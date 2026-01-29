Anzeige
WKN: A2QQCM | ISIN: CA9888161044 | Ticker-Symbol: 7TV
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 02:18 Uhr
14 Leser
Zacatecas Silver Corp.: Zacatecas Silver Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacatecas Silver Corp. (TSXV: ZAC; OTC: ZCTSF; FSE: 7TV) announces that it has granted 2,550,000 incentive stock options ("Options") and 3,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to the officers, directors, key employees and consultants of the Company.

The Options are exercisable at $0.135 per share and expiring five years from the date of grant. In addition, each granted RSU entitles the holder to acquire a common share of the Company and will expire three years from the date of grant. The RSUs may not be exercised until one year from the date of grant.

On behalf of the Company
Eric Vanderleeuw
Chief Executive Officer and Director
(519) 729 2440

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zacatecas Silver cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zacatecas Silver's limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on is Zacatecas Properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zacatecas Silver does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


