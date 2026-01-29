Deployment hits ten year high in the United Kingdom with connection of largest plant to date and a ramping up of small-scale installations. Government targets accelerated deployment with new support for rooftop installations and ongoing CfD auction.UK solar deployment returned to levels not seen for a decade in 2025, expanding total capacity by 13.6% and setting a new record for small-scale installations. Total deployed solar capacity reached 21.6 GW at the end of 2025, according to government data. Most of the 2.6 GW of newly capacity over the year came from large-scale plants, but there was ...

