Faculty Named a Visionary in the Inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faculty, one of Europe's leading applied AI companies and the developer of Faculty Frontier, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms.

Decision Intelligence is emerging as a critical enterprise capability as organisations invest heavily in AI while facing growing pressure to demonstrate measurable impact. Many enterprises can build models and run pilots, but struggle to reliably translate those efforts into better decisions in day-to-day operations.

This inaugural Magic Quadrant signals that Decision Intelligence Platforms are becoming central to how leading organisations operate and compete by connecting data, AI, and human judgement to improve decision-making at scale.

We believe Faculty's recognition acts as further proof of its pedigree. In 2014, its founders foresaw AI would be the most important technology of our time. They created Faculty with a simple mission: the safe, widespread adoption of AI that benefits humanity. Since then, it has put frontier AI into the hands of clients to safely support their most important work - including speeding up the development of life-saving drugs, bringing new sources of renewable energy online, and helping governments prevent terror attacks. OpenAI, Anthropic and other frontier labs ask us to make their models safe, and Faculty is the go-to career choice for elite technical talent in the UK. Earlier this year we chose to be acquired by Accenture to deliver end to end AI transformation for the world's most ambitious organisations.

Faculty Frontier integrates seamlessly with existing technologies and data sources to harmonize enterprise decision-making, delivering connected, actionable insights and recommendations that drive clear business value. The platform helps organisations move from analytics and experimentation to a repeatable, governed decision-making system. It supports decisions that can be tested, deployed, monitored, and continuously improved across complex operating environments.

Dr Marc Warner, CEO & Co-Founder of Faculty said:

"Enterprises are investing heavily in AI, but many struggle to translate that into real-world impact.

"Decision Intelligence closes that gap, and the Faculty Frontier platform has been designed to operationalise this discipline across complex, high-stakes environments.

"We believe being named a Visionary by Gartner is not only an important recognition for Faculty, but also a signal that this category is becoming central to how organisations operate and compete."

Andy Brookes, CTO & Co-Founder of Faculty said:

"For large organisations, the challenge is no longer building models - it's using AI to make better, faster decisions that can be tested, deployed, and governed reliably in real operating environments.

"We feel this recognition by Gartner reflects Frontier's unique capability to connect and orchestrate data, models, agents, and human judgement in a unified AI-powered Decision Intelligence platform for enterprise."

About Faculty

Founded in 2014, Faculty is one of Europe's leading applied AI companies. Our suite of AI services and products helps organizations design, build, and deploy high-performing AI solutions that deliver measurable impact for their frontline teams. Faculty is also the developer of Faculty Frontier, a Decision Intelligence platform used by some of the world's most trusted brands to transform decision-making at scale.

Widely recognized as a leader in AI safety, we work closely with the world's top AI labs, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, to ensure their latest models are safe, human-led, and explainable. Our expertise spans advising Boards, leadership teams, and governments on AI strategy; delivering AI systems that improve critical public services and business outcomes; and equipping organisations with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the AI era.

