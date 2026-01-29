Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
29.01.2026 11:16 Uhr
Mitsogo Inc. dba Hexnode: Hexnode Marks its Move into Endpoint Security with Hexnode XDR

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo, released Hexnode XDR, its extended detection and response platform, designed to make enterprise-grade security accessible to every IT team.

Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo

Hexnode XDR establishes the foundation for a consolidated platform where detection, investigation, and response converge.

Security Simplified for IT Admins

Hexnode XDR's clean, structured dashboard unifies endpoints, alerts and vulnerabilities into a single view, simplifying how IT teams assess and respond to threats.

Key Features Include:

  • Unified Incident Visibility: Real-time overview of threats, alerts, and vulnerable devices for quick security posture assessment.
  • Automated Correlation: Collect and analyze signals across endpoints to uncover malicious activity, supported by severity levels and threat lifecycle logs.
  • Contextualized Alerts: Alerts enriched with device and policy insights for focused response decisions.
  • One-Click Remediation: Instant containment actions, including killing processes, deleting files, or isolating devices.
  • Complete Audit Trail: Searchable and exportable logs of all system events, preserving full traceability for efficient analysis and compliance.

Unified Security and Endpoint Management Under One Ecosystem

Hexnode XDR integrates seamlessly with Hexnode UEM, creating a single connected environment for endpoint management and security. This unified approach reduces tool sprawl and shortens response time.

Integration Highlights:

  • Effortless Setup: Extends protection from existing Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) environments with minimal configuration.
  • Centralized Control: Manage devices, monitor threats, and enforce policies from one intuitive interface.
  • Real-Time Feedback Loop: XDR insights flow directly into Hexnode UEM for consistent device and security visibility.
  • Familiar Workflows: Built on the same design principles as Hexnode UEM to ensure quick adoption.
  • Future-Ready Scalability: Scales with workforce growth, cloud adoption, and hybrid work models.

Built for What's Next

Hexnode XDR will soon expand to support macOS, Linux, and mobile devices.

Future updates include compatibility with third-party UEMs and the introduction of Hexnode Genie AI for guided troubleshooting. Additionally, the platform will introduce automated threat remediation, application vulnerability insights, and intelligent technician assignment to further accelerate containment.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo, is a leading provider of endpoint solutions that streamlines management and security. Hexnode UEM provides powerful, autonomous, and AI-powered endpoint management, while Hexnode XDR features proactive threat detection and response. Empowering businesses in over 130 countries, Hexnode continues to build a seamless ecosystem of connected tools.

Contact
Elizabeth Hale
pr@hexnode.com
1-415-510-2113

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872373/Mitsogo_Inc_dba_Hexnode_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexnode-marks-its-move-into-endpoint-security-with-hexnode-xdr-302673665.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
