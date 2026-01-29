Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI's Lyken.AI Announces Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding with Clairvoyant Holdings Inc.

Lyken.AI and Clairvoyant Holdings Inc. Outline Proposed Collaboration for AI-Enabled Infrastructure and Engineering Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A40M0J) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") announces that its 100% owned Cedarcross International Technologies Inc., operating under the brand Lyken.AI ("Lyken.AI" or "Lyken"), has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding dated January 28, 2026 (the "MOU") with Clairvoyant Holdings Inc. ("CHI") in respect of a proposed commercial collaboration focused on the deployment of Lyken's artificial intelligence-enabled infrastructure, cloud computing, software development, and engineering capabilities across CHI's clinical and wellness platforms (the "Proposed Transaction").

Proposed Terms

Pursuant to the MOU, the parties have outlined a preliminary framework under which CHI would procure from Lyken a range of AI-enabled services, including cloud infrastructure provisioning, data ingestion and orchestration, AI model development and deployment, workflow automation, software application and API development, systems integration, and ongoing engineering, maintenance, and optimization services, all tailored to CHI's clinical operations, digital platforms, and affiliated wellness networks. In connection with the proposed collaboration, Silver Birch Growth Inc. ("SBG") would provide complementary ecosystem and commercialization services, including customer introductions, channel and sales advisory, cross-referrals, and network expansion support.

The parties currently contemplate aggregate consideration of approximately C$1.5 million, payable by CHI to Lyken in phased installments over an anticipated period of approximately twenty-four (24) months following the commencement of services, subject to the negotiation and execution of one or more definitive agreements. Of the amounts received by Lyken, approximately 65% would be retained by Lyken as consideration for its technology and engineering services, with approximately 35% allocated to SBG in consideration for ecosystem development and commercialization services. Any additional commercial arrangements, including potential revenue-sharing or performance-based economics, would be subject to further negotiation and, if agreed, documented in separate definitive agreements.

The MOU is intended to outline the parties' current understanding regarding the proposed collaboration and to facilitate continued discussions while mitigating execution risk. The MOU is non-binding, and no party is obligated to proceed with the Proposed Transaction unless and until definitive agreements (the "Definitive Agreements") are negotiated, executed, and approved by the applicable boards and, where required, applicable regulators or the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The parties currently anticipate that any definitive agreement would not take effect prior to June 1, 2026. There is no guarantee that the parties will enter into Definitive Agreements.

The parties have acknowledged that the beneficial owner of CHI is currently an insider of Alset, and that, as a result, the Proposed Transaction may constitute a related party transaction for the purposes of applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. Any definitive agreement would be subject to compliance with applicable disclosure, approval, and procedural requirements, if required.

About Clairvoyant Holdings Inc.

Clairvoyant Holdings Inc. is a privately held company that operates clinical operations, digital platforms, and affiliated wellness networks in the health tech sector. CHI owns and controls Deer Park Wellness Inc. (operating as AlignWellness.ca) and Scale Health Inc. (operating as ScaleHealth.ca).

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding the Company, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Proposed Transaction; the entering into of Definitive Agreements; the Company's expectation that Lyken.AI will begin generating revenue; the Company's ability to leverage Lyken.AI's vendor ecosystem and partner relationships; and the strategic direction and business plans of the Company. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Future-Oriented Financial Information

This press release also contains certain future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") regarding the Company's forecasted revenues and prospective results of operations from the commercialization of Lyken.AI. Such FOFI is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. The FOFI involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and while the Company believes there is reasonable basis for the FOFI, such target may not be met and actual results may vary and differ materially. FOFI contained in this press release was approved by management as of the date hereof and was included for the purpose of providing further information about the Company's anticipated future business operations and revenues. The Company and its management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments, and represents, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, the Company's expected course of action with respect to the future of Lyken.AI. However, because this information is highly subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results, profitability or other measures of financial performance. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the FOFI and to note that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. Risks and uncertainties as more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca can have a significant impact on the FOFI included herein. The Company's actual results may differ than as disclosed in this press release.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alset-ais-lyken.ai-announces-non-binding-memorandum-of-understan-1131527