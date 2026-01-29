Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Launches Thirst Responder Hydrogen Water, Activates Direct-to-Consumer Sales and Advances National Commercial Rollout

JACKSON, WYOMING / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Kultura Brands, Inc., formerly known as Labor Smart Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) announced the official launch of Thirst Responder, its hydrogen-rich canned water brand focused on clean, high-performance hydration. The brand is now live for direct-to-consumer orders at www.thirstresponder.com, marking a key operational milestone in Kultura Brands' broader strategy to build and scale premium consumer beverage platforms.

Thirst Responder is entering the market with a disciplined, execution-driven rollout centered on operational readiness, premium positioning, and long-term scalability. Initial offerings include 24-count cases, with the non-flavored (pure hydrogen water) SKU scheduled to begin shipping next week. The brand's flavored SKUs are expected to be ready for shipment beginning February 15, 2026, with all early customer orders fulfilled on or before that date.

"This launch reflects a deliberate and well-coordinated effort across manufacturing, logistics, and commercial planning," said Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Kultura Brands. "Thirst Responder is entering the market with the infrastructure and partners in place to support meaningful scale."

In parallel with the direct-to-consumer launch, Kultura Brands is preparing Thirst Responder for broader commercial distribution through Cencora, one of the largest healthcare services and distribution organizations in the world. Cencora's U.S. distribution network serves more than 100,000 locations, providing substantial potential reach across pharmacies, healthcare providers, and related channels. Manufacturing is nearing completion, with initial marketplace placement expected to begin in approximately 700 retail locations starting in February. Marketplace promotions, branded merchandising assets, and trade support initiatives are in development to support placement, visibility, and velocity.

"We are excited about the opportunity to grow Thirst Responder across Cencora's portfolio," said Brent Albin, Chief Operating Officer of Kultura Brands. "Their scale, infrastructure, and customer reach provide a strong foundation as we expand beyond direct-to-consumer channels and execute a broader commercial rollout."

Thirst Responder is positioned within the functional hydration category, emphasizing purity, simplicity, and performance. The launch reflects Kultura Brands' approach of pairing brand development with operational discipline and measured market expansion.

For additional information or investor inquiries, please contact ir@kulturabrands.com.

To place an order or learn more, visit www.thirstresponder.com.

About Kultura Brands, Inc.

Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) is a consumer products company focused on building and scaling premium brands across beverage, wellness, and lifestyle categories, with an emphasis on disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and long-term value creation.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated product shipments, production timelines, distribution plans, marketplace placement, retail expansion, customer demand, and future growth initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, manufacturing capacity, supply chain conditions, regulatory approvals, market acceptance, competitive pressures, economic conditions, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Kultura Brands undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-launches-thirst-respondertm-hydrogen-water-activates-dire-1131573