Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
WKN: A1H99U | ISIN: US88362T1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TG
Tradegate
26.01.26 | 15:42
36,000 Euro
-1,10 % -0,400
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2026 13:26 Uhr
126 Leser
Thermon Group Holdings Inc.: Thermon Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call - February 5, 2026

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon") will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, before the market opens on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Following the earnings release, Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jan Schott, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Thomas Cerovski, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time), which will be simultaneously webcast on Thermon's investor relations website (http://ir.thermon.com). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may access the call by dialing (877) 407-5976 from within the United States/Canada and (412) 902-0031 from outside of the United States/Canada.

Click here for direct access to the Investor Relations calendar and details for the upcoming webcast. A replay will be available on Thermon's investor relations website after the conclusion of the call.

About Thermon

Thermon is a diversified industrial technology company and a global leader in industrial process heating, temperature maintenance, environmental monitoring, and temporary power distribution solutions. We deliver engineered solutions that enhance operational awareness, safety, reliability, and efficiency to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

CONTACT:

Jan Schott, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Ivonne Salem, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations
(512) 690-0600
Investor.Relations@thermon.com

SOURCE: Thermon Group Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/thermon-schedules-third-quarter-fiscal-2026-earnings-conference-call-february-5-1131572

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
