TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended November 30, 2025.
Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026
- Net revenues were US$770.2 million, compared to net revenues of US$606.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Income from operations was US$93.1 million, compared to loss from operations of US$17.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$104.0 million, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$1.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Net income attributable to TAL was US$130.6 million, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$23.1 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$141.4 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$38.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were US$0.24 and US$0.23, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.25. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$3,617.4 million as of November 30, 2025, compared to US$3,618.4 million as of February 28, 2025.
Highlights for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2025
- Net revenues were US$2,206.5 million, compared to net revenues of US$1,640.0 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Income from operations was US$203.6 million, compared to income from operations of US$12.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$236.9 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$63.5 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Net income attributable to TAL was US$286.0 million, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$91.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$319.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$142.5 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.50 and US$0.49, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.55.
Financial Data--Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2026
(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data and percentages)
Three Months Ended
November 30,
2024
2025
Pct. Change
Net revenues
606,446
770,167
27.0 %
(Loss)/Income from operations
(17,432)
93,123
(634.2 %)
Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations
(1,920)
103,950
(5,514.1 %)
Net income attributable to TAL
23,069
130,595
466.1 %
Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL
38,581
141,422
266.6 %
Net income per ADS attributable to TAL - basic
0.04
0.24
517.6 %
Net income per ADS attributable to TAL - diluted
0.04
0.23
518.7 %
Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL - basic
0.06
0.25
299.9 %
Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL - diluted
0.06
0.25
300.6 %
Nine Months Ended
November 30,
2024
2025
Pct. Change
Net revenues
1,639,994
2,206,519
34.5 %
Income from operations
12,860
203,566
1,482.9 %
Non-GAAP income from operations
63,476
236,908
273.2 %
Net income attributable to TAL
91,902
285,961
211.2 %
Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL
142,518
319,303
124.0 %
Net income per ADS attributable to TAL - basic
0.15
0.50
226.4 %
Net income per ADS attributable to TAL - diluted
0.15
0.49
227.3 %
Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL - basic
0.24
0.55
135.0 %
Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL - diluted
0.23
0.55
135.7 %
"In the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, our net revenues continued their steady growth trajectory. We remain focused on integrating technology into learning experiences and are dedicated to enhancing our content, products, and services to support students' holistic development." said Alex Peng, TAL's President and Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Peng added, "We will continue to drive forward our strategic initiatives and dynamically allocate resources to build competitive advantages and generate value for our users and society."
Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026
Net Revenues
In the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, TAL reported net revenues of US$770.2 million, representing a 27.0% increase from US$606.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Operating Costs and Expenses
In the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, operating costs and expenses were US$677.0 million, representing an 8.5% increase from US$623.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$666.2 million, representing a 9.5% increase from US$608.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Cost of revenues increased by 18.0% to US$338.4 million from US$286.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 18.4% to US$338.0 million, from US$285.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 2.8% to US$220.1 million from US$226.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 2.1% to US$217.6 million, from US$222.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
General and administrative expenses increased by 7.1% to US$118.6 million from US$110.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 10.0% to US$110.7 million, from US$100.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 30.2% to US$10.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 from US$15.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2025.
Gross Profit
Gross profit increased by 35.0% to US$431.8 million from US$319.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 was 56.1%, compared to 52.7% in the same period of the prior year.
(Loss)/Income from Operations
Income from operations was US$93.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to loss from operations of US$17.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$104.0 million, compared to Non-GAAP loss from operations of US$1.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
Other Income
Other income was US$38.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to other income of US$18.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Income Tax Benefit/(Expense)
Income tax expense was US$15.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$3.6 million of income tax benefit in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Net Income attributable to TAL Education Group
Net income attributable to TAL was US$130.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$23.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$141.4 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$38.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.24 and US$0.23, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.25 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.
Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 was US$526.7 million.
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments
As of November 30, 2025, the Company had US$2,146.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,471.1 million of short-term investments, compared to US$1,771.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,847.1 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2025.
Deferred Revenue
As of November 30, 2025, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$1,162.8 million, compared to US$671.2 million as of February 28, 2025.
Financial Results for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2026
Net Revenues
For the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, TAL reported net revenues of US$2,206.5 million, representing a 34.5% increase from US$1,640.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.
Operating Costs and Expenses
In the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, operating costs and expenses were US$2,003.0 million, representing a 23.1% increase from US$1,627.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,969.6 million, representing a 24.9% increase from US$1,576.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.
Cost of revenues increased by 27.9% to US$968.3 million from US$757.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 28.6% to US$966.8 million from US$751.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.
Selling and marketing expenses increased by 25.9% to US$668.1 million from US$530.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 27.3% to US$659.7 million from US$518.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.
General and administrative expenses increased by 8.1% to US$366.6 million from US$339.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 12.1% to US$343.2 million from US$306.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 34.1% to US$33.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 from US$50.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2025.
Gross Profit
Gross profit increased by 40.3% to US$1,238.2 million from US$882.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. The gross margin for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 was 56.1%, compared to 53.8% in the same period of the prior year.
(Loss)/Income from Operations
Income from operations was US$203.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, compared to income from operations of US$12.9 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$236.9 million, compared to US$63.5 million Non-GAAP income from operations in the same period of the prior year.
Other Income
Other income was US$115.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, compared to other income of US$51.8 million in the same period of the prior year.
Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments
Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$1.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$8.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.
Income Tax Benefit/(Expense)
Income tax expense was US$77.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$24.3 million of income tax expense in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.
Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group
Net income attributable to TAL was US$286.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$91.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$319.3 million, compared to US$142.5 million Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL in the same period of the prior year.
Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.50 and US$0.49, respectively, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.55, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026.
Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 was US$816.4 million.
Share Repurchase
On July 28, 2025, TAL's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$600 million of the Company's common shares over the next 12 months. Between October 30, 2025 and January 28, 2026, the Company has repurchased 844,856 common shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately US$27.7 million.
Safe Harbor Statement
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning solutions to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning solutions mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.
TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based compensation expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of
February 28,
As of
November 30,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,771,260
$ 2,146,309
Restricted cash, current
187,846
305,144
Short-term investments
1,847,120
1,471,116
Inventory, net
104,876
136,952
Amounts due from related parties, current
37
25
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
215,781
252,069
Total current assets
4,126,920
4,311,615
Restricted cash, non-current
32,625
34,148
Property and equipment, net
472,366
495,202
Deferred tax assets
3,487
1,469
Rental deposits
22,131
25,668
Intangible assets, net
394
47,169
Goodwill
155
45,705
Land use rights, net
182,880
185,012
Amounts due from related parties, non-current
96
99
Long-term investments
305,105
371,948
Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets
27,844
30,744
Operating lease right-of-use assets
329,064
370,809
Total assets
$ 5,503,067
$ 5,919,588
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 146,300
$ 161,086
Deferred revenue, current
624,272
1,110,709
Amounts due to related parties, current
93
89
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
582,227
705,754
Operating lease liabilities, current
88,453
104,318
Total current liabilities
1,441,345
2,081,956
Deferred revenue, non-current
46,955
52,051
Deferred tax liabilities
3,474
13,907
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
244,895
273,036
Total liabilities
1,736,669
2,420,950
Equity
Class A common shares
154
156
Class B common shares
49
49
Treasury stock
-
(20)
Additional paid-in capital
4,294,819
3,703,604
Statutory reserve
179,537
175,957
Accumulated deficit
(624,078)
(334,537)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(83,914)
(46,207)
Total TAL Education Group's equity
3,766,567
3,499,002
Non-controlling interests
(169)
(364)
Total equity
3,766,398
3,498,638
Total liabilities and equity
$ 5,503,067
$ 5,919,588
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
November 30,
2024
2025
2024
2025
Net revenues
$ 606,446
$ 770,167
$ 1,639,994
$ 2,206,519
Cost of revenues (note 1)
286,689
338,361
757,329
968,272
Gross profit
319,757
431,806
882,665
1,238,247
Operating expenses (note 1)
Selling and marketing
226,441
220,063
530,769
668,122
General and administrative(note 2)
110,748
118,620
339,036
366,559
Total operating expenses
337,189
338,683
869,805
1,034,681
(Loss)/income from operations
(17,432)
93,123
12,860
203,566
Interest income, net
21,491
14,330
64,410
47,213
Other income
18,150
38,591
51,767
115,139
Impairment loss on long-term investments
-
-
(8,692)
(1,410)
Income before income tax benefit/(expense) and loss from
22,209
146,044
120,345
364,508
Income tax benefit/(expense)
3,582
(15,307)
(24,348)
(77,465)
Loss from equity method investments
(2,765)
(221)
(4,337)
(1,295)
Net income
23,026
130,516
91,660
285,748
Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
43
79
242
213
Total net income attributable to TAL Education Group
$ 23,069
$ 130,595
$ 91,902
$ 285,961
Net income per common share
Basic
$ 0.11
$ 0.71
$ 0.46
$ 1.49
Diluted
0.11
0.70
0.45
1.47
Net income per ADS (note 3)
Basic
$ 0.04
$ 0.24
$ 0.15
$ 0.50
Diluted
0.04
0.23
0.15
0.49
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income
Basic
201,905,486
185,057,275
201,746,602
192,315,752
Diluted
204,949,612
187,521,021
205,093,389
194,991,739
Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
2024
2025
2024
2025
Cost of revenues
$ 1,271
$ 387
$ 5,426
$ 1,512
Selling and marketing expenses
4,082
2,477
12,410
8,453
General and administrative expenses
10,159
7,963
32,780
23,377
Total
$ 15,512
$ 10,827
$ 50,616
$ 33,342
Note 2: GAAP and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses include government subsidies, which
Note 3: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
For the Three Months Ended
November 30,
For the Nine Months Ended
November 30,
2024
2025
2024
2025
Net income
$ 23,026
$ 130,516
$ 91,660
$ 285,748
Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax
(21,512)
10,383
(4,348)
37,725
Comprehensive income
1,514
140,899
87,312
323,473
Add: Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,308)
75
25
195
Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to TAL Education Group
$ (794)
$ 140,974
$ 87,337
$ 323,668
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
For the Three Months Ended
November 30,
For the Nine Months Ended
November 30,
2024
2025
2024
2025
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 378,038
$ 526,742
$ 624,255
$ 816,432
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
(214,435)
264,177
(532,739)
300,199
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
48,731
(88,586)
41,937
(624,575)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(4,834)
1,859
(2,475)
1,814
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
207,500
704,192
130,978
493,870
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
2,380,954
1,781,409
2,457,476
1,991,731
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
$ 2,588,454
$ 2,485,601
$ 2,588,454
$ 2,485,601
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
For the Three Months
Ended November 30,
For the Nine Months
2024
2025
2024
2025
Cost of revenues
$ 286,689
$ 338,361
$ 757,329
$ 968,272
Share-based compensation expense in cost of revenues
1,271
387
5,426
1,512
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
285,418
337,974
751,903
966,760
Selling and marketing expenses
226,441
220,063
530,769
668,122
Share-based compensation expense in selling and marketing expenses
4,082
2,477
12,410
8,453
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses
222,359
217,586
518,359
659,669
General and administrative expenses(note 2)
110,748
118,620
339,036
366,559
Share-based compensation expense in general and administrative expenses
10,159
7,963
32,780
23,377
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses(note 2)
100,589
110,657
306,256
343,182
Operating costs and expenses
623,878
677,044
1,627,134
2,002,953
Share-based compensation expense in operating costs and expenses
15,512
10,827
50,616
33,342
Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses
608,366
666,217
1,576,518
1,969,611
(Loss)/income from operations
(17,432)
93,123
12,860
203,566
Share based compensation expenses
15,512
10,827
50,616
33,342
Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations
(1,920)
103,950
63,476
236,908
Net income attributable to TAL Education Group
23,069
130,595
91,902
285,961
Share based compensation expenses
15,512
10,827
50,616
33,342
Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL Education Group (note 4)
$ 38,581
$ 141,422
$ 142,518
$ 319,303
Net income per ADS
Basic
$ 0.04
$ 0.24
$ 0.15
$ 0.50
Diluted
0.04
0.23
0.15
0.49
Non-GAAP net income per ADS
Basic
$ 0.06
$ 0.25
$ 0.24
$ 0.55
Diluted
0.06
0.25
0.23
0.55
ADSs used in calculating net income per ADS
Basic
605,716,458
555,171,825
605,239,806
576,947,256
Diluted
614,848,836
562,563,063
615,280,167
584,975,217
ADSs used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS
Basic
605,716,458
555,171,825
605,239,806
576,947,256
Diluted
614,848,836
562,563,063
615,280,167
584,975,217
Note 4: The tax effect of share-based compensation expenses was immaterial in the third quarter and in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026.
