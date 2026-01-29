Questex LLC: Questex Presents the 10th Annual Patients as Partners in Clinical Trials Europe Conference

Patients as Partners Europe now part of Questex's Fierce Life Sciences, brings pharma R&D and patient advocacy together in an international event this May 19-20 in London

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex announced the keynotes and topics for the 10th annual Patients as Partners Europe conference happening May 19-20, 2026 at the Royal National Hotel, in London, UK.

Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson, Roche and Parexel kick off the conference together with patient advocacy on how integrating patient involvement throughout medicine development delivers better value for patients with increased access and inclusivity.

"Patients as Partners Europe has spent a decade leading the transition from 'centricity' toward true integrated partnership. By bringing pharma, patients, and service providers together to solve complex challenges, this event highlights how impactful medicines are developed not just for patients, but in dedicated partnership with them," said 2026 co-chair Léa-Isabelle Proulx, PhD, MBA, Patient Voice Partner, Strategy, Portfolio & Operations, Roche.

Previously organized by the Conference Forum, Patients as Partners Europe is now part of Questex's Fierce Life Sciences, where its combined resources offer greater market reach and networking.

The 2026 keynotes and featured speakers include:

Patient Keynotes

Patient Experience Keynote, with Michael McGrath, Muscular Dystrophy Patient Advocate

Mental Health Patient Keynote, with Clarke Carlisle, Mental Health Patient Advocate





R&D Leadership Keynotes

AI at Scale in Drug Development Keynote, with Lionel Bascles, PhD, SVP, Global Head of Clinical Sciences and Operations, Sanofi

Advancing the Patient Voice Across R&D Keynote, with Norman Putzki, MD, PhD, Global Head of Clinical Development, Novartis

Protocol Optimization Keynote, with Kenneth Getz, MBA, Director and Professor, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, Tufts University School of Medicine





Pharma companies presenting case studies include:

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Biogen

BMS

Johnson & Johnson

Lundbeck

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

UCB

And more





"The 2026 program highlights the latest successes for advancing integrated patient engagement in R&D, the challenges and opportunities facing the industry, and what matters to patients through multi-stakeholder perspectives," said Tracey Kimball, Senior Director, Patients as Partners Europe.

Key topics include:

Advancing Integrated Patient Engagement

Patient Experience Data and Data Return

Understanding Patient Preferences in Clinical Trials

Reversing Protocol Complexity to Ease Patient Burden

Operationalizing Early Patient Insights for Measurable Impact

Collaborative Approaches to Advance Representativeness in Clinical Trials

Patient Perspectives on Supporting Mental Health in Clinical Trials

Addressing Barriers to Cross Border Clinical Trials Access

Deploying AI to Better Understand and Integrate Patient Insights

HTA/Regulatory Requirements and Patient Engagement in Drug Development





About Patients as Partners Europe:

Patients as Partners Europe is co-produced with patients, the R&D industry, academia, government and nonprofit organizations to establish a well-rounded program that addresses the needs of all stakeholders seeking to implement and advance patient involvement, access and diversity across the entire clinical development continuum. To learn more about Patients as Partners and access the full agenda, visit PatientsAsPartnersEU.com.

