newtoncinema.com,@Newton_Cinema (Instagram), @Newtoncinema (Twitter) andNewton Cinema (Facebook)

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871820/Newton_Cinema.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871819/Newton_Cinema.jpg

Mayilaa - A Newton Cinema Production - Announces World Premiere at the 55th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mayilaa--a-newton-cinema-production--announces-world-premiere-at-the-55th-international-film-festival-rotterdam-iffr-302673257.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
