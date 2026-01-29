Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

- Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $3.47 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $8.49
- Record full-year revenues of $22.6 billion, a 13.2% increase over the comparable prior year, driven by full year records in revenues across all lines of business
- Record full-year gross profits of $3.6 billion, increased 11.8% over the comparable prior year, driven by record full-year parts and service gross profit of $1.6 billion, a 15.9% increase over the comparable prior year
- Repurchased approximately 10.1% of the Company's outstanding common shares in full year 2025
HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 254 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 ("current quarter") and full year 2025 ("current year").
"The fourth quarter capped off a record year for Group 1," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our revenues totaled $22.6 billion, up 13.2% year over year. We achieved record revenues across all of our major business lines and record gross profits in parts and service and F&I, showing the continued strength and resilience of our diversified business model and our relentless focus on operational excellence.
In 2025, we continued our strong track record of disciplined capital allocation, including the repurchase of more than 10% of our outstanding shares. Through active portfolio management, we are driving incremental shareholder value by acquiring high-performing Lexus and Acura dealerships in Fort Myers, Mercedes-Benz of South Austin, and Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead, while divesting 13 underperforming stores."
Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.
Current Quarter Results Overview
- Current quarter total revenues were $5.6 billion, a 0.6% increase compared to $5.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 ("prior-year quarter").
- Current quarter net income from continuing operations was $43.0 million, compared to $94.6 million for the prior-year quarter.
- Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $105.0 million, compared to $133.9 million for the prior-year quarter.
- Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $3.47, compared to $7.08 for the prior-year quarter.
- Current quarter net income from continuing operations included $68.2 million of non-cash asset impairment charges primarily attributable to the U.S. reporting unit.
- Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $8.49, compared to $10.02 for the prior-year quarter.
Fourth Quarter 2025
Key Performance Metrics
(year-over-year comparable period basis)
Consolidated
Same Store
(a non-GAAP
Reported:
4Q25
Change
4Q25
Change
Total revenues
$5.6B
+0.6 %
$5.4B
(0.1) %
Total gross profit ("GP")
$874.4M
(0.5) %
$845.2M
(1.2) %
NV units sold
55,035
(5.0) %
53,414
(5.2) %
NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")
$3,294
(7.0) %
$3,225
(9.6) %
Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold
55,474
+0.2 %
53,654
+1.2 %
UV retail GP PRU
$1,295
(9.6) %
$1,296
(10.7) %
Parts & service ("P&S") GP
$394.2M
+6.3 %
$382.2M
+6.7 %
P&S Gross Margin ("GM")
56.3 %
+1.8 %
56.3 %
+1.4 %
Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues
$229.7M
+1.9 %
$223.5M
+1.4 %
F&I GP PRU
$2,079
+4.4 %
$2,088
+3.6 %
Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP
71.7 %
+187 bps
72.5 %
+420 bps
Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP
72.4 %
+233 bps
72.2 %
+406 bps
Full Year 2025 Results Overview
- Current year total revenues were a record $22.6 billion, a 13.2% increase compared to $19.9 billion for the full year 2024 ("prior year").
- Current year net income from continuing operations was $323.7 million, compared to $497.0 million for the prior year.
- Current year adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $524.5 million, compared to $530.6 million for the prior year.
- Current year diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $25.13, compared to $36.72 for the prior year.
- Current year net income from continuing operations included $192.8 million of non-cash asset impairment charges.
- Current year adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $40.71, a 3.8% increase compared to $39.21 for the prior year.
Full Year 2025
Key Performance Metrics
(year-over-year comparable period basis)
Consolidated
Same Store
(a non-GAAP
Reported:
FY25
Change
FY25
Change
Total revenues
$22.6B
+13.2 %
$20.4B
+4.6 %
Total GP
$3.6B
+11.8 %
$3.3B
+4.1 %
NV units sold
224,166
+10.1 %
201,060
1.2 %
NV GP PRU
$3,370
(4.4) %
$3,322
(6.2) %
UV retail units sold
234,906
+12.0 %
208,955
+2.7 %
UV retail GP PRU
$1,478
(6.1) %
$1,489
(5.8) %
P&S GP
$1.6B
+15.9 %
$1.4B
+8.3 %
P&S GM
55.7 %
+0.8 %
55.6 %
0.6 %
F&I revenues
$934.6M
+12.8 %
$875.3M
+7.7 %
F&I GP PRU
$2,036
+1.6 %
$2,135
+5.6 %
SG&A expenses as a % of GP
70.3 %
+304 bps
69.7 %
+154 bps
Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP
70.2 %
+226 bps
69.1 %
+202 bps
U.K. Update
In October, 2025, the Company announced a U.K.-wide restructuring plan consisting of further workforce realignment and strategic closings of certain facilities. As a result, the Company recognized $8.1 million in restructuring charges in the U.K. in the current quarter. In 2025, the Company recognized $28.4 million in restructuring charges related to the U.K. restructuring plans. The Company expects to take additional actions in 2026, to further optimize our operations and reduce costs.
Corporate Development
During the current year, the Company acquired and successfully integrated dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of approximately $640 million. The Company remains focused on efficiently and effectively integrating acquisitions into existing operations to create value for shareholders.
During the current quarter, the Company disposed of one Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership in the U.S., and closed one Toyota, two BMW/MINI and one Volkswagen dealership in the U.K. During the current year, the Company's annualized revenues associated with dealership dispositions and franchise terminations totaled approximately $775 million.
Share Repurchases
During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 755,792 shares, at an average price per common share of $403.60, for a total of $305.0 million, excluding excise taxes of $3.0 million.
During the current year, the Company repurchased 1,343,229 shares, representing approximately 10.1% of the Company's outstanding common shares on January 1, 2025, at an average price per common share of $413.05, for a total of $554.8 million, excluding excise taxes of $4.9 million.
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had an aggregate 12,043,409 outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $378.7 million remaining in its Board authorized common share repurchase program.
Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements and other corporate considerations in the open market, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call Details
Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at http://www.group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at http://www.group1corp.com/company-presentations.
The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:
Domestic:
1-888-317-6003
International:
1-412-317-6061
Passcode:
8952644
A telephonic replay will be available following the call through February 5, 2026, by dialing:
Domestic:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Replay Code:
8941809
ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 254 automotive dealerships, 315 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 36 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, and www.facebook.com/group1auto.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the impacts of sustained levels of inflation, (c) developments in U.S. and global trade policy, including the imposition by the U.S. of significant tariffs on the import of automobiles and certain materials used in our parts and services business and the resulting consequences (including, but not limited to, retaliatory tariffs by non-U.S. nations, supply chain disruptions, vehicle and part cost increases and demand decreases, and potential recessions in the U.S. and U.K.), (d) the level of manufacturer incentives, (e) our ability to comply with extensive laws, regulations and policies applicable to our operations, including BEV mandates in the U.K., and their impact on new vehicle demand, (f) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles (including as a result of changes in the international trade environment), (g) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (h) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (i) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (j) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from consummated acquisitions, (k) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (l) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (m) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, and (n) a material failure in or breach of our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms, and employment compensation costs associated with the cybersecurity incident experienced by third-party software provider, CDK Global LLC in June 2024. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.
In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.
Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,767.1
$ 2,858.0
$ (90.9)
(3.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,739.2
1,653.4
85.8
5.2 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
143.6
128.9
14.7
11.4 %
Parts and service sales
700.2
680.2
20.1
2.9 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
229.7
225.5
4.2
1.9 %
Total revenues
5,579.9
5,546.0
33.8
0.6 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
2,585.8
2,652.9
(67.1)
(2.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,667.4
1,574.1
93.3
5.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
146.2
130.5
15.7
12.0 %
Parts and service sales
306.0
309.3
(3.3)
(1.1) %
Total cost of sales
4,705.5
4,666.8
38.6
0.8 %
GROSS PROFIT
874.4
879.2
(4.8)
(0.5) %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
627.3
614.3
13.0
2.1 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
31.5
31.5
-
- %
Asset impairments
68.2
33.0
35.2
106.7 %
Restructuring charges
8.1
16.7
(8.6)
(51.3) %
Other operating income
-
(10.0)
10.0
100.0 %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
139.3
193.7
(54.4)
(28.1) %
Floorplan interest expense
24.5
32.2
(7.7)
(23.8) %
Other interest expense, net
52.4
38.8
13.6
35.0 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
62.3
122.6
(60.3)
(49.2) %
Provision for income taxes
19.3
28.0
(8.7)
(31.0) %
Net income from continuing operations
43.0
94.6
(51.6)
(54.6) %
Net income from discontinued operations
0.6
0.2
0.4
192.9 %
NET INCOME
$ 43.6
$ 94.8
$ (51.2)
(54.0) %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
0.5
1.9
(1.4)
(75.1) %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 43.1
$ 92.9
$ (49.8)
(53.6) %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 3.47
$ 7.08
$ (3.60)
(50.9) %
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
$ 0.05
$ 0.02
$ 0.03
216.5 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 3.52
$ 7.09
$ (3.57)
(50.3) %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
12.2
13.1
(0.9)
(6.6) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.1
0.3
(0.1)
(49.8) %
Total weighted average shares
12.4
13.4
(1.0)
(7.5) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
31.0 %
22.9 %
8.2 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 10,989.9
$ 9,972.4
$ 1,017.5
10.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
7,195.0
6,179.9
1,015.1
16.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
607.3
462.4
144.9
31.3 %
Parts and service sales
2,844.6
2,491.0
353.6
14.2 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
934.6
828.7
105.9
12.8 %
Total revenues
22,571.4
19,934.3
2,637.1
13.2 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
10,234.5
9,254.5
980.0
10.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
6,847.8
5,849.9
997.9
17.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
608.2
465.7
142.5
30.6 %
Parts and service sales
1,259.0
1,123.2
135.8
12.1 %
Total cost of sales
18,949.5
16,693.3
2,256.3
13.5 %
GROSS PROFIT
3,621.8
3,241.0
380.8
11.8 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,545.5
2,179.2
366.3
16.8 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
121.1
113.1
8.0
7.1 %
Asset impairments
192.8
33.0
159.8
484.7 %
Restructuring charges
28.4
16.7
11.7
70.3 %
Other operating income
-
(10.0)
10.0
100.0 %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
734.0
909.1
(175.1)
(19.3) %
Floorplan interest expense
101.5
108.5
(7.0)
(6.5) %
Other interest expense, net
182.9
141.3
41.5
29.4 %
Other (income) expense
(0.2)
0.7
(1.0)
(133.2) %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
449.9
658.5
(208.6)
(31.7) %
Provision for income taxes
126.2
161.5
(35.3)
(21.9) %
Net income from continuing operations
323.7
497.0
(173.3)
(34.9) %
Net income from discontinued operations
1.5
1.2
0.3
26.1 %
NET INCOME
$ 325.2
$ 498.1
$ (173.0)
(34.7) %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
3.7
10.5
(6.8)
(64.9) %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 321.5
$ 487.7
$ (166.2)
(34.1) %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 25.13
$ 36.72
$ (11.59)
(31.6) %
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
$ 0.12
$ 0.09
$ 0.03
32.5 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 25.24
$ 36.81
$ (11.56)
(31.4) %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
12.7
13.2
(0.5)
(3.9) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.1
0.3
(0.1)
(48.8) %
Total weighted average shares
12.9
13.5
(0.7)
(4.8) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
28.0 %
24.5 %
3.5 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Increase/(Decrease)
% Change
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
(In millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 32.5
$ 34.4
$ (1.9)
(5.5) %
Inventories, net
$ 2,741.3
$ 2,636.8
$ 104.4
4.0 %
Floorplan notes payable, net (1)
$ 1,915.8
$ 2,022.1
$ (106.2)
(5.3) %
Total debt
$ 3,699.5
$ 2,913.1
$ 786.3
27.0 %
Total equity
$ 2,789.1
$ 2,974.3
$ (185.2)
(6.2) %
(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $504.2 and $288.2, respectively.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:
United States
75.9 %
74.8 %
72.4 %
77.4 %
United Kingdom
24.1 %
25.2 %
27.6 %
22.6 %
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:
Toyota/Lexus
29.0 %
24.2 %
26.4 %
24.9 %
Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA
12.1 %
13.4 %
14.5 %
14.2 %
BMW/MINI
13.4 %
14.1 %
12.5 %
11.6 %
Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter/smart
8.0 %
9.1 %
8.5 %
7.5 %
Chevrolet/GMC/Buick
8.5 %
9.0 %
8.3 %
9.1 %
Honda/Acura
8.1 %
8.6 %
8.3 %
9.2 %
Ford/Lincoln
7.2 %
6.9 %
7.0 %
7.0 %
Hyundai/Kia/Genesis
5.4 %
4.8 %
5.5 %
5.4 %
Jaguar/Land Rover
2.0 %
2.0 %
2.3 %
2.0 %
Subaru
1.7 %
3.0 %
2.1 %
3.2 %
Nissan
2.0 %
1.9 %
1.9 %
2.2 %
Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM/Citroën/Leapmotor
1.4 %
1.8 %
1.6 %
2.2 %
Mazda
0.9 %
1.0 %
1.0 %
1.2 %
Other
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
December 31,
December 31,
DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):
Consolidated
New vehicle inventory
46
44
Used vehicle inventory
36
39
U.S.
New vehicle inventory
44
43
Used vehicle inventory
29
29
U.K.
New vehicle inventory
52
45
Used vehicle inventory
55
67
(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,767.1
$ 2,858.0
$ (90.9)
(3.2) %
$ 19.0
(3.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,739.2
1,653.4
85.8
5.2 %
19.4
4.0 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
143.6
128.9
14.7
11.4 %
1.9
9.9 %
Total used
1,882.8
1,782.3
100.5
5.6 %
21.3
4.4 %
Parts and service sales
700.2
680.2
20.1
2.9 %
5.5
2.1 %
F&I, net
229.7
225.5
4.2
1.9 %
1.2
1.3 %
Total revenues
$ 5,579.9
$ 5,546.0
$ 33.8
0.6 %
$ 47.1
(0.2) %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 181.3
$ 205.1
$ (23.8)
(11.6) %
$ 1.7
(12.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
71.8
79.3
(7.5)
(9.4) %
0.7
(10.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.7)
(1.7)
(1.0)
(61.2) %
(0.2)
(51.8) %
Total used
69.1
77.6
(8.5)
(10.9) %
0.5
(11.6) %
Parts and service sales
394.2
370.9
23.3
6.3 %
3.1
5.4 %
F&I, net
229.7
225.5
4.2
1.9 %
1.2
1.3 %
Total gross profit
$ 874.4
$ 879.2
$ (4.8)
(0.5) %
$ 6.6
(1.3) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.6 %
7.2 %
(0.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.1 %
4.8 %
(0.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.9) %
(1.3) %
(0.6) %
Total used
3.7 %
4.4 %
(0.7) %
Parts and service sales
56.3 %
54.5 %
1.8 %
Total gross margin
15.7 %
15.9 %
(0.2) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
55,035
57,939
(2,904)
(5.0) %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
55,474
55,337
137
0.2 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
15,553
14,733
820
5.6 %
Total used
71,027
70,070
957
1.4 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 52,776
$ 51,106
$ 1,670
3.3 %
$ 357
2.6 %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 31,407
$ 29,879
$ 1,528
5.1 %
$ 350
3.9 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,294
$ 3,540
$ (246)
(7.0) %
$ 32
(7.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,295
$ 1,433
$ (138)
(9.6) %
$ 13
(10.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (172)
$ (113)
$ (60)
(52.7) %
$ (10)
(43.8) %
Total used
$ 973
$ 1,108
$ (134)
(12.1) %
$ 8
(12.8) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,079
$ 1,991
$ 88
4.4 %
$ 10
3.9 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 627.3
$ 614.3
$ 13.0
2.1 %
$ 5.9
1.2 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 633.2
$ 616.3
$ 17.0
2.8 %
$ 5.9
1.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit
71.7 %
69.9 %
1.9 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
72.4 %
70.1 %
2.3 %
Operating margin %
2.5 %
3.3 %
(0.8) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
3.8 %
4.2 %
(0.4) %
Pretax margin %
1.1 %
2.2 %
(1.1) %
Adjusted pretax margin % (2)
2.4 %
3.1 %
(0.7) %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 24.5
$ 32.2
$ (7.7)
(23.8) %
$ 0.3
(24.7) %
Less: Floorplan assistance (3)
24.5
25.0
(0.5)
(1.8) %
-
(1.8) %
Net floorplan expense
$ -
$ 7.2
$ (7.2)
$ 0.3
(1)
Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(3)
Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 10,989.9
$ 9,972.4
$ 1,017.5
10.2 %
$ 65.9
9.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
7,195.0
6,179.9
1,015.1
16.4 %
65.1
15.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
607.3
462.4
144.9
31.3 %
7.1
29.8 %
Total used
7,802.3
6,642.3
1,160.0
17.5 %
72.2
16.4 %
Parts and service sales
2,844.6
2,491.0
353.6
14.2 %
17.3
13.5 %
F&I, net
934.6
828.7
105.9
12.8 %
3.9
12.3 %
Total revenues
$ 22,571.4
$ 19,934.3
$ 2,637.1
13.2 %
$ 159.1
12.4 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 755.4
$ 717.9
$ 37.5
5.2 %
$ 5.3
4.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
347.2
330.0
17.1
5.2 %
2.5
4.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.9)
(3.3)
2.4
72.6 %
(0.3)
81.9 %
Total used
346.2
326.7
19.5
6.0 %
2.2
5.3 %
Parts and service sales
1,585.6
1,367.7
217.9
15.9 %
9.9
15.2 %
F&I, net
934.6
828.7
105.9
12.8 %
3.9
12.3 %
Total gross profit
$ 3,621.8
$ 3,241.0
$ 380.8
11.8 %
$ 21.2
11.1 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.9 %
7.2 %
(0.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.8 %
5.3 %
(0.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.1) %
(0.7) %
0.6 %
Total used
4.4 %
4.9 %
(0.5) %
Parts and service sales
55.7 %
54.9 %
0.8 %
Total gross margin
16.0 %
16.3 %
(0.2) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
224,166
203,677
20,489
10.1 %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
234,906
209,687
25,219
12.0 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
64,955
52,600
12,355
23.5 %
Total used
299,861
262,287
37,574
14.3 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 50,990
$ 49,817
$ 1,172
2.4 %
$ 302
1.7 %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 30,657
$ 29,472
$ 1,185
4.0 %
$ 278
3.1 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,370
$ 3,525
$ (155)
(4.4) %
$ 24
(5.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,478
$ 1,574
$ (96)
(6.1) %
$ 11
(6.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (14)
$ (63)
$ 49
77.8 %
$ (5)
85.3 %
Total used
$ 1,155
$ 1,246
$ (91)
(7.3) %
$ 7
(7.9) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,036
$ 2,005
$ 31
1.6 %
$ 8
1.1 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 2,545.5
$ 2,179.2
$ 366.3
16.8 %
$ 18.1
16.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 2,541.1
$ 2,200.5
$ 340.6
15.5 %
$ 18.3
14.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit
70.3 %
67.2 %
3.0 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
70.2 %
67.9 %
2.3 %
Operating margin %
3.3 %
4.5 %
(1.3) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
4.3 %
4.7 %
(0.4) %
Pretax margin %
2.0 %
3.3 %
(1.3) %
Adjusted pretax margin % (2)
3.0 %
3.5 %
(0.5) %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 101.5
$ 108.5
$ (7.0)
(6.5) %
$ 0.7
(7.1) %
Less: Floorplan assistance (3)
91.0
88.4
2.6
3.0 %
-
3.0 %
Net floorplan expense
$ 10.5
$ 20.1
$ (9.6)
$ 0.7
(1)
Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(3)
Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,240.1
$ 2,283.9
$ (43.9)
(1.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,180.7
1,140.9
39.8
3.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
88.1
82.6
5.5
6.7 %
Total used
1,268.9
1,223.5
45.4
3.7 %
Parts and service sales
544.0
531.7
12.3
2.3 %
F&I, net
197.0
195.7
1.3
0.7 %
Total revenues
$ 4,249.9
$ 4,234.8
$ 15.1
0.4 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 136.2
$ 155.5
$ (19.3)
(12.4) %
Used vehicle retail sales
51.0
55.5
(4.5)
(8.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.6
0.6
-
5.9 %
Total used
51.6
56.1
(4.5)
(8.0) %
Parts and service sales
306.4
288.6
17.8
6.2 %
F&I, net
197.0
195.7
1.3
0.7 %
|
Total gross profit
$ 691.2
$ 695.9
$ (4.7)
(0.7) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.1 %
6.8 %
(0.7) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.3 %
4.9 %
(0.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.7 %
0.7 %
- %
Total used
4.1 %
4.6 %
(0.5) %
Parts and service sales
56.3 %
54.3 %
2.0 %
Total gross margin
16.3 %
16.4 %
(0.2) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
41,777
43,348
(1,571)
(3.6) %
Retail used vehicles sold
37,596
37,699
(103)
(0.3) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
9,756
9,594
162
1.7 %
Total used
47,352
47,293
59
0.1 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 53,619
$ 52,688
$ 931
1.8 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 31,406
$ 30,264
$ 1,142
3.8 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,260
$ 3,587
$ (327)
(9.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,358
$ 1,473
$ (116)
(7.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 61
$ 58
$ 2
4.1 %
Total used
$ 1,091
$ 1,186
$ (96)
(8.1) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,482
$ 2,415
$ 67
2.8 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 464.0
$ 446.1
$ 17.9
4.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 468.8
$ 449.5
$ 19.3
4.3 %
SG&A as % gross profit
67.1 %
64.1 %
3.0 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
67.8 %
64.6 %
3.2 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 8,528.7
$ 8,110.1
$ 418.6
5.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4,758.7
4,550.7
208.0
4.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
357.5
323.8
33.7
10.4 %
Total used
5,116.2
4,874.5
241.8
5.0 %
Parts and service sales
2,198.3
2,052.7
145.7
7.1 %
F&I, net
783.5
735.6
47.9
6.5 %
Total revenues
$ 16,626.8
$ 15,772.9
$ 853.9
5.4 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 555.4
$ 571.8
$ (16.4)
(2.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
246.1
249.2
(3.1)
(1.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
6.7
4.5
2.2
49.6 %
Total used
252.8
253.7
(0.9)
(0.4) %
Parts and service sales
1,218.2
1,119.7
98.5
8.8 %
F&I, net
783.5
735.6
47.9
6.5 %
Total gross profit
$ 2,809.9
$ 2,680.9
$ 129.0
4.8 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.5 %
7.1 %
(0.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.2 %
5.5 %
(0.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.9 %
1.4 %
0.5 %
Total used
4.9 %
5.2 %
(0.3) %
Parts and service sales
55.4 %
54.5 %
0.9 %
Total gross margin
16.9 %
17.0 %
(0.1) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
162,261
157,662
4,599
2.9 %
Retail used vehicles sold
155,510
152,970
2,540
1.7 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
39,618
37,223
2,395
6.4 %
Total used
195,128
190,193
4,935
2.6 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 52,562
$ 51,440
$ 1,122
2.2 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,601
$ 29,749
$ 852
2.9 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,423
$ 3,627
$ (204)
(5.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,582
$ 1,629
$ (47)
(2.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 170
$ 121
$ 49
40.5 %
Total used
$ 1,296
$ 1,334
$ (38)
(2.9) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,466
$ 2,368
$ 98
4.1 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,864.1
$ 1,704.0
$ 160.1
9.4 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 1,858.9
$ 1,735.8
$ 123.2
7.1 %
SG&A as % gross profit
66.3 %
63.6 %
2.8 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
66.2 %
64.7 %
1.4 %
(1)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 527.1
$ 574.1
$ (47.1)
(8.2) %
$ 19.0
(11.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
558.5
512.5
46.0
9.0 %
19.4
5.2 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
55.4
46.3
9.1
19.8 %
1.9
15.6 %
Total used
613.9
558.7
55.1
9.9 %
21.3
6.1 %
Parts and service sales
156.3
148.5
7.7
5.2 %
5.5
1.5 %
F&I, net
32.8
29.8
2.9
9.8 %
1.2
5.9 %
Total revenues
$ 1,330.0
$ 1,311.2
$ 18.7
1.4 %
$ 47.1
(2.2) %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 45.1
$ 49.6
$ (4.6)
(9.2) %
$ 1.7
(12.7) %
Used vehicle retail sales
20.8
23.7
(3.0)
(12.4) %
0.7
(15.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(3.3)
(2.2)
(1.1)
(47.3) %
(0.2)
(40.2) %
Total used
17.5
21.5
(4.0)
(18.6) %
0.5
(21.2) %
Parts and service sales
87.8
82.3
5.5
6.7 %
3.1
2.9 %
F&I, net
32.8
29.8
2.9
9.8 %
1.2
5.9 %
Total gross profit
$ 183.2
$ 183.3
$ (0.1)
(0.1) %
$ 6.6
(3.7) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.6 %
8.6 %
(0.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
3.7 %
4.6 %
(0.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(5.9) %
(4.8) %
(1.1) %
Total used
2.9 %
3.8 %
(1.0) %
Parts and service sales
56.2 %
55.4 %
0.8 %
Total gross margin
13.8 %
14.0 %
(0.2) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
13,258
14,591
(1,333)
(9.1) %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
17,878
17,638
240
1.4 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
5,797
5,139
658
12.8 %
Total used
23,675
22,777
898
3.9 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 49,419
$ 45,597
$ 3,822
8.4 %
$ 1,779
4.5 %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 31,408
$ 29,055
$ 2,353
8.1 %
$ 1,091
4.3 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,401
$ 3,403
$ (1)
- %
$ 131
(3.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,162
$ 1,345
$ (183)
(13.6) %
$ 40
(16.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (565)
$ (433)
$ (132)
(30.6) %
$ (27)
(24.3) %
Total used
$ 739
$ 944
$ (205)
(21.7) %
$ 23
(24.2) %
F&I PRU
$ 1,052
$ 926
$ 126
13.6 %
$ 37
9.6 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 163.3
$ 168.2
$ (4.9)
(2.9) %
$ 5.9
(6.4) %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 164.4
$ 166.7
$ (2.3)
(1.4) %
$ 5.9
(5.0) %
SG&A as % gross profit
89.2 %
91.8 %
(2.6) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
89.8 %
91.0 %
(1.2) %
(1)
Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,461.2
$ 1,862.3
$ 598.9
32.2 %
$ 65.9
28.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,436.3
1,629.2
807.1
49.5 %
65.1
45.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
249.8
138.6
111.2
80.2 %
7.1
75.1 %
Total used
2,686.0
1,767.8
918.2
51.9 %
72.2
47.9 %
Parts and service sales
646.3
438.3
207.9
47.4 %
17.3
43.5 %
F&I, net
151.1
93.0
58.0
62.4 %
3.9
58.2 %
Total revenues
$ 5,944.6
$ 4,161.5
$ 1,783.1
42.8 %
$ 159.1
39.0 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 200.0
$ 146.0
$ 54.0
36.9 %
$ 5.3
33.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
101.1
80.8
20.3
25.1 %
2.5
22.0 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(7.6)
(7.8)
0.2
2.0 %
(0.3)
5.9 %
Total used
93.4
73.0
20.4
28.0 %
2.2
25.0 %
Parts and service sales
367.4
248.0
119.4
48.1 %
9.9
44.2 %
F&I, net
151.1
93.0
58.0
62.4 %
3.9
58.2 %
Total gross profit
$ 811.9
$ 560.1
$ 251.8
45.0 %
$ 21.2
41.2 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.1 %
7.8 %
0.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.1 %
5.0 %
(0.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(3.1) %
(5.6) %
2.6 %
Total used
3.5 %
4.1 %
(0.7) %
Parts and service sales
56.9 %
56.6 %
0.3 %
Total gross margin
13.7 %
13.5 %
0.2 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
61,905
46,015
15,890
34.5 %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
79,396
56,717
22,679
40.0 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
25,337
15,377
9,960
64.8 %
Total used
104,733
72,094
32,639
45.3 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 46,143
$ 43,765
$ 2,378
5.4 %
$ 1,233
2.6 %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 30,768
$ 28,725
$ 2,042
7.1 %
$ 822
4.2 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,231
$ 3,174
$ 57
1.8 %
$ 86
(0.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,273
$ 1,425
$ (152)
(10.6) %
$ 31
(12.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (302)
$ (508)
$ 206
40.5 %
$ (12)
42.9 %
Total used
$ 892
$ 1,013
$ (121)
(11.9) %
$ 21
(14.0) %
F&I PRU
$ 1,069
$ 906
$ 163
18.1 %
$ 27
15.0 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 681.4
$ 475.2
$ 206.2
43.4 %
$ 18.1
39.6 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 682.1
$ 464.7
$ 217.4
46.8 %
$ 18.3
42.9 %
SG&A as % gross profit
83.9 %
84.8 %
(0.9) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
84.0 %
83.0 %
1.0 %
(1)
Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,672.0
$ 2,797.9
$ (126.0)
(4.5) %
$ 18.5
(5.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,674.4
1,599.7
74.7
4.7 %
19.0
3.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
138.1
122.6
15.4
12.6 %
1.9
11.1 %
Total used
1,812.4
1,722.3
90.1
5.2 %
20.9
4.0 %
Parts and service sales
678.6
652.4
26.2
4.0 %
5.4
3.2 %
F&I, net
223.5
220.4
3.1
1.4 %
1.1
0.9 %
Total revenues
$ 5,386.5
$ 5,393.0
$ (6.5)
(0.1) %
$ 46.0
(1.0) %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 172.3
$ 201.0
$ (28.7)
(14.3) %
$ 1.7
(15.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
69.5
76.9
(7.4)
(9.6) %
0.7
(10.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.3)
(1.3)
(1.1)
(82.3) %
(0.1)
(71.4) %
Total used
67.2
75.7
(8.5)
(11.2) %
0.6
(11.9) %
Parts and service sales
382.2
358.1
24.1
6.7 %
3.1
5.9 %
F&I, net
223.5
220.4
3.1
1.4 %
1.1
0.9 %
Total gross profit
$ 845.2
$ 855.2
$ (9.9)
(1.2) %
$ 6.4
(1.9) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.4 %
7.2 %
(0.7) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.2 %
4.8 %
(0.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.7) %
(1.0) %
(0.6) %
Total used
3.7 %
4.4 %
(0.7) %
Parts and service sales
56.3 %
54.9 %
1.4 %
Total gross margin
15.7 %
15.9 %
(0.2) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
53,414
56,325
(2,911)
(5.2) %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
53,654
53,012
642
1.2 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
15,035
13,839
1,196
8.6 %
Total used
68,689
66,851
1,838
2.7 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 52,543
$ 51,416
$ 1,127
2.2 %
$ 360
1.5 %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 31,263
$ 30,176
$ 1,087
3.6 %
$ 355
2.4 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,225
$ 3,569
$ (343)
(9.6) %
$ 31
(10.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,296
$ 1,451
$ (156)
(10.7) %
$ 13
(11.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (156)
$ (93)
$ (63)
(67.8) %
$ (9)
(57.8) %
Total used
$ 978
$ 1,132
$ (154)
(13.6) %
$ 8
(14.3) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,088
$ 2,016
$ 72
3.6 %
$ 11
3.0 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 613.2
$ 584.5
$ 28.7
4.9 %
$ 5.7
3.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 610.7
$ 583.1
$ 27.5
4.7 %
$ 5.7
3.7 %
SG&A as % gross profit
72.5 %
68.4 %
4.2 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
72.2 %
68.2 %
4.1 %
Operating margin %
2.5 %
3.9 %
(1.4) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
3.8 %
4.5 %
(0.7) %
(1)
Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 10,052.0
$ 9,772.2
$ 279.8
2.9 %
$ 53.5
2.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
6,351.5
6,031.9
319.7
5.3 %
52.9
4.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
510.5
447.3
63.2
14.1 %
5.4
12.9 %
Total used
6,862.0
6,479.2
382.8
5.9 %
58.3
5.0 %
Parts and service sales
2,593.3
2,422.3
171.0
7.1 %
13.8
6.5 %
F&I, net
875.3
813.0
62.3
7.7 %
3.2
7.3 %
Total revenues
$ 20,382.7
$ 19,486.8
$ 896.0
4.6 %
$ 128.7
3.9 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 667.9
$ 703.5
$ (35.6)
(5.1) %
$ 4.3
(5.7) %
Used vehicle retail sales
311.1
321.4
(10.3)
(3.2) %
2.1
(3.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.7
(2.9)
4.6
NM
(0.3)
NM
Total used
312.8
318.5
(5.7)
(1.8) %
1.8
(2.4) %
Parts and service sales
1,441.9
1,331.5
110.4
8.3 %
7.9
7.7 %
F&I, net
875.3
813.0
62.3
7.7 %
3.2
7.3 %
Total gross profit
$ 3,297.9
$ 3,166.5
$ 131.4
4.1 %
$ 17.1
3.6 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.6 %
7.2 %
(0.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.9 %
5.3 %
(0.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.3 %
(0.7) %
1.0 %
Total used
4.6 %
4.9 %
(0.4) %
Parts and service sales
55.6 %
55.0 %
0.6 %
Total gross margin
16.2 %
16.2 %
(0.1) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
201,060
198,603
2,457
1.2 %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
208,955
203,448
5,507
2.7 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
56,153
50,413
5,740
11.4 %
Total used
265,108
253,861
11,247
4.4 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 51,322
$ 50,059
$ 1,263
2.5 %
$ 270
2.0 %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 30,423
$ 29,648
$ 775
2.6 %
$ 253
1.8 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,322
$ 3,542
$ (220)
(6.2) %
$ 21
(6.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,489
$ 1,580
$ (91)
(5.8) %
$ 10
(6.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 30
$ (58)
$ 88
NM
$ (5)
NM
Total used
$ 1,180
$ 1,255
$ (75)
(6.0) %
$ 7
(6.5) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,135
$ 2,022
$ 113
5.6 %
$ 8
5.2 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 2,298.1
$ 2,157.7
$ 140.4
6.5 %
$ 14.6
5.8 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 2,277.4
$ 2,122.7
$ 154.7
7.3 %
$ 14.7
6.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit
69.7 %
68.1 %
1.5 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
69.1 %
67.0 %
2.0 %
Operating margin %
4.0 %
4.5 %
(0.4) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
4.5 %
4.8 %
(0.3) %
(1)
Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM - Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,156.1
$ 2,239.0
$ (82.9)
(3.7) %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,127.4
1,117.3
10.1
0.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
84.1
79.4
4.7
5.9 %
Total used
1,211.5
1,196.7
14.8
1.2 %
Parts and service sales
525.5
510.6
14.9
2.9 %
F&I, net
191.3
192.0
(0.7)
(0.4) %
Total revenues
$ 4,084.4
$ 4,138.3
$ (53.9)
(1.3) %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 128.8
$ 154.0
$ (25.2)
(16.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
49.3
54.6
(5.3)
(9.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.6
0.6
(0.1)
(9.5) %
Total used
49.9
55.3
(5.4)
(9.8) %
Parts and service sales
295.7
279.6
16.1
5.8 %
F&I, net
191.3
192.0
(0.7)
(0.4) %
Total gross profit
$ 665.7
$ 680.9
$ (15.2)
(2.2) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.0 %
6.9 %
(0.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.4 %
4.9 %
(0.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.7 %
0.8 %
(0.1) %
Total used
4.1 %
4.6 %
(0.5) %
Parts and service sales
56.3 %
54.8 %
1.5 %
Total gross margin
16.3 %
16.5 %
(0.2) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
40,500
42,261
(1,761)
(4.2) %
Retail used vehicles sold
36,181
36,767
(586)
(1.6) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
9,413
9,210
203
2.2 %
Total used
45,594
45,977
(383)
(0.8) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 53,237
$ 52,980
$ 257
0.5 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 31,161
$ 30,389
$ 771
2.5 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,181
$ 3,644
$ (463)
(12.7) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,362
$ 1,486
$ (123)
(8.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 61
$ 69
$ (8)
(11.4) %
Total used
$ 1,094
$ 1,202
$ (108)
(9.0) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,495
$ 2,429
$ 65
2.7 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 453.8
$ 428.0
$ 25.8
6.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 451.2
$ 428.0
$ 23.3
5.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit
68.2 %
62.9 %
5.3 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
67.8 %
62.9 %
4.9 %
(1)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 8,269.1
$ 7,934.1
$ 334.9
4.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4,617.5
4,456.7
160.9
3.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
345.6
313.4
32.2
10.3 %
Total used
4,963.1
4,770.1
193.0
4.0 %
Parts and service sales
2,144.1
2,001.7
142.4
7.1 %
F&I, net
767.2
722.6
44.6
6.2 %
Total revenues
$ 16,143.4
$ 15,428.5
$ 714.9
4.6 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 531.9
$ 561.6
$ (29.7)
(5.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
240.1
244.1
(4.0)
(1.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
6.7
4.4
2.3
51.1 %
Total used
246.8
248.5
(1.7)
(0.7) %
Parts and service sales
1,185.6
1,093.1
92.5
8.5 %
F&I, net
767.2
722.6
44.6
6.2 %
Total gross profit
$ 2,731.4
$ 2,625.7
$ 105.7
4.0 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
6.4 %
7.1 %
(0.6) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.2 %
5.5 %
(0.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.9 %
1.4 %
0.5 %
Total used
5.0 %
5.2 %
(0.2) %
Parts and service sales
55.3 %
54.6 %
0.7 %
Total gross margin
16.9 %
17.0 %
(0.1) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
157,790
153,436
4,354
2.8 %
Retail used vehicles sold
151,406
149,267
2,139
1.4 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
38,496
35,859
2,637
7.4 %
Total used
189,902
185,126
4,776
2.6 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 52,405
$ 51,710
$ 696
1.3 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,498
$ 29,857
$ 641
2.1 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,371
$ 3,660
$ (289)
(7.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,586
$ 1,635
$ (49)
(3.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 174
$ 124
$ 50
40.7 %
Total used
$ 1,299
$ 1,342
$ (43)
(3.2) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,481
$ 2,387
$ 94
3.9 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,822.6
$ 1,704.3
$ 118.3
6.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 1,802.9
$ 1,679.7
$ 123.2
7.3 %
SG&A as % gross profit
66.7 %
64.9 %
1.8 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
66.0 %
64.0 %
2.0 %
(1)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 515.9
$ 558.9
$ (43.1)
(7.7) %
$ 18.5
(11.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
546.9
482.3
64.6
13.4 %
19.0
9.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
54.0
43.3
10.8
24.8 %
1.9
20.5 %
Total used
601.0
525.6
75.3
14.3 %
20.9
10.4 %
Parts and service sales
153.1
141.7
11.3
8.0 %
5.4
4.2 %
F&I, net
32.2
28.4
3.8
13.4 %
1.1
9.5 %
Total revenues
$ 1,302.1
$ 1,254.7
$ 47.4
3.8 %
$ 46.0
0.1 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 43.5
$ 47.0
$ (3.6)
(7.6) %
$ 1.7
(11.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
20.2
22.3
(2.1)
(9.3) %
0.7
(12.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.9)
(1.9)
(1.0)
(51.9) %
(0.1)
(44.6) %
Total used
17.3
20.4
(3.1)
(15.1) %
0.6
(17.8) %
Parts and service sales
86.5
78.5
8.0
10.3 %
3.1
6.4 %
F&I, net
32.2
28.4
3.8
13.4 %
1.1
9.5 %
Total gross profit
$ 179.5
$ 174.3
$ 5.2
3.0 %
$ 6.4
(0.7) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.4 %
8.4 %
- %
Used vehicle retail sales
3.7 %
4.6 %
(0.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(5.4) %
(4.4) %
(1.0) %
Total used
2.9 %
3.9 %
(1.0) %
Parts and service sales
56.5 %
55.4 %
1.2 %
Total gross margin
13.8 %
13.9 %
(0.1) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
12,914
14,064
(1,150)
(8.2) %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
17,473
16,245
1,228
7.6 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
5,622
4,629
993
21.5 %
Total used
23,095
20,874
2,221
10.6 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 49,787
$ 45,923
$ 3,865
8.4 %
$ 1,788
4.5 %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 31,476
$ 29,693
$ 1,783
6.0 %
$ 1,094
2.3 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,365
$ 3,342
$ 22
0.7 %
$ 129
(3.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,158
$ 1,373
$ (215)
(15.7) %
$ 40
(18.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (519)
$ (415)
$ (104)
(25.1) %
$ (25)
(19.1) %
Total used
$ 750
$ 977
$ (227)
(23.2) %
$ 24
(25.7) %
F&I PRU
$ 1,060
$ 937
$ 123
13.1 %
$ 37
9.2 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 159.4
$ 156.5
$ 2.9
1.9 %
$ 5.7
(1.8) %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 159.4
$ 155.2
$ 4.3
2.8 %
$ 5.7
(0.9) %
SG&A as % gross profit
88.8 %
89.8 %
(1.0) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
88.8 %
89.0 %
(0.2) %
(1)
Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,783.0
$ 1,838.1
$ (55.1)
(3.0) %
$ 53.5
(5.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,734.0
1,575.2
158.8
10.1 %
52.9
6.7 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
164.9
133.9
31.0
23.1 %
5.4
19.1 %
Total used
1,898.9
1,709.1
189.8
11.1 %
58.3
7.7 %
Parts and service sales
449.2
420.6
28.6
6.8 %
13.8
3.5 %
F&I, net
108.2
90.5
17.7
19.6 %
3.2
16.0 %
Total revenues
$ 4,239.3
$ 4,058.3
$ 181.0
4.5 %
$ 128.7
1.3 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 136.0
$ 141.9
$ (6.0)
(4.2) %
$ 4.3
(7.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
71.0
77.3
(6.4)
(8.2) %
2.1
(10.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(5.0)
(7.4)
2.4
32.1 %
(0.3)
35.6 %
Total used
66.0
70.0
(4.0)
(5.7) %
1.8
(8.3) %
Parts and service sales
256.3
238.4
17.9
7.5 %
7.9
4.2 %
F&I, net
108.2
90.5
17.7
19.6 %
3.2
16.0 %
Total gross profit
$ 566.4
$ 540.8
$ 25.6
4.7 %
$ 17.1
1.6 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
7.6 %
7.7 %
(0.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.1 %
4.9 %
(0.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(3.0) %
(5.5) %
2.5 %
Total used
3.5 %
4.1 %
(0.6) %
Parts and service sales
57.1 %
56.7 %
0.4 %
Total gross margin
13.4 %
13.3 %
- %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
43,270
45,167
(1,897)
(4.2) %
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
57,549
54,181
3,368
6.2 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
17,657
14,554
3,103
21.3 %
Total used
75,206
68,735
6,471
9.4 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 46,784
$ 43,964
$ 2,819
6.4 %
$ 1,400
3.2 %
Used vehicle retail (1)
$ 30,227
$ 29,073
$ 1,154
4.0 %
$ 922
0.8 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,142
$ 3,142
$ -
- %
$ 99
(3.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,234
$ 1,428
$ (194)
(13.6) %
$ 36
(16.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (283)
$ (506)
$ 223
44.1 %
$ (14)
46.9 %
Total used
$ 878
$ 1,018
$ (141)
(13.8) %
$ 24
(16.2) %
F&I PRU
$ 1,073
$ 911
$ 162
17.8 %
$ 32
14.3 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 475.5
$ 453.4
$ 22.1
4.9 %
$ 14.6
1.7 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 474.5
$ 443.0
$ 31.5
7.1 %
$ 14.7
3.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit
83.9 %
83.8 %
0.1 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
83.8 %
81.9 %
1.9 %
(1)
Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
U.S. GAAP
Dealership
Severance
Restructuring
Acquisition
Legal items
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 627.3
$ 8.5
$ (0.5)
$ -
$ (0.1)
$ (1.9)
$ -
$ 633.2
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 31.5
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (1.3)
$ 30.2
Asset impairments
$ 68.2
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (68.2)
$ -
Restructuring charges
$ 8.1
$ -
$ -
$ (8.1)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 139.3
$ (8.5)
$ 0.5
$ 8.1
$ 0.1
$ 1.9
$ 69.5
$ 211.0
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 62.3
$ (8.5)
$ 0.5
$ 8.1
$ 0.1
$ 1.9
$ 69.5
$ 134.0
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
19.3
(2.7)
0.1
2.1
-
0.4
9.7
29.0
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
43.0
(5.8)
0.4
6.0
0.1
1.5
59.8
105.0
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating
0.5
(0.1)
-
0.1
-
-
0.6
1.1
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 42.5
$ (5.7)
$ 0.3
$ 5.9
$ 0.1
$ 1.5
$ 59.1
$ 103.8
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from
$ 3.47
$ (0.47)
$ 0.03
$ 0.48
$ 0.01
$ 0.12
$ 4.83
$ 8.49
Effective tax rate
31.0 %
21.7 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
71.7 %
72.4 %
Operating margin (2)
2.5 %
3.8 %
Pretax margin (3)
1.1 %
2.4 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 613.2
$ -
$ (0.5)
$ -
$ (0.1)
$ (1.9)
$ -
$ 610.7
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
72.5 %
72.2 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 135.2
$ -
$ 0.5
$ -
$ 0.1
$ 1.9
$ 67.9
$ 205.6
Same Store operating margin (2)
2.5 %
3.8 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 0.6
$ -
$ 0.6
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 0.6
$ -
$ 0.6
Net income
$ 43.6
$ 62.0
$ 105.6
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
0.5
0.7
1.1
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 43.1
$ 61.3
$ 104.5
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.05
$ -
$ 0.05
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
3.47
5.01
8.49
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 3.52
$ 5.01
$ 8.54
(1)
Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2)
Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
(3)
Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Restructuring
Acquisition
Legal items
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 614.3
$ 0.4
$ 3.4
$ -
$ (1.7)
$ (0.1)
$ -
$ 616.3
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 31.5
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (1.8)
$ 29.7
Asset impairments
$ 33.0
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (33.0)
$ -
Restructuring charges
$ 16.7
$ -
$ -
$ (16.7)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 193.7
$ (0.4)
$ (3.4)
$ -
$ 16.7
$ 1.7
$ 0.1
$ 34.8
$ 243.2
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 122.6
$ (0.4)
$ (3.4)
$ 16.7
$ 1.7
$ 0.1
$ 34.8
$ 172.1
Less: Provision (benefit) for income
28.0
(0.1)
(2.2)
4.2
-
-
8.3
38.2
Net income (loss) from continuing
94.6
(0.3)
(1.1)
12.5
1.7
0.1
26.5
133.9
Less: Earnings allocated to
1.9
-
-
0.2
-
-
0.5
2.6
Net income (loss) from continuing
$ 92.7
$ (0.3)
$ (1.1)
$ 12.3
$ 1.7
$ 0.1
$ 25.9
$ 131.3
Diluted earnings (loss) per common
$ 7.08
$ (0.02)
$ (0.08)
$ 0.94
$ 0.13
$ 0.01
$ 1.98
$ 10.02
Effective tax rate
22.9 %
22.2 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
69.9 %
70.1 %
Operating margin (2)
3.3 %
4.2 %
Pretax margin (3)
2.2 %
3.1 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 584.5
$ 0.4
$ -
$ -
$ (1.7)
$ (0.1)
$ -
$ 583.1
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
68.4 %
68.2 %
Same Store income (loss) from
$ 221.8
$ (0.4)
$ -
$ -
$ 1.7
$ 0.1
$ 30.0
$ 253.3
Same Store operating margin (2)
3.9 %
4.5 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 0.2
$ -
$ 0.2
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 0.2
$ -
$ 0.2
Net income
$ 94.8
$ 39.3
$ 134.1
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
1.9
0.8
2.7
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 92.9
$ 38.6
$ 131.5
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.02
$ -
$ 0.02
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
7.08
2.94
10.02
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 7.09
$ 2.94
$ 10.04
(1)
Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2)
Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
(3)
Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Year Ended December 31, 2025
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Severance
Restructuring
Acquisition
Legal items
Asset
Non-GAA
SG&A expenses
$ 2,545.5
$ (1.2)
$ 16.2
$ (1.9)
$ -
$ (6.2)
$ (11.4)
$ -
$ 2,541.1
Depreciation and amortization
$ 121.1
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (4.3)
$ 116.8
Asset impairments
$ 192.8
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (192.8)
$ -
Restructuring charges
$ 28.4
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (28.4)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 734.0
$ 1.2
$ (16.2)
$ 1.9
$ 28.4
$ 6.2
$ 11.4
$ 197.1
$ 964.0
Income (loss) before income
$ 449.9
$ 1.2
$ (16.2)
$ 1.9
$ 28.4
$ 6.2
$ 11.4
$ 197.1
$ 679.9
Less: Provision (benefit) for
126.2
0.3
(4.1)
0.2
6.1
1.2
2.7
22.8
155.4
Net income (loss) from
323.7
0.9
(12.2)
1.7
22.3
5.0
8.7
174.3
524.5
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to
3.6
-
(0.1)
-
0.3
0.1
0.1
2.0
5.9
Net income (loss) from
$ 320.1
$ 0.9
$ (12.0)
$ 1.7
$ 22.1
$ 5.0
$ 8.6
$ 172.3
$ 518.5
Diluted earnings (loss) per
$ 25.13
$ 0.07
$ (0.94)
$ 0.13
$ 1.73
$ 0.39
$ 0.67
$ 13.53
$ 40.71
Effective tax rate
28.0 %
22.9 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
70.3 %
70.2 %
Operating margin (2)
3.3 %
4.3 %
Pretax margin (3)
2.0 %
3.0 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 2,298.1
$ (1.2)
$ -
$ (1.9)
$ -
$ (6.2)
$ (11.4)
$ -
$ 2,277.4
Same Store SG&A as % gross
69.7 %
69.1 %
Same Store income from
$ 823.7
$ 1.2
$ -
$ 1.9
$ -
$ 6.2
$ 11.4
$ 70.1
$ 914.4
Same Store operating margin (2)
4.0 %
4.5 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 1.5
$ -
$ 1.5
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 1.5
$ -
$ 1.5
Net income
$ 325.2
$ 200.8
$ 525.9
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
3.7
2.3
5.9
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 321.5
$ 198.5
$ 520.0
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.12
$ -
$ 0.12
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
25.13
15.58
40.71
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 25.24
$ 15.58
$ 40.83
(1)
Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2)
Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
(3)
Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Year Ended December 31, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Severance
Restructuring
Acquisition
Legal items
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 2,179.2
$ (9.4)
$ 56.3
$ (1.0)
$ -
$ (21.0)
$ (3.6)
$ -
$ 2,200.5
Depreciation and amortization
$ 113.1
$ -
$ -
-
-
$ -
$ -
$ (7.3)
$ 105.8
Asset impairments
$ 33.0
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (33.0)
$ -
Restructuring charges
$ 16.7
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (16.7)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 909.1
$ 9.4
$ (56.3)
1.0
$ 16.7
$ 21.0
$ 3.6
$ 40.3
$ 944.8
Income (loss) before income
$ 658.5
$ 9.4
$ (56.3)
$ 1.0
$ 16.7
$ 21.0
$ 3.6
$ 40.3
$ 694.2
Less: Provision (benefit) for
161.5
2.2
(16.4)
0.2
4.2
1.3
0.9
9.7
163.5
Net income (loss) from
497.0
7.1
(39.9)
0.7
12.5
19.8
2.8
30.6
530.6
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to
10.4
0.1
(0.8)
-
0.3
0.4
0.1
0.6
11.1
Net income (loss) from
$ 486.5
$ 7.0
$ (39.0)
$ 0.7
$ 12.2
$ 19.4
$ 2.7
$ 30.0
$ 519.5
Diluted earnings (loss) per
$ 36.72
$ 0.53
$ (2.94)
$ 0.05
$ 0.92
$ 1.46
$ 0.20
$ 2.26
$ 39.21
Effective tax rate
24.5 %
23.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
67.2 %
67.9 %
Operating margin (2)
4.5 %
4.7 %
Pretax margin (3)
3.3 %
3.5 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 2,157.7
$ (9.4)
$ -
$ (1.0)
$ -
$ (21.0)
$ (3.6)
$ -
$ 2,122.7
Same Store SG&A as % gross
68.1 %
67.0 %
Same Store income from
$ 881.5
$ 9.4
$ -
$ 1.0
$ -
$ 21.0
$ 3.6
$ 35.5
$ 952.0
Same Store operating margin (2)
4.5 %
4.8 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 1.2
$ -
$ 1.2
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 1.2
$ -
$ 1.2
Net income
$ 498.1
$ 33.7
$ 531.8
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
10.5
0.7
11.2
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 487.7
$ 33.0
$ 520.6
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.09
$ -
$ 0.09
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
36.72
2.49
39.21
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 36.81
$ 2.49
$ 39.29
(1)
Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2)
Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
(3)
Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
U.S. GAAP
Dealership
Severance
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 464.0
$ 7.4
$ (0.5)
$ (0.1)
$ (1.9)
$ 468.8
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
67.1 %
67.8 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 453.8
$ -
$ (0.5)
$ (0.1)
$ (1.9)
$ 451.2
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
68.2 %
67.8 %
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 446.1
$ 0.4
$ 3.5
$ (0.4)
$ (0.1)
$ 449.5
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.1 %
64.6 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 428.0
$ 0.4
$ -
$ (0.4)
$ (0.1)
$ 428.0
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.9 %
62.9 %
Year Ended December 31, 2025
U.S.
Catastrophic
Dealership
Severance
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-
SG&A expenses
$ 1,864.1
$ (1.2)
$ 14.5
$ (1.9)
$ (5.3)
$ (11.4)
$ 1,858.9
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
66.3 %
66.2 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 1,822.6
$ (1.2)
$ -
$ (1.9)
$ (5.2)
$ (11.4)
$ 1,802.9
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
66.7 %
66.0 %
Year Ended December 31, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal items
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 1,704.0
$ (9.4)
$ 56.4
$ (11.6)
$ (3.6)
$ 1,735.8
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
63.6 %
64.7 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 1,704.3
$ (9.4)
$ -
$ (11.6)
$ (3.6)
$ 1,679.7
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
64.9 %
64.0 %
(1)
Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and real
Non-GAAP Adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 163.3
$ 1.1
$ 164.4
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
89.2 %
89.8 %
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Acquisition costs
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 168.2
$ (0.1)
$ (1.4)
$ 166.7
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
91.8 %
91.0 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 156.5
$ -
$ (1.4)
$ 155.2
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
89.8 %
89.0 %
Year Ended December 31, 2025
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Acquisition costs
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 681.4
$ 1.7
$ (1.0)
$ 682.1
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
83.9 %
84.0 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 475.5
$ -
$ (1.0)
$ 474.5
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
83.9 %
83.8 %
Year Ended December 31, 2024
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Severance
Acquisition
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 475.2
$ (0.1)
$ (1.0)
$ (9.4)
$ 464.7
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
84.8 %
83.0 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 453.4
$ -
$ (1.0)
$ (9.4)
$ 443.0
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
83.8 %
81.9 %
(1)
Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.