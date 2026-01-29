Vero Finance Technologies: Vero Technologies Launches Floorplan Financing Program in Partnership with Community Investment Management LLC

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Vero Finance Technologies, Inc. ("Vero") announce the launch of a electric vehicle floorplan financing program in partnership with Community Investment Management LLC ("CIM"), an institutional impact investment manager that provides strategic debt capital to demonstrate and scale responsible innovation in lending.

The program combines Vero's technology platform and comprehensive business process outsourcing for loan servicing capability with CIM's structured credit and responsible lending expertise to deliver a creative financing solution for an innovative, technology-enabled electric vehicle retailer.

The program provides end-to-end wholesale financing support, including funding operations, title management, collections, risk monitoring, and compliance to enable the growth and scale of a promising electric vehicle retailer. It makes use of Vero's cloud-based VeroOS platform, which offers real-time portfolio visibility, automated payment processing, and advanced risk monitoring tools designed to support efficient operations and scalable growth.

"We're excited to support CIM's entry into the floorplan financing market," said John Mizzi, CEO of Vero Technologies. "This program demonstrates the value of combining modern technology with experienced floorplan servicing operations. Our platform and BPO capabilities deliver the institutional-grade risk management, audit processes, and operational rigor that CIM requires, while providing the electric vehicle retailer with seamless day-to-day account management."

The program leverages Vero's modular technology platform to manage the complete lending lifecycle, from funding requests through portfolio management and reporting. As the program scales, Vero's business process outsourcing team will handle all operational aspects of the program, enabling the retailer to focus on core business operations while delivering institutional-quality servicing to CIM.

About CIM

Community Investment Management ( CIM ) is a private credit investment manager dedicated to advancing responsible, tech-enabled lending solutions across North America and emerging markets. We provide secured, strategic debt capital to enable fintech companies to scale their credit products effectively and responsibly. CIM is dedicated to supporting organizations that drive positive change and foster financial inclusion, economic growth, and social impact. For more information, visit cim-llc.com .

About Vero

Vero provides an end-to-end SaaS and servicing platform designed to streamline wholesale, supply chain, rental and fleet financing. The modular platform supports every function across a lenders organization with process automation, analytics, and workflow management systems. Vero enables lenders to grow efficiently, reduce manual work, and enhance borrower experiences. Vero's servicing capabilities include dedicated account management, daily risk monitoring, regular audit coordination, collections support, and comprehensive reporting.

For more information, visit www.vero-technologies.com .

Contact: Jason Bartz, info@vero-technologies.com , 404-383-7048

