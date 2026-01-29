London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Digital Science and Silverchair have partnered to further support research integrity for publishers by integrating the Dimensions Author Check API into ScholarOne Manuscripts as part of the Silverchair Universe program.

Built on Digital Science's Dimensions - the world's largest interconnected global research database - Dimensions Author Check provides unmatched transparency into authors', editors', and reviewers' publishing and collaboration histories.

With more than 9,000 journal sites using ScholarOne, publishers globally will benefit from Author Check's reliable, concise, structured insights, enabling them to quickly spot unusual activities, such as retractions, expressions of concern, or atypical collaboration patterns.

"We're delighted to add Author Check as a Silverchair Universe partner to the direct benefit of ScholarOne users," said Hannah Heckner Swain, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Silverchair. "By connecting best-in-class services to our products, we give publishers the flexibility of choosing the services that best fit their needs."

Dr Leslie McIntosh, VP of Research Integrity & Security at Digital Science, said: "ScholarOne is used by millions of researchers worldwide, which makes it an ideal platform to integrate the Dimensions Author Check API.

"Supporting the integrity of the scholarly record is vital for upholding trust and transparency in research itself, where publishers play a critical role. Because the Author Check API can be used at scale, ScholarOne will now offer maximum benefit to the academic publishing community."

For publishers interested in learning more about the Dimensions Author Check API, see the website or explore the Silverchair Universe program: www.silverchair.com/universe

About Silverchair

Silverchair is the leading independent platform partner for scholarly and professional publishers, serving our growing community through flexible technology and unparalleled services. Our teams build, maintain, and innovate platforms across the publishing lifecycle-from idea to impact. Our products facilitate submission, peer review, hosting, dissemination, and impact measurement, enabling researchers and professionals to maximize their contributions to our world.

www.silverchair.com

About Dimensions

Part of Digital Science, Dimensions hosts the largest collection of interconnected global research data, re-imagining research discovery with access to grants, publications, clinical trials, patents and policy documents all in one place. Follow Dimensions on Bluesky, X and LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry, and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands - Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull - we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.com and follow Digital Science on Bluesky, on X or on LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282039

Source: Digital Science