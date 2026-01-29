Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced record open interest (OI) across its global futures and options markets of over 114 million contracts on January 26, 2026, up approximately 20% year-over-year (y/y).

Additional records hit on January 26, 2026, include:

Record OI across global commodities futures and options of 72 million, up 8% y/y, including record energy futures and options OI of 68.4 million, also up 8% y/y.

Record OI across total oil futures and options of 18.6 million, up 17% y/y, including record OI of 7.5 million across ICE Brent futures and options, up 27% y/y.

Record OI across EU natural gas futures and options of 6.3 million, including record TTF futures and options OI of 5.8 million, both up 20% y/y.

"These records are a testament to the trust our customers have in the deep liquidity of our benchmarks and the thousands of related contracts they underpin," said Trabue Bland, SVP of Futures Markets at ICE. "Liquidity brings critical flexibility and choice to customers as they navigate an increasingly interconnected energy landscape."

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.(NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges- including the New York Stock Exchange- and clearing houseshelp people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data servicesand execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.

Category: EXCHANGES

ICE-CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260129173762/en/

Contacts:

ICE Media Contact:

Jess Tatham

jess.tatham@ice.com

+44 7377 947136

media@ice.com

ICE Investor Contact:

Steve Eagerton

steve.eagerton@ice.com

+1 904 571 0530

investors@ice.com