Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, today announced a change in executive leadership.

Effective as of January 28, 2026, Bill Wood has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sylogist, and the Board of Directors has appointed Craig O'Neill as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Wood has also resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The Board thanks Mr. Wood for his leadership and contributions during a period of meaningful evolution for the Company.

"It has been a privilege to lead Sylogist and to work alongside such a talented team," said Bill Wood. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished together in laying the foundation for the future success of Sylogist."

Mr. O'Neill is an experienced builder of SaaS businesses that aligns well with the Company's existing strategy and operational priorities. He has consistently created strong growth through innovative product strategies backed by deep software development know-how, proven go-to-market expertise, and a demonstrated ability to create positive, high-performing cultures. Having previously served on the Company's Board of Directors, Mr. O'Neill brings relevant Company and industry experience and will work closely with the executive leadership team to maintain focus on execution and performance.

"I'm honored to step into the role of Interim President and CEO," said Mr. O'Neill. "Sylogist has a strong team, a clear strategy, and deep customer relationships. My focus is on supporting the organization, maintaining momentum, and executing against our priorities during this transition."

"Craig is an experienced leader with the capability to provide stability and continuity," said Barry Foster, Chair of the Board at Sylogist. "The Board is confident in Craig's ability to guide the Company during this period while we conduct a comprehensive search for a permanent President & Chief Executive Officer."

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Bill for his leadership and contributions to Sylogist, including helping advance the Company's transition toward a SaaS-focused business," continued Mr. Foster. "We appreciate Bill's efforts during his tenure and wish him well in his future endeavors."

The Board has initiated a search process to identify a permanent President & CEO to lead the Company into its next phase of growth.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

