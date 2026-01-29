ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Jan 29, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy, in collaboration with Microsoft, is accelerating the digital transformation of essential infrastructure -from electricity networks and transportation corridors to heavy industrial operations-by reinventing how critical assets are managed and maintained.Power grids, rail networks, manufacturing facilities, and other critical assets are often decades old and are under pressure from rising demand, extreme weather, and aging components. Failures within these systems can lead to severe cascading impacts, including widespread blackouts, safety incidents, environmental damage, and significant economic losses. By combining Hitachi Energy's extensive expertise in managing critical infrastructure with Microsoft's advanced artificial intelligence and data capabilities, operators can transition from reactive problem-solving to proactive, comprehensive, data-driven asset lifecycle management-addressing issues before they occur.Hitachi Energy is reinventing Hitachi Energy's Ellipse Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Microsoft Foundry - into a unified solution to manage data, analytics, and business operations. It builds on the strategic alliance between Hitachi, Ltd. and Microsoft Corp. announced in June 2024, which established plans to embed Microsoft technologies into Hitachi's Lumada solutions. Today's announcement brings that collaboration to the energy sector, and leverages Ellipse's 40 years of EAM expertise with Microsoft's advanced technology and capabilities."Hitachi Energy has decades of experience building and operating the infrastructure that keeps modern life running," said Massimo Danieli, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Business Unit Grid Automation at Hitachi Energy. "Microsoft technology accelerates and enhances value to our Ellipse customers, while also bringing to market a solution that is unmatched in terms of IT and OT capabilities, offering essential service providers the ability to operate more intelligently and sustainably.""Critical Infrastructure operators need insight they can act on. Together with Hitachi Energy, we're combining AI, cloud, and enterprise systems to help organizations move from reactive maintenance to predictive operations, improving reliability, safety, and long-term value for the infrastructure society depends on" said, Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft.The solution leverages a combination of advanced digital solutions, including Microsoft Foundry, Fabric, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to integrate critical datasets supporting asset operations and provide unprecedented visibility of equipment across entire networks. It can recommend the best time for maintenance based on supply chain, HR, and financial data, ultimately helping organizations operate and plan investments more efficiently. This means more reliable services, safer operations, and fewer emergency repairs, which are often the most expensive and disruptive.The Value of IntegrationTraditionally, EAMs and supporting systems, like ERPs and CRMs, operate independently, making data silos. EAM data focuses on asset lifecycle management but can be strengthened when combined with supporting data, like financials, procurement, and workforce planning, often found in an ERP or CRM. This separation often leads to inefficiencies, data duplication, and limited visibility. By integrating these systems, with Microsoft's Agentic business applications, utilities gain:-End-to-End Visibility: A single source of truth for assets, financials, and operations enables better decision-making and compliance.-Optimized Asset Management: Real-time data flow between EAM and ERP systems for accurate budgeting, forecasting, and resource allocation.-Improved Reliability and Resilience: Predictive maintenance powered by integrated data reduces downtime and extends asset life.-Streamlined Processes: Unified workflows eliminate redundancies, accelerate work orders, and improve customer service.-Regulatory and Sustainability Alignment: Integrated reporting supports environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and regulatory compliance.The Hitachi Energy solution will be delivered through the company's ecosystem of system integrators, including Hitachi Solutions, a global systems integrator within the Hitachi Group, as the foundational advisor and partner to implementation design. Hitachi Solutions' recent recognition as Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Finance) Partner of the Year, along with its extensive experience delivering largescale, global digital transformations, will help accelerate adoption and provide consistent, high-quality outcomes for end users."Hitachi Solutions is proud to support this strategic reinvention and the tremendous impact it can have to drive new efficiencies into critical OT applications," said Soichiro Ohara, Chairman & CEO, Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. "Our role is to drive rapid deployment, integration, and business outcomes, ensuring customers realize the full potential of this industry-leading AIdriven solution."Driving Digital TransformationFor customers, this integration can become the backbone and strategic enabler of their digital transformation priorities. It empowers organizations to move from reactive to proactive operations, leverage advanced analytics, and deliver value to customers while controlling costs. 