Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has officially unveiled "Lalisa LISA Manobal", a world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and actor, as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador under the "Feel All the Feelings" campaign at Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan, presenting a new perspective on Thailand's charms--rich in value and meaning in every experience as a Quality Leisure Destination. The campaign invites Thais to be "good hosts" and reinforces confidence through the Trusted Thailand initiative--ensuring every visit is reassuring, memorable, and inspiring repeat travel.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted the official launch of "Lalisa LISA Manobal" as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador under the "Feel All the Feelings" campaign, marking a significant milestone in elevating Thailand's tourism image as a Quality Leisure Destination. According to her role, LISA will share the beauty, unique appeal, and value in a new perspective with travellers--encouraging appreciation of Thailand not only for its scenic destinations, but also for the meaningful experiences that stay with visitors--while inviting Thais to be "good hosts" in delivering high-quality experiences to tourists.

The launch venue, Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan, is a renowned cultural and historical landmark that powerfully reflects Thailand's identity, showcasing how traditional craftsmanship harmonises with contemporary creativity.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the TAT, said: "TAT believes that sharing Thailand's beauty through LISA's perspective will help travellers see Thailand as a leading quality destination with depth beyond scenic attractions. Every experience is full of value, and every moment of travel--whether through people, culture, way of life, or atmosphere--

carries meaning. We want each visit to create long-lasting memories that inspire travellers to come to Thailand, return again, and share their stories."

The "Feel All the Feelings" campaign expresses the unique appeal of Thai tourism through emotions fulfilled at every moment. Upon their journey in Thailand, travellers encounter diverse feelings and values woven into experiences across each destination. The concept is captured in the campaign film "Feel All the Feelings", available at Youtube:

Amazing Thailand https://youtu.be/wDMv1KujSGc. The production also features renowned stars and actors such as Win - Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, Gulf - Kanawut Traipipattanapong, and Blue - Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen, who join the journey and convey these feelings together.

This marks a new chapter in conveying the charm of Thailand through Lalisa 'LISA' Manobal as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador, connecting hearts with Thailand as well as inviting Thais to be "a good host" and travellers to experience every "feeling" that defines Thailand--more than a destination, but a Quality Leisure Destination. At the same time, TAT continues to strengthen confidence in Thai tourism through the "Trusted Thailand" initiative, positioning Thailand as a quality destination that travellers can trust and choose with confidence.

