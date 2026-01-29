Pulsar Helium Files Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2025

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the year ended September 30, 2025 (the "Year").

Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the year ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the Company's website at www.pulsarhelium.com and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

All figures are in US dollars ("- ") unless otherwise stated.

Operational Highlights for the Year

In early 2025, the Company completed a deepening operation for the Jetstream #1 appraisal well. The drilling operation reached total depth of 5,100 feet (1,555 metres) on January 11, 2025, successfully penetrating the entire interpreted helium-bearing reservoir and beyond. The Jetstream #1 appraisal well previously reached total depth of 2,200 feet (671 metres) on February 27, 2024, identifying high helium concentrations of up to 14.5%, well above the 0.3% widely accepted economic threshold, and CO 2 concentrations exceeding 70% - with the latter expected to further contribute to the project economics.

concentrations exceeding 70% - with the latter expected to further contribute to the project economics. In early 2025, the Company drilled the Jetstream #2 appraisal well. The drilling operation reached total depth of 5,638 feet (1,718 metres) on February 1, 2025, successfully penetrating the entire interpreted helium-bearing interval, and beyond.

Laboratory analysis of the results of the Jetstream #1 and Jetstream #2 wells confirms sustained average helium concentrations of 8.1% in Jetstream #1 and 5.6% in Jetstream #2 during flow testing. Jetstream #1 had a range of helium concentration of 5.9% to 14.5% and Jetstream #2 had a range of 4.3% to 6.5%.





Operational Highlights Post Year

In October 2025, the Company began a drill program to drill up to ten wells. The drilling program's primary goal is to delineate the extent and productivity of the helium reservoir at Topaz. Data from these core wells, including gas shows, core samples, and downhole measurements, will enable Pulsar to map reservoir continuity between the well locations and to identify optimal areas for future production. The Company has completed three holes to date, with five wells expected to be completed in total.

In January 2026, two U.S. Federal laboratories independently con?rmed the helium-3 isotope concentration from the Topaz Project. The U.S. Geological Survey Noble Gas Laboratory in Denver and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California each analyzed raw gas samples from the Jetstream #1 well, with both labs reporting values closely matching those veri?ed by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, con?rming the presence of helium-3 (³He) in the gas with a concentration range of 11.2-11.9 parts-per-billion (ppb) and associated with 7.7- 8.0% helium-4 (4He), respectively.





Financial Highlights for the Year and Post Year

On October 18, 2024, the Company's common shares commenced trading (the "Admission") on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange plc ("AIM") under the symbol PLSR. Concurrent with Admission, the Company completed a fundraising through the issuance of 15,500,000 common shares at a price of £0.25 for gross proceeds of $5,010,985 (£3,875,000).

In January and March 2025, the Company completed a brokered private placement, in two tranches, through the issuance of 6,388,154 common shares at a purchase price of $0.38 per share for gross proceeds of $2,427,498.

In August 2025, the Company completed a private placement through the issuance of 16,174,338 common shares at a price of £0.23 per share for total gross proceeds of $5,034,846 (£3,720,100).

Post Year, the Company issued 17,490,684 common shares on the exercise of warrants for proceeds of C$6,332,394 and issued 2,200,000 common shares on the exercise of options for proceeds of C$990,000.





Selected Financial Results for the Year

Year ended

September 30, 2025 Year ended

September 30, 2024 Year ended

September 30, 2023 Statement of Loss: Revenue $Nil $Nil $Nil Net loss $(9,645,889) $(20,346,712) $(2,310,407) Basic and diluted loss per share $(0.07) $(0.22) $(0.04) Financial Position: Total assets $2,420,415 $1,942,996 $1,684,924 Total liabilities $2,610,441 $4,976,017 $1,078,334

- During the Year, the Company recorded a non-cash revaluation gain of warrant liability of $1,895,724 (Previous Year - non-cash revaluation loss of $8,824,439)



Outlook

The successful deepening of the Jetstream #1 appraisal well represents a significant step in advancing Pulsar's strategy to delineate and ultimately commercialize the Topaz helium resource. The deepened well has provided additional geological, pressure and gas composition data across the full interpreted height of the helium-bearing reservoir, informed by recently acquired seismic data, prior drilling results, and onsite testing.

The Jetstream #2 appraisal well has further expanded Pulsar's understanding of reservoir characteristics at the Topaz project, providing additional information on reservoir continuity and properties that will be incorporated into future resource estimation, production modelling, and appraisal planning.

Data collected from Jetstream #1 and Jetstream #2, together with information from the ongoing multi-well drilling program initiated in October 2025, will be integrated into the next phase of technical evaluation, supporting decisions around future appraisal drilling, development planning and potential production scenarios.





Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented: The Year was transformative for Pulsar. During the Year, our flagship Topaz Project in Minnesota delivered some of the highest helium concentrations ever reported from a natural gas system, with measured values of up to 14.5% helium, significantly above the 0.3% concentration generally regarded as commercially viable.

"The acquisition and interpretation of seismic data during the Year strengthened our geological model and underpinned our decision to deepen the Jetstream #1 appraisal well and advance further appraisal drilling. Post Year, the Jetstream #1 well was successfully deepened to 5,100 feet, encountering multiple helium-bearing intervals and further validating the scale of the system.

"The drilling of the Jetstream #2 appraisal well and the subsequent collection of geological, pressure and gas composition data have expanded our understanding of reservoir continuity and properties across the Topaz Project. Together, these results will inform future resource estimation, production modelling and appraisal planning as we continue to advance the project.

"The Company's Admission to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange during the Year, alongside a successful £5 million fundraising, marked an important milestone for Pulsar. The dual listing has broadened our investor base and provides a strong platform as we progress toward our objective of becoming a meaningful supplier of helium into a tightening global market.-

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

"Thomas Abraham-James"

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (United Kingdom) and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR (Canada), as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF (United States of America). Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, the Falcon project in Michigan (both in the USA), and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person Signoff

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, the Company discloses that Brad Cage, VP Engineering and Officer of the Company has reviewed the technical information contained herein regarding the Topaz project. Mr. Cage has approximately 25 years in the oil and gas industry, is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is a licensed professional petroleum engineer in Oklahoma, USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the statements regarding bringing the Topaz project to production, anticipated full plant construction contract in 2026, final investment decision being made in 2026, the potential impact of the drill results, flow testing and pressure testing on the next iteration of the resource estimate; the results of the 2D active seismic acquisition successfully elucidating the subsurface structure, the potential of CO 2 and/or Helium-3 as a valuable by-product of the Company's future helium production; and the potential for future wells. Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and are based upon assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's capital cost estimates, management's expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company's future capital and operating requirements and the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company's property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been defined at the Topaz Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter significantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of field. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely affect the Company's operational or financial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could affect the Company's exploration and development plans which may, in turn, affect the Company's performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires significant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic date for each property. Different engineers may make different estimates of resources, cash flows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that drill costs may be higher than estimates; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 31, 2025 for the year ended September 30, 2024 found under Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.