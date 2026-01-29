IDDI, a global clinical data science partner with more than 35 years of proven quality, today announced the launch of its refreshed brand. The new brand highlights the company's continued focus on patients and commitment to innovation while honoring its legacy of scientific rigor. The launch coincides with IDDI's 35-year anniversary and will debut publicly at the SCOPE Summit on Feb. 2, 2026.

Biomedical research is shifting toward more complex trials and advanced analytics. But, as one survey revealed, only 46% of life science leaders are fully confident their organization's data are consistently available and accurate. IDDI's new brand reinforces that their services are the solution, explaining how they deliver high-quality data and mitigate risk from design to registration and beyond.

"Reaching 35 years is an important milestone, not only because of our longevity, but because of the impact we've had," said Marc Buyse, ScD, founder and CEO of IDDI. "Our new brand reflects the heart of our company: Every data point represents a patient. This belief continues to shape our science, culture, and services."

IDDI's 35th anniversary and refreshed brand also reinforce a message of stability and innovation: showcasing a partner that has led major methodological advancements while prioritizing patients for over three decades. For clients and industry leaders, this combination represents enhanced confidence that IDDI is positioned to lead the next era of clinical development.

"This evolution signals our readiness for the future," said Buyse. "We remain committed to biostatistical excellence, regulatory insight, and delivering the high-quality data our clients need to bring effective treatments to patients faster."

After all, when every data point represents a patient, perfection is the only option.

To explore the new brand and learn more about IDDI's 35-year history, visit IDDI.com. Attendees of SCOPE 2026 are invited to meet the team and experience the new identity at Booth #526.

About IDDI

IDDI is a trusted clinical data science partner. With 35+ years of research-driven experience, we combine therapeutic expertise, biostatistical leadership, and regulatory insight to mitigate risk from design to registration and beyond. We deliver uncompromising excellence in biostatistics, strategic consulting, clinical data management, IDMCs, and supporting eClinical technologies, because when every data point represents a patient, perfection is the only option.

