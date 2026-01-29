Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Omnisend, an eCommerce-focused email and SMS marketing platform, released its 2026 eCommerce Marketing Report, revealing that shoppers in 2025 clicked less but bought more.

Based on performance data from more than 150,000 brands, the report shows a measurable shift toward high-intent interactions across email, SMS, and push notifications.











Omnisend's 2025 eCommerce Marketing Report



The report analyzed more than 27 billion emails, 321 million SMS messages, and 458 million push notifications sent through Omnisend in 2025.

eCommerce order volume rose 98% year over year, but a small subset of brands captured the majority of that growth.

Key findings from the report include:

The top 5% of brands accounted for 57% of total eCommerce order volume growth in 2025.

Email open rates rose to 30.7%, while click-to-conversion rates increased 53% year over year, from 5.9% to 9%.

Automated emails represented only 2% of sends but generated 30% of email-attributed revenue, earning 16 times more per send than scheduled campaigns.

Push automation conversion rates reached 22.9%.

SMS click rates more than doubled year-over-year.

"In 2025, we saw a decisive move away from mass engagement metrics toward intent-driven messaging," said Marty Bauer, eCommerce Expert at Omnisend. "Automations, SMS, and push notifications weren't just tools; they became the most effective paths to purchase."

The report also found that Q4 performance, often viewed as the peak of customer engagement, saw a drop in click volume but a near doubling of average order value.



Shoppers acted with more purpose and required fewer touches to convert.

Among automation workflows, the highest-performing messages were abandoned cart, welcome, and back-in-stock emails. Birthday automations stood out for average order value, producing $744.37 per order, more than 4 times the platform average.

The full 2026 eCommerce Marketing Report is available at:

https://www.omnisend.com/2026-ecommerce-marketing-report

About Omnisend:

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more-all without the exaggerated cost.

