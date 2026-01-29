Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - HPN Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: KICK) ("HPN" or the "Company") today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of Orange Auto Insurance ("Orange"), a technology-driven nonstandard automobile insurance holding company and its managing general agency (Orange Underwriters, LLC). Orange will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of HPN. The combined operating companies will continue to trade on the OTCIQ Market under the ticker symbol KICK.

The acquisition brings to HPN an operating company with a seasoned executive team that has a demonstratable and proven track record of building and scaling nonstandard auto insurance platforms, along with an implemented and customized AI software solution to more efficiently run an insurance operation, which positions Orange to compete with a lower cost structure against the existing legacy carriers.

Orange is led by Chief Executive Officer Dean Kozlowski, who previously grew United Automobile Insurance Company into a $400 million annual premium business and played key roles in the early success of Falcon Insurance Company and Kin Insurance. Joining Mr. Kozlowski will be several key executives from those companies that were also responsible for helping to grow those companies.

"This closing marks an important milestone for both Orange and HPN," said Dean Kozlowski, CEO of Orange Auto Insurance. "As part of a public company, Orange now has the capital, platform, and flexibility to accelerate our growth strategy into a highly fragmented insurance landscape. Our technology-first approach, combined with deep industry expertise, positions us to capitalize on hard-market opportunities in Florida and expand into additional states."

Doug Stukel, CEO of HPN Holdings, Inc., added, "We believe Orange is entering the market at an optimal time. Florida's nonstandard auto insurance market presents compelling opportunities driven by favorable pricing dynamics, recent legislative reforms, and improving claims conditions. Orange's experienced management team, strong agent relationships, and customized AI technology provide a scalable and repeatable model for long-term growth."

About Orange Auto Insurance

Orange Auto Insurance ("Orange") is a nonstandard automobile insurance company and managing general agency focused on identifying and exploiting hard-market opportunities that offer the potential for above-market returns. Orange delivers a simplified, technology-focused sales, underwriting, and claims platform designed to improve efficiency, pricing accuracy, and communication across the insurance value chain.

About HPN Holdings, Inc.

HPN Holdings, Inc. is an OTC Markets-listed company trading under the symbol KICK. The Company's strategy is to acquire and grow premier operating businesses through mergers and acquisitions.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by HPN Holdings, Inc.

