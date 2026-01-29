Chongli, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - IIMAKER announced its participation in the 2026 Chongli Forum, held on January 24, where the company shared its perspectives on the evolving landscape of game content creation in the AI-native era. During the forum's core agenda sessions, IIMAKER discussed how artificial intelligence is redefining creative boundaries, reshaping the "soul" of interactive content, and establishing new thresholds for quality, originality, and human-AI collaboration. The appearance formed part of broader industry discussions on AI, the digital economy, and emerging innovation paradigms.

In the highly anticipated "Hardcore AI Hub" sub-forum, a roundtable discussion titled "AI×Everything: The Dreams and Experiments of a New Generation of Entrepreneurs" delved into how AI is reshaping the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Among the participants, Wei Tianrun, co-founder of IIMAKER - an innovative company specializing in AI-powered games and interactive content - shared his unique insights and practical experience on AI empowering the creative industry.

With the rapid development of Generative AI (AIGC) technology, the global gaming and interactive content industry is undergoing an unprecedented productivity revolution. From the automatic generation of characters and scenes to the batch production and precise delivery of marketing materials, AI is drastically reducing the marginal cost of content creation and distribution. Simultaneously, a core question is becoming increasingly prominent: As tools become ubiquitous, how can products avoid homogenization? How can enterprises build unique brand value and competitive barriers that transcend the technology itself? This is not only an issue for the gaming industry but also a "soul-searching" question that all AI-native application fields must confront.

Regarding the rise of "one-person companies," Wei Tianrun pointed out that AI indeed significantly lowers the threshold from idea to execution, smoothing over the resource-intensive and highly specialized barriers inherent in traditional creation. For example, leveraging its AI toolchain, IIMAKER can compress the production cycle for marketing materials - which originally took weeks and required cross-team collaboration - down to just a few hours, while also enabling rapid localization of content for multiple global markets. However, he simultaneously emphasized that AI also raises new thresholds: Firstly, the threshold for deep insight and top-level design. AI can optimize click-through rates but cannot replace humans in understanding the subcultural emotions and unspoken needs of player communities. This demands stronger cultural sensitivity and sociological thinking from teams. Secondly, the new threshold of compliance and ethics. Issues like copyright and data security associated with AIGC require entrepreneurs to master an entirely new system of norms and regulations.

When discussing how to inject "soul" into AI-native products, Wei Tianrun elaborated on IIMAKER's core philosophy - "Empowerment, Not Replacement." He stated that all the company's technological development serves one goal: to reduce technical friction and unleash creator potential, not to let AI dominate the creative process. "AI is the most powerful 'brush' in the creator's hand, but the one holding the brush will always be the creator themselves." IIMAKER strives to be the most trusted "first stop" and "spiritual home" for creators entering the AI-native creative era. Its brand distinction lies not in possessing any single, top-tier, isolated AI technology, but in its profound understanding and systematic empowerment of the entire "interactive content creation" process.

Addressing industry concerns that AIGC might lead to homogenization of community content, Wei Tianrun introduced IIMAKER's "proactive shaping" strategy. The company encourages and protects truly original content imbued with a human soul through a multi-pronged approach: building an AI tool library containing diverse stylistic models, deliberately promoting innovative content within its algorithmic recommendations, establishing an anti-plagiarism content fingerprinting system, and setting up honor and economic incentive systems centered around "creative originality" and "emotional impact." He emphasized that IIMAKER's ultimate goal is to catalyze the "from 0 to 0.1" spark of original ideas, while using AI to efficiently solve the "from 1 to 100" problem of scaling.

Finally, Wei Tianrun offered a sincere reminder to young entrepreneurs in the AI field: the most easily underestimated cost is the "Alignment Cost" - namely, the cost of aligning with AI tool intent, the cost of connecting with real market value, and the management cost of internal team cognitive transformation. These are often (implicit) and substantial. Conversely, the part most irreplaceable by AI is precisely the ability to "Ask the Right Questions" - discovering and defining those unmet, profound human needs and pain points will always be the most fundamental starting point for innovation.

About the Chongli Forum:

The China Chongli Forum is a technology and industrial innovation dialogue platform grounded in real industry scenarios. Leveraging Chongli's unique ice-snow ecology and open spaces, it gathers young entrepreneurs, technology enterprises, investment institutions, and cultural talents, aiming to promote cross-border collaboration and long-term value creation. This year's agenda focused on cutting-edge areas such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and the green economy.

About IIMAKER:

IIMAKER is an AI-powered game and interactive content company built on the core concept of "Maker." With game publishing as its current business cornerstone, the company is dedicated to empowering UGC (User-Generated Content) communities through its self-developed AI toolchain, significantly enhancing the efficiency of content generation, asset production, and optimization. Its long-term vision is to build an AI-native interactive content platform that reduces the overall friction of turning imagination into reality, ultimately working towards a future where "everyone can make a world."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281921

Source: Hmedium