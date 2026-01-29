Lightspeed and Lingotto, an investment management company owned by Exor, lead new investment round as RobCo expands physical AI-driven robotics

RobCo, a physical AI-driven robotics company raised $100 million to advance RobCo's Physical AI roadmap, expand enterprise deployments and deepen the company's presence in the U.S. market.

The Series C is co-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Lingotto Innovation, alongside Sequoia Capital, Greenfield Partners, Kindred Capital, Leitmotif and The Friedkin Group. The venture capital investors bring experience building category-defining technology companies, while the industrial investors leverage deep connections in industry to back growth companies over the long-term.

"With $100 million of additional funding, we will become the dominant AI robotics company for manufacturing in the U.S. and Europe" said Roman Hölzl, CEO and Founder of RobCo. "This will allow us to execute on our purpose of automating the ordinary, so humans can do the extraordinary."

A full-stack platform built for autonomy

Founded in 2020 in Munich, RobCo enables increasingly autonomous robot operations inside real production environments through Physical AI. By combining perception, motion planning, and self-learning methods, RobCo's platform is designed to reduce friction between today's processes and end-to-end automation, allowing teams to focus less on setting up and maintaining systems and more on their core business processes and value drivers.

RobCo has been vertically integrated from day one, developing hardware and software as a single full-stack platform. Its robots can acquire task-specific skills through demonstration and self-learning rather than manual programming, enabling faster deployment, rapid iteration, and easier adaptation to complex or variable processes with RobCo acting as a single pane of glass for customers.

Scaling deployments for U.S. enterprises

RobCo expanded into the United States in 2025 and now operates in San Francisco and Austin. The U.S. has become both a strategic priority and a major growth market as manufacturers accelerate automation efforts in response to labor constraints, reshoring initiatives, and rising operational complexity.

RobCo's robots are deployed across a range of industrial environments, from large global manufacturers such as BMW to companies including DynaEnergetics, Fabricated Extrusion Company, T-Systems, and Rosenberger.

Investor perspective

"After leading RobCo's Series B, we're excited to double down and co-lead this $100 million round. Our bar is exceptionally high, and RobCo has continued to raise the standard for what modern robotics can look like in real-world production," said Alexander Schmitt, Lightspeed. "RobCo has what it takes to build a global champion: systems that already deliver in industrial environments today and a platform grounded in Physical AI that can scale across use cases and geographies. This investment supports RobCo's expansion with a focus on the U.S. and the continued development of a roadmap that compounds learning and grows capability over time."

Morgan Samet, Managing Partner Co-Head of Lingotto Innovation, added: "Manufacturing is entering a new phase where autonomy will be a decisive advantage. RobCo stands out because it brings Physical AI into real production environments, combining proven deployment today with a clear, step-by-step path toward higher autonomy allowing learning systems to support people where it matters most on the factory floor."

About RobCo

RobCo, founded in 2020 in Munich, develops AI-driven robotic systems that bring learning and autonomy into industrial operations. Its Autonomous Manufacturing Platform combines modular industrial hardware with a Physical AI software stack that enables fast deployment, continuous improvement, and application-specific performance.

Delivered through a recurring robotics-as-a-service model, RobCo helps industrial companies automate manual tasks while minimizing operational complexity and risk. The company supports a wide range of industrial workflows, including machine tending, palletizing, dispensing, and welding.

RobCo operates across Europe and the United States, with offices in Munich, San Francisco and Austin. The company is backed by leading global technology and industrial investors, including Lightspeed and Sequoia.

Learn more at www.rob.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260129479076/en/

Contacts:

Tyto for RobCo

robco@tytopr.com