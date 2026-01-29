Zacatecas Silver Corp.: Zacatecas Silver Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacatecas Silver Corp. (TSXV: ZAC; OTC: ZCTSF; FSE: 7TV) announces that it has granted 2,550,000 incentive stock options ("Options") and 3,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to the officers, directors, key employees and consultants of the Company.

The Options are exercisable at $0.135 per share and expiring five years from the date of grant. In addition, each granted RSU entitles the holder to acquire a common share of the Company and will expire three years from the date of grant. The RSUs may not be exercised until one year from the date of grant.

On behalf of the Company

Eric Vanderleeuw

Chief Executive Officer and Director

(519) 729 2440

