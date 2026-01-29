Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $3.47 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $8.49

Record full-year revenues of $22.6 billion, a 13.2% increase over the comparable prior year, driven by full year records in revenues across all lines of business

Record full-year gross profits of $3.6 billion, increased 11.8% over the comparable prior year, driven by record full-year parts and service gross profit of $1.6 billion, a 15.9% increase over the comparable prior year

Repurchased approximately 10.1% of the Company's outstanding common shares in full year 2025

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 254 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 ("current quarter") and full year 2025 ("current year").

"The fourth quarter capped off a record year for Group 1," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our revenues totaled $22.6 billion, up 13.2% year over year. We achieved record revenues across all of our major business lines and record gross profits in parts and service and F&I, showing the continued strength and resilience of our diversified business model and our relentless focus on operational excellence.

In 2025, we continued our strong track record of disciplined capital allocation, including the repurchase of more than 10% of our outstanding shares. Through active portfolio management, we are driving incremental shareholder value by acquiring high-performing Lexus and Acura dealerships in Fort Myers, Mercedes-Benz of South Austin, and Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead, while divesting 13 underperforming stores."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

Current quarter total revenues were $5.6 billion, a 0.6% increase compared to $5.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 ("prior-year quarter").

Current quarter net income from continuing operations was $43.0 million, compared to $94.6 million for the prior-year quarter.

Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $105.0 million, compared to $133.9 million for the prior-year quarter.

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $3.47, compared to $7.08 for the prior-year quarter.

Current quarter net income from continuing operations included $68.2 million of non-cash asset impairment charges primarily attributable to the U.S. reporting unit.

Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $8.49, compared to $10.02 for the prior-year quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP

measure) Reported: 4Q25 Change 4Q25 Change Total revenues $5.6B +0.6 % $5.4B (0.1) % Total gross profit ("GP") $874.4M (0.5) % $845.2M (1.2) % NV units sold 55,035 (5.0) % 53,414 (5.2) % NV GP per retail unit ("PRU") $3,294 (7.0) % $3,225 (9.6) % Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold 55,474 +0.2 % 53,654 +1.2 % UV retail GP PRU $1,295 (9.6) % $1,296 (10.7) % Parts & service ("P&S") GP $394.2M +6.3 % $382.2M +6.7 % P&S Gross Margin ("GM") 56.3 % +1.8 % 56.3 % +1.4 % Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues $229.7M +1.9 % $223.5M +1.4 % F&I GP PRU $2,079 +4.4 % $2,088 +3.6 % Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP 71.7 % +187 bps 72.5 % +420 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 72.4 % +233 bps 72.2 % +406 bps

Full Year 2025 Results Overview

Current year total revenues were a record $22.6 billion, a 13.2% increase compared to $19.9 billion for the full year 2024 ("prior year").

Current year net income from continuing operations was $323.7 million, compared to $497.0 million for the prior year.

Current year adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $524.5 million, compared to $530.6 million for the prior year.

Current year diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $25.13, compared to $36.72 for the prior year.

Current year net income from continuing operations included $192.8 million of non-cash asset impairment charges.

Current year adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $40.71, a 3.8% increase compared to $39.21 for the prior year.

Full Year 2025 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP

measure) Reported: FY25 Change FY25 Change Total revenues $22.6B +13.2 % $20.4B +4.6 % Total GP $3.6B +11.8 % $3.3B +4.1 % NV units sold 224,166 +10.1 % 201,060 1.2 % NV GP PRU $3,370 (4.4) % $3,322 (6.2) % UV retail units sold 234,906 +12.0 % 208,955 +2.7 % UV retail GP PRU $1,478 (6.1) % $1,489 (5.8) % P&S GP $1.6B +15.9 % $1.4B +8.3 % P&S GM 55.7 % +0.8 % 55.6 % 0.6 % F&I revenues $934.6M +12.8 % $875.3M +7.7 % F&I GP PRU $2,036 +1.6 % $2,135 +5.6 % SG&A expenses as a % of GP 70.3 % +304 bps 69.7 % +154 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 70.2 % +226 bps 69.1 % +202 bps

U.K. Update

In October, 2025, the Company announced a U.K.-wide restructuring plan consisting of further workforce realignment and strategic closings of certain facilities. As a result, the Company recognized $8.1 million in restructuring charges in the U.K. in the current quarter. In 2025, the Company recognized $28.4 million in restructuring charges related to the U.K. restructuring plans. The Company expects to take additional actions in 2026, to further optimize our operations and reduce costs.

Corporate Development

During the current year, the Company acquired and successfully integrated dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of approximately $640 million. The Company remains focused on efficiently and effectively integrating acquisitions into existing operations to create value for shareholders.

During the current quarter, the Company disposed of one Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership in the U.S., and closed one Toyota, two BMW/MINI and one Volkswagen dealership in the U.K. During the current year, the Company's annualized revenues associated with dealership dispositions and franchise terminations totaled approximately $775 million.

Share Repurchases

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 755,792 shares, at an average price per common share of $403.60, for a total of $305.0 million, excluding excise taxes of $3.0 million.

During the current year, the Company repurchased 1,343,229 shares, representing approximately 10.1% of the Company's outstanding common shares on January 1, 2025, at an average price per common share of $413.05, for a total of $554.8 million, excluding excise taxes of $4.9 million.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had an aggregate 12,043,409 outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $378.7 million remaining in its Board authorized common share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements and other corporate considerations in the open market, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 254 automotive dealerships, 315 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 36 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com , www.group1auto.com , www.group1collision.com , www.acceleride.com , and www.facebook.com/group1auto .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the impacts of sustained levels of inflation, (c) developments in U.S. and global trade policy, including the imposition by the U.S. of significant tariffs on the import of automobiles and certain materials used in our parts and services business and the resulting consequences (including, but not limited to, retaliatory tariffs by non-U.S. nations, supply chain disruptions, vehicle and part cost increases and demand decreases, and potential recessions in the U.S. and U.K.), (d) the level of manufacturer incentives, (e) our ability to comply with extensive laws, regulations and policies applicable to our operations, including BEV mandates in the U.K., and their impact on new vehicle demand, (f) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles (including as a result of changes in the international trade environment), (g) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (h) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (i) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (j) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from consummated acquisitions, (k) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (l) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (m) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, and (n) a material failure in or breach of our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms, and employment compensation costs associated with the cybersecurity incident experienced by third-party software provider, CDK Global LLC in June 2024. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,767.1

$ 2,858.0

$ (90.9)

(3.2) % Used vehicle retail sales

1,739.2

1,653.4

85.8

5.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

143.6

128.9

14.7

11.4 % Parts and service sales

700.2

680.2

20.1

2.9 % Finance, insurance and other, net

229.7

225.5

4.2

1.9 % Total revenues

5,579.9

5,546.0

33.8

0.6 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

2,585.8

2,652.9

(67.1)

(2.5) % Used vehicle retail sales

1,667.4

1,574.1

93.3

5.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

146.2

130.5

15.7

12.0 % Parts and service sales

306.0

309.3

(3.3)

(1.1) % Total cost of sales

4,705.5

4,666.8

38.6

0.8 % GROSS PROFIT

874.4

879.2

(4.8)

(0.5) % Selling, general and administrative expenses

627.3

614.3

13.0

2.1 % Depreciation and amortization expense

31.5

31.5

-

- % Asset impairments

68.2

33.0

35.2

106.7 % Restructuring charges

8.1

16.7

(8.6)

(51.3) % Other operating income

-

(10.0)

10.0

100.0 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

139.3

193.7

(54.4)

(28.1) % Floorplan interest expense

24.5

32.2

(7.7)

(23.8) % Other interest expense, net

52.4

38.8

13.6

35.0 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

62.3

122.6

(60.3)

(49.2) % Provision for income taxes

19.3

28.0

(8.7)

(31.0) % Net income from continuing operations

43.0

94.6

(51.6)

(54.6) % Net income from discontinued operations

0.6

0.2

0.4

192.9 % NET INCOME

$ 43.6

$ 94.8

$ (51.2)

(54.0) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

0.5

1.9

(1.4)

(75.1) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 43.1

$ 92.9

$ (49.8)

(53.6) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 3.47

$ 7.08

$ (3.60)

(50.9) % Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ 0.05

$ 0.02

$ 0.03

216.5 % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 3.52

$ 7.09

$ (3.57)

(50.3) % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

12.2

13.1

(0.9)

(6.6) % Weighted average participating securities

0.1

0.3

(0.1)

(49.8) % Total weighted average shares

12.4

13.4

(1.0)

(7.5) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

31.0 %

22.9 %

8.2 %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Years Ended December 31,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 10,989.9

$ 9,972.4

$ 1,017.5

10.2 % Used vehicle retail sales

7,195.0

6,179.9

1,015.1

16.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

607.3

462.4

144.9

31.3 % Parts and service sales

2,844.6

2,491.0

353.6

14.2 % Finance, insurance and other, net

934.6

828.7

105.9

12.8 % Total revenues

22,571.4

19,934.3

2,637.1

13.2 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

10,234.5

9,254.5

980.0

10.6 % Used vehicle retail sales

6,847.8

5,849.9

997.9

17.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

608.2

465.7

142.5

30.6 % Parts and service sales

1,259.0

1,123.2

135.8

12.1 % Total cost of sales

18,949.5

16,693.3

2,256.3

13.5 % GROSS PROFIT

3,621.8

3,241.0

380.8

11.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,545.5

2,179.2

366.3

16.8 % Depreciation and amortization expense

121.1

113.1

8.0

7.1 % Asset impairments

192.8

33.0

159.8

484.7 % Restructuring charges

28.4

16.7

11.7

70.3 % Other operating income

-

(10.0)

10.0

100.0 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

734.0

909.1

(175.1)

(19.3) % Floorplan interest expense

101.5

108.5

(7.0)

(6.5) % Other interest expense, net

182.9

141.3

41.5

29.4 % Other (income) expense

(0.2)

0.7

(1.0)

(133.2) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

449.9

658.5

(208.6)

(31.7) % Provision for income taxes

126.2

161.5

(35.3)

(21.9) % Net income from continuing operations

323.7

497.0

(173.3)

(34.9) % Net income from discontinued operations

1.5

1.2

0.3

26.1 % NET INCOME

$ 325.2

$ 498.1

$ (173.0)

(34.7) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

3.7

10.5

(6.8)

(64.9) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 321.5

$ 487.7

$ (166.2)

(34.1) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 25.13

$ 36.72

$ (11.59)

(31.6) % Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ 0.12

$ 0.09

$ 0.03

32.5 % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 25.24

$ 36.81

$ (11.56)

(31.4) % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

12.7

13.2

(0.5)

(3.9) % Weighted average participating securities

0.1

0.3

(0.1)

(48.8) % Total weighted average shares

12.9

13.5

(0.7)

(4.8) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

28.0 %

24.5 %

3.5 %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Consolidated (Unaudited)





















December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:











(In millions)















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 32.5

$ 34.4

$ (1.9)

(5.5) % Inventories, net

$ 2,741.3

$ 2,636.8

$ 104.4

4.0 % Floorplan notes payable, net (1)

$ 1,915.8

$ 2,022.1

$ (106.2)

(5.3) % Total debt

$ 3,699.5

$ 2,913.1

$ 786.3

27.0 % Total equity

$ 2,789.1

$ 2,974.3

$ (185.2)

(6.2) % (1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $504.2 and $288.2, respectively.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:











United States

75.9 %

74.8 %

72.4 %

77.4 % United Kingdom

24.1 %

25.2 %

27.6 %

22.6 %

















NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:











Toyota/Lexus

29.0 %

24.2 %

26.4 %

24.9 % Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA

12.1 %

13.4 %

14.5 %

14.2 % BMW/MINI

13.4 %

14.1 %

12.5 %

11.6 % Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter/smart

8.0 %

9.1 %

8.5 %

7.5 % Chevrolet/GMC/Buick

8.5 %

9.0 %

8.3 %

9.1 % Honda/Acura

8.1 %

8.6 %

8.3 %

9.2 % Ford/Lincoln

7.2 %

6.9 %

7.0 %

7.0 % Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

5.4 %

4.8 %

5.5 %

5.4 % Jaguar/Land Rover

2.0 %

2.0 %

2.3 %

2.0 % Subaru

1.7 %

3.0 %

2.1 %

3.2 % Nissan

2.0 %

1.9 %

1.9 %

2.2 % Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM/Citroën/Leapmotor

1.4 %

1.8 %

1.6 %

2.2 % Mazda

0.9 %

1.0 %

1.0 %

1.2 % Other

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %





December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):







Consolidated







New vehicle inventory

46

44 Used vehicle inventory

36

39 U.S.







New vehicle inventory

44

43 Used vehicle inventory

29

29 U.K.







New vehicle inventory

52

45 Used vehicle inventory

55

67

(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,767.1

$ 2,858.0

$ (90.9)

(3.2) %



$ 19.0

(3.8) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,739.2

1,653.4

85.8

5.2 %



19.4

4.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 143.6

128.9

14.7

11.4 %



1.9

9.9 % Total used 1,882.8

1,782.3

100.5

5.6 %



21.3

4.4 % Parts and service sales 700.2

680.2

20.1

2.9 %



5.5

2.1 % F&I, net 229.7

225.5

4.2

1.9 %



1.2

1.3 % Total revenues $ 5,579.9

$ 5,546.0

$ 33.8

0.6 %



$ 47.1

(0.2) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 181.3

$ 205.1

$ (23.8)

(11.6) %



$ 1.7

(12.5) % Used vehicle retail sales 71.8

79.3

(7.5)

(9.4) %



0.7

(10.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.7)

(1.7)

(1.0)

(61.2) %



(0.2)

(51.8) % Total used 69.1

77.6

(8.5)

(10.9) %



0.5

(11.6) % Parts and service sales 394.2

370.9

23.3

6.3 %



3.1

5.4 % F&I, net 229.7

225.5

4.2

1.9 %



1.2

1.3 % Total gross profit $ 874.4

$ 879.2

$ (4.8)

(0.5) %



$ 6.6

(1.3) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.6 %

7.2 %

(0.6) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.1 %

4.8 %

(0.7) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.9) %

(1.3) %

(0.6) %













Total used 3.7 %

4.4 %

(0.7) %













Parts and service sales 56.3 %

54.5 %

1.8 %













Total gross margin 15.7 %

15.9 %

(0.2) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 55,035

57,939

(2,904)

(5.0) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 55,474

55,337

137

0.2 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 15,553

14,733

820

5.6 %









Total used 71,027

70,070

957

1.4 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 52,776

$ 51,106

$ 1,670

3.3 %



$ 357

2.6 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,407

$ 29,879

$ 1,528

5.1 %



$ 350

3.9 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,294

$ 3,540

$ (246)

(7.0) %



$ 32

(7.9) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,295

$ 1,433

$ (138)

(9.6) %



$ 13

(10.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (172)

$ (113)

$ (60)

(52.7) %



$ (10)

(43.8) % Total used $ 973

$ 1,108

$ (134)

(12.1) %



$ 8

(12.8) % F&I PRU $ 2,079

$ 1,991

$ 88

4.4 %



$ 10

3.9 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 627.3

$ 614.3

$ 13.0

2.1 %



$ 5.9

1.2 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 633.2

$ 616.3

$ 17.0

2.8 %



$ 5.9

1.8 % SG&A as % gross profit 71.7 %

69.9 %

1.9 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 72.4 %

70.1 %

2.3 %













Operating margin % 2.5 %

3.3 %

(0.8) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 3.8 %

4.2 %

(0.4) %













Pretax margin % 1.1 %

2.2 %

(1.1) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 2.4 %

3.1 %

(0.7) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 24.5

$ 32.2

$ (7.7)

(23.8) %



$ 0.3

(24.7) % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 24.5

25.0

(0.5)

(1.8) %



-

(1.8) % Net floorplan expense $ -

$ 7.2

$ (7.2)







$ 0.3







(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 10,989.9

$ 9,972.4

$ 1,017.5

10.2 %



$ 65.9

9.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 7,195.0

6,179.9

1,015.1

16.4 %



65.1

15.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 607.3

462.4

144.9

31.3 %



7.1

29.8 % Total used 7,802.3

6,642.3

1,160.0

17.5 %



72.2

16.4 % Parts and service sales 2,844.6

2,491.0

353.6

14.2 %



17.3

13.5 % F&I, net 934.6

828.7

105.9

12.8 %



3.9

12.3 % Total revenues $ 22,571.4

$ 19,934.3

$ 2,637.1

13.2 %



$ 159.1

12.4 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 755.4

$ 717.9

$ 37.5

5.2 %



$ 5.3

4.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 347.2

330.0

17.1

5.2 %



2.5

4.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.9)

(3.3)

2.4

72.6 %



(0.3)

81.9 % Total used 346.2

326.7

19.5

6.0 %



2.2

5.3 % Parts and service sales 1,585.6

1,367.7

217.9

15.9 %



9.9

15.2 % F&I, net 934.6

828.7

105.9

12.8 %



3.9

12.3 % Total gross profit $ 3,621.8

$ 3,241.0

$ 380.8

11.8 %



$ 21.2

11.1 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.9 %

7.2 %

(0.3) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.8 %

5.3 %

(0.5) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.1) %

(0.7) %

0.6 %













Total used 4.4 %

4.9 %

(0.5) %













Parts and service sales 55.7 %

54.9 %

0.8 %













Total gross margin 16.0 %

16.3 %

(0.2) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 224,166

203,677

20,489

10.1 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 234,906

209,687

25,219

12.0 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 64,955

52,600

12,355

23.5 %









Total used 299,861

262,287

37,574

14.3 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,990

$ 49,817

$ 1,172

2.4 %



$ 302

1.7 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 30,657

$ 29,472

$ 1,185

4.0 %



$ 278

3.1 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,370

$ 3,525

$ (155)

(4.4) %



$ 24

(5.1) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,478

$ 1,574

$ (96)

(6.1) %



$ 11

(6.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (14)

$ (63)

$ 49

77.8 %



$ (5)

85.3 % Total used $ 1,155

$ 1,246

$ (91)

(7.3) %



$ 7

(7.9) % F&I PRU $ 2,036

$ 2,005

$ 31

1.6 %



$ 8

1.1 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 2,545.5

$ 2,179.2

$ 366.3

16.8 %



$ 18.1

16.0 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 2,541.1

$ 2,200.5

$ 340.6

15.5 %



$ 18.3

14.6 % SG&A as % gross profit 70.3 %

67.2 %

3.0 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 70.2 %

67.9 %

2.3 %













Operating margin % 3.3 %

4.5 %

(1.3) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.3 %

4.7 %

(0.4) %













Pretax margin % 2.0 %

3.3 %

(1.3) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 3.0 %

3.5 %

(0.5) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 101.5

$ 108.5

$ (7.0)

(6.5) %



$ 0.7

(7.1) % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 91.0

88.4

2.6

3.0 %



-

3.0 % Net floorplan expense $ 10.5

$ 20.1

$ (9.6)







$ 0.7







(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Three Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,240.1

$ 2,283.9

$ (43.9)

(1.9) % Used vehicle retail sales

1,180.7

1,140.9

39.8

3.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

88.1

82.6

5.5

6.7 % Total used

1,268.9

1,223.5

45.4

3.7 % Parts and service sales

544.0

531.7

12.3

2.3 % F&I, net

197.0

195.7

1.3

0.7 % Total revenues

$ 4,249.9

$ 4,234.8

$ 15.1

0.4 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 136.2

$ 155.5

$ (19.3)

(12.4) % Used vehicle retail sales

51.0

55.5

(4.5)

(8.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.6

0.6

-

5.9 % Total used

51.6

56.1

(4.5)

(8.0) % Parts and service sales

306.4

288.6

17.8

6.2 % F&I, net

197.0

195.7

1.3

0.7 % Total gross profit

$ 691.2

$ 695.9

$ (4.7)

(0.7) % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

6.1 %

6.8 %

(0.7) %



Used vehicle retail sales

4.3 %

4.9 %

(0.5) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.7 %

0.7 %

- %



Total used

4.1 %

4.6 %

(0.5) %



Parts and service sales

56.3 %

54.3 %

2.0 %



Total gross margin

16.3 %

16.4 %

(0.2) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

41,777

43,348

(1,571)

(3.6) % Retail used vehicles sold

37,596

37,699

(103)

(0.3) % Wholesale used vehicles sold

9,756

9,594

162

1.7 % Total used

47,352

47,293

59

0.1 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 53,619

$ 52,688

$ 931

1.8 % Used vehicle retail

$ 31,406

$ 30,264

$ 1,142

3.8 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,260

$ 3,587

$ (327)

(9.1) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,358

$ 1,473

$ (116)

(7.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 61

$ 58

$ 2

4.1 % Total used

$ 1,091

$ 1,186

$ (96)

(8.1) % F&I PRU

$ 2,482

$ 2,415

$ 67

2.8 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 464.0

$ 446.1

$ 17.9

4.0 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 468.8

$ 449.5

$ 19.3

4.3 % SG&A as % gross profit

67.1 %

64.1 %

3.0 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.8 %

64.6 %

3.2 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Years Ended December 31,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 8,528.7

$ 8,110.1

$ 418.6

5.2 % Used vehicle retail sales

4,758.7

4,550.7

208.0

4.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

357.5

323.8

33.7

10.4 % Total used

5,116.2

4,874.5

241.8

5.0 % Parts and service sales

2,198.3

2,052.7

145.7

7.1 % F&I, net

783.5

735.6

47.9

6.5 % Total revenues

$ 16,626.8

$ 15,772.9

$ 853.9

5.4 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 555.4

$ 571.8

$ (16.4)

(2.9) % Used vehicle retail sales

246.1

249.2

(3.1)

(1.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

6.7

4.5

2.2

49.6 % Total used

252.8

253.7

(0.9)

(0.4) % Parts and service sales

1,218.2

1,119.7

98.5

8.8 % F&I, net

783.5

735.6

47.9

6.5 % Total gross profit

$ 2,809.9

$ 2,680.9

$ 129.0

4.8 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

6.5 %

7.1 %

(0.5) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.2 %

5.5 %

(0.3) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.9 %

1.4 %

0.5 %



Total used

4.9 %

5.2 %

(0.3) %



Parts and service sales

55.4 %

54.5 %

0.9 %



Total gross margin

16.9 %

17.0 %

(0.1) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

162,261

157,662

4,599

2.9 % Retail used vehicles sold

155,510

152,970

2,540

1.7 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

39,618

37,223

2,395

6.4 % Total used

195,128

190,193

4,935

2.6 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 52,562

$ 51,440

$ 1,122

2.2 % Used vehicle retail

$ 30,601

$ 29,749

$ 852

2.9 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,423

$ 3,627

$ (204)

(5.6) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,582

$ 1,629

$ (47)

(2.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 170

$ 121

$ 49

40.5 % Total used

$ 1,296

$ 1,334

$ (38)

(2.9) % F&I PRU

$ 2,466

$ 2,368

$ 98

4.1 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 1,864.1

$ 1,704.0

$ 160.1

9.4 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 1,858.9

$ 1,735.8

$ 123.2

7.1 % SG&A as % gross profit

66.3 %

63.6 %

2.8 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

66.2 %

64.7 %

1.4 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 527.1

$ 574.1

$ (47.1)

(8.2) %



$ 19.0

(11.5) % Used vehicle retail sales 558.5

512.5

46.0

9.0 %



19.4

5.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 55.4

46.3

9.1

19.8 %



1.9

15.6 % Total used 613.9

558.7

55.1

9.9 %



21.3

6.1 % Parts and service sales 156.3

148.5

7.7

5.2 %



5.5

1.5 % F&I, net 32.8

29.8

2.9

9.8 %



1.2

5.9 % Total revenues $ 1,330.0

$ 1,311.2

$ 18.7

1.4 %



$ 47.1

(2.2) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 45.1

$ 49.6

$ (4.6)

(9.2) %



$ 1.7

(12.7) % Used vehicle retail sales 20.8

23.7

(3.0)

(12.4) %



0.7

(15.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.3)

(2.2)

(1.1)

(47.3) %



(0.2)

(40.2) % Total used 17.5

21.5

(4.0)

(18.6) %



0.5

(21.2) % Parts and service sales 87.8

82.3

5.5

6.7 %



3.1

2.9 % F&I, net 32.8

29.8

2.9

9.8 %



1.2

5.9 % Total gross profit $ 183.2

$ 183.3

$ (0.1)

(0.1) %



$ 6.6

(3.7) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.6 %

8.6 %

(0.1) %













Used vehicle retail sales 3.7 %

4.6 %

(0.9) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (5.9) %

(4.8) %

(1.1) %













Total used 2.9 %

3.8 %

(1.0) %













Parts and service sales 56.2 %

55.4 %

0.8 %













Total gross margin 13.8 %

14.0 %

(0.2) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 13,258

14,591

(1,333)

(9.1) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 17,878

17,638

240

1.4 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 5,797

5,139

658

12.8 %









Total used 23,675

22,777

898

3.9 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 49,419

$ 45,597

$ 3,822

8.4 %



$ 1,779

4.5 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,408

$ 29,055

$ 2,353

8.1 %



$ 1,091

4.3 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,401

$ 3,403

$ (1)

- %



$ 131

(3.9) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,162

$ 1,345

$ (183)

(13.6) %



$ 40

(16.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (565)

$ (433)

$ (132)

(30.6) %



$ (27)

(24.3) % Total used $ 739

$ 944

$ (205)

(21.7) %



$ 23

(24.2) % F&I PRU $ 1,052

$ 926

$ 126

13.6 %



$ 37

9.6 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 163.3

$ 168.2

$ (4.9)

(2.9) %



$ 5.9

(6.4) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 164.4

$ 166.7

$ (2.3)

(1.4) %



$ 5.9

(5.0) % SG&A as % gross profit 89.2 %

91.8 %

(2.6) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 89.8 %

91.0 %

(1.2) %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,461.2

$ 1,862.3

$ 598.9

32.2 %



$ 65.9

28.6 % Used vehicle retail sales 2,436.3

1,629.2

807.1

49.5 %



65.1

45.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 249.8

138.6

111.2

80.2 %



7.1

75.1 % Total used 2,686.0

1,767.8

918.2

51.9 %



72.2

47.9 % Parts and service sales 646.3

438.3

207.9

47.4 %



17.3

43.5 % F&I, net 151.1

93.0

58.0

62.4 %



3.9

58.2 % Total revenues $ 5,944.6

$ 4,161.5

$ 1,783.1

42.8 %



$ 159.1

39.0 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 200.0

$ 146.0

$ 54.0

36.9 %



$ 5.3

33.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 101.1

80.8

20.3

25.1 %



2.5

22.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (7.6)

(7.8)

0.2

2.0 %



(0.3)

5.9 % Total used 93.4

73.0

20.4

28.0 %



2.2

25.0 % Parts and service sales 367.4

248.0

119.4

48.1 %



9.9

44.2 % F&I, net 151.1

93.0

58.0

62.4 %



3.9

58.2 % Total gross profit $ 811.9

$ 560.1

$ 251.8

45.0 %



$ 21.2

41.2 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.1 %

7.8 %

0.3 %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.1 %

5.0 %

(0.8) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.1) %

(5.6) %

2.6 %













Total used 3.5 %

4.1 %

(0.7) %













Parts and service sales 56.9 %

56.6 %

0.3 %













Total gross margin 13.7 %

13.5 %

0.2 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 61,905

46,015

15,890

34.5 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 79,396

56,717

22,679

40.0 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 25,337

15,377

9,960

64.8 %









Total used 104,733

72,094

32,639

45.3 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 46,143

$ 43,765

$ 2,378

5.4 %



$ 1,233

2.6 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 30,768

$ 28,725

$ 2,042

7.1 %



$ 822

4.2 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,231

$ 3,174

$ 57

1.8 %



$ 86

(0.9) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,273

$ 1,425

$ (152)

(10.6) %



$ 31

(12.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (302)

$ (508)

$ 206

40.5 %



$ (12)

42.9 % Total used $ 892

$ 1,013

$ (121)

(11.9) %



$ 21

(14.0) % F&I PRU $ 1,069

$ 906

$ 163

18.1 %



$ 27

15.0 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 681.4

$ 475.2

$ 206.2

43.4 %



$ 18.1

39.6 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 682.1

$ 464.7

$ 217.4

46.8 %



$ 18.3

42.9 % SG&A as % gross profit 83.9 %

84.8 %

(0.9) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 84.0 %

83.0 %

1.0 %





















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)































Three Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,672.0

$ 2,797.9

$ (126.0)

(4.5) %



$ 18.5

(5.2) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,674.4

1,599.7

74.7

4.7 %



19.0

3.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 138.1

122.6

15.4

12.6 %



1.9

11.1 % Total used 1,812.4

1,722.3

90.1

5.2 %



20.9

4.0 % Parts and service sales 678.6

652.4

26.2

4.0 %



5.4

3.2 % F&I, net 223.5

220.4

3.1

1.4 %



1.1

0.9 % Total revenues $ 5,386.5

$ 5,393.0

$ (6.5)

(0.1) %



$ 46.0

(1.0) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 172.3

$ 201.0

$ (28.7)

(14.3) %



$ 1.7

(15.1) % Used vehicle retail sales 69.5

76.9

(7.4)

(9.6) %



0.7

(10.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.3)

(1.3)

(1.1)

(82.3) %



(0.1)

(71.4) % Total used 67.2

75.7

(8.5)

(11.2) %



0.6

(11.9) % Parts and service sales 382.2

358.1

24.1

6.7 %



3.1

5.9 % F&I, net 223.5

220.4

3.1

1.4 %



1.1

0.9 % Total gross profit $ 845.2

$ 855.2

$ (9.9)

(1.2) %



$ 6.4

(1.9) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.4 %

7.2 %

(0.7) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.2 %

4.8 %

(0.7) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.7) %

(1.0) %

(0.6) %













Total used 3.7 %

4.4 %

(0.7) %













Parts and service sales 56.3 %

54.9 %

1.4 %













Total gross margin 15.7 %

15.9 %

(0.2) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 53,414

56,325

(2,911)

(5.2) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 53,654

53,012

642

1.2 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 15,035

13,839

1,196

8.6 %









Total used 68,689

66,851

1,838

2.7 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 52,543

$ 51,416

$ 1,127

2.2 %



$ 360

1.5 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,263

$ 30,176

$ 1,087

3.6 %



$ 355

2.4 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,225

$ 3,569

$ (343)

(9.6) %



$ 31

(10.5) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,296

$ 1,451

$ (156)

(10.7) %



$ 13

(11.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (156)

$ (93)

$ (63)

(67.8) %



$ (9)

(57.8) % Total used $ 978

$ 1,132

$ (154)

(13.6) %



$ 8

(14.3) % F&I PRU $ 2,088

$ 2,016

$ 72

3.6 %



$ 11

3.0 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 613.2

$ 584.5

$ 28.7

4.9 %



$ 5.7

3.9 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 610.7

$ 583.1

$ 27.5

4.7 %



$ 5.7

3.7 % SG&A as % gross profit 72.5 %

68.4 %

4.2 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 72.2 %

68.2 %

4.1 %













Operating margin % 2.5 %

3.9 %

(1.4) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 3.8 %

4.5 %

(0.7) %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)









Years Ended December 31,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 10,052.0

$ 9,772.2

$ 279.8

2.9 %



$ 53.5

2.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 6,351.5

6,031.9

319.7

5.3 %



52.9

4.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 510.5

447.3

63.2

14.1 %



5.4

12.9 % Total used 6,862.0

6,479.2

382.8

5.9 %



58.3

5.0 % Parts and service sales 2,593.3

2,422.3

171.0

7.1 %



13.8

6.5 % F&I, net 875.3

813.0

62.3

7.7 %



3.2

7.3 % Total revenues $ 20,382.7

$ 19,486.8

$ 896.0

4.6 %



$ 128.7

3.9 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 667.9

$ 703.5

$ (35.6)

(5.1) %



$ 4.3

(5.7) % Used vehicle retail sales 311.1

321.4

(10.3)

(3.2) %



2.1

(3.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.7

(2.9)

4.6

NM



(0.3)

NM Total used 312.8

318.5

(5.7)

(1.8) %



1.8

(2.4) % Parts and service sales 1,441.9

1,331.5

110.4

8.3 %



7.9

7.7 % F&I, net 875.3

813.0

62.3

7.7 %



3.2

7.3 % Total gross profit $ 3,297.9

$ 3,166.5

$ 131.4

4.1 %



$ 17.1

3.6 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.6 %

7.2 %

(0.6) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.9 %

5.3 %

(0.4) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.3 %

(0.7) %

1.0 %













Total used 4.6 %

4.9 %

(0.4) %













Parts and service sales 55.6 %

55.0 %

0.6 %













Total gross margin 16.2 %

16.2 %

(0.1) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 201,060

198,603

2,457

1.2 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 208,955

203,448

5,507

2.7 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 56,153

50,413

5,740

11.4 %









Total used 265,108

253,861

11,247

4.4 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 51,322

$ 50,059

$ 1,263

2.5 %



$ 270

2.0 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 30,423

$ 29,648

$ 775

2.6 %



$ 253

1.8 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,322

$ 3,542

$ (220)

(6.2) %



$ 21

(6.8) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,489

$ 1,580

$ (91)

(5.8) %



$ 10

(6.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 30

$ (58)

$ 88

NM



$ (5)

NM Total used $ 1,180

$ 1,255

$ (75)

(6.0) %



$ 7

(6.5) % F&I PRU $ 2,135

$ 2,022

$ 113

5.6 %



$ 8

5.2 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 2,298.1

$ 2,157.7

$ 140.4

6.5 %



$ 14.6

5.8 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 2,277.4

$ 2,122.7

$ 154.7

7.3 %



$ 14.7

6.6 % SG&A as % gross profit 69.7 %

68.1 %

1.5 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 69.1 %

67.0 %

2.0 %













Operating margin % 4.0 %

4.5 %

(0.4) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.5 %

4.8 %

(0.3) %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM - Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 2,156.1

$ 2,239.0

$ (82.9)

(3.7) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,127.4

1,117.3

10.1

0.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 84.1

79.4

4.7

5.9 % Total used 1,211.5

1,196.7

14.8

1.2 % Parts and service sales 525.5

510.6

14.9

2.9 % F&I, net 191.3

192.0

(0.7)

(0.4) % Total revenues $ 4,084.4

$ 4,138.3

$ (53.9)

(1.3) % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 128.8

$ 154.0

$ (25.2)

(16.3) % Used vehicle retail sales 49.3

54.6

(5.3)

(9.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.6

0.6

(0.1)

(9.5) % Total used 49.9

55.3

(5.4)

(9.8) % Parts and service sales 295.7

279.6

16.1

5.8 % F&I, net 191.3

192.0

(0.7)

(0.4) % Total gross profit $ 665.7

$ 680.9

$ (15.2)

(2.2) % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 6.0 %

6.9 %

(0.9) %



Used vehicle retail sales 4.4 %

4.9 %

(0.5) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.7 %

0.8 %

(0.1) %



Total used 4.1 %

4.6 %

(0.5) %



Parts and service sales 56.3 %

54.8 %

1.5 %



Total gross margin 16.3 %

16.5 %

(0.2) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 40,500

42,261

(1,761)

(4.2) % Retail used vehicles sold 36,181

36,767

(586)

(1.6) % Wholesale used vehicles sold 9,413

9,210

203

2.2 % Total used 45,594

45,977

(383)

(0.8) % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 53,237

$ 52,980

$ 257

0.5 % Used vehicle retail $ 31,161

$ 30,389

$ 771

2.5 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,181

$ 3,644

$ (463)

(12.7) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,362

$ 1,486

$ (123)

(8.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 61

$ 69

$ (8)

(11.4) % Total used $ 1,094

$ 1,202

$ (108)

(9.0) % F&I PRU $ 2,495

$ 2,429

$ 65

2.7 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 453.8

$ 428.0

$ 25.8

6.0 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 451.2

$ 428.0

$ 23.3

5.4 % SG&A as % gross profit 68.2 %

62.9 %

5.3 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 67.8 %

62.9 %

4.9 %









(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 8,269.1

$ 7,934.1

$ 334.9

4.2 % Used vehicle retail sales 4,617.5

4,456.7

160.9

3.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 345.6

313.4

32.2

10.3 % Total used 4,963.1

4,770.1

193.0

4.0 % Parts and service sales 2,144.1

2,001.7

142.4

7.1 % F&I, net 767.2

722.6

44.6

6.2 % Total revenues $ 16,143.4

$ 15,428.5

$ 714.9

4.6 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 531.9

$ 561.6

$ (29.7)

(5.3) % Used vehicle retail sales 240.1

244.1

(4.0)

(1.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 6.7

4.4

2.3

51.1 % Total used 246.8

248.5

(1.7)

(0.7) % Parts and service sales 1,185.6

1,093.1

92.5

8.5 % F&I, net 767.2

722.6

44.6

6.2 % Total gross profit $ 2,731.4

$ 2,625.7

$ 105.7

4.0 % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 6.4 %

7.1 %

(0.6) %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.2 %

5.5 %

(0.3) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.9 %

1.4 %

0.5 %



Total used 5.0 %

5.2 %

(0.2) %



Parts and service sales 55.3 %

54.6 %

0.7 %



Total gross margin 16.9 %

17.0 %

(0.1) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 157,790

153,436

4,354

2.8 % Retail used vehicles sold 151,406

149,267

2,139

1.4 % Wholesale used vehicles sold 38,496

35,859

2,637

7.4 % Total used 189,902

185,126

4,776

2.6 % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 52,405

$ 51,710

$ 696

1.3 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,498

$ 29,857

$ 641

2.1 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,371

$ 3,660

$ (289)

(7.9) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,586

$ 1,635

$ (49)

(3.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 174

$ 124

$ 50

40.7 % Total used $ 1,299

$ 1,342

$ (43)

(3.2) % F&I PRU $ 2,481

$ 2,387

$ 94

3.9 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 1,822.6

$ 1,704.3

$ 118.3

6.9 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 1,802.9

$ 1,679.7

$ 123.2

7.3 % SG&A as % gross profit 66.7 %

64.9 %

1.8 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 66.0 %

64.0 %

2.0 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 515.9

$ 558.9

$ (43.1)

(7.7) %



$ 18.5

(11.0) % Used vehicle retail sales 546.9

482.3

64.6

13.4 %



19.0

9.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 54.0

43.3

10.8

24.8 %



1.9

20.5 % Total used 601.0

525.6

75.3

14.3 %



20.9

10.4 % Parts and service sales 153.1

141.7

11.3

8.0 %



5.4

4.2 % F&I, net 32.2

28.4

3.8

13.4 %



1.1

9.5 % Total revenues $ 1,302.1

$ 1,254.7

$ 47.4

3.8 %



$ 46.0

0.1 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 43.5

$ 47.0

$ (3.6)

(7.6) %



$ 1.7

(11.1) % Used vehicle retail sales 20.2

22.3

(2.1)

(9.3) %



0.7

(12.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.9)

(1.9)

(1.0)

(51.9) %



(0.1)

(44.6) % Total used 17.3

20.4

(3.1)

(15.1) %



0.6

(17.8) % Parts and service sales 86.5

78.5

8.0

10.3 %



3.1

6.4 % F&I, net 32.2

28.4

3.8

13.4 %



1.1

9.5 % Total gross profit $ 179.5

$ 174.3

$ 5.2

3.0 %



$ 6.4

(0.7) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.4 %

8.4 %

- %













Used vehicle retail sales 3.7 %

4.6 %

(0.9) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (5.4) %

(4.4) %

(1.0) %













Total used 2.9 %

3.9 %

(1.0) %













Parts and service sales 56.5 %

55.4 %

1.2 %













Total gross margin 13.8 %

13.9 %

(0.1) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 12,914

14,064

(1,150)

(8.2) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 17,473

16,245

1,228

7.6 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 5,622

4,629

993

21.5 %









Total used 23,095

20,874

2,221

10.6 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 49,787

$ 45,923

$ 3,865

8.4 %



$ 1,788

4.5 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,476

$ 29,693

$ 1,783

6.0 %



$ 1,094

2.3 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,365

$ 3,342

$ 22

0.7 %



$ 129

(3.2) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,158

$ 1,373

$ (215)

(15.7) %



$ 40

(18.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (519)

$ (415)

$ (104)

(25.1) %



$ (25)

(19.1) % Total used $ 750

$ 977

$ (227)

(23.2) %



$ 24

(25.7) % F&I PRU $ 1,060

$ 937

$ 123

13.1 %



$ 37

9.2 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 159.4

$ 156.5

$ 2.9

1.9 %



$ 5.7

(1.8) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 159.4

$ 155.2

$ 4.3

2.8 %



$ 5.7

(0.9) % SG&A as % gross profit 88.8 %

89.8 %

(1.0) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 88.8 %

89.0 %

(0.2) %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,783.0

$ 1,838.1

$ (55.1)

(3.0) %



$ 53.5

(5.9) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,734.0

1,575.2

158.8

10.1 %



52.9

6.7 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 164.9

133.9

31.0

23.1 %



5.4

19.1 % Total used 1,898.9

1,709.1

189.8

11.1 %



58.3

7.7 % Parts and service sales 449.2

420.6

28.6

6.8 %



13.8

3.5 % F&I, net 108.2

90.5

17.7

19.6 %



3.2

16.0 % Total revenues $ 4,239.3

$ 4,058.3

$ 181.0

4.5 %



$ 128.7

1.3 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 136.0

$ 141.9

$ (6.0)

(4.2) %



$ 4.3

(7.2) % Used vehicle retail sales 71.0

77.3

(6.4)

(8.2) %



2.1

(10.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (5.0)

(7.4)

2.4

32.1 %



(0.3)

35.6 % Total used 66.0

70.0

(4.0)

(5.7) %



1.8

(8.3) % Parts and service sales 256.3

238.4

17.9

7.5 %



7.9

4.2 % F&I, net 108.2

90.5

17.7

19.6 %



3.2

16.0 % Total gross profit $ 566.4

$ 540.8

$ 25.6

4.7 %



$ 17.1

1.6 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 7.6 %

7.7 %

(0.1) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.1 %

4.9 %

(0.8) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.0) %

(5.5) %

2.5 %













Total used 3.5 %

4.1 %

(0.6) %













Parts and service sales 57.1 %

56.7 %

0.4 %













Total gross margin 13.4 %

13.3 %

- %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 43,270

45,167

(1,897)

(4.2) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 57,549

54,181

3,368

6.2 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 17,657

14,554

3,103

21.3 %









Total used 75,206

68,735

6,471

9.4 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 46,784

$ 43,964

$ 2,819

6.4 %



$ 1,400

3.2 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 30,227

$ 29,073

$ 1,154

4.0 %



$ 922

0.8 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,142

$ 3,142

$ -

- %



$ 99

(3.1) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,234

$ 1,428

$ (194)

(13.6) %



$ 36

(16.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (283)

$ (506)

$ 223

44.1 %



$ (14)

46.9 % Total used $ 878

$ 1,018

$ (141)

(13.8) %



$ 24

(16.2) % F&I PRU $ 1,073

$ 911

$ 162

17.8 %



$ 32

14.3 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 475.5

$ 453.4

$ 22.1

4.9 %



$ 14.6

1.7 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 474.5

$ 443.0

$ 31.5

7.1 %



$ 14.7

3.8 % SG&A as % gross profit 83.9 %

83.8 %

0.1 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 83.8 %

81.9 %

1.9 %

















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

U.S. GAAP

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Restructuring

charges

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses $ 627.3

$ 8.5

$ (0.5)

$ -

$ (0.1)

$ (1.9)

$ -

$ 633.2 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 31.5

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (1.3)

$ 30.2 Asset impairments $ 68.2

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (68.2)

$ - Restructuring charges $ 8.1

$ -

$ -

$ (8.1)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Income (loss) from operations $ 139.3

$ (8.5)

$ 0.5

$ 8.1

$ 0.1

$ 1.9

$ 69.5

$ 211.0































Income (loss) before income taxes $ 62.3

$ (8.5)

$ 0.5

$ 8.1

$ 0.1

$ 1.9

$ 69.5

$ 134.0 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 19.3

(2.7)

0.1

2.1

-

0.4

9.7

29.0 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 43.0

(5.8)

0.4

6.0

0.1

1.5

59.8

105.0 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating

securities 0.5

(0.1)

-

0.1

-

-

0.6

1.1 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

available to diluted common shares $ 42.5

$ (5.7)

$ 0.3

$ 5.9

$ 0.1

$ 1.5

$ 59.1

$ 103.8































Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from

continuing operations $ 3.47

$ (0.47)

$ 0.03

$ 0.48

$ 0.01

$ 0.12

$ 4.83

$ 8.49































Effective tax rate 31.0 %

























21.7 %































SG&A as % gross profit (1) 71.7 %

























72.4 % Operating margin (2) 2.5 %

























3.8 % Pretax margin (3) 1.1 %

























2.4 %































Same Store SG&A expenses $ 613.2

$ -

$ (0.5)

$ -

$ (0.1)

$ (1.9)

$ -

$ 610.7 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1) 72.5 %

























72.2 %































Same Store income from operations $ 135.2

$ -

$ 0.5

$ -

$ 0.1

$ 1.9

$ 67.9

$ 205.6 Same Store operating margin (2) 2.5 %

























3.8 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 0.6

$ -

$ 0.6 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 0.6

$ -

$ 0.6













Net income

$ 43.6

$ 62.0

$ 105.6 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

0.5

0.7

1.1 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 43.1

$ 61.3

$ 104.5













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.05

$ -

$ 0.05 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

3.47

5.01

8.49 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.52

$ 5.01

$ 8.54



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Restructuring

charges

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 614.3

$ 0.4

$ 3.4

$ -

$ (1.7)

$ (0.1)

$ -

$ 616.3 Depreciation and amortization expense

$ 31.5

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (1.8)

$ 29.7 Asset impairments

$ 33.0

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (33.0)

$ - Restructuring charges

$ 16.7

$ -

$ -

$ (16.7)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Income (loss) from operations

$ 193.7

$ (0.4)

$ (3.4) $ - $ 16.7

$ 1.7

$ 0.1

$ 34.8

$ 243.2

































Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 122.6

$ (0.4)

$ (3.4)

$ 16.7

$ 1.7

$ 0.1

$ 34.8

$ 172.1 Less: Provision (benefit) for income

taxes

28.0

(0.1)

(2.2)

4.2

-

-

8.3

38.2 Net income (loss) from continuing

operations

94.6

(0.3)

(1.1)

12.5

1.7

0.1

26.5

133.9 Less: Earnings allocated to

participating securities

1.9

-

-

0.2

-

-

0.5

2.6 Net income (loss) from continuing

operations available to diluted

common shares

$ 92.7

$ (0.3)

$ (1.1)

$ 12.3

$ 1.7

$ 0.1

$ 25.9

$ 131.3

































Diluted earnings (loss) per common

share from continuing operations

$ 7.08

$ (0.02)

$ (0.08)

$ 0.94

$ 0.13

$ 0.01

$ 1.98

$ 10.02

































Effective tax rate

22.9 %

























22.2 %

































SG&A as % gross profit (1)

69.9 %

























70.1 % Operating margin (2)

3.3 %

























4.2 % Pretax margin (3)

2.2 %

























3.1 %

































Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 584.5

$ 0.4

$ -

$ -

$ (1.7)

$ (0.1)

$ -

$ 583.1 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

68.4 %

























68.2 %

































Same Store income (loss) from

operations

$ 221.8

$ (0.4)

$ -

$ -

$ 1.7

$ 0.1

$ 30.0

$ 253.3 Same Store operating margin (2)

3.9 %

























4.5 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 0.2

$ -

$ 0.2 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 0.2

$ -

$ 0.2













Net income

$ 94.8

$ 39.3

$ 134.1 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

1.9

0.8

2.7 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 92.9

$ 38.6

$ 131.5













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.02

$ -

$ 0.02 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

7.08

2.94

10.02 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 7.09

$ 2.94

$ 10.04



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









































Year Ended December 31, 2025



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Restructuring

charges

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation

Non-GAA

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 2,545.5

$ (1.2)

$ 16.2

$ (1.9)

$ -

$ (6.2)

$ (11.4)

$ -

$ 2,541.1 Depreciation and amortization

expense

$ 121.1

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (4.3)

$ 116.8 Asset impairments

$ 192.8

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (192.8)

$ - Restructuring charges

$ 28.4

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (28.4)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Income (loss) from operations

$ 734.0

$ 1.2

$ (16.2)

$ 1.9

$ 28.4

$ 6.2

$ 11.4

$ 197.1

$ 964.0





































Income (loss) before income

taxes

$ 449.9

$ 1.2

$ (16.2)

$ 1.9

$ 28.4

$ 6.2

$ 11.4

$ 197.1

$ 679.9 Less: Provision (benefit) for

income taxes

126.2

0.3

(4.1)

0.2

6.1

1.2

2.7

22.8

155.4 Net income (loss) from

continuing operations

323.7

0.9

(12.2)

1.7

22.3

5.0

8.7

174.3

524.5 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to

participating securities

3.6

-

(0.1)

-

0.3

0.1

0.1

2.0

5.9 Net income (loss) from

continuing operations available

to diluted common shares

$ 320.1

$ 0.9

$ (12.0)

$ 1.7

$ 22.1

$ 5.0

$ 8.6

$ 172.3

$ 518.5





































Diluted earnings (loss) per

common share from continuing

operations

$ 25.13

$ 0.07

$ (0.94)

$ 0.13

$ 1.73

$ 0.39

$ 0.67

$ 13.53

$ 40.71





































Effective tax rate

28.0 %





























22.9 %





































SG&A as % gross profit (1)

70.3 %





























70.2 % Operating margin (2)

3.3 %





























4.3 % Pretax margin (3)

2.0 %





























3.0 %





































Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 2,298.1

$ (1.2)

$ -

$ (1.9)

$ -

$ (6.2)

$ (11.4)

$ -

$ 2,277.4 Same Store SG&A as % gross

profit (1)

69.7 %





























69.1 %





































Same Store income from

operations

$ 823.7

$ 1.2

$ -

$ 1.9

$ -

$ 6.2

$ 11.4

$ 70.1

$ 914.4 Same Store operating margin (2)

4.0 %





























4.5 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 1.5

$ -

$ 1.5 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 1.5

$ -

$ 1.5













Net income

$ 325.2

$ 200.8

$ 525.9 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

3.7

2.3

5.9 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 321.5

$ 198.5

$ 520.0













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.12

$ -

$ 0.12 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

25.13

15.58

40.71 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 25.24

$ 15.58

$ 40.83



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









































Year Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Restructuring

charges

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 2,179.2

$ (9.4)

$ 56.3

$ (1.0)

$ -

$ (21.0)

$ (3.6)

$ -

$ 2,200.5 Depreciation and amortization

expense

$ 113.1

$ -

$ -

-

-

$ -

$ -

$ (7.3)

$ 105.8 Asset impairments

$ 33.0

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (33.0)

$ - Restructuring charges

$ 16.7

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (16.7)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Income (loss) from operations

$ 909.1

$ 9.4

$ (56.3)

1.0

$ 16.7

$ 21.0

$ 3.6

$ 40.3

$ 944.8





































Income (loss) before income

taxes

$ 658.5

$ 9.4

$ (56.3)

$ 1.0

$ 16.7

$ 21.0

$ 3.6

$ 40.3

$ 694.2 Less: Provision (benefit) for

income taxes

161.5

2.2

(16.4)

0.2

4.2

1.3

0.9

9.7

163.5 Net income (loss) from

continuing operations

497.0

7.1

(39.9)

0.7

12.5

19.8

2.8

30.6

530.6 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to

participating securities

10.4

0.1

(0.8)

-

0.3

0.4

0.1

0.6

11.1 Net income (loss) from

continuing operations

available to diluted common shares

$ 486.5

$ 7.0

$ (39.0)

$ 0.7

$ 12.2

$ 19.4

$ 2.7

$ 30.0

$ 519.5





































Diluted earnings (loss) per

common share from continuing

operations

$ 36.72

$ 0.53

$ (2.94)

$ 0.05

$ 0.92

$ 1.46

$ 0.20

$ 2.26

$ 39.21





































Effective tax rate

24.5 %





























23.6 %





































SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.2 %





























67.9 % Operating margin (2)

4.5 %





























4.7 % Pretax margin (3)

3.3 %





























3.5 %





































Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 2,157.7

$ (9.4)

$ -

$ (1.0)

$ -

$ (21.0)

$ (3.6)

$ -

$ 2,122.7 Same Store SG&A as % gross

profit (1)

68.1 %





























67.0 %





































Same Store income from

operations

$ 881.5

$ 9.4

$ -

$ 1.0

$ -

$ 21.0

$ 3.6

$ 35.5

$ 952.0 Same Store operating margin (2)

4.5 %





























4.8 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 1.2

$ -

$ 1.2 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 1.2

$ -

$ 1.2













Net income

$ 498.1

$ 33.7

$ 531.8 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

10.5

0.7

11.2 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 487.7

$ 33.0

$ 520.6













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.09

$ -

$ 0.09 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

36.72

2.49

39.21 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 36.81

$ 2.49

$ 39.29



(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions)









Three Months Ended December 31, 2025



U.S. GAAP

Dealership

and real estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 464.0

$ 7.4

$ (0.5)

$ (0.1)

$ (1.9)

$ 468.8 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.1 %

















67.8 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 453.8

$ -

$ (0.5)

$ (0.1)

$ (1.9)

$ 451.2 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

68.2 %

















67.8 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real estate

transactions

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 446.1

$ 0.4

$ 3.5

$ (0.4)

$ (0.1)

$ 449.5 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

64.1 %

















64.6 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 428.0

$ 0.4

$ -

$ (0.4)

$ (0.1)

$ 428.0 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.9 %

















62.9 %





Year Ended December 31, 2025



U.S.

GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-

GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 1,864.1

$ (1.2)

$ 14.5

$ (1.9)

$ (5.3)

$ (11.4)

$ 1,858.9 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

66.3 %





















66.2 %





























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 1,822.6

$ (1.2)

$ -

$ (1.9)

$ (5.2)

$ (11.4)

$ 1,802.9 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

66.7 %





















66.0 %





Year Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real estate

transactions

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 1,704.0

$ (9.4)

$ 56.4

$ (11.6)

$ (3.6)

$ 1,735.8 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

63.6 %

















64.7 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 1,704.3

$ (9.4)

$ -

$ (11.6)

$ (3.6)

$ 1,679.7 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

64.9 %

















64.0 %





(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions)



















Three Months Ended December 31, 2025



U.S. GAAP



Dealership and real

estate transactions

Non-GAAP Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 163.3



$ 1.1

$ 164.4 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

89.2 %







89.8 %





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions



Acquisition costs

Non-GAAP

Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 168.2

$ (0.1)



$ (1.4)

$ 166.7 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

91.8 %











91.0 %



















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 156.5

$ -



$ (1.4)

$ 155.2 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

89.8 %











89.0 %





Year Ended December 31, 2025



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Acquisition costs

Non-GAAP

Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 681.4

$ 1.7

$ (1.0)

$ 682.1 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

83.9 %









84.0 %

















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 475.5

$ -

$ (1.0)

$ 474.5 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

83.9 %









83.8 %





Year Ended December 31, 2024



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Acquisition

costs

Non-GAAP

Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 475.2

$ (0.1)

$ (1.0)

$ (9.4)

$ 464.7 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

84.8 %













83.0 %





















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 453.4

$ -

$ (1.0)

$ (9.4)

$ 443.0 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

83.8 %













81.9 %





(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.