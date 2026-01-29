Zumigo Assure Insights leverages the power of network intelligence to help businesses detect, prevent organized fraud

Zumigo, Inc., the leader in mobile identity and real-time fraud intelligence, today announced it has been named the Gold Winner for Best Real-time Fraud Intelligence Sharing Solution in the Telco Innovation 2026 Awards. Hosted by Juniper Research, the annual Telco Innovation awards recognize the very best vendors, products, platforms and services across telecommunications sectors, such as mobile roaming, messaging, and network security and anti-fraud.

Read the announcement from Juniper Research.

Fraud rings steal personally identifiable information and credentials to script attacks to hack into as many banking, e-commerce and other types of accounts of the consumer as possible. Often, businesses do not have real-time visibility into these attempts and are not able to take preventive measures in a timely manner. They unintentionally allow fraudsters access to consumer accounts, resulting in financial harm for the consumer and reputational harm to the business.

Zumigo Assure Insights is uniquely positioned to see the activities of mobile phones in real-time across a network of banks, FinTechs, neobanks, insurers, online merchants and retailers to determine the associated risk of fraud. With this network of intelligence, Zumigo assesses risks based on device-level activities and account-level changes, and then aggregates the results into one trust score. The associated risk level allows businesses to take appropriate anti-fraud measures, such as adding step-up authentication in the sign-up/sign-in process, or alert the consumers to take additional security measures.

"We are honored to be recognized for our approach to solve organized fraud," said Chirag Bakshi, Zumigo CEO. "Our telco partners play an important part in providing the real-time mobile account information so that we can offer the most accurate, up-to-date risk analysis. In a world where fraud can happen in milliseconds, real-time data is a necessary advantage."

"Juniper Research has awarded Zumigo the Gold award for its Assure Insights platform," says Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research at Juniper Research. "By leveraging real-time network intelligence, Assure Insights enables its enterprise customers to protect themselves from the growing threat of fraud. It allows enterprises to eliminate fraud with data-backed decision-making, whilst protecting the customer experience."

The product is an add-on service to existing or new deployments of Zumigo solutions, and can be implemented via API or via a push alert. Contact us for more information.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

About Zumigo

Zumigo powers digital identity verification in the world's largest enterprises to protect transactions, accounts and trust, using real-time intelligence across mobile, email, device, financial, account, and other information sources. Its modernized, multi-layer approach fortifies the identity perimeter against today's complex fraud and promises a streamlined consumer journey from onboarding to transactions. Zumigo supports over 800 mobile operators, verifying over 4.5 billion mobile numbers globally with services reaching 180 countries. Learn more at www.zumigo.com.

Zumigo and Zumigo Assure Insights are registered trademarks of Zumigo, Inc.

