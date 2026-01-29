Anzeige
WKN: A14SSR | ISIN: US1788671071 | Ticker-Symbol: 44Q
Frankfurt
29.01.26 | 08:04
19,200 Euro
+1,59 % +0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,50020,60015:11
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 13:55 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter 2025 Financial Results of $0.61 per Common Share, and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results of $2.64 per Common Share

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $12.3 million, or $0.61 per common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and net income of $46.2 million or $2.64 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2025.

  • Completed the closing of the acquisition of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB"), which added approximately $268.1 million of assets, $106.2 million of loans and leases, and $236.1 million of deposits. FSB integration is proceeding as planned, with the core conversion scheduled for February 2026.
  • Net income, for the fourth-quarter of 2025 of $12.3 million, a $2.4 million or 24% increase compared to $9.9 million for the fourth-quarter 2024, and $12.8 million for the third-quarter of 2025.
  • Full-Year net income of $46.2 million, a $14.5 million or 46% increase compared to $31.7 million for the full-year 2024.
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $0.61, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $0.68 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $2.64, for the full-year 2025, a $0.63 increase or 31% compared to $2.01 diluted earnings per common share for the full-year 2024.
  • The fourth-quarter of 2025 included non-recurring adjustments related to the merger of FSB that negatively impacted net income by approximately $3.4 million on a pre-tax basis, $2.9 million on an after-tax basis, and $0.14 per common share.
  • The twelve months ended December 31, 2025 included non-recurring adjustments related to the FSB merger as well as the Civista Leasing & Finance Division core system conversion, which negatively impacted net income by approximately $3.2 million on a pre-tax basis, $2.7 million on an after-tax basis, and $0.15 per common share.
  • Efficiency ratio of 57.7%, compared to 68.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 61.4% in the third quarter of 2025, decreasing for the 6th consecutive quarter.
  • Cost of funds of 208 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2025, 34 basis points lower than the 242 basis points cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 19 basis points lower than the 227 basis points in third quarter 2025.
  • 7.9% deposit growth since December 31, 2024, including impact of the FSB mid-year acquisition.
  • 6.1% loan and lease balance growth since December 31, 2024, including impact of the FSB mid-year acquisition.

CEO Commentary:

"Our fourth-quarter results cap a year of exceptional progress for Civista, with net income for the quarter increasing to $12.3 million from $9.9 million a year ago," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista. "For the full year, net income reached $46.2 million, compared with $31.7 million in the prior year, and earnings per share increasing to $2.64 from $2.01 last year, underscoring the continued strength of our franchise and our ability to execute effectively even in a shifting rate environment. These results reflect solid operating momentum, disciplined growth, and the increasing value we're driving across our markets."

"2025 was a pivotal year for Civista," Shaffer added. "The successful acquisition of The Farmers Savings Bank expanded our presence in Northeast Ohio and strengthened our ability to serve both long-standing and new customer relationships. Our capital raise in mid-2025 continues to support balance sheet flexibility, enhancing liquidity and ensuring we remain well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our communities."

"Credit quality remains solid, supported by disciplined underwriting and the resilience we continue to see across our customer base," Shaffer said. "While economic conditions remain mixed, our relationship-focused approach and community-banking roots equip us to navigate uncertainty with confidence. We remain committed to delivering responsible, customer-centered banking that supports the families, businesses, and communities we're proud to serve throughout our footprint."

Results of Operations:
For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Completed the closing of the acquisition of FSB, which added approximately $268.1 million of assets, $106.2 million of loans and leases, and $236.1 million of deposits. FSB integration proceeding as planned, with the core conversion scheduled for February 2026.
  • Net income of $12.3 million, a $2.4 million or 24% increase compared to $9.9 million for the fourth quarter 2024, and $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $0.61, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $0.68 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.
  • The fourth-quarter of 2025 included non-recurring expenses related to the merger of FSB that negatively impacted net income by approximately $3.4 million on a pre-tax basis, $2.9 million on an after-tax basis, and $0.14 per common share.
  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent) of 3.69%for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest income of $36.5 million, up $5.1 million or 16.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Cost of deposits of 192 basis points for the fourth-quarter of 2025, up 8 basis points compared to the third-quarter of 2025, but 28 basis points lower than the 220 basis points in the fourth-quarter of 2024.
  • Cost of funds of 208 basis points for the fourth-quarter of 2025, down 19 basis points from the 227 basis points in the third-quarter of 2025, and 34 basis points lower than the 242 basis points cost of funds in the fourth-quarter of 2024.
  • Efficiency ratio of 57.7%, compared to 68.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 61.4% for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Return on Assets of 1.15%, compared to 0.97% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Return on Equity of 9.26%, compared to 10.05% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.28%.
  • Based on the December 31, 2025, market close share price of $22.22, the $0.17 fourth quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.06% and a dividend payout ratio of 27.97%.

The Farmers Savings Bank Acquisition

At the close of business on November 6, 2025, Civista closed the previously announced acquisition of FSB. The acquisition added approximately $268.1 million of total assets, $106.2 million of total loans and leases, $236.1 million of total deposits, and 2 branches. The results of the fourth quarter of 2025 reflect inclusion of FSB since November 7, 2025.

Immediately following completion of the acquisition, FSB was merged into Civista Bank. In addition, the management and organization structure was updated to reflect the combined organization. On-boarding of former FSB colleagues and their initial training remain ongoing. Certain Civista's products and services are being introduced across the legacy FSB customer base, and customer-facing colleagues are focused on both growing and retaining customers. Technology conversions have commenced and are scheduled to be substantially complete by the middle of the 2026 first-quarter.

Assets

Total assets at December 31, 2025, were $4.3 billion, an increase of $223.1 million, or 5.4% from September 30, 2025, and up $238.0 million, or 5.8%, from December 31, 2024.

  • Total assets, including loans and leases, were impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.
  • Loan and lease balances increased $174.1 million, or 5.6% since September 30, 2025, and up $188.8 million, or 6.1% since December 31, 2024.
  • Residential Real Estate has continued to grow primarily due to more home loans as we meet the demand for housing by our customers and communities.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits at December 31, 2025, were $3.5 billion, an increase of $236.0 million, or 7.3% from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $254.6 million, or 7.9%, from December 31, 2024.

  • Total deposits, including FHLB short-term advances, were impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $6.9 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $13.2 million increase in noninterest-bearing accounts related to commercial business deposits and $1.5 million related to retail, mostly offset by a $9.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing public funds.
  • Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $19.2 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $31.9 million decrease in interest-bearing public funds, slightly offset by a $14.7 million increase in retail interest-bearing demand deposits.
  • Savings and money markets increased $107.6 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase of $123.7 million in retail, public funds, and business money market deposits coupled with an increase of $18.9 million in retail savings, slightly offset by a $32.7 million decrease in ICS money market.
  • Time deposits increased $257.3 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due increases of $176.4 million increase in Jumbo's and $64.8 million in retail certificates of deposit.
  • Brokered deposits totaled $402.1 million at December 31, 2025, which included brokered certificate of deposits of $400.0 million and brokered money markets of $2.1 million. Brokered deposits decreased $29.0 million from September 30, 2025 and $98.1 million from December 31, 2024, strategically reducing the balances of brokered deposits.
  • FHLB short-term advances totaled $175.0 million on December 31, 2025, down $57.0 million from September 30, 2025, and down $164.0 million from December 31, 2024.
  • FHLB long-term advances totaled $0.9 million on December 31, 2025, down from $0.1 million September 30, 2025, and down from $0.6 million on December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $5.1 million, or 16.3%, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year.

  • Net interest income and net interest margin, were impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.
  • Interest income increased $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $201.0 million coupled with a 4-basis point increase in asset yield.
  • Interest expense decreased $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 95-basis point reduction in higher costing short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 106-basis point reduction in time deposits mostly offset by $135.1 million average balance growth in total interest-bearing deposits when comparing the fourth quarter of 2025 to the same period last year.
  • Net interest margin increased 33-basis points to 3.69% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.36% for the same period last year.

Net interest income increased $21.9 million, or 18.7%, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net interest income was increased in Q2 2025 by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Interest income increased $14.3 million for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $198.8 million coupled with a 9-basis point increase in asset yield.
  • Interest expense decreased $7.6 million for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 101-basis point reduction in higher costing short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 123-basis point drop in time deposits, mostly offset by $206.5 million average balance growth in interest-bearing deposits, when comparing the twelve-months ended December 31, 2025, to the same period last year.
  • Net interest margin increased 40-basis points to 3.61% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.21% for the same period last year.

Credit

Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) decreased $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 to $0.6 million compared to $0.7 million for the same period last year, and increased $0.4 million compared to $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

  • Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the same period of 2024, and $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.28% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.30% at September 30, 2025, and 1.29% at December 31, 2024.
  • Non-performing assets at December 31, 2025, were $31.3 million, an increase of $8.5 million or 37.3%, from September 30, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.72% and 0.55% at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
  • The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased to 134.3% at December 31, 2025, from 120.8% at December 31, 2024.
  • The FSB acquisition added approximately $2.0 million to the allowance for credit losses.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $9.9 million, an increase of $0.9 million or 9.6%, when compared to the same period last year.

  • Non-interest Income was impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.
  • Service charges increased $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily from an increase in retail overdraft fees.
  • Net gain on sale of loans increased $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, resulting from timing of selling loans.
  • Lease revenue and residual income increased $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to an increase in lease originations in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance decreased $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 due to a death benefit on an insured individual in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Non-interest income totaled $34.0 million, a decrease of $3.8 million or 10.0%, when compared to the same period last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, noninterest income was reduced in the second quarter 2025 by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Service charges increased $0.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily from an increase in retail overdraft fees year-over-year.
  • Lease revenue and residual income decreased $3.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, due to stronger lease originations for most of 2024 coupled with a one-time non-recurring adjustment aforementioned above.
  • Other income decreased $0.9 million for the twelve month ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily related to lower fee revenue from the leasing division.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for Q4 2025 totaled $31.0 million, an increase of $2.7 million or 9.6%, when compared to the same period last year. In the fourth quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was increased by $3.4 million of non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses resulting from the previously announced merger with FSB that closed in November 2025. These expenses are recorded in other noninterest expenses.

  • Non-interest expense was impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.
  • Compensation expense decreased $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in the deferral of salaries and wages related to the loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2025 partially offset by an increase in medical expenses.
  • The quarter-to-date average number of full-time equivalent ("FTE") employees was 535 at December 31, 2025, compared with an average number of 519 for the same period in 2024.
  • Equipment expense decreased $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to normal depreciation expense.
  • Other expenses increased $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.
  • The efficiency ratio was 57.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 68.3% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 9.6% increase in non-interest expenses, a 16.3% increase in net interest income, partially offset by a 9.6% increase in non-interest income.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense totaled $113.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 1.3%, when compared to the same period last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense was increased by $3.8 million of non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses from the FSB acquisition and from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Compensation expense decreased $3.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in the deferral of salaries and wages related to the loan originations in 2025.
  • The year-to-date average number of FTE employees was 526 at December 31, 2025, compared with an average number of 531 for the same period in 2024.
  • Professional fees increased $.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to utilizing consultants to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system.
  • Equipment expense decreased $1.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, due to normal equipment depreciation as well as decreases in equipment expense related to operating lease contracts, partially offset by $0.7 million in depreciation expense on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.
  • The efficiency ratio was 62.0% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 70.9% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due a 18.7% increase in net interest income, partially offset by a 10.0% decrease in non-interest income.

Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 16.8% compared to 13.1% for the same period last year, and 18.5% for the third quarter of 2025.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 16.3% compared to 13.4% in the same period last year.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2025, totaled $543.5 million an increase of $44.4 million from September 30, 2025, and $155.0 million from December 31, 2024. The increases are a result of the capital raise management performed in the third quarter of 2025 and the FSB acquisition completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

On July 10, 2025, Civista completed an underwritten public offering of its common stock, including an overallotment option. The offering totaled 3,788,238 of common shares at a price of $21.25 per share, raising $80.5 million.

On November 6, 2025, Civista completed its acquisition with FSB and issued 1,434,473 common shares at $21.76 per share, increasing common stock by $31.2 million.

Civista did not repurchase any shares in the fourth quarter of 2025 as the current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2026. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Civista liquidated 8,716 shares held by employees, at an average price of $20.36 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. fourth quarter 2025 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 44 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Average Balance Analysis


(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended December 31,



2025



2024



Average




Yield/



Average




Yield/


Assets:

balance


Interest


rate *



balance


Interest


rate *


Interest-earning assets:














Loans **

$

3,197,327


$

49,133



6.10

%


$

3,061,991



47,250



6.14

%

Taxable securities ***


409,398



3,738



3.39

%



362,997



3,378



3.38

%

Non-taxable securities ***


284,865



2,331



3.86

%



292,559



2,357



3.83

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other
banks


47,990



539



4.46

%



21,060



248



4.68

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,939,580


$

55,741



5.61

%


$

3,738,607


$

53,233



5.65

%

Noninterest-earning assets:














Cash and due from financial
institutions


41,378








38,873






Premises and equipment, net


40,815








48,990






Accrued interest receivable


14,371








13,632






Intangible assets


138,896








133,673






Bank owned life insurance


62,892








62,866






Other assets


54,326








49,462






Less allowance for loan losses


(41,547)








(41,353)






Total Assets

$

4,250,711







$

4,044,750




















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:














Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand and savings

$

1,616,312


$

5,767



1.42

%


$

1,528,163


$

5,025



1.31

%

Time


1,101,439



10,807



3.89

%



1,054,489



13,111



4.95

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings


146,784



1,389



3.75

%



214,038



2,530



4.70

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings


895



6



2.62

%



1,573



6



1.52

%

Other borrowings


5,006



182



14.44

%



543



7



5.13

%

Subordinated debentures


104,214



1,139



4.34

%



104,071



1,199



4.58

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,974,650


$

19,290



2.57

%


$

2,902,877


$

21,878



3.00

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits


706,267








702,833






Other liabilities


44,121








47,449






Shareholders' equity


525,673








391,591






Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity

$

4,250,711







$

4,044,750




















Net interest income and interest rate
spread



$

36,451



3.04

%




$

31,355



2.65

%















Net interest margin ***






3.69

%







3.36

%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and
investments, included in the yields above, was $620 thousand and $627 thousand for the periods ended December 31,
2025 and 2024, respectively.


** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans


*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities
by unrealized losses of $46.9 million and $52.1 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating
the yield on earning assets and the margin.




Average Balance Analysis


(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025



2024



Average




Yield/



Average




Yield/


Assets:

balance


Interest


rate *



balance


Interest


rate *


Interest-earning assets:














Loans **

$

3,140,457


$

195,469



6.22

%


$

2,984,912


$

183,578



6.15

%

Taxable securities ***


403,185



14,966



3.42

%



357,255



12,639



3.18

%

Non-taxable securities ***


280,978



9,333



3.87

%



291,833



9,473



3.85

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other
banks


28,729



1,217



4.24

%



20,580



1,005



4.87

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,853,349


$

220,985



5.71

%


$

3,654,580


$

206,695



5.62

%

Noninterest-earning assets:














Cash and due from financial
institutions


39,773








34,494






Premises and equipment, net


43,618








52,230






Accrued interest receivable


14,025








13,349






Intangible assets


134,399








134,273






Bank owned life insurance


63,100








62,349






Other assets


58,129








57,879






Less allowance for loan losses


(40,611)








(39,498)






Total Assets

$

4,165,782







$

3,969,656




















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:














Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand and savings

$

1,570,431


$

22,983



1.46

%


$

1,426,288


$

21,853



1.53

%

Time


1,021,670



41,211



4.03

%



959,276



43,948



4.58

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings


296,338



12,984



4.38

%



341,692



18,451



5.39

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings


1,142



29



2.58

%



1,892



42



2.22

%

Other borrowings


5,603



558



9.97

%



8,213



760



9.25

%

Subordinated debentures


104,162



4,637



4.45

%



104,017



4,931



4.74

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,999,346


$

82,402



2.75

%


$

2,841,378


$

89,985



3.17

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits


673,653








701,397






Other liabilities


43,215








49,522






Shareholders' equity


449,568








377,359






Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity

$

4,165,782







$

3,969,656




















Net interest income and interest rate
spread



$

138,583



2.96

%




$

116,710



2.45

%















Net interest margin ***






3.61

%







3.21

%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and
investments, included in the yields above, was $2.5 million and $2.5 million for the periods ended December 31, 2025 and
2024, respectively.


** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans


*** - 2025 and 2024 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and
nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $58.3 million and $59.4 million, respectively. These adjustments were also
made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Non-interest income












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change


Service charges

$

1,706



$

1,591



$

115




7.2

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities


120




96




24




25.0

%

Net gain on sale of loans and leases


1,594




1,259




335




26.6

%

ATM/Interchange fees


1,722




1,640




82




5.0

%

Wealth management fees


1,473




1,464




9




0.6

%

Lease revenue and residual income


1,518




1,280




238




18.6

%

Bank owned life insurance


397




771




(374)




-48.5

%

Swap fees


150




66




84




127.3

%

Other


1,204




848




356




42.0

%

Total non-interest income

$

9,884



$

9,015



$

869




9.6

%


Non-interest income












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve months ended December 31,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change


Service charges

$

6,461



$

6,114



$

347




5.7

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities


271




252




19




7.5

%

Net gain on sale of loans and leases


4,489




4,438




51




1.1

%

ATM/Interchange fees


5,902




5,841




61




1.0

%

Wealth management fees


5,540




5,519




21




0.4

%

Lease revenue and residual income


5,874




8,911




(3,037)




-34.1

%

Bank owned life insurance


1,835




2,205




(370)




-16.8

%

Swap fees


275




232




43




18.5

%

Other


3,320




4,236




(916)




-21.6

%

Total non-interest income

$

33,967



$

37,748



$

(3,781)




-10.0

%


Non-interest expense












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change


Compensation expense

$

14,526



$

14,899



$

(373)




-2.5

%

Net occupancy Expense


1,410




1,138




272




23.9

%

Contracted data processing


672




508




164




32.3

%

FDIC Assessment


493




1,039




(546)




-52.6

%

State franchise tax


343




608




(265)




-43.6

%

Professional services


1,467




2,247




(780)




-34.7

%

Equipment expense


2,032




2,240




(208)




-9.3

%

ATM/Interchange expense


710




671




39




5.8

%

Marketing


410




448




(38)




-8.5

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible


576




363




213




58.7

%

Software maintenance expense


1,411




1,376




35




2.5

%

Other


6,953




2,759




4,194




152.0

%

Total non-interest expense

$

31,003



$

28,296



$

2,707




9.6

%


Non-interest expense












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve months ended December 31,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change


Compensation expense

$

58,741



$

61,821



$

(3,080)




-5.0

%

Net occupancy expense


5,929




5,097




832




16.3

%

Contracted data processing


2,333




2,248




85




3.8

%

FDIC Assessment


2,682




2,631




51




1.9

%

State franchise tax


2,039




2,052




(13)




-0.6

%

Professional services


6,580




5,779




801




13.9

%

Equipment expense


8,105




9,553




(1,448)




-15.2

%

ATM/Interchange expense


2,729




2,544




185




7.3

%

Marketing


1,386




2,088




(702)




-33.6

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible


1,564




1,484




80




5.4

%

Software maintenance expense


5,462




4,944




518




10.5

%

Other


16,388




12,279




4,109




33.5

%

Total non-interest expense

$

113,938



$

112,520



$

1,418




1.3

%


End of period loan and lease balances












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)













December 31,



December 31,









2025



2024



$ Change



% Change


Commercial and Agriculture

$

308,692



$

328,488



$

(19,796)




-6.0

%

Commercial Real Estate:












Owner Occupied


385,547




374,367




11,180




3.0

%

Non-owner Occupied


1,250,966




1,225,991




24,975




2.0

%

Residential Real Estate


932,379




763,869




168,510




22.1

%

Real Estate Construction


285,137




305,992




(20,855)




-6.8

%

Farm Real Estate


37,775




23,035




14,740




64.0

%

Lease financing receivable


35,103




46,900




(11,797)




-25.2

%

Consumer and Other


34,447




12,588




21,859




173.6

%

Total Loans

$

3,270,046



$

3,081,230



$

188,816




6.1

%


End of period deposit balances












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)













December 31,



December 31,









2025



2024



$ Change



% Change


Noninterest-bearing demand

$

702,032



$

695,094



$

6,938




1.0

%

Interest-bearing demand


400,403




419,583




(19,180)




-4.6

%

Savings and money market


1,234,593




1,126,974




107,619




9.5

%

Time deposits


727,294




469,954




257,340




54.8

%

Brokered deposits


402,142




500,265




(98,123)




-19.6

%

Total Deposits

$

3,466,464



$

3,211,870



$

254,594




7.9

%

Allowance for Credit Losses






(dollars in thousands)







Three months ended December 31,



2025



2024


Beginning of period

$

40,254



$

41,268


CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB


1,960




-


Charge-offs


(1,064)




(2,335)


Recoveries


146




39


Provision


724




697


End of period

$

42,020



$

39,669








Allowance for Credit Losses






(dollars in thousands)







Twelve months ended December 31,



2025



2024


Beginning of period

$

39,669



$

37,160


CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB


1,960




-


Charge-offs


(3,794)




(3,915)


Recoveries


664




539


Provision


3,521




5,885


End of period

$

42,020



$

39,669








Allowance for Unfunded
Commitments






(dollars in thousands)







Three months ended December 31,



2025



2024


Beginning of period

$

3,375



$

3,381


Provision


(139)




(1)


End of period

$

3,236



$

3,380








Allowance for Unfunded
Commitments






(dollars in thousands)







Twelve months ended December 31,



2025



2024


Beginning of period

$

3,380



$

3,901


Provision


(144)




(521)


End of period

$

3,236



$

3,380








(dollars in thousands)

December 31,



December 31,



2025



2024


Non-accrual loans

$

30,815



$

30,950


Restructured loans, accruing


14




1,677


90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


461




225


Total non-performing loans


31,290




32,852


Other Real Estate Owned


-




-


Total non-performing assets

$

31,290



$

32,852


Civista Bancshares, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2025



2024



2025



2024














Interest income

$

55,741



$

53,233



$

220,985



$

206,695


Interest expense


19,290




21,878




82,402




89,985


Net interest income


36,451




31,355




138,583




116,710


Provision for credit losses


724




697




3,521




5,885


Provision for unfunded commitments


(139)




(1)




(144)




(521)


Net interest income after provision


35,866




30,659




135,206




111,346


Non-interest income


9,884




9,015




33,967




37,748


Non-interest expense


31,003




28,296




113,938




112,520


Income before taxes


14,747




11,378




55,235




36,574


Income tax expense


2,480




1,485




9,023




4,891


Net income


12,267




9,893




46,212




31,683


Net income available












to common shareholders

$

12,267



$

9,893



$

46,212



$

31,683














Dividends paid per common share

$

0.17



$

0.16



$

0.68



$

0.64














Earnings per common share












Basic












Net income

$

12,267



$

9,893



$

46,212



$

31,683


Less allocation of earnings and












dividends to participating securities


48




213




166




671


Net income available to common












shareholders - basic

$

12,219



$

9,680



$

46,046



$

31,012


Weighted average common shares outstanding


20,185,285




15,736,962




17,507,836




15,724,768


Less average participating securities


90,281




339,626




86,436




333,029


Weighted average number of shares outstanding












used to calculate basic earnings per share


20,095,004




15,397,336




17,421,400




15,391,739














Earnings per common share












Basic

$

0.61



$

0.63



$

2.64



$

2.01


Diluted

$

0.61




0.63



$

2.64




2.01














Selected financial ratios:












Return on average assets


1.14

%



0.97

%



1.11

%



0.80

%

Return on average equity


9.26

%



10.05

%



10.28

%



8.40

%

Dividend payout ratio


27.97

%



25.45

%



25.76

%



31.76

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.69

%



3.36

%



3.61

%



3.21

%

Effective tax rate


16.82

%



13.05

%



16.34

%



13.37

%

Selected Balance Sheet Items


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









December 31,



December 31,



2025



2024



(unaudited)



(unaudited)








Cash and due from financial institutions

$

77,320



$

63,155


Investment in time deposits


1,165




1,450


Investment securities


684,600




650,488


Loans held for sale


7,180




665


Loans


3,270,046




3,081,230


Less: allowance for credit losses


(42,020)




(39,669)


Net loans


3,228,026




3,041,561


Other securities


25,942




30,352


Premises and equipment, net


40,611




47,166


Goodwill and other intangibles


143,538




133,403


Bank owned life insurance


63,153




62,783


Other assets


64,918




67,446


Total assets

$

4,336,453



$

4,098,469








Total deposits

$

3,466,464



$

3,211,870


Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances


175,000




339,000


Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances


855




1,501


Subordinated debentures


104,234




104,089


Other borrowings


4,090




6,293


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


42,336




47,214


Total liabilities


3,792,979




3,709,967


Common shares


419,769




312,037


Retained earnings


239,784




205,408


Treasury shares


(75,764)




(75,586)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(40,315)




(53,357)


Total shareholders' equity


543,474




388,502


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,336,453



$

4,098,469




December 31,



December 31,



2025



2024



(unaudited)



(unaudited)








Shares outstanding at period end


20,746,474




15,487,667


Book value per share

$

26.20



$

25.08


Equity to asset ratio


12.53

%



9.48

%







Selected asset quality ratios:






Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.28

%



1.29

%

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.72

%



0.80

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


134.29

%



120.75

%







Non-performing asset analysis






Nonaccrual loans

$

30,815



$

30,950


Restructured loans


14




1,677


Other real estate owned


-




-


90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


461




225


Total

$

31,290



$

32,852


Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


End of Period Balances

2025



2025



2025



2025



2024

















Assets















Cash and due from banks

$

77,320



$

62,766



$

73,858



$

90,456



$

63,155


Investment in time deposits


1,165




735




715




960




1,450


Investment securities


684,600




657,189




645,228




648,537




650,488


Loans held for sale


7,180




8,012




10,733




4,324




665


Loans and leases


3,270,046




3,095,994




3,151,124




3,104,036




3,081,230


Allowance for credit losses


(42,020)




(40,254)




(40,455)




(40,284)




(39,669)


Net Loans


3,228,026




3,055,740




3,110,669




3,063,752




3,041,561


Other securities


25,942




27,901




36,195




32,592




30,352


Premises and equipment, net


40,611




40,910




42,922




45,107




47,166


Goodwill and other intangibles


143,538




132,276




132,631




133,026




133,403


Bank owned life insurance


63,153




62,756




63,555




63,170




62,783


Other assets


64,918




65,049




69,363




64,793




67,446


Total Assets

$

4,336,453



$

4,113,334



$

4,185,869



$

4,146,717



$

4,098,469

















Liabilities















Total deposits

$

3,466,464



$

3,230,463



$

3,196,207



$

3,238,888



$

3,211,870


Federal Home Loan Bank
advances - short term


175,000




232,000




433,500




360,000




339,000


Federal Home Loan Bank
advances - long term


855




970




1,103




1,355




1,501


Subordinated debentures


104,234




104,213




104,172




104,130




104,089


Other borrowings


4,090




4,699




5,379




6,140




6,293


Accrued expenses and
other liabilities


42,336




41,961




41,371




38,770




47,214


Total liabilities


3,792,979




3,614,306




3,781,732




3,749,283




3,709,967

















Shareholders' Equity















Common shares


419,769




388,458




312,589




312,192




312,037


Retained earnings


239,784




230,798




221,321




212,944




205,408


Treasury shares


(75,764)




(75,760)




(75,753)




(75,753)




(75,586)


Accumulated other
comprehensive loss


(40,315)




(44,468)




(54,020)




(51,949)




(53,357)


Total shareholders' equity


543,474




499,028




404,137




397,434




388,502

















Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity

$

4,336,453



$

4,113,334



$

4,185,869



$

4,146,717



$

4,098,469

















Shares outstanding at
period end


20,746,474




19,312,726




15,529,342




15,519,072




15,487,667

















Book value per share

$

26.20



$

25.84



$

26.02



$

25.61



$

24.69


Equity to asset ratio


12.53

%



12.13

%



9.65

%



9.58

%



9.48

%



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



2025



2025



2025



2025



2024


Selected asset quality ratios:















Allowance for credit losses
to total loans


1.28

%



1.30

%



1.28

%



1.30

%



1.29

%

Non-performing assets to
total assets


0.72

%



0.55

%



0.55

%



0.75

%



0.80

%

Allowance for credit losses
to non-performing loans


134.29

%



176.52

%



176.11

%



129.99

%



120.75

%
















Non-performing asset analysis















Non-accrual loans

$

30,815



$

22,615



$

22,742



$

30,989



$

30,950


Restructured loans


14




12




7




-




1,677


90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing


461




177




223




146




225


Other real estate owned


-




-




209




209




-


Total

$

31,290



$

22,804



$

23,181



$

31,344



$

32,852




Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Quarterly Average Balances

2025



2025



2025



2025



2024


Assets:















Earning assets

$

3,939,580



$

3,829,484



$

3,841,369



$

3,801,709



$

3,738,607


Securities


694,263




676,938




682,035




683,374




655,556


Loans


3,197,327




3,128,033




3,136,091




3,099,440




3,061,991


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Total deposits

$

3,424,018



$

3,237,025



$

3,190,592



$

3,209,277



$

3,285,485


Interest-bearing deposits


2,717,751




2,574,153




2,538,500




2,538,561




2,582,652


Other interest-bearing liabilities


256,899




383,305




523,824




461,100




320,225


Total shareholders' equity


525,673




472,993




400,915




397,021




391,591




Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)


















December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


End of period loan and
lease balances

2025



2025



2025



2025



2024


Commercial and Agriculture

$

308,692



$

302,407



$

338,598



$

330,627



$

328,488


Commercial Real Estate:















Owner Occupied


385,547




384,176




378,248




378,095




374,367


Non-owner Occupied


1,250,966




1,216,031




1,263,612




1,246,025




1,225,991


Residential Real Estate


932,379




842,362




815,408




773,349




763,869


Real Estate Construction


285,137




278,163




277,643




297,589




305,992


Farm Real Estate


37,775




23,713




23,866




22,399




23,035


Lease financing receivable


35,103




38,960




42,758




44,570




46,900


Consumer and Other


34,447




10,182




10,991




11,382




12,588


Total Loans

$

3,270,046



$

3,095,994



$

3,151,124



$

3,104,036



$

3,081,230



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


End of period deposit balances

2025



2025



2025



2025



2024


Noninterest-bearing demand

$

702,032



$

651,934



$

647,609



$

648,683



$

695,094


Interest-bearing demand

$

400,403




415,620




433,089




467,601




419,583


Savings and money market

$

1,234,593




1,129,985




1,100,660




1,146,480




1,126,974


Time deposits

$

727,294




601,757




560,702




515,910




469,954


Brokered deposits

$

402,142




431,167




454,147




460,214




500,265


Total Deposits

$

3,466,464



$

3,230,463



$

3,196,207



$

3,238,888



$

3,211,870




Supplemental Financial Information


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















Three Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Income statement

2025



2025



2025



2025



2024

















Total interest and dividend income

$

55,741



$

55,240



$

56,271



$

53,733



$

53,233


Total interest expense


19,290




20,695




21,457




20,960




21,878


Net interest income


36,451




34,545




34,814




32,773




31,355


Provision for credit losses


724




378




1,171




1,248




697


Provision for unfunded commitments


(139)




(178)




(146)




319




(1)


Non-interest income


9,884




9,633




6,589




7,860




9,015


Non-interest expense


31,003




28,327




27,482




27,126




28,296


Income before taxes


14,747




15,651




12,896




11,940




11,378


Income tax expense


2,480




2,891




1,881




1,772




1,485


Net income

$

12,267



$

12,760



$

11,015



$

10,168



$

9,893


Net income available to common
shareholders

$

12,267



$

12,760



$

11,015



$

10,168



$

9,893

















Per share data






























Earnings per common share















Basic















Net income

$

12,267



$

12,760



$

11,015



$

10,168



$

9,893


Less allocation of earnings and















dividends to participating securities


48




61




45




44




213


Net income available to common
shareholders - basic

$

12,219



$

12,699



$

10,970



$

10,124



$

9,680

















Weighted average common shares outstanding


20,185,285




18,767,307




15,524,490




15,488,813




15,734,243


Less average participating securities


90,281




91,743




96,692




66,711




339,626


Weighted average number of shares
outstanding used to calculate basic earnings
per share


20,095,004




18,675,564




15,427,798




15,422,102




15,394,617

















Earnings per common share















Basic

$

0.61



$

0.68



$

0.71



$

0.66



$

0.63


Diluted

$

0.61



$

0.68



$

0.71



$

0.66



$

0.63

















Common shares dividend paid

$

3,283



$

3,283



$

2,638



$

2,636



$

2,518


Dividends paid per common share


0.17




0.17




0.17




0.17




0.16




Three Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Selected financial ratios

2025



2025



2025



2025



2024

















Return on average assets


1.14

%



1.22

%



1.06

%



1.00

%



0.97

%

Return on average equity


9.26

%



10.70

%



11.02

%



10.39

%



10.05

%

Dividend payout ratio


27.97

%



25.00

%



23.96

%



25.90

%



25.45

%

Net interest margin (tax
equivalent)


3.69

%



3.58

%



3.64

%



3.51

%



3.36

%

Effective tax rate


16.82

%



18.47

%



14.59

%



14.84

%



13.05

%


Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended


December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Non-interest income

2025



2025



2025



2025



2024


Service charges

$

1,706



$

1,667



$

1,564



$

1,524



$

1,591


Net gain (loss) on equity securities


120




255




(74)




(29)




96


Net gain on sale of loans and leases


1,594




1,450




841




604




1,259


ATM/Interchange fees


1,722




1,435




1,418




1,326




1,640


Wealth management fees


1,473




1,402




1,325




1,340




1,464


Lease revenue and residual income


1,518




1,934




525




1,896




1,280


Bank owned life insurance


397




666




386




387




771


Swap fees


150




-




53




72




66


Other


1,204




824




551




740




848


Total non-interest income

$

9,884



$

9,633



$

6,589



$

7,860



$

9,015



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended


December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Non-interest expense

2025



2025



2025



2025



2024


Compensation expense

$

14,526



$

15,161



$

15,011



$

14,043



$

14,899


Net occupancy Expense


1,410




1,466




1,419




1,634




1,138


Contracted data processing


672




559




536




567




508


FDIC Assessment


493




627




689




873




1,039


State franchise tax


343




536




634




526




608


Professional services


1,467




1,225




1,798




2,090




2,247


Equipment expense


2,032




2,205




1,764




2,103




2,240


ATM/Interchange expense


710




755




683




580




671


Marketing


410




391




289




296




448


Amortization of core deposit intangible


576




318




338




332




363


Software maintenance expense


1,411




1,480




1,294




1,277




1,376


Other


6,953




3,604




3,027




2,805




2,759


Total non-interest expense

$

31,003



$

28,327



$

27,482



$

27,126



$

28,296



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















Three Months Ended




December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



Asset quality

2025



2025



2025



2025



2024



















Allowance for credit losses:
















Beginning of period

$

40,254



$

40,455



$

40,284



$

39,669



$

41,268



CECL Day 1 Adjustment
FSB


1,960




-




-




-




-



Charge-offs


(1,064)




(662)




(1,092)




(976)




(2,335)



Recoveries


146




83




92




343




39



Provision


724




378




1,171




1,248




697



End of period

$

42,020



$

40,254



$

40,455



$

40,284



$

39,669



Allowance for unfunded
commitments:
















Beginning of period

$

3,375



$

3,553



$

3,699



$

3,380



$

3,381



Charge-offs


-




-




-




-




-



Recoveries


-




-




-




-




-



Provision


(139)




(178)




(146)




319




(1)



End of period

$

3,236



$

3,375



$

3,553



$

3,699



$

3,380



















Ratios
















Allowance to total loans


1.28

%



1.30

%



1.28

%



1.30

%



1.29

%


Allowance to nonperforming
assets


134.29

%



176.52

%



174.52

%



129.12

%



121.58

%


Allowance to nonperforming
loans


134.29

%



176.52

%



176.11

%



129.99

%



120.75

%


















Nonperforming assets
















Non-accrual loans

$

30,815



$

22,615



$

22,742



$

30,989



$

30,950



Restructured loans


14




12




7




-




1,677



90+ Days Past Due, Still
Accruing


461




177




223




-




225



Total non-performing loans


31,290




22,804




22,972




30,989




32,852



Other Real Estate Owned


-




-




209




209




-



Total non-performing assets

$

31,290



$

22,804



$

23,181



$

31,198



$

32,852






Three Months Ended




December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



Capital and liquidity

2025



2025



2025



2025



2024



















Tier 1 leverage ratio


11.32

%



10.96

%



8.80

%



8.66

%



8.60

%


Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


14.51

%



14.19

%



11.18

%



10.97

%



10.47

%


Total risk-based capital ratio


18.02

%



17.80

%



14.73

%



14.53

%



13.98

%


Tangible common equity ratio (1)


9.54

%



9.21

%



6.70

%



6.59

%



6.43

%


















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



2025



2025



2025



2025



2024

















Tangible Common Equity















Total Shareholder's
Equity - GAAP

$

543,474



$

499,028



$

404,137



$

397,434



$

388,502


Less: Preferred Equity


-




-




-




-




-


Less: Goodwill and
intangible assets


143,538




132,276




132,631




133,026




133,403


Tangible common equity
(Non-GAAP)

$

399,936



$

366,752



$

271,506



$

264,408



$

255,099

















Total Shares
Outstanding


20,746,474




19,312,726




15,529,342




15,519,072




15,487,667

















Tangible book value per
share

$

19.28



$

18.99



$

17.48



$

17.04



$

16.47

















Tangible Assets















Total Assets - GAAP

$

4,336,453



$

4,113,334



$

4,185,869



$

4,146,717



$

4,098,469


Less: Goodwill and
intangible assets


143,538




132,276




132,631




133,026




133,403


Tangible assets (Non-
GAAP)

$

4,192,915



$

3,981,058



$

4,053,238



$

4,013,691



$

3,965,066

















Tangible common equity
to tangible assets


9.54

%



9.21

%



6.70

%



6.59

%



6.43

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

2025



2024



2025



2024














Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

31,003



$

28,296



$

113,938



$

112,520


Less: Amortization of intangible assets
expense


576




363




1,484




1,121


Less: Acquisition related expenses


3,424




-




4,093




-


Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

27,003



$

27,933



$

108,361



$

111,399














Net interest income (GAAP)

$

36,451



$

31,355



$

138,583



$

116,710


Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment


620




627




2,481




2,518


Noninterest income (GAAP)


9,884




9,015




33,967




37,748


Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities


120




96




271




252


Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest
income (non-GAAP)

$

46,835



$

40,901



$

174,760



$

156,724














Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


57.7

%



68.3

%



62.0

%



71.1

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















Three Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

2025



2025



2025



2025



2024

















Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

31,003



$

28,327



$

27,482



$

27,126



$

28,296


Less: Amortization of intangible assets
expense


576




318




339




332




363


Less: Acquisition related expenses


3,424




664




5




-




-


Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

27,003



$

27,345



$

27,138



$

26,794



$

27,933

















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

36,451



$

34,545



$

34,814



$

32,773



$

31,355


Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment


620




618




621




622




627


Noninterest income (GAAP)


9,884




9,633




6,589




7,860




9,015


Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities


120




255




(74)




(29)




96


Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest
income (non-GAAP)

$

46,835



$

44,541



$

42,098



$

41,284



$

40,901

















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


57.7

%



61.4

%



64.5

%



64.9

%



68.3

%

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)






















Three Months Ended




Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2025




December 31, 2025





Non-
Recurring










Non-
Recurring







As Reported



Adjustments



As Adjusted




As Reported



Adjustments



As Adjusted























Interest income

$

55,741



$

-



$

55,741




$

220,985



$

1,621



$

219,364



Interest expense


19,290




-




19,290





82,402




-




82,402



Net interest
income


36,451




-




36,451





138,583




1,621




136,962



Provision for
credit losses


724




-




724





3,521




-




3,521



Provision for
unfunded
commitments


(139)




-




(139)





(144)




-




(144)



Net interest
income after
provision


35,866




-




35,866





135,206




1,621




133,585



Non-interest
income


9,884




-




9,884





33,967




(1,044)




35,011



Non-interest
expense


31,003




3,424




27,579





113,938




3,782




110,156



Income before
taxes


14,747




(3,424)




18,171





55,235




(3,205)




58,440



Income tax
expense


2,480




(568)




3,048





9,023




(531)




9,554



Net income

$

12,267



$

(2,856)



$

15,123




$

46,212



$

(2,674)



$

48,886































































Earnings per
common share




















Basic

$

0.61



$

(0.14)



$

0.75




$

2.64



$

(0.15)



$

2.79



Diluted

$

0.61



$

(0.14)



$

0.75




$

2.64



$

(0.15)



$

2.79



Supplemental Financial Information



Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended



As Reported

December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025











Interest income

$

55,741


$

55,240


$

56,271



Interest expense


19,290



20,695



21,457



Net interest income


36,451



34,545



34,814



Provision for credit losses


724



378



1,171



Provision for unfunded commitments


(139)



(178)



(146)



Net interest income after provision


35,866



34,345



33,789



Non-interest income


9,884



9,633



6,589



Non-interest expense


31,003



28,327



27,482



Income before taxes


14,747



15,651



12,896



Income tax expense


2,480



2,891



1,881



Net income

$

12,267


$

12,760


$

11,015











Earnings per common share








Basic

$

0.61


$

0.68


$

0.71



Diluted

$

0.61


$

0.68


$

0.71



Net Interest Margin


3.69

%


3.58

%


3.64

%










As Adjusted








Interest income

$

55,741


$

55,240


$

54,650



Interest expense


19,290



20,695



21,457



Net interest income


36,451



34,545



33,193



Provision for credit losses


724



378



1,171



Provision for unfunded
commitments


(139)



(178)



(146)



Net interest income after provision


35,866



34,345



32,168



Non-interest income


9,884



9,633



7,633



Non-interest expense


27,579



27,663



27,793



Income before taxes


18,171



16,315



12,008



Income tax expense


3,048



3,001



1,750



Net income

$

15,123


$

13,314


$

10,258











Earnings per common share








Basic

$

0.75


$

0.71


$

0.66



Diluted

$

0.75


$

0.71


$

0.66



Net Interest Margin


3.69

%


3.58

%


3.47

%



Three Months Ended



Non-Recurring Adjustments

December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025



Interest income

$

-


$

-


$

1,621



Interest expense


-



-



-



Net interest income


-



-



1,621



Provision for credit losses


-



-



-



Provision for unfunded commitments


-



-



-



Net interest income after provision


-



-



1,621



Non-interest income


-



-



(1,044)



Non-interest expense


3,424



664



(311)



Income before taxes


(3,424)



(664)



888



Income tax expense


(568)



(110)



131



Net income

$

(2,856)


$

(554)


$

757











Earnings per common share








Basic

$

(0.14)


$

(0.03)


$

0.05



Diluted

$

(0.14)


$

(0.03)


$

0.05



Net Interest Margin


0.00

%


0.00

%


0.17

%


Non-recurring adjustments summary:

Fourth-Quarter 2025
The quarter ended December 31, 2025 was negatively impacted by non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition related expenses in conjunction with the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that successfully closed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expenses impacted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 by approximately $3.4 million on a pre-tax basis.

Third-Quarter 2025
The quarter ended September 30, 2025 was negatively impacted by non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition related expenses in conjunction with the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that is successfully closed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expenses impacted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 by approximately $0.7 million on a pre-tax basis.

Second-Quarter 2025
The quarter ended June 30, 2025 was positively impacted by non-recurring adjustments to our loan valuation resulting from a core system conversion during the second quarter of 2025, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.6 million on a pre-tax basis, and the release of a reserve established in the third-quarter of 2024 for a reconciling item associated with a system conversion, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.3 million on a pre-tax basis.

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
