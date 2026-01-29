atNorth Announces 30MW metro data center in Stockholm, Sweden

The new heat reuse enabled data center, located near to the company's SWE01 site, will allow customers to deploy seamlessly connected clusters across both locations.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit datacenter provider, has announced its plans to build an additional data center in Stockholm bringing its total number of Nordic data centers to eleven.

The new data center, to be known as SWE02, will be a 30MW metro site built in close proximity to the company's first state of the art Swedish data center, SWE01, that opened in March 2022. It will be enabled with heat reuse capabilities, allowing excess heat from the data center to be recovered and recycled for use within the local community, in collaboration with Stockholm Exergi.

"We are proud to collaborate with atNorth to recycle heat to meet a local need within Stockholm," says Peter Sivengård, Business Project Manager, at Stockholm Exergi. "By working together, we can ensure efficient use of our resources and contribute to our country's circular economy."

SWE02 will facilitate seamless cluster operations between atNorth's two campuses in the area and will also offer separation of client workloads that bolster its redundancy and resilience credentials. The site is scheduled to go live in Q4 2027.

"We are delighted that atNorth has chosen the Kista area for an additional energy efficient data center campus that will contribute to the city's climate efforts," says Karin Wanngård, Mayor of Stockholm. "The development and subsequent operational phase of this data center will bring employment opportunities for our community and further position Stockholm as a hub for digital infrastructure excellence."

aNorth's expansion in the region has facilitated a new electrical substation, that will be constructed by network company Ellevio and will improve the resilience of the electrical network infrastructure for the surrounding area.

"atNorth's sustainable data center solutions mirror society's growing need for data resources and the role of electrification to ensure responsible, fossil free operations. Ellevio are pleased to build and provide long-term grid connection and help the SWE02 campus deliver sustainable IT infrastructure for a modern society," says Nils Rönnbäck, Director Connections Industry and Productions at Ellevio.

"The expansion of our presence in Stockholm is a clear reflection of the growing demand for responsible data center operators who can combine technical excellence with sustainable operations," said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. "As high-performance digital infrastructure becomes increasingly business critical, companies are seeking partners who prioritize energy efficiency, sustainable design, and long-term community impact - values that are deeply embedded in atNorth's growth strategy."

The news follows atNorth's recent announcements, including the expansion of two data center campuses in Iceland and the securing of land in Sollefteå, Sweden for a future mega site. atNorth has also entered into a heat reuse agreement with Vesforbrænding, Denmark's largest waste-to-energy company, to repurpose excess heat from its DEN01 data center campus, alongside the announcement of colocation partnerships with Nokia, Crusoe and 6G AI Sweden AB.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, as well as a ninth under construction in Kouvola, Finland, a tenth site in Ølgod, Denmark and an eleventh campus in Stockholm, Sweden. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

