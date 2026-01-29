Lockheed Martin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

2025 sales increased 6% to $75.0 billion

Net earnings of $5.0 billion, or $21.49 per share, in 2025, including a pension settlement charge of $479 million ($377 million, or $1.63 per share, after-tax)

Cash from operations of $8.6 billion and free cash flow of $6.9 billion in 2025 after a pension contribution of $860 million fulfilling 2026 obligation

Record backlog of $194 billion at end of 2025

2026 financial outlook provided

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] today reported fourth quarter 2025 sales of $20.3 billion, compared to $18.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $1.3 billion, or $5.80 per share, compared to $527 million, or $2.22 per share, including $1.7 billion ($1.3 billion, or $5.45 per share, after tax) of losses for classified programs, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Cash from operations was $3.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Free cash flow was $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, after a pension contribution of $860 million, compared to $441 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, after a pension contribution of $990 million.

"With a record $194 billion backlog, 6% year-over-year sales growth, and free cash flow generation above our prior expectation, 2025 marked a year of unprecedented demand for Lockheed Martin capabilities. This escalating demand for our signature programs and systems has been driven by combat-proven performance over recent years that has already been again demonstrated in 2026. During the U.S. military's recent Operation Absolute Resolve, F-35 and F-22 fighter jets, RQ-170 stealth drones, and Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopters were decisive contributors to enable American soldier, sailors, marines, and airmen to successfully execute extremely difficult missions and return safely," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet. "To ensure we continue delivering overwhelming capability at speed and scale, we invested more than $3.5 billion during 2025 in production capacity and next-generation technologies throughout the year, underscoring our disciplined capital allocation.

"Having long advocated for a new way of doing business between government and industry, we are well positioned to perform under the Department of War's Acquisition Transformation Strategy, as evidenced by our landmark, seven-year framework agreement for PAC-3 missiles early in the first quarter," Taiclet continued. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with the DoW and Congress to definitize this contract and officially unleash a new era of increased innovation, accountability and execution within the defense industrial base.

"This notable start to 2026 reinforces our confidence in Lockheed Martin's continued operational and financial growth in the year ahead. We expect sales and reported segment operating profit growth of approximately 5% and 25% year-over-year, respectively, and free cash flow between $6.5 to $6.8 billion, an increase compared to our prior expectation. With a strong emphasis on operational performance and clear alignment with our customers' national defense priorities, we will continue to deliver superior, reliable capabilities to U.S. and Allied militaries to strengthen deterrence and provide overwhelming combat advantage, while providing strong results and value to our shareholders."

Summary Financial Results

The following table presents the company's summary financial results:



(in millions, except per share data)

Quarters Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,







2025

2024

2025

2024



Sales

$ 20,321

$ 18,622

$ 75,048

$ 71,043

























Business segment operating profit 1,2

$ 2,058

$ 426

$ 6,743

$ 6,083



Unallocated items



















FAS/CAS pension operating adjustment

380

406

1,518

1,624



Impairment and other charges3

-

-

(66)

(87)



Intangible asset amortization expense

(57)

(64)

(254)

(247)



Other, net

(50)

(72)

(210)

(360)



Total unallocated items

273

270

988

930



Consolidated operating profit

$ 2,331

$ 696

$ 7,731

$ 7,013

























Net earnings 4

$ 1,344

$ 527

$ 5,017

$ 5,336

























Diluted earnings per share 4

$ 5.80

$ 2.22

$ 21.49

$ 22.31

























Cash from operations 5

$ 3,219

$ 1,023

$ 8,557

$ 6,972



Capital expenditures

(463)

(582)

(1,649)

(1,685)



Free cash flow 1,5

$ 2,756

$ 441

$ 6,908

$ 5,287























1 Business segment operating profit and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of

this news release for more information.

2 Business segment operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025 included losses, recognized in second quarter of 2025, of $950 million

($713 million, or $3.04 per share, after-tax) on a classified program at its Aeronautics business segment, and $570 million ($428 million, or

$1.83 per share, after-tax) on CMHP and $95 million ($71 million, or $0.30 per share, after-tax) on TUHP at its RMS business segment.

3 Impairment and other charges for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025 included $66 million ($52 million, or $0.22 per share, after-tax) primarily for

the write-off of fixed assets at its Aeronautics business segment.

4 Net earnings for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2025 included a non-operational charge of $479 million ($377 million, or $1.63 per

share, after-tax) in connection with the transfer of $943 million of our gross defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets to

insurance companies in December 2025.

5 Cash from operations for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2025 reflects a pension contribution of $860 million.

























Cash from operations in the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2025 was $3.2 billion and $8.6 billion with free cash flow of $2.8 billion and $6.9 billion compared to $1.0 billion and $7.0 billion with $441 million and $5.3 billion in free cash flow in the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024. The increase in cash from operations was primarily due to various changes in working capital (primarily timing of cash payments for accounts payable and contract liabilities at RMS) and lower tax payments, reflecting the impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (the Tax Act).

The company's cash activities in the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2025, included the following:

capital expenditures of $463 million and $1.6 billion;

independent research and development of $665 million and $2.0 billion;

cash dividends of $799 million and $3.1 billion;

$750 million to repurchase 1.6 million shares and $3.0 billion to repurchase 6.6 million shares;

pension contribution of $860 million; and

scheduled long-term debt repayments of $500 million and $642 million.

Program Losses and Other Charges

The table below provides supplemental information regarding the impacts of the program losses and other charges as previously disclosed:



(in millions, except per share data)

Quarters Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,







2025

2024

2025

2024



Aeronautics classified program losses1

$ -

$ (410)

$ (950)

$ (555)



MFC classified program losses

-

(1,310)

-

(1,410)



RMS program losses1

-

-

(665)

-



Business segment operating profit

-

(1,720)

(1,615)

(1,965)



Fixed asset write-off3

-

-

(66)

-



Unallocated other4

-

86

81

98



Consolidated operating profit

-

(1,634)

(1,600)

(1,867)



Pension settlement charge2

(479)

-

(479)

-



Income tax benefit5

211

343

438

392



Net earnings

$ (268)

$ (1,291)

$ (1,641)

$ (1,475)



Weighted average shares outstanding

231.9

237.0

233.5

239.2



Diluted earnings per share

$ (1.16)

$ (5.45)

$ (7.03)

$ (6.16)















1 As previously described, during the second quarter of 2025, the company recognized losses of $950 million ($713 million, or $3.04 per share,

after-tax) on a classified program at its Aeronautics business segment, and $570 million ($428 million, or $1.83 per share, after-tax) on CMHP

and $95 million ($71 million, or $0.30 per share, after-tax) on TUHP at its RMS business segment.

2 During the fourth quarter of 2025, the company recognized a non-operational charge of $479 million ($377 million, or $1.63 per share, after-

tax) in connection with the transfer of $943 million of our gross defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets to insurance

companies.

3 As previously described, during the second quarter of 2025, the company recognized a charge of $66 million ($52 million, or $0.22 per share,

after-tax) primarily for the write-off of fixed assets at its Aeronautics business segment.

4 Reflects the state income tax impact associated with the program losses based on a blended state tax rate of 5%.

5 Calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate for both the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2025. Fourth quarter of 2025 also includes $109

million benefit as a result of the favorable resolution of certain federal income tax audit items with the Internal Revenue Service.

























2026 Financial Outlook

The company's financial outlook and other sections of this news release contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the company's judgment based on the information available at the time of this news release. The financial outlook does not include potential impacts of government shutdown, or Executive Orders issued by the Administration. Additionally, it is the company's practice not to incorporate adjustments into its financial outlook for proposed or potential acquisitions, divestitures, ventures, future gains or losses related to changes in valuations of the company's net assets and liabilities for deferred compensation plans or early-stage company investments, pension annuity contracts or discretionary contributions, financing transactions, changes in law, or new accounting standards until such items have been consummated, enacted or adopted. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. For additional factors that may impact the company's actual results, refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in this news release.



(in millions, except per share data)

2026 Outlook













Sales

$77,500 - $80,000













Business segment operating profit1

$8,425 - $8,675













Total FAS/CAS pension adjustment

~$1,365













Diluted earnings per share

$29.35 - $30.25













Cash from operations

$9,150 - $9,450



Capital expenditures

$2,500 - $2,800



Free cash flow1

$6,500 - $6,800











1 Business segment operating profit and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of

this news release for more information.









Segment Results

The company operates in four business segments organized based on the nature of products and services offered: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The following table presents summary operating results of the company's business segments and reconciles these amounts to the company's consolidated financial results.



(in millions)

Quarters Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,







2025

2024

2025

2024



Sales



















Aeronautics

$ 8,524

$ 8,009

$ 30,257

$ 28,618



Missiles and Fire Control

4,020

3,412

14,450

12,682



Rotary and Mission Systems

4,616

4,261

17,312

17,264



Space

3,161

2,940

13,029

12,479



Total sales

$ 20,321

$ 18,622

$ 75,048

$ 71,043

























Operating profit



















Aeronautics

$ 782

$ 434

$ 2,086

$ 2,523



Missiles and Fire Control

535

(804)

1,989

413



Rotary and Mission Systems

468

513

1,323

1,921



Space

273

283

1,345

1,226



Total business segment operating profit

2,058

426

6,743

6,083



Unallocated items



















FAS/CAS operating adjustment

380

406

1,518

1,624



Impairment and other charges

-

-

(66)

(87)



Intangible asset amortization expense

(57)

(64)

(254)

(247)



Other, net

(50)

(72)

(210)

(360)



Total unallocated items

273

270

988

930



Total consolidated operating profit

$ 2,331

$ 696

$ 7,731

$ 7,013































For information on factors impacting comparability of the company's segment sales, operating profit and operating margins, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

Consolidated net profit booking rate adjustments increased segment operating profit by approximately $275 million and $75 million in the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2025. Net profit booking rate adjustments for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025 include a loss of $950 million on a classified program and $140 million of unfavorable profit adjustments on C-130 program at Aeronautics, and losses of $570 million on CMHP and $95 million on TUHP at RMS.

Consolidated net profit booking rate adjustments decreased segment operating profit by approximately $1.2 billion and $180 million in the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024, which include losses of $1.7 billion and $2.0 billion recognized on classified programs as previously described.

Aeronautics



(in millions)

Quarters Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,







2025

2024

2025

2024



Sales

$ 8,524

$ 8,009

$ 30,257

$ 28,618



Operating profit

782

434

2,086

2,523



Operating margin

9.2 %

5.4 %

6.9 %

8.8 %



Sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $515 million, or 6%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher sales of $300 million on classified programs due to the sales impact of losses recognized on a classified contract in 2024, partially offset by lower volume; and $200 million on the F-35 program due to higher volume and contract mix.

Operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $348 million, or 80%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was attributable to $290 million of higher profit rate adjustments and $35 million from higher sales volume previously described. The higher profit rate adjustments were primarily driven by the fourth quarter 2024 adjustments ($410 million of losses recognized on a classified contract, offset by a $70 million favorable profit rate adjustment associated with the resolution of a completed C-5 Galaxy aircraft contract).

Sales in 2025 increased $1.6 billion, or 6%, compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to higher sales of $1.9 billion on the F-35 program due to higher volume on production and sustainment contracts, partially offset by lower sales of $215 million due to lower volume on classified contracts.

Operating profit in 2025 decreased $437 million, or 17%, compared to 2024. The decrease was attributable to $585 million of lower profit rate adjustments, partially offset by $160 million from higher sales volume previously described. The lower profit rate adjustments were primarily driven by a net impact of $395 million of reach-forward losses recognized on a classified contract ($950?million recognized in?2025 and $555?million recognized in?2024), and $140 million of unfavorable profit adjustments on C-130 program.

Missiles and Fire Control



(in millions)

Quarters Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,







2025

2024

2025

2024



Sales

$ 4,020

$ 3,412

$ 14,450

$ 12,682



Operating profit

535

(804)

1,989

413



Operating margin

13.3 %

(23.6 %)

13.8 %

3.3 %



Sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $608 million, or 18%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to production ramp-up of $380 million at tactical and strike missile programs (precision fires) and $180 million at integrated air and missile defense programs (existing contracts on PAC-3).

Operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $1.3 billion, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was attributable to a $1.2 billion increase in profit booking rate adjustments and $65 million from higher sales volume previously described. The increase in profit booking rate adjustments was primarily driven by the fourth quarter 2024 reach-forward loss of $1.3 billion recognized on a classified program.

Sales in 2025 increased $1.8 billion, or 14%, compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to production ramp-up of $1.4 billion at tactical and strike missile programs (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) and precision fires) and $450 million at integrated air and missile defense programs (existing contracts on PAC-3).

Operating profit in 2025 increased $1.6 billion, or 382%, compared to 2024. This increase was attributable to a $1.3 billion increase in profit booking rate adjustments primarily driven by reach-forward losses of $1.4 billion recognized in 2024 on a classified program and $190 million from higher sales volume previously described.

Rotary and Mission Systems



(in millions)

Quarters Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,







2025

2024

2025

2024



Sales

$ 4,616

$ 4,261

$ 17,312

$ 17,264



Operating profit

468

513

1,323

1,921



Operating margin

10.1 %

12.0 %

7.6 %

11.1 %



Sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $355 million, or 8%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net sales of $225 million on Integrated warfare systems and sensors (IWSS) programs due to higher volume on radar programs and the River Class Destroyer (RCD) (formally known as Canadian Surface Combatant) program; and $145 million on Sikorsky helicopter programs primarily due to higher production volume on Black Hawk programs.

Operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased $45 million, or 9%, compared to the same period in 2024. This decrease was attributable to a $40 million decrease in profit booking rate adjustments and $40 million from lower cost recoveries and contract mix, partially offset by $35 million increase from higher sales volume previously described. The decrease in profit booking rate adjustments was primarily due to unfavorable profit adjustments on Black Hawk programs. The decrease in cost recoveries and contract mix includes a $30 million intellectual property license arrangement in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Sales in 2025 were comparable to 2024. Sales increased $95 million on Sikorsky helicopter programs primarily due to higher production volume on Black Hawk programs, partially offset by the impact of unfavorable cumulative adjustments to sales driven by recognizing reach-forward losses on CMHP and TUHP in the second quarter of 2025 and lower production volume on Seahawk programs. Additionally, sales increased $75 million on IWSS programs due to higher volume on the RCD program and radar programs, partially offset by lower volume on Littoral Combat Ship (LCS). These increases were offset by lower net sales of $165 million for various TLS programs due to lower volume.

Operating profit in 2025 decreased $598 million, or 31%, compared to 2024. This decrease was attributable to a $610 million decrease in profit booking rate adjustments. The decrease in profit booking rate adjustments was primarily due to the reach-forward losses recognized on CMHP and TUHP in the second quarter of 2025, partially offset by unfavorable profit adjustments on Seahawk programs in the first quarter of 2024.

Space



(in millions)

Quarters Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,







2025

2024

2025

2024



Sales

$ 3,161

$ 2,940

$ 13,029

$ 12,479



Operating profit

273

283

1,345

1,226



Operating margin

8.6 %

9.6 %

10.3 %

9.8 %



Sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $221 million, or 8%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to higher sales volume of $135 million for strategic and missile defense programs on the NGI and FBM programs, $45 million for national security space programs on Transport Layer program, and $30 million for commercial civil space programs primarily on the Orion program.

Operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased $10 million, or 4%, compared to the same period in 2024. This decrease was due to $20 million of lower equity earnings from the company's investment in United Launch Alliance (ULA), partially offset by $15 million increase from higher sales volume previously described.

Sales in 2025 increased $550 million, or 4%, compared to 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to higher sales volume of $380 million for strategic and missile defense programs on the NGI and FBM programs, and $255 million for commercial civil space programs primarily on the Orion program. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $135 million on national security space programs due to program lifecycle in the OPIR mission.

Operating profit in 2025 increased $119 million, or 10%, compared to 2024. This increase was attributable to a $145 million increase in profit booking rate adjustments, and $30 million increase from higher sales volume previously described; which were partially offset by $40 million of lower equity earnings from the company's investment in ULA. The increase in profit booking rate adjustments was primarily due to favorable performance at completion on certain commercial civil space programs.

Total equity (losses) and earnings (ULA) were not significant during both the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared to approximately $15 million, or 5%, and $45 million, or 4%, of Space's operating profit for the same periods in 2024.

Income Taxes

The company's effective income tax rate was 12.2% and (1.5)% for the quarters ended Dec. 31, 2025 and 2024. The company's effective income tax rate was 15.3% and 14.2% for the years ended Dec. 31, 2025 and 2024. The higher effective income tax rate for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025 was attributable to the Tax Act primarily driven by lower tax deductions for foreign derived intangible income (FDII) partially offset by the favorable resolution of certain federal income tax audit items with the Internal Revenue Service. The rates for all periods benefited from research and development tax credits, dividends paid to the company's defined contribution plans with an employee stock ownership plan feature, tax deductions for FDII and employee equity awards.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains the following non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures (as defined by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Regulation G). While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial performance of the company, this information should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's definitions for non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies or analysts.

Business segment operating profit

Business segment operating profit represents operating profit from the company's business segments before unallocated income and expense. This measure is used by the company's senior management in evaluating the performance of its business segments and is a performance goal in the company's annual incentive plan. Business segment operating margin is calculated by dividing business segment operating profit by sales. The table below reconciles the non-GAAP measure business segment operating profit with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, consolidated operating profit.



(in millions)

2026 Outlook



Business segment operating profit (non-GAAP)

$8,425 - $8,675



FAS/CAS operating adjustment1

~1,685



Intangible asset amortization expense

~(200)



Other, net

~(475)



Consolidated operating profit (GAAP)

$9,435 - $9,685











1 Reflects the amount by which total CAS pension cost of $1.7 billion exceeds FAS pension service cost and excludes non-service FAS pension

expense. Refer to the supplemental table "Selected Financial Data" included in this news release for a detail of the FAS/CAS operating

adjustment.









Free cash flow

Free cash flow is cash from operations less capital expenditures. The company's capital expenditures are comprised of equipment and facilities infrastructure and information technology (inclusive of costs for the development or purchase of internal-use software that are capitalized). The company uses free cash flow to evaluate its business performance and overall liquidity and it is a performance goal in the company's annual and long-term incentive plans. The company believes free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it represents the amount of cash generated from operations after reinvesting in the business and that may be available to return to stockholders and creditors (through dividends, stock repurchases and debt repayments) or available to fund acquisitions or other investments. The entire free cash flow amount is not necessarily available for discretionary expenditures, however, because it does not account for certain mandatory expenditures, such as the repayment of maturing debt and future pension contributions.

Lockheed Martin Corporation Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited; in millions, except per share data)







Quarters Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Sales

$ 20,321

$ 18,622

$ 75,048

$ 71,043

Operating costs and expenses

(17,999)

(17,932)

(67,429)

(64,113)

Gross profit

2,322

690

7,619

6,930

Other income, net

9

6

112

83

Operating profit

2,331

696

7,731

7,013

Interest expense

(290)

(264)

(1,118)

(1,036)

Non-service FAS pension (expense) income1

(578)

15

(874)

62

Other non-operating income, net

68

72

183

181

Earnings before income taxes

1,531

519

5,922

6,220

Income tax expense

(187)

8

(905)

(884)

Net earnings1

$ 1,344

$ 527

$ 5,017

$ 5,336

Effective tax rate

12.2 %

(1.5 %)

15.3 %

14.2 %





















Earnings per common share

















Basic

$ 5.82

$ 2.23

$ 21.56

$ 22.39

Diluted

$ 5.80

$ 2.22

$ 21.49

$ 22.31





















Weighted average shares outstanding

















Basic

230.9

236.0

232.7

238.3

Diluted

231.9

237.0

233.5

239.2





















Common shares reported in stockholders' equity at end of period









229

234







































1 In the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2025, the company recognized a non-operational charge of $479 million ($377 million, or $1.63 per

share, after-tax) related to a pension transfer.

Lockheed Martin Corporation Business Segment Summary Operating Results (unaudited; in millions)







Quarters Ended Dec. 31,





Years Ended Dec. 31,









2025

2024

%

Change

2025

2024

%

Change

Sales

























Aeronautics

$ 8,524

$ 8,009

6 %

$ 30,257

$ 28,618

6 %

Missiles and Fire Control

4,020

3,412

18 %

14,450

12,682

14 %

Rotary and Mission Systems

4,616

4,261

8 %

17,312

17,264

- %

Space

3,161

2,940

8 %

13,029

12,479

4 %

Total sales

$ 20,321

$ 18,622

9 %

$ 75,048

$ 71,043

6 %





























Operating profit

























Aeronautics

$ 782

$ 434

80 %

$ 2,086

$ 2,523

(17 %)

Missiles and Fire Control

535

(804)

(167 %)

1,989

413

382 %

Rotary and Mission Systems

468

513

(9 %)

1,323

1,921

(31 %)

Space

273

283

(4 %)

1,345

1,226

10 %

Total business segment operating

profit

2,058

426

383 %

6,743

6,083

11 %

Unallocated items

























FAS/CAS operating adjustment

380

406





1,518

1,624





Impairment and other charges

-

-





(66)

(87)





Intangible asset amortization expense

(57)

(64)





(254)

(247)





Other, net

(50)

(72)





(210)

(360)





Total unallocated items

273

270

1 %

988

930

6 %

Total consolidated operating profit

$ 2,331

$ 696

235 %

$ 7,731

$ 7,013

10 %





























Operating margin

























Aeronautics

9.2 %

5.4 %





6.9 %

8.8 %





Missiles and Fire Control

13.3 %

(23.6 %)





13.8 %

3.3 %





Rotary and Mission Systems

10.1 %

12.0 %





7.6 %

11.1 %





Space

8.6 %

9.6 %





10.3 %

9.8 %





Total business segment operating

margin

10.1 %

2.3 %





9.0 %

8.6 %

































Total consolidated operating margin

11.5 %

3.7 %





10.3 %

9.9 %





Lockheed Martin Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except par value)







Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024





(unaudited)



Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,121

$ 2,483

Receivables, net

3,901

2,351

Contract assets

13,001

12,957

Inventories

3,524

3,474

Other current assets

815

584

Total current assets

25,362

21,849













Property, plant and equipment, net

8,875

8,726

Goodwill

11,314

11,067

Intangible assets, net

1,887

2,015

Deferred income taxes

2,975

3,557

Capitalized software

2,417

1,866

Other noncurrent assets

7,010

6,537

Total assets

$ 59,840

$ 55,617













Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable

$ 3,630

$ 2,222

Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes

3,184

3,125

Contract liabilities

11,440

9,795

Current maturities of long-term debt

1,168

643

Other current liabilities

3,913

3,635

Total current liabilities

23,335

19,420













Long-term debt, net

20,532

19,627

Accrued pension liabilities

3,915

4,791

Other noncurrent liabilities

5,337

5,446

Total liabilities

53,119

49,284













Stockholders' equity









Common stock, $1 par value per share

229

234

Additional paid-in capital

-

-

Retained earnings

14,034

14,551

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,542)

(8,452)

Total stockholders' equity

6,721

6,333

Total liabilities and equity

$ 59,840

$ 55,617

Lockheed Martin Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited; in millions)





Years Ended Dec. 31,



2025

2024 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 5,017

$ 5,336 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating

activities







Depreciation and amortization

1,687

1,559 Stock-based compensation

304

277 Deferred income taxes

372

(588) Pension settlement charge

479

- Impairment and other charges

66

87 Reach-forward losses on select programs

1,615

1,965 Changes in assets and liabilities







Receivables, net

(1,550)

(219) Contract assets

(283)

(109) Inventories

(286)

(478) Accounts payable

1,341

(93) Contract liabilities

1,219

605 Income taxes

(255)

131 Qualified defined benefit pension plans

(415)

(992) Other, net

(754)

(509) Net cash provided by operating activities

8,557

6,972









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(1,649)

(1,685) Other, net

(328)

(107) Net cash (used for) investing activities

(1,977)

(1,792)









Financing activities







Issuance of long-term debt, net of related costs

1,985

2,970 Repayments of long-term debt

(642)

(168) Repurchases of common stock

(3,000)

(3,700) Dividends paid

(3,131)

(3,059) Other, net

(154)

(182) Net cash (used for) financing activities

(4,942)

(4,139)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents

1,638

1,041 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,483

1,442 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 4,121

$ 2,483

Lockheed Martin Corporation Selected Financial Data (unaudited; in millions)







2026 Outlook

2025 Actual

Total FAS expense and CAS cost









FAS pension expense

$ (370)

$ (924)

Less: CAS pension cost

1,735

1,568

Total FAS/CAS pension adjustment

$ 1,365

$ 644

Less: pension settlement charge

-

479

Total FAS/CAS pension adjustment - adjusted1

$ 1,365

$ 1,123













Service and non-service cost reconciliation









FAS pension service cost

$ (50)

$ (50)

Less: CAS pension cost

1,735

1,568

FAS/CAS pension operating adjustment

1,685

1,518

Non-service FAS pension expense

(320)

(874)

Total FAS/CAS pension adjustment

$ 1,365

$ 644

Less: pension settlement charge

-

479

Total FAS/CAS pension adjustment - adjusted1

$ 1,365

$ 1,123











1 The cost components in the table above relate only to the company's qualified defined benefit pension plans. The company recognized a

noncash, non-operating pretax settlement charge of $479 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Lockheed Martin Corporation Other Financial and Operating Information (unaudited; in millions, except for aircraft deliveries and weeks)



Backlog

Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Aeronautics

$ 59,435

$ 62,763

Missiles and Fire Control

46,650

38,783

Rotary and Mission Systems

47,715

38,117

Space

39,822

36,377

Total backlog

$ 193,622

$ 176,040







Quarters Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,

Aircraft Deliveries

2025

2024

2025

2024

F-35

48

62

191

110

F-16

4

7

16

16

C-130J

-

8

2

21

Government helicopter programs

35

25

90

72

Commercial helicopter programs

-

1

2

1

International military helicopter programs

11

8

17

17



Number of Weeks in Reporting Period1

2026

2025 2024

First quarter

12

13 13

Second quarter

13

13 13

Third quarter

13

13 13

Fourth quarter

14

13 13













1 Calendar quarters are typically comprised of 13 weeks. However, the company closes its books and records on the last Sunday of each month,

except for the month of Dec., as its fiscal year ends on Dec. 31. As a result, the number of weeks in a reporting quarter may vary slightly during

the year and for comparable prior year periods.

