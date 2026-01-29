Dreamstime, the world's largest stock photography community, announced today the addition of new language versions-Czech, Japanese, Korean, Hindi, Turkish, Indonesian, Danish, and Norwegian-to expand its global reach and provide a more comprehensive digital experience worldwide. Hebrew and Arabic will be launched next.

Key Takeaways:

Dreamstime expands into 23 languages, increasing global reach and accessibility.

AI-powered translation improves search relevance, onboarding, and cultural discovery.

With billions of new pages and coverage in almost every country worldwide in native, official, or very popular languages, this is Dreamstime's most prolific launch in its 25-year history. The platform already operates in 13 languages: English, French, Polish, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Swedish, German, and Romanian.

With a stock photography collection of over 350 million files and millions of new items added monthly, Dreamstime manages a constantly growing dataset that requires fast, reliable daily metadata translation. The company upgraded its AI-powered language technologies to accelerate translation and improve accuracy, while a team of human translators continues to refine all static content to ensure linguistic and cultural precision.

"The expansion strengthens Dreamstime's contributor community by opening new pathways for content creators to connect with buyers in their native languages. As more creatives from emerging markets join the platform, the multilingual upgrade will accelerate contributor onboarding and improve content submission workflows in previously underserved regions. This broader global participation reinforces our long-term commitment to fostering an inclusive, international creative ecosystem. Today's AI helps us overcome language barriers more effectively than ever. When users search our platform in their native language, they find the right images faster, with greater relevance driven by nuanced wording and smarter metadata translation. This launch expands our platform to more than 7.6 billion pages and isn't just about growth or new markets; it's about trust, accessibility, and confidence in a highly competitive industry," said Carmen Maftei, Dreamstime's Head of Communications Content.

In addition to the new languages, Dreamstime already uses proprietary technology to deliver culturally tailored results based on a user's location, so the same search can produce different visuals in North America and India. The new language versions further enhance search results through AI-driven tools that capture cultural nuance. For instance, the Romanian word "dor," which conveys a deep sense of longing, yields relevant results despite its seeming untranslatability.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260129047192/en/

Contacts:

Malina Tudoroiu

pr@dreamstime.com