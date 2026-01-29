Veeva Systems: Veeva Announces eSource Application for Research Sites to Eliminate Paper and Streamline Clinical Trial Data Flow

Frees sites from duplicate data entry and connects EHR and EDC for higher quality trial data, faster

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva eSource, a new Veeva SiteVault application designed to significantly reduce manual clinical trial processes and increase data quality. Veeva eSource will eliminate paper at the site through a direct data capture application and streamline data through EDC integration, and EHR to EDC transfer.

"I'm excited to see Veeva eSource in action; although there are other options in use by sites, traditional eSource is still incredibly time-consuming to program, complete, and transfer data from eSource to EDC," said Alisha Garibaldi, CEO, Skylight Health Research. "A seamless flow of data from Veeva eSource to EDC will reduce errors, minimize QC processing, and allow us to spend more time where it matters - with our patients."

With Veeva eSource, clinical trial data flows from site to sponsor with less effort through:

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Integration: Transfers relevant patient data into eSource, then on to EDC. Eliminating the duplicate data capture happening in EDC today eases the burden on sites and patients.





Transfers relevant patient data into eSource, then on to EDC. Eliminating the duplicate data capture happening in EDC today eases the burden on sites and patients. Direct Trial Data Capture Application: A simple, intuitive application that allows sites to collect trial data digitally, rather than on paper. Works alongside Veeva SiteVault CTMS, so that the site and patient can have one cohesive experience for the patient's journey in a trial.





A simple, intuitive application that allows sites to collect trial data digitally, rather than on paper. Works alongside Veeva SiteVault CTMS, so that the site and patient can have one cohesive experience for the patient's journey in a trial. EDC Integration: Automates the flow of patient data from eSource to Veeva EDC, reducing latency and the risk of errors. The bidirectional integration also delivers the study protocol from EDC to eSource so sites can easily create forms that align with the study design. Veeva eSource's open API enables connection to any EDC system.





Automates the flow of patient data from eSource to Veeva EDC, reducing latency and the risk of errors. The bidirectional integration also delivers the study protocol from EDC to eSource so sites can easily create forms that align with the study design. Veeva eSource's open API enables connection to any EDC system. Eliminates SDV: By collecting and using source data (versus transcribed data), Veeva eSource eliminates the need for laborious sponsor work for source data verification (SDV), freeing up time for sponsor staff to spend more effectively with the site.

"For the first time, we are connecting data and processes to enable straight-through clinical data flow from site to sponsor," said Jim Reilly, president of Veeva Development Cloud. "It is a major step toward our vision to simplify, standardize, and connect clinical trials for higher efficiency and a better experience for sponsors, sites, and patients."

"Veeva eSource advances our goal of delivering significant efficiency and simplicity for clinical trial sites," said Nick Frenzer, general manager of Veeva site solutions. "By delivering eSource, we can complete the picture to provide integrated data transparency across a site to improve trials."

Veeva eSource is part of the Veeva SiteVault platform and requires SiteVault CTMS at the site to simplify and streamline the visit experience for the site and patient. Veeva eSource is planned for early adopter availability in the second half of 2026.

