Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 14:30 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ONLYLYON Invest announces MCatalysis has established European subsidiary and first industrial prototype in Lyon

LYON, France, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. deep-tech company MCatalysis, Inc., which develops microwave-driven catalysis technology, has established its European subsidiary, MCatalysis France, and installed its first industrial prototype at the Axel'One technology platform in Villeurbanne, in the Lyon metropolitan area. The move, supported by investment promotion agency ONLYLYON Invest, follows initial funding from HL Energy Ventures and represents a key step in the company's transition from laboratory research to industrial deployment.

Michael Irwin, founder and CEO of MCatalysis

Founded in 2025, MCatalysis is developing a breakthrough process that uses microwave-activated catalysts to convert carbon-based waste streams - including industrial off-gases, plastic waste and agricultural residues - into sustainable fuels and chemical molecules. While fundamental catalyst research continues in London, Lyon has been selected as the company's base for industrialization and European commercial operations.

Axel'One, one of France's leading platforms for advanced materials and innovative industrial processes, will provide MCatalysis with pilot-scale equipment, shared infrastructure and technical expertise. Located on the La Doua science campus, it enables the company to test, validate and optimize its microwave-driven catalysis processes under conditions close to industrial scale, in collaboration with major players in the chemicals, energy and materials sectors.

The Lyon region was chosen for its concentration of industrial, scientific and technological assets. As France's second-largest metropolitan area and leading industrial hub, Lyon is widely regarded as a European center of excellence in catalysis and chemical processes. The region hosts more than 170,000 students and 17,000 researchers, as well as major academic and research institutions such as INSA Lyon, CPE Lyon, Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 and the CNRS. Its industrial base includes global groups such as Sanofi, Air Liquide, EDF, Framatome, bioMérieux and GE Vernova, alongside a dense network of SMEs and technology suppliers.

ONLYLYON Invest supported MCatalysis' establishment by facilitating its integration into the local ecosystem and providing administrative, legal and business development assistance. Bertrand Foucher, CEO of ONLYLYON Invest, said MCatalysis' arrival "confirms Lyon's position as a global hub for chemical and environmental innovation."

Michael Irwin, founder and CEO of MCatalysis, said the choice of Lyon was strategic, citing the region's industrial density, scientific excellence and strong institutional support, which he said would help the company achieve its ambition of producing sustainable synthetic fuels and chemicals at costs comparable to those of the petrochemical industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872572/Michael_Irwin.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872571/ONLYLYON_Invest_logo.jpg

Contact: Daisy Eyraud, agence 14 Septembre, daisyeyraud@14septembre.com

ONLYLYONInvest

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/onlylyon-invest-announces-mcatalysis-has-established-european-subsidiary-and-first-industrial-prototype-in-lyon-302674002.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.