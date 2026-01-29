TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended November 30, 2025.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

- Net revenues were US$770.2 million, compared to net revenues of US$606.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

- Income from operations was US$93.1 million, compared to loss from operations of US$17.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

- Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$104.0 million, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$1.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

- Net income attributable to TAL was US$130.6 million, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$23.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$141.4 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$38.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

- Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were US$0.24 and US$0.23, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.25. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.

- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$3,617.4 million as of November 30, 2025, compared to US$3,618.4 million as of February 28, 2025.

Highlights for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2025

- Net revenues were US$2,206.5 million, compared to net revenues of US$1,640.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

- Income from operations was US$203.6 million, compared to income from operations of US$12.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

- Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$236.9 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$63.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

- Net income attributable to TAL was US$286.0 million, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$91.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$319.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$142.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

- Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.50 and US$0.49, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.55.

Financial Data--Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2026

(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data and percentages)



Three Months Ended

November 30,

2024 2025 Pct. Change Net revenues 606,446 770,167 27.0 % (Loss)/Income from operations (17,432) 93,123 (634.2 %) Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (1,920) 103,950 (5,514.1 %) Net income attributable to TAL 23,069 130,595 466.1 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL 38,581 141,422 266.6 % Net income per ADS attributable to TAL - basic 0.04 0.24 517.6 % Net income per ADS attributable to TAL - diluted 0.04 0.23 518.7 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL - basic 0.06 0.25 299.9 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL - diluted 0.06 0.25 300.6 %



Nine Months Ended

November 30,

2024 2025 Pct. Change Net revenues 1,639,994 2,206,519 34.5 % Income from operations 12,860 203,566 1,482.9 % Non-GAAP income from operations 63,476 236,908 273.2 % Net income attributable to TAL 91,902 285,961 211.2 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL 142,518 319,303 124.0 % Net income per ADS attributable to TAL - basic 0.15 0.50 226.4 % Net income per ADS attributable to TAL - diluted 0.15 0.49 227.3 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL - basic 0.24 0.55 135.0 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL - diluted 0.23 0.55 135.7 %

"In the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, our net revenues continued their steady growth trajectory. We remain focused on integrating technology into learning experiences and are dedicated to enhancing our content, products, and services to support students' holistic development." said Alex Peng, TAL's President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Peng added, "We will continue to drive forward our strategic initiatives and dynamically allocate resources to build competitive advantages and generate value for our users and society."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

Net Revenues

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, TAL reported net revenues of US$770.2 million, representing a 27.0% increase from US$606.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, operating costs and expenses were US$677.0 million, representing an 8.5% increase from US$623.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$666.2 million, representing a 9.5% increase from US$608.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cost of revenues increased by 18.0% to US$338.4 million from US$286.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 18.4% to US$338.0 million, from US$285.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 2.8% to US$220.1 million from US$226.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 2.1% to US$217.6 million, from US$222.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

General and administrative expenses increased by 7.1% to US$118.6 million from US$110.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 10.0% to US$110.7 million, from US$100.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 30.2% to US$10.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 from US$15.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2025.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 35.0% to US$431.8 million from US$319.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 was 56.1%, compared to 52.7% in the same period of the prior year.

(Loss)/Income from Operations

Income from operations was US$93.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to loss from operations of US$17.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$104.0 million, compared to Non-GAAP loss from operations of US$1.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

Other Income

Other income was US$38.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to other income of US$18.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Income Tax Benefit/(Expense)

Income tax expense was US$15.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$3.6 million of income tax benefit in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net Income attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$130.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$23.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$141.4 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$38.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.24 and US$0.23, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.25 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 was US$526.7 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of November 30, 2025, the Company had US$2,146.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,471.1 million of short-term investments, compared to US$1,771.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,847.1 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2025.

Deferred Revenue

As of November 30, 2025, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$1,162.8 million, compared to US$671.2 million as of February 28, 2025.

Financial Results for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2026

Net Revenues

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, TAL reported net revenues of US$2,206.5 million, representing a 34.5% increase from US$1,640.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, operating costs and expenses were US$2,003.0 million, representing a 23.1% increase from US$1,627.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,969.6 million, representing a 24.9% increase from US$1,576.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

Cost of revenues increased by 27.9% to US$968.3 million from US$757.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 28.6% to US$966.8 million from US$751.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 25.9% to US$668.1 million from US$530.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 27.3% to US$659.7 million from US$518.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

General and administrative expenses increased by 8.1% to US$366.6 million from US$339.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 12.1% to US$343.2 million from US$306.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 34.1% to US$33.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 from US$50.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2025.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 40.3% to US$1,238.2 million from US$882.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. The gross margin for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 was 56.1%, compared to 53.8% in the same period of the prior year.

(Loss)/Income from Operations

Income from operations was US$203.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, compared to income from operations of US$12.9 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$236.9 million, compared to US$63.5 million Non-GAAP income from operations in the same period of the prior year.

Other Income

Other income was US$115.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, compared to other income of US$51.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$1.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$8.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

Income Tax Benefit/(Expense)

Income tax expense was US$77.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$24.3 million of income tax expense in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$286.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$91.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$319.3 million, compared to US$142.5 million Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL in the same period of the prior year.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.50 and US$0.49, respectively, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.55, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 was US$816.4 million.

Share Repurchase

On July 28, 2025, TAL's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$600 million of the Company's common shares over the next 12 months. Between October 30, 2025 and January 28, 2026, the Company has repurchased 844,856 common shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately US$27.7 million.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results for the third fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended November 30, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 29, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on January 29, 2026).

Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10205339/102f9a80ea5.

Upon registration, you will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning solutions to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning solutions mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based compensation expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of February 28,

2025

As of November 30,

2025 ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,771,260

$ 2,146,309 Restricted cash, current 187,846

305,144 Short-term investments 1,847,120

1,471,116 Inventory, net 104,876

136,952 Amounts due from related parties, current 37

25 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 215,781

252,069 Total current assets 4,126,920

4,311,615 Restricted cash, non-current 32,625

34,148 Property and equipment, net 472,366

495,202 Deferred tax assets 3,487

1,469 Rental deposits 22,131

25,668 Intangible assets, net 394

47,169 Goodwill 155

45,705 Land use rights, net 182,880

185,012 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 96

99 Long-term investments 305,105

371,948 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 27,844

30,744 Operating lease right-of-use assets 329,064

370,809 Total assets $ 5,503,067

$ 5,919,588







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 146,300

$ 161,086 Deferred revenue, current 624,272

1,110,709 Amounts due to related parties, current 93

89 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 582,227

705,754 Operating lease liabilities, current 88,453

104,318 Total current liabilities 1,441,345

2,081,956 Deferred revenue, non-current 46,955

52,051 Deferred tax liabilities 3,474

13,907 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 244,895

273,036 Total liabilities 1,736,669

2,420,950







Equity





Class A common shares 154

156 Class B common shares 49

49 Treasury stock -

(20) Additional paid-in capital 4,294,819

3,703,604 Statutory reserve 179,537

175,957 Accumulated deficit (624,078)

(334,537) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (83,914)

(46,207) Total TAL Education Group's equity 3,766,567

3,499,002 Non-controlling interests (169)

(364) Total equity 3,766,398

3,498,638 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,503,067

$ 5,919,588









TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

November 30,

For the Nine Months Ended November 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025 Net revenues $ 606,446

$ 770,167

$ 1,639,994

$ 2,206,519 Cost of revenues (note 1) 286,689

338,361

757,329

968,272 Gross profit 319,757

431,806

882,665

1,238,247 Operating expenses (note 1)













Selling and marketing 226,441

220,063

530,769

668,122 General and administrative(note 2) 110,748

118,620

339,036

366,559 Total operating expenses 337,189

338,683

869,805

1,034,681 (Loss)/income from operations (17,432)

93,123

12,860

203,566 Interest income, net 21,491

14,330

64,410

47,213 Other income 18,150

38,591

51,767

115,139 Impairment loss on long-term investments -

-

(8,692)

(1,410) Income before income tax benefit/(expense) and loss from

equity method investments 22,209

146,044

120,345

364,508 Income tax benefit/(expense) 3,582

(15,307)

(24,348)

(77,465) Loss from equity method investments (2,765)

(221)

(4,337)

(1,295) Net income 23,026

130,516

91,660

285,748 Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 43

79

242

213 Total net income attributable to TAL Education Group $ 23,069

$ 130,595

$ 91,902

$ 285,961 Net income per common share













Basic $ 0.11

$ 0.71

$ 0.46

$ 1.49 Diluted 0.11

0.70

0.45

1.47 Net income per ADS (note 3)













Basic $ 0.04

$ 0.24

$ 0.15

$ 0.50 Diluted 0.04

0.23

0.15

0.49















Weighted average shares used in calculating net income

per common share













Basic 201,905,486

185,057,275

201,746,602

192,315,752 Diluted 204,949,612

187,521,021

205,093,389

194,991,739















Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:



For the Three Months

Ended November 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended November 30,



2024

2025

2024

2025 Cost of revenues $ 1,271

$ 387

$ 5,426

$ 1,512 Selling and marketing expenses 4,082

2,477

12,410

8,453 General and administrative expenses 10,159

7,963

32,780

23,377 Total $ 15,512

$ 10,827

$ 50,616

$ 33,342

Note 2: GAAP and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses include government subsidies, which

were separately presented in our historical financial statements. This reclassification has been made to

conform to the presentation for the current period, and such reclassification had no impact on the Group's

previously reported (loss)/income from operations, net income, shareholders' equity, or cash flows. Note 3: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended November 30,

For the Nine Months Ended November 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025















Net income $ 23,026

$ 130,516

$ 91,660

$ 285,748 Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax (21,512)

10,383

(4,348)

37,725 Comprehensive income 1,514

140,899

87,312

323,473 Add: Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,308)

75

25

195 Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to TAL Education Group $ (794)

$ 140,974

$ 87,337

$ 323,668

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended November 30,

For the Nine Months Ended November 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 378,038

$ 526,742

$ 624,255

$ 816,432 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (214,435)

264,177

(532,739)

300,199 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 48,731

(88,586)

41,937

(624,575) Effect of exchange rate changes (4,834)

1,859

(2,475)

1,814 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 207,500

704,192

130,978

493,870 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 2,380,954

1,781,409

2,457,476

1,991,731 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 2,588,454

$ 2,485,601

$ 2,588,454

$ 2,485,601

TAL EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended November 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended November 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025















Cost of revenues $ 286,689

$ 338,361

$ 757,329

$ 968,272 Share-based compensation expense in cost of revenues 1,271

387

5,426

1,512 Non-GAAP cost of revenues 285,418

337,974

751,903

966,760















Selling and marketing expenses 226,441

220,063

530,769

668,122 Share-based compensation expense in selling and marketing expenses 4,082

2,477

12,410

8,453 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses 222,359

217,586

518,359

659,669















General and administrative expenses(note 2) 110,748

118,620

339,036

366,559 Share-based compensation expense in general and administrative expenses 10,159

7,963

32,780

23,377 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses(note 2) 100,589

110,657

306,256

343,182















Operating costs and expenses 623,878

677,044

1,627,134

2,002,953 Share-based compensation expense in operating costs and expenses 15,512

10,827

50,616

33,342 Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses 608,366

666,217

1,576,518

1,969,611















(Loss)/income from operations (17,432)

93,123

12,860

203,566 Share based compensation expenses 15,512

10,827

50,616

33,342 Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (1,920)

103,950

63,476

236,908















Net income attributable to TAL Education Group 23,069

130,595

91,902

285,961 Share based compensation expenses 15,512

10,827

50,616

33,342 Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL Education Group (note 4) $ 38,581

$ 141,422

$ 142,518

$ 319,303 Net income per ADS













Basic $ 0.04

$ 0.24

$ 0.15

$ 0.50 Diluted 0.04

0.23

0.15

0.49 Non-GAAP net income per ADS













Basic $ 0.06

$ 0.25

$ 0.24

$ 0.55 Diluted 0.06

0.25

0.23

0.55 ADSs used in calculating net income per ADS













Basic 605,716,458

555,171,825

605,239,806

576,947,256 Diluted 614,848,836

562,563,063

615,280,167

584,975,217 ADSs used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS













Basic 605,716,458

555,171,825

605,239,806

576,947,256 Diluted 614,848,836

562,563,063

615,280,167

584,975,217















Note 4: The tax effect of share-based compensation expenses was immaterial in the third quarter and in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026.

