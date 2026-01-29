Silver hit a new all-time high of $117.66/oz, climbing over 40% in the past month and 275% in the past year, driven by dollar weakness, geopolitical tensions, and gold's strong momentum. Silver analyst Matthew Piggott tells pv magazine the metal may reach $130/oz within a couple of weeks.The price of silver reached another all-time high today at $117.66 per ounce (oz). Over the past three days alone, prices have risen by more than 8%, up from $108.17/oz. "There are a few factors in play," Matthew Piggott, Director of Gold & Silver at UK-based market research firm Metal Focus, told pv magazine. ...

