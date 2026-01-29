Horizon Aircraft Partners with RAMPF to Manufacture the Fuselage for its Aircraft

Composites manufacturing expert, RAMPF Composite Solutions, selected to build the main body of the Cavorite X7

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR), doing business as Horizon Aircraft ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company"), an advanced aerospace engineering company and developer of one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, announces it has partnered with RAMPF Composite Solutions ("RAMPF") to manufacture the fuselage (the main body of the aircraft) for the Cavorite X7.

RAMPF has earned a strong global reputation as a leader in high-performance composite design, engineering, and manufacturing. By combining advanced manufacturing processes with premium composite materials, RAMPF meets the most demanding industry standards. With deep experience supporting aerospace and defense customers, RAMPF will manufacture a fuselage for the Cavorite X7 that optimizes its performance by meeting precise requirements for the aircraft. These requirements include the fuselage being made of lightweight and high-strength composite materials to improve fuel efficiency and durability; designed to withstand harsh conditions, temperature fluctuations, and high-impact forces; and have high structural integrity and precision.

RAMPF Composite Solutions CEO Larry Fitzgerald had this to say about the announcement. "We are very excited to work with Horizon Aircraft on their revolutionary new aircraft, the Cavorite X7. This is the kind of project that professionals across the composites industry truly aspire to work on. It will show how lightweight, high-performance composites continue to push the boundaries of engineering and design. It is an honour for RAMPF to collaborate with Horizon on such a game-changing aircraft."

Horizon Aircraft Co-Founder and CEO Brandon Robinson stated, "RAMPF's industry-leading aerospace composite capabilities make this a critical partnership for us. Seeing fuselage manufacturing underway is incredibly meaningful, and having it built locally in Ontario, Canada is something we are proud of. RAMPF's highly experienced team understands the significance of what Horizon Aircraft is working to achieve, and we look forward to bringing the Cavorite X7 to life together."

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

About RAMPF Composite Solutions

RAMPF Composite Solutions, Inc. based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a leading expert in the manufacture of carbon fiber and fiberglass composites parts for the aerospace, defense, consumer products, and medical industries. RAMPF Composite Solutions redefines composite manufacturing through advanced processes that deliver lightweight, high-strength components while minimizing waste and reducing cost.

The company's comprehensive composite manufacturing services include VARTM, resin infusion, tailored fiber placement (TFP), precision tooling, metallization, and full subassembly. Each process is designed to ensure tight tolerances, repeatable quality, and scalable production, helping composite manufacturers maintain a competitive edge across industries.

From aerospace-grade composites to high-volume industrial parts and custom prototypes, RAMPF Composite Solutions stands as a trusted composite parts manufacturer in North America - delivering quality, speed, precision, and cost savings.

RAMPF Composite Solutions is a company of the international RAMPF Group based in Grafenberg, Germany.

