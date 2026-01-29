Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910163 | ISIN: US3989051095 | Ticker-Symbol: GAV
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 11:10
324,00 Euro
-2,41 % -8,00
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
318,00330,0015:08
0,0000,00011:10
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 11:01 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $3.47 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $8.49
  • Record full-year revenues of $22.6 billion, a 13.2% increase over the comparable prior year, driven by full year records in revenues across all lines of business
  • Record full-year gross profits of $3.6 billion, increased 11.8% over the comparable prior year, driven by record full-year parts and service gross profit of $1.6 billion, a 15.9% increase over the comparable prior year
  • Repurchased approximately 10.1% of the Company's outstanding common shares in full year 2025

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 254 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 ("current quarter") and full year 2025 ("current year").

"The fourth quarter capped off a record year for Group 1," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our revenues totaled $22.6 billion, up 13.2% year over year. We achieved record revenues across all of our major business lines and record gross profits in parts and service and F&I, showing the continued strength and resilience of our diversified business model and our relentless focus on operational excellence.

In 2025, we continued our strong track record of disciplined capital allocation, including the repurchase of more than 10% of our outstanding shares. Through active portfolio management, we are driving incremental shareholder value by acquiring high-performing Lexus and Acura dealerships in Fort Myers, Mercedes-Benz of South Austin, and Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead, while divesting 13 underperforming stores."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

  • Current quarter total revenues were $5.6 billion, a 0.6% increase compared to $5.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 ("prior-year quarter").
  • Current quarter net income from continuing operations was $43.0 million, compared to $94.6 million for the prior-year quarter.
  • Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $105.0 million, compared to $133.9 million for the prior-year quarter.
  • Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $3.47, compared to $7.08 for the prior-year quarter.
  • Current quarter net income from continuing operations included $68.2 million of non-cash asset impairment charges primarily attributable to the U.S. reporting unit.
  • Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $8.49, compared to $10.02 for the prior-year quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2025

Key Performance Metrics

(year-over-year comparable period basis)

Consolidated

Same Store

(a non-GAAP
measure)

Reported:

4Q25

Change

4Q25

Change

Total revenues

$5.6B

+0.6 %

$5.4B

(0.1) %

Total gross profit ("GP")

$874.4M

(0.5) %

$845.2M

(1.2) %

NV units sold

55,035

(5.0) %

53,414

(5.2) %

NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")

$3,294

(7.0) %

$3,225

(9.6) %

Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold

55,474

+0.2 %

53,654

+1.2 %

UV retail GP PRU

$1,295

(9.6) %

$1,296

(10.7) %

Parts & service ("P&S") GP

$394.2M

+6.3 %

$382.2M

+6.7 %

P&S Gross Margin ("GM")

56.3 %

+1.8 %

56.3 %

+1.4 %

Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues

$229.7M

+1.9 %

$223.5M

+1.4 %

F&I GP PRU

$2,079

+4.4 %

$2,088

+3.6 %

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP

71.7 %

+187 bps

72.5 %

+420 bps

Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP

72.4 %

+233 bps

72.2 %

+406 bps

Full Year 2025 Results Overview

  • Current year total revenues were a record $22.6 billion, a 13.2% increase compared to $19.9 billion for the full year 2024 ("prior year").
  • Current year net income from continuing operations was $323.7 million, compared to $497.0 million for the prior year.
  • Current year adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $524.5 million, compared to $530.6 million for the prior year.
  • Current year diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $25.13, compared to $36.72 for the prior year.
  • Current year net income from continuing operations included $192.8 million of non-cash asset impairment charges.
  • Current year adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $40.71, a 3.8% increase compared to $39.21 for the prior year.

Full Year 2025

Key Performance Metrics

(year-over-year comparable period basis)

Consolidated

Same Store

(a non-GAAP
measure)

Reported:

FY25

Change

FY25

Change

Total revenues

$22.6B

+13.2 %

$20.4B

+4.6 %

Total GP

$3.6B

+11.8 %

$3.3B

+4.1 %

NV units sold

224,166

+10.1 %

201,060

1.2 %

NV GP PRU

$3,370

(4.4) %

$3,322

(6.2) %

UV retail units sold

234,906

+12.0 %

208,955

+2.7 %

UV retail GP PRU

$1,478

(6.1) %

$1,489

(5.8) %

P&S GP

$1.6B

+15.9 %

$1.4B

+8.3 %

P&S GM

55.7 %

+0.8 %

55.6 %

0.6 %

F&I revenues

$934.6M

+12.8 %

$875.3M

+7.7 %

F&I GP PRU

$2,036

+1.6 %

$2,135

+5.6 %

SG&A expenses as a % of GP

70.3 %

+304 bps

69.7 %

+154 bps

Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP

70.2 %

+226 bps

69.1 %

+202 bps

U.K. Update

In October, 2025, the Company announced a U.K.-wide restructuring plan consisting of further workforce realignment and strategic closings of certain facilities. As a result, the Company recognized $8.1 million in restructuring charges in the U.K. in the current quarter. In 2025, the Company recognized $28.4 million in restructuring charges related to the U.K. restructuring plans. The Company expects to take additional actions in 2026, to further optimize our operations and reduce costs.

Corporate Development

During the current year, the Company acquired and successfully integrated dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of approximately $640 million. The Company remains focused on efficiently and effectively integrating acquisitions into existing operations to create value for shareholders.

During the current quarter, the Company disposed of one Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership in the U.S., and closed one Toyota, two BMW/MINI and one Volkswagen dealership in the U.K. During the current year, the Company's annualized revenues associated with dealership dispositions and franchise terminations totaled approximately $775 million.

Share Repurchases

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 755,792 shares, at an average price per common share of $403.60, for a total of $305.0 million, excluding excise taxes of $3.0 million.

During the current year, the Company repurchased 1,343,229 shares, representing approximately 10.1% of the Company's outstanding common shares on January 1, 2025, at an average price per common share of $413.05, for a total of $554.8 million, excluding excise taxes of $4.9 million.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had an aggregate 12,043,409 outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $378.7 million remaining in its Board authorized common share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements and other corporate considerations in the open market, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call Details

Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at http://www.group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at http://www.group1corp.com/company-presentations.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic:

1-888-317-6003

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

8952644

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through February 5, 2026, by dialing:

Domestic:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Code:

8941809

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 254 automotive dealerships, 315 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 36 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, and www.facebook.com/group1auto.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the impacts of sustained levels of inflation, (c) developments in U.S. and global trade policy, including the imposition by the U.S. of significant tariffs on the import of automobiles and certain materials used in our parts and services business and the resulting consequences (including, but not limited to, retaliatory tariffs by non-U.S. nations, supply chain disruptions, vehicle and part cost increases and demand decreases, and potential recessions in the U.S. and U.K.), (d) the level of manufacturer incentives, (e) our ability to comply with extensive laws, regulations and policies applicable to our operations, including BEV mandates in the U.K., and their impact on new vehicle demand, (f) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles (including as a result of changes in the international trade environment), (g) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (h) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (i) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (j) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from consummated acquisitions, (k) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (l) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (m) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, and (n) a material failure in or breach of our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms, and employment compensation costs associated with the cybersecurity incident experienced by third-party software provider, CDK Global LLC in June 2024. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Investor contacts:

Terry Bratton
Manager, Investor Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps
Senior Vice President, Financial Services and Manufacturer Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

Kimberly Barta
Head of Marketing and Communications
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

or

Jude Gorman / Clayton Erwin
Collected Strategies
[email protected]

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)












Three Months Ended December 31,



2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 2,767.1


$ 2,858.0


$ (90.9)


(3.2) %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,739.2


1,653.4


85.8


5.2 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


143.6


128.9


14.7


11.4 %

Parts and service sales


700.2


680.2


20.1


2.9 %

Finance, insurance and other, net


229.7


225.5


4.2


1.9 %

Total revenues


5,579.9


5,546.0


33.8


0.6 %

COST OF SALES:









New vehicle retail sales


2,585.8


2,652.9


(67.1)


(2.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,667.4


1,574.1


93.3


5.9 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


146.2


130.5


15.7


12.0 %

Parts and service sales


306.0


309.3


(3.3)


(1.1) %

Total cost of sales


4,705.5


4,666.8


38.6


0.8 %

GROSS PROFIT


874.4


879.2


(4.8)


(0.5) %

Selling, general and administrative expenses


627.3


614.3


13.0


2.1 %

Depreciation and amortization expense


31.5


31.5


-


- %

Asset impairments


68.2


33.0


35.2


106.7 %

Restructuring charges


8.1


16.7


(8.6)


(51.3) %

Other operating income


-


(10.0)


10.0


100.0 %

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


139.3


193.7


(54.4)


(28.1) %

Floorplan interest expense


24.5


32.2


(7.7)


(23.8) %

Other interest expense, net


52.4


38.8


13.6


35.0 %

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


62.3


122.6


(60.3)


(49.2) %

Provision for income taxes


19.3


28.0


(8.7)


(31.0) %

Net income from continuing operations


43.0


94.6


(51.6)


(54.6) %

Net income from discontinued operations


0.6


0.2


0.4


192.9 %

NET INCOME


$ 43.6


$ 94.8


$ (51.2)


(54.0) %

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


0.5


1.9


(1.4)


(75.1) %

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 43.1


$ 92.9


$ (49.8)


(53.6) %

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations


$ 3.47


$ 7.08


$ (3.60)


(50.9) %

Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations


$ 0.05


$ 0.02


$ 0.03


216.5 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


$ 3.52


$ 7.09


$ (3.57)


(50.3) %

Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding


12.2


13.1


(0.9)


(6.6) %

Weighted average participating securities


0.1


0.3


(0.1)


(49.8) %

Total weighted average shares


12.4


13.4


(1.0)


(7.5) %

Effective tax rate on continuing operations


31.0 %


22.9 %


8.2 %



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)












Years Ended December 31,



2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 10,989.9


$ 9,972.4


$ 1,017.5


10.2 %

Used vehicle retail sales


7,195.0


6,179.9


1,015.1


16.4 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


607.3


462.4


144.9


31.3 %

Parts and service sales


2,844.6


2,491.0


353.6


14.2 %

Finance, insurance and other, net


934.6


828.7


105.9


12.8 %

Total revenues


22,571.4


19,934.3


2,637.1


13.2 %

COST OF SALES:









New vehicle retail sales


10,234.5


9,254.5


980.0


10.6 %

Used vehicle retail sales


6,847.8


5,849.9


997.9


17.1 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


608.2


465.7


142.5


30.6 %

Parts and service sales


1,259.0


1,123.2


135.8


12.1 %

Total cost of sales


18,949.5


16,693.3


2,256.3


13.5 %

GROSS PROFIT


3,621.8


3,241.0


380.8


11.8 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses


2,545.5


2,179.2


366.3


16.8 %

Depreciation and amortization expense


121.1


113.1


8.0


7.1 %

Asset impairments


192.8


33.0


159.8


484.7 %

Restructuring charges


28.4


16.7


11.7


70.3 %

Other operating income


-


(10.0)


10.0


100.0 %

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


734.0


909.1


(175.1)


(19.3) %

Floorplan interest expense


101.5


108.5


(7.0)


(6.5) %

Other interest expense, net


182.9


141.3


41.5


29.4 %

Other (income) expense


(0.2)


0.7


(1.0)


(133.2) %

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


449.9


658.5


(208.6)


(31.7) %

Provision for income taxes


126.2


161.5


(35.3)


(21.9) %

Net income from continuing operations


323.7


497.0


(173.3)


(34.9) %

Net income from discontinued operations


1.5


1.2


0.3


26.1 %

NET INCOME


$ 325.2


$ 498.1


$ (173.0)


(34.7) %

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


3.7


10.5


(6.8)


(64.9) %

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 321.5


$ 487.7


$ (166.2)


(34.1) %

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations


$ 25.13


$ 36.72


$ (11.59)


(31.6) %

Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations


$ 0.12


$ 0.09


$ 0.03


32.5 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


$ 25.24


$ 36.81


$ (11.56)


(31.4) %

Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding


12.7


13.2


(0.5)


(3.9) %

Weighted average participating securities


0.1


0.3


(0.1)


(48.8) %

Total weighted average shares


12.9


13.5


(0.7)


(4.8) %

Effective tax rate on continuing operations


28.0 %


24.5 %


3.5 %



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Additional Information - Consolidated

(Unaudited)












December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


Increase/(Decrease)


% Change

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







(In millions)









Cash and cash equivalents


$ 32.5


$ 34.4


$ (1.9)


(5.5) %

Inventories, net


$ 2,741.3


$ 2,636.8


$ 104.4


4.0 %

Floorplan notes payable, net (1)


$ 1,915.8


$ 2,022.1


$ (106.2)


(5.3) %

Total debt


$ 3,699.5


$ 2,913.1


$ 786.3


27.0 %

Total equity


$ 2,789.1


$ 2,974.3


$ (185.2)


(6.2) %

(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $504.2 and $288.2, respectively.



Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024

NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:







United States


75.9 %


74.8 %


72.4 %


77.4 %

United Kingdom


24.1 %


25.2 %


27.6 %


22.6 %










NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:







Toyota/Lexus


29.0 %


24.2 %


26.4 %


24.9 %

Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA


12.1 %


13.4 %


14.5 %


14.2 %

BMW/MINI


13.4 %


14.1 %


12.5 %


11.6 %

Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter/smart


8.0 %


9.1 %


8.5 %


7.5 %

Chevrolet/GMC/Buick


8.5 %


9.0 %


8.3 %


9.1 %

Honda/Acura


8.1 %


8.6 %


8.3 %


9.2 %

Ford/Lincoln


7.2 %


6.9 %


7.0 %


7.0 %

Hyundai/Kia/Genesis


5.4 %


4.8 %


5.5 %


5.4 %

Jaguar/Land Rover


2.0 %


2.0 %


2.3 %


2.0 %

Subaru


1.7 %


3.0 %


2.1 %


3.2 %

Nissan


2.0 %


1.9 %


1.9 %


2.2 %

Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM/Citroën/Leapmotor


1.4 %


1.8 %


1.6 %


2.2 %

Mazda


0.9 %


1.0 %


1.0 %


1.2 %

Other


0.1 %


0.1 %


0.1 %


0.1 %



100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %



December 31,
2025


December 31,
2024

DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):





Consolidated





New vehicle inventory


46


44

Used vehicle inventory


36


39

U.S.





New vehicle inventory


44


43

Used vehicle inventory


29


29

U.K.





New vehicle inventory


52


45

Used vehicle inventory


55


67

(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Three Months Ended December 31,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,767.1


$ 2,858.0


$ (90.9)


(3.2) %



$ 19.0


(3.8) %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,739.2


1,653.4


85.8


5.2 %



19.4


4.0 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

143.6


128.9


14.7


11.4 %



1.9


9.9 %

Total used

1,882.8


1,782.3


100.5


5.6 %



21.3


4.4 %

Parts and service sales

700.2


680.2


20.1


2.9 %



5.5


2.1 %

F&I, net

229.7


225.5


4.2


1.9 %



1.2


1.3 %

Total revenues

$ 5,579.9


$ 5,546.0


$ 33.8


0.6 %



$ 47.1


(0.2) %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 181.3


$ 205.1


$ (23.8)


(11.6) %



$ 1.7


(12.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales

71.8


79.3


(7.5)


(9.4) %



0.7


(10.3) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(2.7)


(1.7)


(1.0)


(61.2) %



(0.2)


(51.8) %

Total used

69.1


77.6


(8.5)


(10.9) %



0.5


(11.6) %

Parts and service sales

394.2


370.9


23.3


6.3 %



3.1


5.4 %

F&I, net

229.7


225.5


4.2


1.9 %



1.2


1.3 %

Total gross profit

$ 874.4


$ 879.2


$ (4.8)


(0.5) %



$ 6.6


(1.3) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

6.6 %


7.2 %


(0.6) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.1 %


4.8 %


(0.7) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(1.9) %


(1.3) %


(0.6) %








Total used

3.7 %


4.4 %


(0.7) %








Parts and service sales

56.3 %


54.5 %


1.8 %








Total gross margin

15.7 %


15.9 %


(0.2) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

55,035


57,939


(2,904)


(5.0) %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

55,474


55,337


137


0.2 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

15,553


14,733


820


5.6 %






Total used

71,027


70,070


957


1.4 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 52,776


$ 51,106


$ 1,670


3.3 %



$ 357


2.6 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 31,407


$ 29,879


$ 1,528


5.1 %



$ 350


3.9 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,294


$ 3,540


$ (246)


(7.0) %



$ 32


(7.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,295


$ 1,433


$ (138)


(9.6) %



$ 13


(10.5) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (172)


$ (113)


$ (60)


(52.7) %



$ (10)


(43.8) %

Total used

$ 973


$ 1,108


$ (134)


(12.1) %



$ 8


(12.8) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,079


$ 1,991


$ 88


4.4 %



$ 10


3.9 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 627.3


$ 614.3


$ 13.0


2.1 %



$ 5.9


1.2 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 633.2


$ 616.3


$ 17.0


2.8 %



$ 5.9


1.8 %

SG&A as % gross profit

71.7 %


69.9 %


1.9 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

72.4 %


70.1 %


2.3 %








Operating margin %

2.5 %


3.3 %


(0.8) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

3.8 %


4.2 %


(0.4) %








Pretax margin %

1.1 %


2.2 %


(1.1) %








Adjusted pretax margin % (2)

2.4 %


3.1 %


(0.7) %








Floorplan expense:













Floorplan interest expense

$ 24.5


$ 32.2


$ (7.7)


(23.8) %



$ 0.3


(24.7) %

Less: Floorplan assistance (3)

24.5


25.0


(0.5)


(1.8) %



-


(1.8) %

Net floorplan expense

$ -


$ 7.2


$ (7.2)





$ 0.3




(1)

Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

(3)

Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Years Ended December 31,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 10,989.9


$ 9,972.4


$ 1,017.5


10.2 %



$ 65.9


9.5 %

Used vehicle retail sales

7,195.0


6,179.9


1,015.1


16.4 %



65.1


15.4 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

607.3


462.4


144.9


31.3 %



7.1


29.8 %

Total used

7,802.3


6,642.3


1,160.0


17.5 %



72.2


16.4 %

Parts and service sales

2,844.6


2,491.0


353.6


14.2 %



17.3


13.5 %

F&I, net

934.6


828.7


105.9


12.8 %



3.9


12.3 %

Total revenues

$ 22,571.4


$ 19,934.3


$ 2,637.1


13.2 %



$ 159.1


12.4 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 755.4


$ 717.9


$ 37.5


5.2 %



$ 5.3


4.5 %

Used vehicle retail sales

347.2


330.0


17.1


5.2 %



2.5


4.4 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.9)


(3.3)


2.4


72.6 %



(0.3)


81.9 %

Total used

346.2


326.7


19.5


6.0 %



2.2


5.3 %

Parts and service sales

1,585.6


1,367.7


217.9


15.9 %



9.9


15.2 %

F&I, net

934.6


828.7


105.9


12.8 %



3.9


12.3 %

Total gross profit

$ 3,621.8


$ 3,241.0


$ 380.8


11.8 %



$ 21.2


11.1 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

6.9 %


7.2 %


(0.3) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.8 %


5.3 %


(0.5) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.1) %


(0.7) %


0.6 %








Total used

4.4 %


4.9 %


(0.5) %








Parts and service sales

55.7 %


54.9 %


0.8 %








Total gross margin

16.0 %


16.3 %


(0.2) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

224,166


203,677


20,489


10.1 %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

234,906


209,687


25,219


12.0 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

64,955


52,600


12,355


23.5 %






Total used

299,861


262,287


37,574


14.3 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 50,990


$ 49,817


$ 1,172


2.4 %



$ 302


1.7 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 30,657


$ 29,472


$ 1,185


4.0 %



$ 278


3.1 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,370


$ 3,525


$ (155)


(4.4) %



$ 24


(5.1) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,478


$ 1,574


$ (96)


(6.1) %



$ 11


(6.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (14)


$ (63)


$ 49


77.8 %



$ (5)


85.3 %

Total used

$ 1,155


$ 1,246


$ (91)


(7.3) %



$ 7


(7.9) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,036


$ 2,005


$ 31


1.6 %



$ 8


1.1 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 2,545.5


$ 2,179.2


$ 366.3


16.8 %



$ 18.1


16.0 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 2,541.1


$ 2,200.5


$ 340.6


15.5 %



$ 18.3


14.6 %

SG&A as % gross profit

70.3 %


67.2 %


3.0 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

70.2 %


67.9 %


2.3 %








Operating margin %

3.3 %


4.5 %


(1.3) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

4.3 %


4.7 %


(0.4) %








Pretax margin %

2.0 %


3.3 %


(1.3) %








Adjusted pretax margin % (2)

3.0 %


3.5 %


(0.5) %








Floorplan expense:













Floorplan interest expense

$ 101.5


$ 108.5


$ (7.0)


(6.5) %



$ 0.7


(7.1) %

Less: Floorplan assistance (3)

91.0


88.4


2.6


3.0 %



-


3.0 %

Net floorplan expense

$ 10.5


$ 20.1


$ (9.6)





$ 0.7




(1)

Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

(3)

Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)












Three Months Ended December 31,



2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 2,240.1


$ 2,283.9


$ (43.9)


(1.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,180.7


1,140.9


39.8


3.5 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


88.1


82.6


5.5


6.7 %

Total used


1,268.9


1,223.5


45.4


3.7 %

Parts and service sales


544.0


531.7


12.3


2.3 %

F&I, net


197.0


195.7


1.3


0.7 %

Total revenues


$ 4,249.9


$ 4,234.8


$ 15.1


0.4 %

Gross profit:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 136.2


$ 155.5


$ (19.3)


(12.4) %

Used vehicle retail sales


51.0


55.5


(4.5)


(8.1) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


0.6


0.6


-


5.9 %

Total used


51.6


56.1


(4.5)


(8.0) %

Parts and service sales


306.4


288.6


17.8


6.2 %

F&I, net


197.0


195.7


1.3


0.7 %

Total gross profit


$ 691.2


$ 695.9


$ (4.7)


(0.7) %

Gross margin:









New vehicle retail sales


6.1 %


6.8 %


(0.7) %



Used vehicle retail sales


4.3 %


4.9 %


(0.5) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales


0.7 %


0.7 %


- %



Total used


4.1 %


4.6 %


(0.5) %



Parts and service sales


56.3 %


54.3 %


2.0 %



Total gross margin


16.3 %


16.4 %


(0.2) %



Units sold:









Retail new vehicles sold


41,777


43,348


(1,571)


(3.6) %

Retail used vehicles sold


37,596


37,699


(103)


(0.3) %

Wholesale used vehicles sold


9,756


9,594


162


1.7 %

Total used


47,352


47,293


59


0.1 %

Average sales price per unit sold:









New vehicle retail


$ 53,619


$ 52,688


$ 931


1.8 %

Used vehicle retail


$ 31,406


$ 30,264


$ 1,142


3.8 %

Gross profit per unit sold:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 3,260


$ 3,587


$ (327)


(9.1) %

Used vehicle retail sales


$ 1,358


$ 1,473


$ (116)


(7.9) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


$ 61


$ 58


$ 2


4.1 %

Total used


$ 1,091


$ 1,186


$ (96)


(8.1) %

F&I PRU


$ 2,482


$ 2,415


$ 67


2.8 %

Other:









SG&A expenses


$ 464.0


$ 446.1


$ 17.9


4.0 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)


$ 468.8


$ 449.5


$ 19.3


4.3 %

SG&A as % gross profit


67.1 %


64.1 %


3.0 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)


67.8 %


64.6 %


3.2 %




(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)












Years Ended December 31,



2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 8,528.7


$ 8,110.1


$ 418.6


5.2 %

Used vehicle retail sales


4,758.7


4,550.7


208.0


4.6 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


357.5


323.8


33.7


10.4 %

Total used


5,116.2


4,874.5


241.8


5.0 %

Parts and service sales


2,198.3


2,052.7


145.7


7.1 %

F&I, net


783.5


735.6


47.9


6.5 %

Total revenues


$ 16,626.8


$ 15,772.9


$ 853.9


5.4 %

Gross profit:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 555.4


$ 571.8


$ (16.4)


(2.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales


246.1


249.2


(3.1)


(1.3) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


6.7


4.5


2.2


49.6 %

Total used


252.8


253.7


(0.9)


(0.4) %

Parts and service sales


1,218.2


1,119.7


98.5


8.8 %

F&I, net


783.5


735.6


47.9


6.5 %

Total gross profit


$ 2,809.9


$ 2,680.9


$ 129.0


4.8 %

Gross margin:









New vehicle retail sales


6.5 %


7.1 %


(0.5) %



Used vehicle retail sales


5.2 %


5.5 %


(0.3) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales


1.9 %


1.4 %


0.5 %



Total used


4.9 %


5.2 %


(0.3) %



Parts and service sales


55.4 %


54.5 %


0.9 %



Total gross margin


16.9 %


17.0 %


(0.1) %



Units sold:









Retail new vehicles sold


162,261


157,662


4,599


2.9 %

Retail used vehicles sold


155,510


152,970


2,540


1.7 %

Wholesale used vehicles sold


39,618


37,223


2,395


6.4 %

Total used


195,128


190,193


4,935


2.6 %

Average sales price per unit sold:









New vehicle retail


$ 52,562


$ 51,440


$ 1,122


2.2 %

Used vehicle retail


$ 30,601


$ 29,749


$ 852


2.9 %

Gross profit per unit sold:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 3,423


$ 3,627


$ (204)


(5.6) %

Used vehicle retail sales


$ 1,582


$ 1,629


$ (47)


(2.9) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


$ 170


$ 121


$ 49


40.5 %

Total used


$ 1,296


$ 1,334


$ (38)


(2.9) %

F&I PRU


$ 2,466


$ 2,368


$ 98


4.1 %

Other:









SG&A expenses


$ 1,864.1


$ 1,704.0


$ 160.1


9.4 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)


$ 1,858.9


$ 1,735.8


$ 123.2


7.1 %

SG&A as % gross profit


66.3 %


63.6 %


2.8 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)


66.2 %


64.7 %


1.4 %




(1)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Three Months Ended December 31,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 527.1


$ 574.1


$ (47.1)


(8.2) %



$ 19.0


(11.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales

558.5


512.5


46.0


9.0 %



19.4


5.2 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

55.4


46.3


9.1


19.8 %



1.9


15.6 %

Total used

613.9


558.7


55.1


9.9 %



21.3


6.1 %

Parts and service sales

156.3


148.5


7.7


5.2 %



5.5


1.5 %

F&I, net

32.8


29.8


2.9


9.8 %



1.2


5.9 %

Total revenues

$ 1,330.0


$ 1,311.2


$ 18.7


1.4 %



$ 47.1


(2.2) %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 45.1


$ 49.6


$ (4.6)


(9.2) %



$ 1.7


(12.7) %

Used vehicle retail sales

20.8


23.7


(3.0)


(12.4) %



0.7


(15.4) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(3.3)


(2.2)


(1.1)


(47.3) %



(0.2)


(40.2) %

Total used

17.5


21.5


(4.0)


(18.6) %



0.5


(21.2) %

Parts and service sales

87.8


82.3


5.5


6.7 %



3.1


2.9 %

F&I, net

32.8


29.8


2.9


9.8 %



1.2


5.9 %

Total gross profit

$ 183.2


$ 183.3


$ (0.1)


(0.1) %



$ 6.6


(3.7) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

8.6 %


8.6 %


(0.1) %








Used vehicle retail sales

3.7 %


4.6 %


(0.9) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(5.9) %


(4.8) %


(1.1) %








Total used

2.9 %


3.8 %


(1.0) %








Parts and service sales

56.2 %


55.4 %


0.8 %








Total gross margin

13.8 %


14.0 %


(0.2) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

13,258


14,591


(1,333)


(9.1) %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

17,878


17,638


240


1.4 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

5,797


5,139


658


12.8 %






Total used

23,675


22,777


898


3.9 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 49,419


$ 45,597


$ 3,822


8.4 %



$ 1,779


4.5 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 31,408


$ 29,055


$ 2,353


8.1 %



$ 1,091


4.3 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,401


$ 3,403


$ (1)


- %



$ 131


(3.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,162


$ 1,345


$ (183)


(13.6) %



$ 40


(16.5) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (565)


$ (433)


$ (132)


(30.6) %



$ (27)


(24.3) %

Total used

$ 739


$ 944


$ (205)


(21.7) %



$ 23


(24.2) %

F&I PRU

$ 1,052


$ 926


$ 126


13.6 %



$ 37


9.6 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 163.3


$ 168.2


$ (4.9)


(2.9) %



$ 5.9


(6.4) %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 164.4


$ 166.7


$ (2.3)


(1.4) %



$ 5.9


(5.0) %

SG&A as % gross profit

89.2 %


91.8 %


(2.6) %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

89.8 %


91.0 %


(1.2) %









(1)

Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)















Years Ended December 31,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,461.2


$ 1,862.3


$ 598.9


32.2 %



$ 65.9


28.6 %

Used vehicle retail sales

2,436.3


1,629.2


807.1


49.5 %



65.1


45.5 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

249.8


138.6


111.2


80.2 %



7.1


75.1 %

Total used

2,686.0


1,767.8


918.2


51.9 %



72.2


47.9 %

Parts and service sales

646.3


438.3


207.9


47.4 %



17.3


43.5 %

F&I, net

151.1


93.0


58.0


62.4 %



3.9


58.2 %

Total revenues

$ 5,944.6


$ 4,161.5


$ 1,783.1


42.8 %



$ 159.1


39.0 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 200.0


$ 146.0


$ 54.0


36.9 %



$ 5.3


33.3 %

Used vehicle retail sales

101.1


80.8


20.3


25.1 %



2.5


22.0 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(7.6)


(7.8)


0.2


2.0 %



(0.3)


5.9 %

Total used

93.4


73.0


20.4


28.0 %



2.2


25.0 %

Parts and service sales

367.4


248.0


119.4


48.1 %



9.9


44.2 %

F&I, net

151.1


93.0


58.0


62.4 %



3.9


58.2 %

Total gross profit

$ 811.9


$ 560.1


$ 251.8


45.0 %



$ 21.2


41.2 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

8.1 %


7.8 %


0.3 %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.1 %


5.0 %


(0.8) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(3.1) %


(5.6) %


2.6 %








Total used

3.5 %


4.1 %


(0.7) %








Parts and service sales

56.9 %


56.6 %


0.3 %








Total gross margin

13.7 %


13.5 %


0.2 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

61,905


46,015


15,890


34.5 %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

79,396


56,717


22,679


40.0 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

25,337


15,377


9,960


64.8 %






Total used

104,733


72,094


32,639


45.3 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 46,143


$ 43,765


$ 2,378


5.4 %



$ 1,233


2.6 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 30,768


$ 28,725


$ 2,042


7.1 %



$ 822


4.2 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,231


$ 3,174


$ 57


1.8 %



$ 86


(0.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,273


$ 1,425


$ (152)


(10.6) %



$ 31


(12.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (302)


$ (508)


$ 206


40.5 %



$ (12)


42.9 %

Total used

$ 892


$ 1,013


$ (121)


(11.9) %



$ 21


(14.0) %

F&I PRU

$ 1,069


$ 906


$ 163


18.1 %



$ 27


15.0 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 681.4


$ 475.2


$ 206.2


43.4 %



$ 18.1


39.6 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 682.1


$ 464.7


$ 217.4


46.8 %



$ 18.3


42.9 %

SG&A as % gross profit

83.9 %


84.8 %


(0.9) %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

84.0 %


83.0 %


1.0 %











(1)

Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended December 31,



2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,672.0


$ 2,797.9


$ (126.0)


(4.5) %



$ 18.5


(5.2) %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,674.4


1,599.7


74.7


4.7 %



19.0


3.5 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

138.1


122.6


15.4


12.6 %



1.9


11.1 %

Total used

1,812.4


1,722.3


90.1


5.2 %



20.9


4.0 %

Parts and service sales

678.6


652.4


26.2


4.0 %



5.4


3.2 %

F&I, net

223.5


220.4


3.1


1.4 %



1.1


0.9 %

Total revenues

$ 5,386.5


$ 5,393.0


$ (6.5)


(0.1) %



$ 46.0


(1.0) %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 172.3


$ 201.0


$ (28.7)


(14.3) %



$ 1.7


(15.1) %

Used vehicle retail sales

69.5


76.9


(7.4)


(9.6) %



0.7


(10.5) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(2.3)


(1.3)


(1.1)


(82.3) %



(0.1)


(71.4) %

Total used

67.2


75.7


(8.5)


(11.2) %



0.6


(11.9) %

Parts and service sales

382.2


358.1


24.1


6.7 %



3.1


5.9 %

F&I, net

223.5


220.4


3.1


1.4 %



1.1


0.9 %

Total gross profit

$ 845.2


$ 855.2


$ (9.9)


(1.2) %



$ 6.4


(1.9) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

6.4 %


7.2 %


(0.7) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.2 %


4.8 %


(0.7) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(1.7) %


(1.0) %


(0.6) %








Total used

3.7 %


4.4 %


(0.7) %








Parts and service sales

56.3 %


54.9 %


1.4 %








Total gross margin

15.7 %


15.9 %


(0.2) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

53,414


56,325


(2,911)


(5.2) %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

53,654


53,012


642


1.2 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

15,035


13,839


1,196


8.6 %






Total used

68,689


66,851


1,838


2.7 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 52,543


$ 51,416


$ 1,127


2.2 %



$ 360


1.5 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 31,263


$ 30,176


$ 1,087


3.6 %



$ 355


2.4 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,225


$ 3,569


$ (343)


(9.6) %



$ 31


(10.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,296


$ 1,451


$ (156)


(10.7) %



$ 13


(11.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (156)


$ (93)


$ (63)


(67.8) %



$ (9)


(57.8) %

Total used

$ 978


$ 1,132


$ (154)


(13.6) %



$ 8


(14.3) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,088


$ 2,016


$ 72


3.6 %



$ 11


3.0 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 613.2


$ 584.5


$ 28.7


4.9 %



$ 5.7


3.9 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 610.7


$ 583.1


$ 27.5


4.7 %



$ 5.7


3.7 %

SG&A as % gross profit

72.5 %


68.4 %


4.2 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

72.2 %


68.2 %


4.1 %








Operating margin %

2.5 %


3.9 %


(1.4) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

3.8 %


4.5 %


(0.7) %









(1)

Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)






Years Ended December 31,



2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 10,052.0


$ 9,772.2


$ 279.8


2.9 %



$ 53.5


2.3 %

Used vehicle retail sales

6,351.5


6,031.9


319.7


5.3 %



52.9


4.4 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

510.5


447.3


63.2


14.1 %



5.4


12.9 %

Total used

6,862.0


6,479.2


382.8


5.9 %



58.3


5.0 %

Parts and service sales

2,593.3


2,422.3


171.0


7.1 %



13.8


6.5 %

F&I, net

875.3


813.0


62.3


7.7 %



3.2


7.3 %

Total revenues

$ 20,382.7


$ 19,486.8


$ 896.0


4.6 %



$ 128.7


3.9 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 667.9


$ 703.5


$ (35.6)


(5.1) %



$ 4.3


(5.7) %

Used vehicle retail sales

311.1


321.4


(10.3)


(3.2) %



2.1


(3.9) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.7


(2.9)


4.6


NM



(0.3)


NM

Total used

312.8


318.5


(5.7)


(1.8) %



1.8


(2.4) %

Parts and service sales

1,441.9


1,331.5


110.4


8.3 %



7.9


7.7 %

F&I, net

875.3


813.0


62.3


7.7 %



3.2


7.3 %

Total gross profit

$ 3,297.9


$ 3,166.5


$ 131.4


4.1 %



$ 17.1


3.6 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

6.6 %


7.2 %


(0.6) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.9 %


5.3 %


(0.4) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.3 %


(0.7) %


1.0 %








Total used

4.6 %


4.9 %


(0.4) %








Parts and service sales

55.6 %


55.0 %


0.6 %








Total gross margin

16.2 %


16.2 %


(0.1) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

201,060


198,603


2,457


1.2 %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

208,955


203,448


5,507


2.7 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

56,153


50,413


5,740


11.4 %






Total used

265,108


253,861


11,247


4.4 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 51,322


$ 50,059


$ 1,263


2.5 %



$ 270


2.0 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 30,423


$ 29,648


$ 775


2.6 %



$ 253


1.8 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,322


$ 3,542


$ (220)


(6.2) %



$ 21


(6.8) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,489


$ 1,580


$ (91)


(5.8) %



$ 10


(6.4) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 30


$ (58)


$ 88


NM



$ (5)


NM

Total used

$ 1,180


$ 1,255


$ (75)


(6.0) %



$ 7


(6.5) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,135


$ 2,022


$ 113


5.6 %



$ 8


5.2 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 2,298.1


$ 2,157.7


$ 140.4


6.5 %



$ 14.6


5.8 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 2,277.4


$ 2,122.7


$ 154.7


7.3 %



$ 14.7


6.6 %

SG&A as % gross profit

69.7 %


68.1 %


1.5 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

69.1 %


67.0 %


2.0 %








Operating margin %

4.0 %


4.5 %


(0.4) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

4.5 %


4.8 %


(0.3) %









(1)

Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)










Three Months Ended December 31,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,156.1


$ 2,239.0


$ (82.9)


(3.7) %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,127.4


1,117.3


10.1


0.9 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

84.1


79.4


4.7


5.9 %

Total used

1,211.5


1,196.7


14.8


1.2 %

Parts and service sales

525.5


510.6


14.9


2.9 %

F&I, net

191.3


192.0


(0.7)


(0.4) %

Total revenues

$ 4,084.4


$ 4,138.3


$ (53.9)


(1.3) %

Gross profit:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 128.8


$ 154.0


$ (25.2)


(16.3) %

Used vehicle retail sales

49.3


54.6


(5.3)


(9.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.6


0.6


(0.1)


(9.5) %

Total used

49.9


55.3


(5.4)


(9.8) %

Parts and service sales

295.7


279.6


16.1


5.8 %

F&I, net

191.3


192.0


(0.7)


(0.4) %

Total gross profit

$ 665.7


$ 680.9


$ (15.2)


(2.2) %

Gross margin:








New vehicle retail sales

6.0 %


6.9 %


(0.9) %



Used vehicle retail sales

4.4 %


4.9 %


(0.5) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.7 %


0.8 %


(0.1) %



Total used

4.1 %


4.6 %


(0.5) %



Parts and service sales

56.3 %


54.8 %


1.5 %



Total gross margin

16.3 %


16.5 %


(0.2) %



Units sold:








Retail new vehicles sold

40,500


42,261


(1,761)


(4.2) %

Retail used vehicles sold

36,181


36,767


(586)


(1.6) %

Wholesale used vehicles sold

9,413


9,210


203


2.2 %

Total used

45,594


45,977


(383)


(0.8) %

Average sales price per unit sold:








New vehicle retail

$ 53,237


$ 52,980


$ 257


0.5 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 31,161


$ 30,389


$ 771


2.5 %

Gross profit per unit sold:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,181


$ 3,644


$ (463)


(12.7) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,362


$ 1,486


$ (123)


(8.3) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 61


$ 69


$ (8)


(11.4) %

Total used

$ 1,094


$ 1,202


$ (108)


(9.0) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,495


$ 2,429


$ 65


2.7 %

Other:








SG&A expenses

$ 453.8


$ 428.0


$ 25.8


6.0 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 451.2


$ 428.0


$ 23.3


5.4 %

SG&A as % gross profit

68.2 %


62.9 %


5.3 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.8 %


62.9 %


4.9 %





(1)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)










Years Ended December 31,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 8,269.1


$ 7,934.1


$ 334.9


4.2 %

Used vehicle retail sales

4,617.5


4,456.7


160.9


3.6 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

345.6


313.4


32.2


10.3 %

Total used

4,963.1


4,770.1


193.0


4.0 %

Parts and service sales

2,144.1


2,001.7


142.4


7.1 %

F&I, net

767.2


722.6


44.6


6.2 %

Total revenues

$ 16,143.4


$ 15,428.5


$ 714.9


4.6 %

Gross profit:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 531.9


$ 561.6


$ (29.7)


(5.3) %

Used vehicle retail sales

240.1


244.1


(4.0)


(1.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

6.7


4.4


2.3


51.1 %

Total used

246.8


248.5


(1.7)


(0.7) %

Parts and service sales

1,185.6


1,093.1


92.5


8.5 %

F&I, net

767.2


722.6


44.6


6.2 %

Total gross profit

$ 2,731.4


$ 2,625.7


$ 105.7


4.0 %

Gross margin:








New vehicle retail sales

6.4 %


7.1 %


(0.6) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.2 %


5.5 %


(0.3) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.9 %


1.4 %


0.5 %



Total used

5.0 %


5.2 %


(0.2) %



Parts and service sales

55.3 %


54.6 %


0.7 %



Total gross margin

16.9 %


17.0 %


(0.1) %



Units sold:








Retail new vehicles sold

157,790


153,436


4,354


2.8 %

Retail used vehicles sold

151,406


149,267


2,139


1.4 %

Wholesale used vehicles sold

38,496


35,859


2,637


7.4 %

Total used

189,902


185,126


4,776


2.6 %

Average sales price per unit sold:








New vehicle retail

$ 52,405


$ 51,710


$ 696


1.3 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 30,498


$ 29,857


$ 641


2.1 %

Gross profit per unit sold:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,371


$ 3,660


$ (289)


(7.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,586


$ 1,635


$ (49)


(3.0) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 174


$ 124


$ 50


40.7 %

Total used

$ 1,299


$ 1,342


$ (43)


(3.2) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,481


$ 2,387


$ 94


3.9 %

Other:








SG&A expenses

$ 1,822.6


$ 1,704.3


$ 118.3


6.9 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 1,802.9


$ 1,679.7


$ 123.2


7.3 %

SG&A as % gross profit

66.7 %


64.9 %


1.8 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

66.0 %


64.0 %


2.0 %




(1)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)















Three Months Ended December 31,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 515.9


$ 558.9


$ (43.1)


(7.7) %



$ 18.5


(11.0) %

Used vehicle retail sales

546.9


482.3


64.6


13.4 %



19.0


9.4 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

54.0


43.3


10.8


24.8 %



1.9


20.5 %

Total used

601.0


525.6


75.3


14.3 %



20.9


10.4 %

Parts and service sales

153.1


141.7


11.3


8.0 %



5.4


4.2 %

F&I, net

32.2


28.4


3.8


13.4 %



1.1


9.5 %

Total revenues

$ 1,302.1


$ 1,254.7


$ 47.4


3.8 %



$ 46.0


0.1 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 43.5


$ 47.0


$ (3.6)


(7.6) %



$ 1.7


(11.1) %

Used vehicle retail sales

20.2


22.3


(2.1)


(9.3) %



0.7


(12.4) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(2.9)


(1.9)


(1.0)


(51.9) %



(0.1)


(44.6) %

Total used

17.3


20.4


(3.1)


(15.1) %



0.6


(17.8) %

Parts and service sales

86.5


78.5


8.0


10.3 %



3.1


6.4 %

F&I, net

32.2


28.4


3.8


13.4 %



1.1


9.5 %

Total gross profit

$ 179.5


$ 174.3


$ 5.2


3.0 %



$ 6.4


(0.7) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

8.4 %


8.4 %


- %








Used vehicle retail sales

3.7 %


4.6 %


(0.9) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(5.4) %


(4.4) %


(1.0) %








Total used

2.9 %


3.9 %


(1.0) %








Parts and service sales

56.5 %


55.4 %


1.2 %








Total gross margin

13.8 %


13.9 %


(0.1) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

12,914


14,064


(1,150)


(8.2) %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

17,473


16,245


1,228


7.6 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

5,622


4,629


993


21.5 %






Total used

23,095


20,874


2,221


10.6 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 49,787


$ 45,923


$ 3,865


8.4 %



$ 1,788


4.5 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 31,476


$ 29,693


$ 1,783


6.0 %



$ 1,094


2.3 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,365


$ 3,342


$ 22


0.7 %



$ 129


(3.2) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,158


$ 1,373


$ (215)


(15.7) %



$ 40


(18.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (519)


$ (415)


$ (104)


(25.1) %



$ (25)


(19.1) %

Total used

$ 750


$ 977


$ (227)


(23.2) %



$ 24


(25.7) %

F&I PRU

$ 1,060


$ 937


$ 123


13.1 %



$ 37


9.2 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 159.4


$ 156.5


$ 2.9


1.9 %



$ 5.7


(1.8) %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 159.4


$ 155.2


$ 4.3


2.8 %



$ 5.7


(0.9) %

SG&A as % gross profit

88.8 %


89.8 %


(1.0) %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

88.8 %


89.0 %


(0.2) %









(1)

Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Years Ended December 31,


2025


2024


Increase/
(Decrease)


% Change



Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results


Constant
Currency
% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,783.0


$ 1,838.1


$ (55.1)


(3.0) %



$ 53.5


(5.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,734.0


1,575.2


158.8


10.1 %



52.9


6.7 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

164.9


133.9


31.0


23.1 %



5.4


19.1 %

Total used

1,898.9


1,709.1


189.8


11.1 %



58.3


7.7 %

Parts and service sales

449.2


420.6


28.6


6.8 %



13.8


3.5 %

F&I, net

108.2


90.5


17.7


19.6 %



3.2


16.0 %

Total revenues

$ 4,239.3


$ 4,058.3


$ 181.0


4.5 %



$ 128.7


1.3 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 136.0


$ 141.9


$ (6.0)


(4.2) %



$ 4.3


(7.2) %

Used vehicle retail sales

71.0


77.3


(6.4)


(8.2) %



2.1


(10.9) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(5.0)


(7.4)


2.4


32.1 %



(0.3)


35.6 %

Total used

66.0


70.0


(4.0)


(5.7) %



1.8


(8.3) %

Parts and service sales

256.3


238.4


17.9


7.5 %



7.9


4.2 %

F&I, net

108.2


90.5


17.7


19.6 %



3.2


16.0 %

Total gross profit

$ 566.4


$ 540.8


$ 25.6


4.7 %



$ 17.1


1.6 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

7.6 %


7.7 %


(0.1) %








Used vehicle retail sales

4.1 %


4.9 %


(0.8) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(3.0) %


(5.5) %


2.5 %








Total used

3.5 %


4.1 %


(0.6) %








Parts and service sales

57.1 %


56.7 %


0.4 %








Total gross margin

13.4 %


13.3 %


- %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

43,270


45,167


(1,897)


(4.2) %






Retail used vehicles sold (1)

57,549


54,181


3,368


6.2 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

17,657


14,554


3,103


21.3 %






Total used

75,206


68,735


6,471


9.4 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 46,784


$ 43,964


$ 2,819


6.4 %



$ 1,400


3.2 %

Used vehicle retail (1)

$ 30,227


$ 29,073


$ 1,154


4.0 %



$ 922


0.8 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,142


$ 3,142


$ -


- %



$ 99


(3.1) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,234


$ 1,428


$ (194)


(13.6) %



$ 36


(16.1) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (283)


$ (506)


$ 223


44.1 %



$ (14)


46.9 %

Total used

$ 878


$ 1,018


$ (141)


(13.8) %



$ 24


(16.2) %

F&I PRU

$ 1,073


$ 911


$ 162


17.8 %



$ 32


14.3 %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 475.5


$ 453.4


$ 22.1


4.9 %



$ 14.6


1.7 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 474.5


$ 443.0


$ 31.5


7.1 %



$ 14.7


3.8 %

SG&A as % gross profit

83.9 %


83.8 %


0.1 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

83.8 %


81.9 %


1.9 %









(1)

Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)




Three Months Ended December 31, 2025


U.S. GAAP


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Restructuring
charges


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses

$ 627.3


$ 8.5


$ (0.5)


$ -


$ (0.1)


$ (1.9)


$ -


$ 633.2

Depreciation and amortization expense

$ 31.5


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (1.3)


$ 30.2

Asset impairments

$ 68.2


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (68.2)


$ -

Restructuring charges

$ 8.1


$ -


$ -


$ (8.1)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Income (loss) from operations

$ 139.3


$ (8.5)


$ 0.5


$ 8.1


$ 0.1


$ 1.9


$ 69.5


$ 211.0

















Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 62.3


$ (8.5)


$ 0.5


$ 8.1


$ 0.1


$ 1.9


$ 69.5


$ 134.0

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

19.3


(2.7)


0.1


2.1


-


0.4


9.7


29.0

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

43.0


(5.8)


0.4


6.0


0.1


1.5


59.8


105.0

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating
securities

0.5


(0.1)


-


0.1


-


-


0.6


1.1

Net income (loss) from continuing operations
available to diluted common shares

$ 42.5


$ (5.7)


$ 0.3


$ 5.9


$ 0.1


$ 1.5


$ 59.1


$ 103.8

















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from
continuing operations

$ 3.47


$ (0.47)


$ 0.03


$ 0.48


$ 0.01


$ 0.12


$ 4.83


$ 8.49

















Effective tax rate

31.0 %














21.7 %

















SG&A as % gross profit (1)

71.7 %














72.4 %

Operating margin (2)

2.5 %














3.8 %

Pretax margin (3)

1.1 %














2.4 %

















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 613.2


$ -


$ (0.5)


$ -


$ (0.1)


$ (1.9)


$ -


$ 610.7

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

72.5 %














72.2 %

















Same Store income from operations

$ 135.2


$ -


$ 0.5


$ -


$ 0.1


$ 1.9


$ 67.9


$ 205.6

Same Store operating margin (2)

2.5 %














3.8 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net income from discontinued operations


$ 0.6


$ -


$ 0.6

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ 0.6


$ -


$ 0.6








Net income


$ 43.6


$ 62.0


$ 105.6

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


0.5


0.7


1.1

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 43.1


$ 61.3


$ 104.5








Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ 0.05


$ -


$ 0.05

Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations


3.47


5.01


8.49

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 3.52


$ 5.01


$ 8.54


(1)

Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2)

Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

(3)

Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)






Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Restructuring
charges


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 614.3


$ 0.4


$ 3.4


$ -


$ (1.7)


$ (0.1)


$ -


$ 616.3

Depreciation and amortization expense


$ 31.5


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (1.8)


$ 29.7

Asset impairments


$ 33.0


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (33.0)


$ -

Restructuring charges


$ 16.7


$ -


$ -


$ (16.7)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 193.7


$ (0.4)


$ (3.4)

$ -

$ 16.7


$ 1.7


$ 0.1


$ 34.8


$ 243.2


















Income (loss) before income taxes


$ 122.6


$ (0.4)


$ (3.4)


$ 16.7


$ 1.7


$ 0.1


$ 34.8


$ 172.1

Less: Provision (benefit) for income
taxes


28.0


(0.1)


(2.2)


4.2


-


-


8.3


38.2

Net income (loss) from continuing
operations


94.6


(0.3)


(1.1)


12.5


1.7


0.1


26.5


133.9

Less: Earnings allocated to
participating securities


1.9


-


-


0.2


-


-


0.5


2.6

Net income (loss) from continuing
operations available to diluted
common shares


$ 92.7


$ (0.3)


$ (1.1)


$ 12.3


$ 1.7


$ 0.1


$ 25.9


$ 131.3


















Diluted earnings (loss) per common
share from continuing operations


$ 7.08


$ (0.02)


$ (0.08)


$ 0.94


$ 0.13


$ 0.01


$ 1.98


$ 10.02


















Effective tax rate


22.9 %














22.2 %


















SG&A as % gross profit (1)


69.9 %














70.1 %

Operating margin (2)


3.3 %














4.2 %

Pretax margin (3)


2.2 %














3.1 %


















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 584.5


$ 0.4


$ -


$ -


$ (1.7)


$ (0.1)


$ -


$ 583.1

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


68.4 %














68.2 %


















Same Store income (loss) from
operations


$ 221.8


$ (0.4)


$ -


$ -


$ 1.7


$ 0.1


$ 30.0


$ 253.3

Same Store operating margin (2)


3.9 %














4.5 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net income from discontinued operations


$ 0.2


$ -


$ 0.2

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ 0.2


$ -


$ 0.2








Net income


$ 94.8


$ 39.3


$ 134.1

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


1.9


0.8


2.7

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 92.9


$ 38.6


$ 131.5








Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ 0.02


$ -


$ 0.02

Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations


7.08


2.94


10.02

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 7.09


$ 2.94


$ 10.04


(1)

Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2)

Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

(3)

Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)






















Year Ended December 31, 2025



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Restructuring
charges


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAA
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 2,545.5


$ (1.2)


$ 16.2


$ (1.9)


$ -


$ (6.2)


$ (11.4)


$ -


$ 2,541.1

Depreciation and amortization
expense


$ 121.1


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (4.3)


$ 116.8

Asset impairments


$ 192.8


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (192.8)


$ -

Restructuring charges


$ 28.4


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (28.4)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 734.0


$ 1.2


$ (16.2)


$ 1.9


$ 28.4


$ 6.2


$ 11.4


$ 197.1


$ 964.0




















Income (loss) before income
taxes


$ 449.9


$ 1.2


$ (16.2)


$ 1.9


$ 28.4


$ 6.2


$ 11.4


$ 197.1


$ 679.9

Less: Provision (benefit) for
income taxes


126.2


0.3


(4.1)


0.2


6.1


1.2


2.7


22.8


155.4

Net income (loss) from
continuing operations


323.7


0.9


(12.2)


1.7


22.3


5.0


8.7


174.3


524.5

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to
participating securities


3.6


-


(0.1)


-


0.3


0.1


0.1


2.0


5.9

Net income (loss) from
continuing operations available
to diluted common shares


$ 320.1


$ 0.9


$ (12.0)


$ 1.7


$ 22.1


$ 5.0


$ 8.6


$ 172.3


$ 518.5




















Diluted earnings (loss) per
common share from continuing
operations


$ 25.13


$ 0.07


$ (0.94)


$ 0.13


$ 1.73


$ 0.39


$ 0.67


$ 13.53


$ 40.71




















Effective tax rate


28.0 %
















22.9 %




















SG&A as % gross profit (1)


70.3 %
















70.2 %

Operating margin (2)


3.3 %
















4.3 %

Pretax margin (3)


2.0 %
















3.0 %




















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 2,298.1


$ (1.2)


$ -


$ (1.9)


$ -


$ (6.2)


$ (11.4)


$ -


$ 2,277.4

Same Store SG&A as % gross
profit (1)


69.7 %
















69.1 %




















Same Store income from
operations


$ 823.7


$ 1.2


$ -


$ 1.9


$ -


$ 6.2


$ 11.4


$ 70.1


$ 914.4

Same Store operating margin (2)


4.0 %
















4.5 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net income from discontinued operations


$ 1.5


$ -


$ 1.5

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ 1.5


$ -


$ 1.5








Net income


$ 325.2


$ 200.8


$ 525.9

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


3.7


2.3


5.9

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 321.5


$ 198.5


$ 520.0








Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ 0.12


$ -


$ 0.12

Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations


25.13


15.58


40.71

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 25.24


$ 15.58


$ 40.83


(1)

Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2)

Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

(3)

Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)






















Year Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real
estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Restructuring
charges


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 2,179.2


$ (9.4)


$ 56.3


$ (1.0)


$ -


$ (21.0)


$ (3.6)


$ -


$ 2,200.5

Depreciation and amortization
expense


$ 113.1


$ -


$ -


-


-


$ -


$ -


$ (7.3)


$ 105.8

Asset impairments


$ 33.0


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (33.0)


$ -

Restructuring charges


$ 16.7


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (16.7)


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 909.1


$ 9.4


$ (56.3)


1.0


$ 16.7


$ 21.0


$ 3.6


$ 40.3


$ 944.8




















Income (loss) before income
taxes


$ 658.5


$ 9.4


$ (56.3)


$ 1.0


$ 16.7


$ 21.0


$ 3.6


$ 40.3


$ 694.2

Less: Provision (benefit) for
income taxes


161.5


2.2


(16.4)


0.2


4.2


1.3


0.9


9.7


163.5

Net income (loss) from
continuing operations


497.0


7.1


(39.9)


0.7


12.5


19.8


2.8


30.6


530.6

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to
participating securities


10.4


0.1


(0.8)


-


0.3


0.4


0.1


0.6


11.1

Net income (loss) from
continuing operations
available to diluted common shares


$ 486.5


$ 7.0


$ (39.0)


$ 0.7


$ 12.2


$ 19.4


$ 2.7


$ 30.0


$ 519.5




















Diluted earnings (loss) per
common share from continuing
operations


$ 36.72


$ 0.53


$ (2.94)


$ 0.05


$ 0.92


$ 1.46


$ 0.20


$ 2.26


$ 39.21




















Effective tax rate


24.5 %
















23.6 %




















SG&A as % gross profit (1)


67.2 %
















67.9 %

Operating margin (2)


4.5 %
















4.7 %

Pretax margin (3)


3.3 %
















3.5 %




















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 2,157.7


$ (9.4)


$ -


$ (1.0)


$ -


$ (21.0)


$ (3.6)


$ -


$ 2,122.7

Same Store SG&A as % gross
profit (1)


68.1 %
















67.0 %




















Same Store income from
operations


$ 881.5


$ 9.4


$ -


$ 1.0


$ -


$ 21.0


$ 3.6


$ 35.5


$ 952.0

Same Store operating margin (2)


4.5 %
















4.8 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP
adjustments


Non-GAAP
adjusted

Net income from discontinued operations


$ 1.2


$ -


$ 1.2

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ 1.2


$ -


$ 1.2








Net income


$ 498.1


$ 33.7


$ 531.8

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


10.5


0.7


11.2

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 487.7


$ 33.0


$ 520.6








Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ 0.09


$ -


$ 0.09

Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations


36.72


2.49


39.21

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 36.81


$ 2.49


$ 39.29


(1)

Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2)

Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

(3)

Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions)






Three Months Ended December 31, 2025



U.S. GAAP


Dealership
and real estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 464.0


$ 7.4


$ (0.5)


$ (0.1)


$ (1.9)


$ 468.8

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


67.1 %










67.8 %














Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 453.8


$ -


$ (0.5)


$ (0.1)


$ (1.9)


$ 451.2

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


68.2 %










67.8 %



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real estate
transactions


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 446.1


$ 0.4


$ 3.5


$ (0.4)


$ (0.1)


$ 449.5

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


64.1 %










64.6 %














Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 428.0


$ 0.4


$ -


$ (0.4)


$ (0.1)


$ 428.0

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


62.9 %










62.9 %



Year Ended December 31, 2025



U.S.
GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-
GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 1,864.1


$ (1.2)


$ 14.5


$ (1.9)


$ (5.3)


$ (11.4)


$ 1,858.9

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


66.3 %












66.2 %
















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 1,822.6


$ (1.2)


$ -


$ (1.9)


$ (5.2)


$ (11.4)


$ 1,802.9

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


66.7 %












66.0 %



Year Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Catastrophic
events


Dealership
and real estate
transactions


Acquisition
costs


Legal items
and other
professional
fees


Non-GAAP
adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 1,704.0


$ (9.4)


$ 56.4


$ (11.6)


$ (3.6)


$ 1,735.8

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


63.6 %










64.7 %














Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 1,704.3


$ (9.4)


$ -


$ (11.6)


$ (3.6)


$ 1,679.7

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


64.9 %










64.0 %



(1)

Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions)











Three Months Ended December 31, 2025



U.S. GAAP



Dealership and real
estate transactions


Non-GAAP Adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 163.3



$ 1.1


$ 164.4

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


89.2 %





89.8 %



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and
real estate
transactions



Acquisition costs


Non-GAAP
Adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 168.2


$ (0.1)



$ (1.4)


$ 166.7

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


91.8 %







91.0 %











Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 156.5


$ -



$ (1.4)


$ 155.2

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


89.8 %







89.0 %



Year Ended December 31, 2025



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and
real estate
transactions


Acquisition costs


Non-GAAP
Adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 681.4


$ 1.7


$ (1.0)


$ 682.1

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


83.9 %






84.0 %










Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 475.5


$ -


$ (1.0)


$ 474.5

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


83.9 %






83.8 %



Year Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and
real estate
transactions


Severance
costs


Acquisition
costs


Non-GAAP
Adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 475.2


$ (0.1)


$ (1.0)


$ (9.4)


$ 464.7

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


84.8 %








83.0 %












Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 453.4


$ -


$ (1.0)


$ (9.4)


$ 443.0

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


83.8 %








81.9 %



(1)

Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.