Rooftop solar generation reached 4,407 MW in Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) in the fourth quarter of 2025, contributing to peak renewable supply of 78.6% and reducing daytime operational demand.From pv magazine Australia Rooftop solar generation in Australia reached an all-time high of 4,407 MW in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 8.7% on the same period in 2024. The increase also reduced daytime operational demand, supported battery charging, and contributed to a new overall renewable energy generation record of 51% in Australia's NEM. Distributed solar output in the quarter rose ...

