Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma Secures Agreement with Microsize for Development of Novel Sublingual Aspirin

Microsize brings over thirty years of expertise in specialized particle size engineering for the pharmaceutical industry, from pre-clinical development to full-scale GMP commercial manufacturing.

ESTERO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing multi-faceted, patent-pending drug delivery technology, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Microsize (Quakertown, Pennsylvania), the largest independent North American contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on cGMP micronization and particle size engineering.

Microsize specializes in particle size reduction, micronization, and solubility enhancement for drugs. Aspire has partnered with Microsize to support the ongoing development of its lead drug candidate: acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin) 162 mg sublingual powder, an investigational new drug undergoing development for the emergency treatment of suspected acute myocardial infarction (heart attack).

This collaboration is expected to deliver optimized drug product to support an upcoming clinical trial and the planned submission of a Section 505(b)(2) New Drug Application for Aspire's sublingual aspirin near the end of 2026.

The clinical trial will evaluate serum thromboxane B2 (TxB2) inhibition in 32 healthy volunteers, comparing (162 mg) against the current standard of care-two chewed 81 mg aspirin tablets. This collaboration marks a critical step for Aspire, securing critical expertise to support its ongoing and future product development and regulatory efforts.

CEO Commentary

"We value Microsize's special expertise and are excited to partner with the Microsize team to support development of our sublingual aspirin product as we prepare to submit a New Drug Application later this year," said Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire. "This agreement is a critical step in our path forward, and reinforces our commitment to excellence, product quality, and U.S.-based innovation."

This agreement builds upon Aspire's broader strategy to develop existing, approved therapeutics that offer faster onset of action with fewer side effects.

About Microsize

For over 30 years, Microsize has been a pioneer in enhancing dissolution and bioavailabilty of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) and functional excipients via particle size reduction technologies including milling, micronization and classification. Operating from 100,000 square feet in US-based, state-of-the-art, FDA inspected GMP facilities, Microsize has the experience and capabilities to rapidly develop, scale up, and process API's and excipients ranging from grams to multi-metric tons, including highly potent compounds. Microsize is the partner of choice from small biotechs to big pharma to CDMO's, and is recognized for its speed, responsiveness, and high customer-touch business model. Visit www.microsize.com.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma has developed a patent-pending sublingual delivery technology that can deliver drugs to the body rapidly and precisely. This technology offers the potential to improve effectiveness and reduce side effects by going directly to the bloodstream and avoiding the gastrointestinal tract. Aspire Biopharma's delivery technology can be applied to many different active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other bioactive substances, spanning small molecule therapeutics, nutraceuticals and supplements.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Safe Harbor Statement

