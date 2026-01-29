BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 28 January 2026 were:

185.23p Capital only

185.97p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 9,000,000 Ordinary shares on 21st January 2026, the Company has 102,197,997 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 33,388,197 shares held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 28 January 2026 were:

618.40p Capital only

620.25p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 42,097 ordinary shares on 28th January 2026, the Company now has 92,711,158 Ordinary Shares in issue excluding 25,217,780 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 28 January 2026 were:

1,048.68p Capital only (undiluted)

1,056.87p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the share buyback of 120,000 ordinary shares on 30th October 2025, the Company has 186,683,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 6,328,806 shares which are held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 28 January 2026 were:

703.79p Capital only

720.23p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 13,000 Ordinary shares on 7th November 2025, the Company has 75,033,364 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 28,176,500 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 28 January 2026 were:

234.04p Capital only

234.67p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 19,004 Ordinary Shares on 1st August 2025, the Company has 56,412,138 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 38,949,167 which are held in treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 28 January 2026 were:

680.06c per share (US cents) - Capital only

689.14c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD

493.11p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

499.69p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May 2022, the Company has 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 28 January 2026 were:

252.36p Capital only (undiluted)

258.40p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback cancellation of 5,000 ordinary shares on 22nd January 2026, the Company has 18,793,794 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 28 January 2026 were:

1,486.11p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,552.18p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,515.34p Including current year income and debt at par value

1,581.41p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 30,000 Ordinary shares on 9th December 2025, the Company has 39,812,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,180,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 28 January 2026 were:

266.99c Capital only USD (cents)

193.60p Capital only Sterling (pence)

268.01c Including current year income USD (cents) XD

194.33p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 30,500 Ordinary shares on 9th December 2024, the Company has 189,270,248 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 52,552,553 shares held in Treasury.