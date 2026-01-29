Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) ("Legend Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, reports its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q4 F2025"). The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update to discuss its Q4 F2025 financial results today at 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) (details below). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer. A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedarplus.ca. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Q4 F2025 Highlights

Revenue of $690 thousand versus $705 thousand in Q4 F2025

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $514 thousand versus a $764 thousand loss in Q4 F2025

Net loss of $481 thousand versus a $832 thousand loss in Q4 F2025

"Alternative energy growth, increased problems with the grid and the insatiable demand for more power at higher cost ensure that Legend solutions have a huge marketplace," said Randy Buchamer, Legend Power Systems CEO. "We continue to build our brand by working with key ecosystem players to ensure they are aware of and support Legend Power. The reseller market is seeing value and ways to add to their revenue streams by selling Smart Gates and our reseller opportunities continue to grow. With a proven technology, a growing pipeline, and a clear path to strong revenue growth over the next 3-5 years, Legend Power Systems is poised to redefine the future of power optimization. For those invested in our journey, the future is extraordinarily bright, and the best is yet to come."

Q4 F2025 Operational Highlights

Green Proving Ground program for the United States General Services Administration, which operates approximately 1,800 federally owned buildings is proceeding well.

Sales activity is continuing at a strong pace, as evidenced from customers, both repeat and new business, who continue engaging with deep and wide interest. The strength in viability is driven mainly by customers articulating power quality concerns and higher visible costs. Partner sales efforts also continue to grow in volume, dollars, and strength.

Legend Power Systems is engaged in active sales processes with several of the top firms in the Commercial Real Estate space, with over 196 buildings in active sales cycles for over 400 plus potential SmartGATE's.

Q4 F2025 Financial Highlights

Financial summary for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024



Three months ended September 30, Years ended September 30, (Cdn$, unless noted otherwise) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue 690,284 705,335 (2)% 1,680,052 1,872,973 (10)% Cost of sales 516,646 558,276 (7)% 1,287,059 1,170,121 10% Gross margin1 173,638 147,059 18% 392,993 702,852 (44)% Gross margin %1 25% 21%

23% 38%

Operating expenses 652,188 976,967 (33)% 3,670,725 4,014,333 (9)% Net loss (481,441) (832,475) 42% (3,291,800) (3,303,509) 0% Adjusted EBITDA2 (514,444) (763,529) 33% (2,847,914) (2,938,539) 3%

1 Gross margin is based on a blend of both equipment and installation revenue.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. See EBITDA Reconciliation for details.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $690,284 compared with $705,335 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. Revenue for the year ended September 30, 2025, was $1,680,052 down from $1,872,973 in fiscal 2024. The higher revenue in fiscal 2024 is due to a higher number of units sold, with both deal size and average revenue per unit increasing.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was 25%, compared with 21% in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The increased margins in the fourth quarter, compared to prior quarters of this fiscal, was due to an increase in average selling price of the SmartGATE units. Gross margin for the year ended September 30, 2025, was 23% compared to 38% in fiscal 2024. The decrease in gross margin experienced in fiscal 2025 was due to additional inventory provision taken during the year, a decrease in the average selling price and an increase in the average selling cost.

The Company's operating expenses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were $652,188, down from $976,967 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. Operating expenses for the year ended September 30, 2025, were $3,670,725 versus $4,014,333 in fiscal 2024. The primary cause for the decrease was lower headcount, salaries and consulting costs as a result of internal cost-cutting measures.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was negative $514,444, compared with negative $763,529 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. For the year ended September 30, 2025, adjusted EBITDA was negative $2,847,914 compared to negative $2,938,539 in fiscal 2024.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $481,441, compared with a net loss of $832,475 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. Higher gross margin, and cost-cutting measures taken resulted in a lower net loss year-over-year.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, January 29, 2026 TIME: 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) WEBINAR: https://legendpower.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u5LMJl6yRFmCGsXajHngOg REPLAY: Available at: https://legendpower.com

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

