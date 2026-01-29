HIROSHIMA, Japan, Jan 29, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) today announced that cumulative global production and sales of the Mazda CX-5 have both reached five million units as of the end of 2025. This milestone makes the third Mazda model to surpass the five-million-units, following the Mazda323 and the Mazda3. Among Mazda vehicles that fully incorporate the SkyactivTechnology and "Kodo - Soul of Motion", the CX-5 reached this landmark in the shortest time.To date, the CX-5 has been sold in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide. It continues to be chosen by customers across the globe as Mazda's crossover SUV, carrying forward and further refining its vibrant, sporty design and effortless driving experience.Since production of the first-generation CX-5 began at the Ujina Plant No.2 in 2011, Mazda has expanded its manufacturing footprint to Ujina Plant No.1, the Hofu Plant*1, and facilities in China. Local assembly *2 has also been carried out in Malaysia and Vietnam, allowing the CX-5 to grow into the best-selling model *3 in Mazda's current lineup. The all-new CX-5 was unveiled in Europe in July 2025. Following its European debut, it will be launched in North America and Japan in spring 2026.Koichiro Yamaguchi, Program Manager for the CX-5, commented: "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all customers and fans around the world who have supported the CX-5. The all-new CX-5 has been fully changed in eight years, further refines its sporty design and driving dynamics. It offers a spacious cabin where all passengers can enjoy comfort and ease, along with a redesigned Human-Machine Interface*4. Meticulously focused on daily usability, it has evolved into a new-generation SUV that makes driving more comfortable and life itself richer. We will continue to nurture the CX-5 carefully, aiming for it to be cherished for years to come."Mazda will continue to pursue the "Joy of Driving" and create cars loved by customers under its core value of Radically Human, and aim to deliver the "Joy of Living" by creating moving mobility experiences in the daily lives of its customers.History of the MAZDA CX-5First-generation of the CX-5September 2011 - World premiere at the "2011 Frankfurt Motor Show". *5November 2012 - Won the Japan Car of the Year award.January 2013 - Ranked first in domestic SUV sales in Japan for 2012. *6January 2014 - Ranked first in domestic SUV sales in Japan for 2013. *6April 2015 - Achieved one million units in cumulative global production.Second-generation of the CX-5November 2016 - World Premiere at the "Los Angeles Auto Show".February 2022 - For the ninth consecutive year, the model earned the highest safety rating, "IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+," in evaluations conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).Third-generation CX-5July 2025 - Unveiled in Europe.October 2025 - The All-new CX-5 was exhibited for the first time to visitors at the "Japan Mobility Show 2025 (European specification vehicle)".*1 Production is not currently carried out at the Hofu Plant.*2 Changan Mazda Automobile Co., Ltd. (CMA) produces the CX-5 in China. Locally assembled units in Malaysia (Mazda Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.) and Vietnam (Vina Mazda Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd.) are counted as part of domestic production.*3 The bestselling model in Mazda's product lineup since 2018.*4 It is a generic term referring to a method of exchanging information between humans and machines, as well as the devices and software used for this purpose.*5 The official name is "64th Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung".*6 According to Mazda. SUVs refer to domestic vehicles classified as off-road 4WD (including some 2WD models) by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.Source: MazdaCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.