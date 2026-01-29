Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter 2025 Financial Results of $0.61 per Common Share, and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results of $2.64 per Common Share

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") today reported net income of $12.3 million, or $0.61 per common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and net income of $46.2 million or $2.64 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Completed the closing of the acquisition of The Farmers Savings Bank ("FSB"), which added approximately $268.1 million of assets, $106.2 million of loans and leases, and $236.1 million of deposits. FSB integration is proceeding as planned, with the core conversion scheduled for February 2026.

Net income, for the fourth-quarter of 2025 of $12.3 million, a $2.4 million or 24% increase compared to $9.9 million for the fourth-quarter 2024, and $12.8 million for the third-quarter of 2025.

Full-Year net income of $46.2 million, a $14.5 million or 46% increase compared to $31.7 million for the full-year 2024.

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.61, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $0.68 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.

Diluted earnings per common share of $2.64, for the full-year 2025, a $0.63 increase or 31% compared to $2.01 diluted earnings per common share for the full-year 2024.

The fourth-quarter of 2025 included non-recurring adjustments related to the merger of FSB that negatively impacted net income by approximately $3.4 million on a pre-tax basis, $2.9 million on an after-tax basis, and $0.14 per common share.

The twelve months ended December 31, 2025 included non-recurring adjustments related to the FSB merger as well as the Civista Leasing & Finance Division core system conversion, which negatively impacted net income by approximately $3.2 million on a pre-tax basis, $2.7 million on an after-tax basis, and $0.15 per common share.

Efficiency ratio of 57.7%, compared to 68.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 61.4% in the third quarter of 2025, decreasing for the 6th consecutive quarter.

Cost of funds of 208 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2025, 34 basis points lower than the 242 basis points cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 19 basis points lower than the 227 basis points in third quarter 2025.

7.9% deposit growth since December 31, 2024, including impact of the FSB mid-year acquisition.

6.1% loan and lease balance growth since December 31, 2024, including impact of the FSB mid-year acquisition.

CEO Commentary:

"Our fourth-quarter results cap a year of exceptional progress for Civista, with net income for the quarter increasing to $12.3 million from $9.9 million a year ago," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista. "For the full year, net income reached $46.2 million, compared with $31.7 million in the prior year, and earnings per share increasing to $2.64 from $2.01 last year, underscoring the continued strength of our franchise and our ability to execute effectively even in a shifting rate environment. These results reflect solid operating momentum, disciplined growth, and the increasing value we're driving across our markets."

"2025 was a pivotal year for Civista," Shaffer added. "The successful acquisition of The Farmers Savings Bank expanded our presence in Northeast Ohio and strengthened our ability to serve both long-standing and new customer relationships. Our capital raise in mid-2025 continues to support balance sheet flexibility, enhancing liquidity and ensuring we remain well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our communities."

"Credit quality remains solid, supported by disciplined underwriting and the resilience we continue to see across our customer base," Shaffer said. "While economic conditions remain mixed, our relationship-focused approach and community-banking roots equip us to navigate uncertainty with confidence. We remain committed to delivering responsible, customer-centered banking that supports the families, businesses, and communities we're proud to serve throughout our footprint."

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Highlights

Completed the closing of the acquisition of FSB, which added approximately $268.1 million of assets, $106.2 million of loans and leases, and $236.1 million of deposits. FSB integration proceeding as planned, with the core conversion scheduled for February 2026.

Net income of $12.3 million, a $2.4 million or 24% increase compared to $9.9 million for the fourth quarter 2024, and $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.61, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $0.68 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.

The fourth-quarter of 2025 included non-recurring expenses related to the merger of FSB that negatively impacted net income by approximately $3.4 million on a pre-tax basis, $2.9 million on an after-tax basis, and $0.14 per common share.

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) of 3.69%for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income of $36.5 million, up $5.1 million or 16.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cost of deposits of 192 basis points for the fourth-quarter of 2025, up 8 basis points compared to the third-quarter of 2025, but 28 basis points lower than the 220 basis points in the fourth-quarter of 2024.

Cost of funds of 208 basis points for the fourth-quarter of 2025, down 19 basis points from the 227 basis points in the third-quarter of 2025, and 34 basis points lower than the 242 basis points cost of funds in the fourth-quarter of 2024.

Efficiency ratio of 57.7%, compared to 68.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 61.4% for the third quarter of 2025.

Return on Assets of 1.15%, compared to 0.97% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Return on Equity of 9.26%, compared to 10.05% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.28%.

Based on the December 31, 2025, market close share price of $22.22, the $0.17 fourth quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.06% and a dividend payout ratio of 27.97%.

The Farmers Savings Bank Acquisition

At the close of business on November 6, 2025, Civista closed the previously announced acquisition of FSB. The acquisition added approximately $268.1 million of total assets, $106.2 million of total loans and leases, $236.1 million of total deposits, and 2 branches. The results of the fourth quarter of 2025 reflect inclusion of FSB since November 7, 2025.

Immediately following completion of the acquisition, FSB was merged into Civista Bank. In addition, the management and organization structure was updated to reflect the combined organization. On-boarding of former FSB colleagues and their initial training remain ongoing. Certain Civista's products and services are being introduced across the legacy FSB customer base, and customer-facing colleagues are focused on both growing and retaining customers. Technology conversions have commenced and are scheduled to be substantially complete by the middle of the 2026 first-quarter.

Assets

Total assets at December 31, 2025, were $4.3 billion, an increase of $223.1 million, or 5.4% from September 30, 2025, and up $238.0 million, or 5.8%, from December 31, 2024.

Total assets, including loans and leases, were impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.

Loan and lease balances increased $174.1 million, or 5.6% since September 30, 2025, and up $188.8 million, or 6.1% since December 31, 2024.

Residential Real Estate has continued to grow primarily due to more home loans as we meet the demand for housing by our customers and communities.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits at December 31, 2025, were $3.5 billion, an increase of $236.0 million, or 7.3% from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $254.6 million, or 7.9%, from December 31, 2024.

Total deposits, including FHLB short-term advances, were impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $6.9 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $13.2 million increase in noninterest-bearing accounts related to commercial business deposits and $1.5 million related to retail, mostly offset by a $9.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing public funds.

Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $19.2 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $31.9 million decrease in interest-bearing public funds, slightly offset by a $14.7 million increase in retail interest-bearing demand deposits.

Savings and money markets increased $107.6 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase of $123.7 million in retail, public funds, and business money market deposits coupled with an increase of $18.9 million in retail savings, slightly offset by a $32.7 million decrease in ICS money market.

Time deposits increased $257.3 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due increases of $176.4 million increase in Jumbo's and $64.8 million in retail certificates of deposit.

Brokered deposits totaled $402.1 million at December 31, 2025, which included brokered certificate of deposits of $400.0 million and brokered money markets of $2.1 million. Brokered deposits decreased $29.0 million from September 30, 2025 and $98.1 million from December 31, 2024, strategically reducing the balances of brokered deposits.

FHLB short-term advances totaled $175.0 million on December 31, 2025, down $57.0 million from September 30, 2025, and down $164.0 million from December 31, 2024.

FHLB long-term advances totaled $0.9 million on December 31, 2025, down from $0.1 million September 30, 2025, and down from $0.6 million on December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $5.1 million, or 16.3%, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year.

Net interest income and net interest margin, were impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.

Interest income increased $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $201.0 million coupled with a 4-basis point increase in asset yield.

Interest expense decreased $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 95-basis point reduction in higher costing short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 106-basis point reduction in time deposits mostly offset by $135.1 million average balance growth in total interest-bearing deposits when comparing the fourth quarter of 2025 to the same period last year.

Net interest margin increased 33-basis points to 3.69% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.36% for the same period last year.

Net interest income increased $21.9 million, or 18.7%, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net interest income was increased in Q2 2025 by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

Interest income increased $14.3 million for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $198.8 million coupled with a 9-basis point increase in asset yield.

Interest expense decreased $7.6 million for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 101-basis point reduction in higher costing short-term FHLB borrowings coupled with a 123-basis point drop in time deposits, mostly offset by $206.5 million average balance growth in interest-bearing deposits, when comparing the twelve-months ended December 31, 2025, to the same period last year.

Net interest margin increased 40-basis points to 3.61% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.21% for the same period last year.

Credit

Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) decreased $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 to $0.6 million compared to $0.7 million for the same period last year, and increased $0.4 million compared to $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Civista recorded net charge-offs of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the same period of 2024, and $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.28% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.30% at September 30, 2025, and 1.29% at December 31, 2024.

Non-performing assets at December 31, 2025, were $31.3 million, an increase of $8.5 million or 37.3%, from September 30, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.72% and 0.55% at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased to 134.3% at December 31, 2025, from 120.8% at December 31, 2024.

The FSB acquisition added approximately $2.0 million to the allowance for credit losses.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $9.9 million, an increase of $0.9 million or 9.6%, when compared to the same period last year.

Non-interest Income was impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.

Service charges increased $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily from an increase in retail overdraft fees.

Net gain on sale of loans increased $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, resulting from timing of selling loans.

Lease revenue and residual income increased $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to an increase in lease originations in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance decreased $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 due to a death benefit on an insured individual in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Non-interest income totaled $34.0 million, a decrease of $3.8 million or 10.0%, when compared to the same period last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, noninterest income was reduced in the second quarter 2025 by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

Service charges increased $0.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily from an increase in retail overdraft fees year-over-year.

Lease revenue and residual income decreased $3.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, due to stronger lease originations for most of 2024 coupled with a one-time non-recurring adjustment aforementioned above.

Other income decreased $0.9 million for the twelve month ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily related to lower fee revenue from the leasing division.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for Q4 2025 totaled $31.0 million, an increase of $2.7 million or 9.6%, when compared to the same period last year. In the fourth quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was increased by $3.4 million of non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses resulting from the previously announced merger with FSB that closed in November 2025. These expenses are recorded in other noninterest expenses.

Non-interest expense was impacted by the mid-quarter FSB acquisition.

Compensation expense decreased $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in the deferral of salaries and wages related to the loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2025 partially offset by an increase in medical expenses.

The quarter-to-date average number of full-time equivalent ("FTE") employees was 535 at December 31, 2025, compared with an average number of 519 for the same period in 2024.

Equipment expense decreased $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to normal depreciation expense.

Other expenses increased $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to the aforementioned acquisition-related expenses.

The efficiency ratio was 57.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 68.3% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 9.6% increase in non-interest expenses, a 16.3% increase in net interest income, partially offset by a 9.6% increase in non-interest income.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense totaled $113.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 1.3%, when compared to the same period last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense was increased by $3.8 million of non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition expenses from the FSB acquisition and from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

Compensation expense decreased $3.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in the deferral of salaries and wages related to the loan originations in 2025.

The year-to-date average number of FTE employees was 526 at December 31, 2025, compared with an average number of 531 for the same period in 2024.

Professional fees increased $.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to utilizing consultants to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system.

Equipment expense decreased $1.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, due to normal equipment depreciation as well as decreases in equipment expense related to operating lease contracts, partially offset by $0.7 million in depreciation expense on assets that had a net book value but are no longer in use.

The efficiency ratio was 62.0% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 70.9% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due a 18.7% increase in net interest income, partially offset by a 10.0% decrease in non-interest income.

Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 16.8% compared to 13.1% for the same period last year, and 18.5% for the third quarter of 2025.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 16.3% compared to 13.4% in the same period last year.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2025, totaled $543.5 million an increase of $44.4 million from September 30, 2025, and $155.0 million from December 31, 2024. The increases are a result of the capital raise management performed in the third quarter of 2025 and the FSB acquisition completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

On July 10, 2025, Civista completed an underwritten public offering of its common stock, including an overallotment option. The offering totaled 3,788,238 of common shares at a price of $21.25 per share, raising $80.5 million.

On November 6, 2025, Civista completed its acquisition with FSB and issued 1,434,473 common shares at $21.76 per share, increasing common stock by $31.2 million.

Civista did not repurchase any shares in the fourth quarter of 2025 as the current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2026. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Civista liquidated 8,716 shares held by employees, at an average price of $20.36 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. fourth quarter 2025 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( www.civb.com ).

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 44 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)































Three Months Ended December 31,



2025



2024



Average





Yield/



Average





Yield/

Assets: balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans ** $ 3,197,327

$ 49,133



6.10 %

$ 3,061,991



47,250



6.14 % Taxable securities ***

409,398



3,738



3.39 %



362,997



3,378



3.38 % Non-taxable securities ***

284,865



2,331



3.86 %



292,559



2,357



3.83 % Interest-bearing deposits in other

banks

47,990



539



4.46 %



21,060



248



4.68 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,939,580

$ 55,741



5.61 %

$ 3,738,607

$ 53,233



5.65 % Noninterest-earning assets:

























Cash and due from financial

institutions

41,378













38,873









Premises and equipment, net

40,815













48,990









Accrued interest receivable

14,371













13,632









Intangible assets

138,896













133,673









Bank owned life insurance

62,892













62,866









Other assets

54,326













49,462









Less allowance for loan losses

(41,547)













(41,353)









Total Assets $ 4,250,711











$ 4,044,750





































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand and savings $ 1,616,312

$ 5,767



1.42 %

$ 1,528,163

$ 5,025



1.31 % Time

1,101,439



10,807



3.89 %



1,054,489



13,111



4.95 % Short-term FHLB borrowings

146,784



1,389



3.75 %



214,038



2,530



4.70 % Long-term FHLB borrowings

895



6



2.62 %



1,573



6



1.52 % Other borrowings

5,006



182



14.44 %



543



7



5.13 % Subordinated debentures

104,214



1,139



4.34 %



104,071



1,199



4.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,974,650

$ 19,290



2.57 %

$ 2,902,877

$ 21,878



3.00 % Non-interest-bearing deposits

706,267













702,833









Other liabilities

44,121













47,449









Shareholders' equity

525,673













391,591









Total Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity $ 4,250,711











$ 4,044,750





































Net interest income and interest rate

spread



$ 36,451



3.04 %





$ 31,355



2.65 %



























Net interest margin ***









3.69 %











3.36 %



























* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and

investments, included in the yields above, was $620 thousand and $627 thousand for the periods ended December 31,

2025 and 2024, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities

by unrealized losses of $46.9 million and $52.1 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating

the yield on earning assets and the margin.





Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)































Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025



2024



Average





Yield/



Average





Yield/

Assets: balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans ** $ 3,140,457

$ 195,469



6.22 %

$ 2,984,912

$ 183,578



6.15 % Taxable securities ***

403,185



14,966



3.42 %



357,255



12,639



3.18 % Non-taxable securities ***

280,978



9,333



3.87 %



291,833



9,473



3.85 % Interest-bearing deposits in other

banks

28,729



1,217



4.24 %



20,580



1,005



4.87 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,853,349

$ 220,985



5.71 %

$ 3,654,580

$ 206,695



5.62 % Noninterest-earning assets:

























Cash and due from financial

institutions

39,773













34,494









Premises and equipment, net

43,618













52,230









Accrued interest receivable

14,025













13,349









Intangible assets

134,399













134,273









Bank owned life insurance

63,100













62,349









Other assets

58,129













57,879









Less allowance for loan losses

(40,611)













(39,498)









Total Assets $ 4,165,782











$ 3,969,656





































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand and savings $ 1,570,431

$ 22,983



1.46 %

$ 1,426,288

$ 21,853



1.53 % Time

1,021,670



41,211



4.03 %



959,276



43,948



4.58 % Short-term FHLB borrowings

296,338



12,984



4.38 %



341,692



18,451



5.39 % Long-term FHLB borrowings

1,142



29



2.58 %



1,892



42



2.22 % Other borrowings

5,603



558



9.97 %



8,213



760



9.25 % Subordinated debentures

104,162



4,637



4.45 %



104,017



4,931



4.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,999,346

$ 82,402



2.75 %

$ 2,841,378

$ 89,985



3.17 % Non-interest-bearing deposits

673,653













701,397









Other liabilities

43,215













49,522









Shareholders' equity

449,568













377,359









Total Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity $ 4,165,782











$ 3,969,656





































Net interest income and interest rate

spread



$ 138,583



2.96 %





$ 116,710



2.45 %



























Net interest margin ***









3.61 %











3.21 %



























* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and

investments, included in the yields above, was $2.5 million and $2.5 million for the periods ended December 31, 2025 and

2024, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - 2025 and 2024 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and

nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $58.3 million and $59.4 million, respectively. These adjustments were also

made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Non-interest income





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change

Service charges $ 1,706



$ 1,591



$ 115





7.2 % Net gain (loss) on equity securities

120





96





24





25.0 % Net gain on sale of loans and leases

1,594





1,259





335





26.6 % ATM/Interchange fees

1,722





1,640





82





5.0 % Wealth management fees

1,473





1,464





9





0.6 % Lease revenue and residual income

1,518





1,280





238





18.6 % Bank owned life insurance

397





771





(374)





-48.5 % Swap fees

150





66





84





127.3 % Other

1,204





848





356





42.0 % Total non-interest income $ 9,884



$ 9,015



$ 869





9.6 %

Non-interest income





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change

Service charges $ 6,461



$ 6,114



$ 347





5.7 % Net gain (loss) on equity securities

271





252





19





7.5 % Net gain on sale of loans and leases

4,489





4,438





51





1.1 % ATM/Interchange fees

5,902





5,841





61





1.0 % Wealth management fees

5,540





5,519





21





0.4 % Lease revenue and residual income

5,874





8,911





(3,037)





-34.1 % Bank owned life insurance

1,835





2,205





(370)





-16.8 % Swap fees

275





232





43





18.5 % Other

3,320





4,236





(916)





-21.6 % Total non-interest income $ 33,967



$ 37,748



$ (3,781)





-10.0 %

Non-interest expense





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change

Compensation expense $ 14,526



$ 14,899



$ (373)





-2.5 % Net occupancy Expense

1,410





1,138





272





23.9 % Contracted data processing

672





508





164





32.3 % FDIC Assessment

493





1,039





(546)





-52.6 % State franchise tax

343





608





(265)





-43.6 % Professional services

1,467





2,247





(780)





-34.7 % Equipment expense

2,032





2,240





(208)





-9.3 % ATM/Interchange expense

710





671





39





5.8 % Marketing

410





448





(38)





-8.5 % Amortization of core deposit intangible

576





363





213





58.7 % Software maintenance expense

1,411





1,376





35





2.5 % Other

6,953





2,759





4,194





152.0 % Total non-interest expense $ 31,003



$ 28,296



$ 2,707





9.6 %

Non-interest expense





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,



2025



2024



$ Change



% Change

Compensation expense $ 58,741



$ 61,821



$ (3,080)





-5.0 % Net occupancy expense

5,929





5,097





832





16.3 % Contracted data processing

2,333





2,248





85





3.8 % FDIC Assessment

2,682





2,631





51





1.9 % State franchise tax

2,039





2,052





(13)





-0.6 % Professional services

6,580





5,779





801





13.9 % Equipment expense

8,105





9,553





(1,448)





-15.2 % ATM/Interchange expense

2,729





2,544





185





7.3 % Marketing

1,386





2,088





(702)





-33.6 % Amortization of core deposit intangible

1,564





1,484





80





5.4 % Software maintenance expense

5,462





4,944





518





10.5 % Other

16,388





12,279





4,109





33.5 % Total non-interest expense $ 113,938



$ 112,520



$ 1,418





1.3 %

End of period loan and lease balances





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)























December 31,



December 31,















2025



2024



$ Change



% Change

Commercial and Agriculture $ 308,692



$ 328,488



$ (19,796)





-6.0 % Commercial Real Estate:





















Owner Occupied

385,547





374,367





11,180





3.0 % Non-owner Occupied

1,250,966





1,225,991





24,975





2.0 % Residential Real Estate

932,379





763,869





168,510





22.1 % Real Estate Construction

285,137





305,992





(20,855)





-6.8 % Farm Real Estate

37,775





23,035





14,740





64.0 % Lease financing receivable

35,103





46,900





(11,797)





-25.2 % Consumer and Other

34,447





12,588





21,859





173.6 % Total Loans $ 3,270,046



$ 3,081,230



$ 188,816





6.1 %

End of period deposit balances





















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)























December 31,



December 31,















2025



2024



$ Change



% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand $ 702,032



$ 695,094



$ 6,938





1.0 % Interest-bearing demand

400,403





419,583





(19,180)





-4.6 % Savings and money market

1,234,593





1,126,974





107,619





9.5 % Time deposits

727,294





469,954





257,340





54.8 % Brokered deposits

402,142





500,265





(98,123)





-19.6 % Total Deposits $ 3,466,464



$ 3,211,870



$ 254,594





7.9 %

Allowance for Credit Losses









(dollars in thousands)











Three months ended December 31,



2025



2024

Beginning of period $ 40,254



$ 41,268

CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB

1,960





-

Charge-offs

(1,064)





(2,335)

Recoveries

146





39

Provision

724





697

End of period $ 42,020



$ 39,669













Allowance for Credit Losses









(dollars in thousands)











Twelve months ended December 31,



2025



2024

Beginning of period $ 39,669



$ 37,160

CECL Day 1 Adjustment FSB

1,960





-

Charge-offs

(3,794)





(3,915)

Recoveries

664





539

Provision

3,521





5,885

End of period $ 42,020



$ 39,669













Allowance for Unfunded

Commitments









(dollars in thousands)











Three months ended December 31,



2025



2024

Beginning of period $ 3,375



$ 3,381

Provision

(139)





(1)

End of period $ 3,236



$ 3,380













Allowance for Unfunded

Commitments









(dollars in thousands)











Twelve months ended December 31,



2025



2024

Beginning of period $ 3,380



$ 3,901

Provision

(144)





(521)

End of period $ 3,236



$ 3,380













(dollars in thousands) December 31,



December 31,



2025



2024

Non-accrual loans $ 30,815



$ 30,950

Restructured loans, accruing

14





1,677

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

461





225

Total non-performing loans

31,290





32,852

Other Real Estate Owned

-





-

Total non-performing assets $ 31,290



$ 32,852



Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations



























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2025



2024



2025



2024

























Interest income $ 55,741



$ 53,233



$ 220,985



$ 206,695

Interest expense

19,290





21,878





82,402





89,985

Net interest income

36,451





31,355





138,583





116,710

Provision for credit losses

724





697





3,521





5,885

Provision for unfunded commitments

(139)





(1)





(144)





(521)

Net interest income after provision

35,866





30,659





135,206





111,346

Non-interest income

9,884





9,015





33,967





37,748

Non-interest expense

31,003





28,296





113,938





112,520

Income before taxes

14,747





11,378





55,235





36,574

Income tax expense

2,480





1,485





9,023





4,891

Net income

12,267





9,893





46,212





31,683

Net income available





















to common shareholders $ 12,267



$ 9,893



$ 46,212



$ 31,683

























Dividends paid per common share $ 0.17



$ 0.16



$ 0.68



$ 0.64

























Earnings per common share





















Basic





















Net income $ 12,267



$ 9,893



$ 46,212



$ 31,683

Less allocation of earnings and





















dividends to participating securities

48





213





166





671

Net income available to common





















shareholders - basic $ 12,219



$ 9,680



$ 46,046



$ 31,012

Weighted average common shares outstanding

20,185,285





15,736,962





17,507,836





15,724,768

Less average participating securities

90,281





339,626





86,436





333,029

Weighted average number of shares outstanding





















used to calculate basic earnings per share

20,095,004





15,397,336





17,421,400





15,391,739

























Earnings per common share





















Basic $ 0.61



$ 0.63



$ 2.64



$ 2.01

Diluted $ 0.61





0.63



$ 2.64





2.01

























Selected financial ratios:





















Return on average assets

1.14 %



0.97 %



1.11 %



0.80 % Return on average equity

9.26 %



10.05 %



10.28 %



8.40 % Dividend payout ratio

27.97 %



25.45 %



25.76 %



31.76 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.69 %



3.36 %



3.61 %



3.21 % Effective tax rate

16.82 %



13.05 %



16.34 %



13.37 %

Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)















December 31,



December 31,



2025



2024



(unaudited)



(unaudited)













Cash and due from financial institutions $ 77,320



$ 63,155

Investment in time deposits

1,165





1,450

Investment securities

684,600





650,488

Loans held for sale

7,180





665

Loans

3,270,046





3,081,230

Less: allowance for credit losses

(42,020)





(39,669)

Net loans

3,228,026





3,041,561

Other securities

25,942





30,352

Premises and equipment, net

40,611





47,166

Goodwill and other intangibles

143,538





133,403

Bank owned life insurance

63,153





62,783

Other assets

64,918





67,446

Total assets $ 4,336,453



$ 4,098,469













Total deposits $ 3,466,464



$ 3,211,870

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

175,000





339,000

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

855





1,501

Subordinated debentures

104,234





104,089

Other borrowings

4,090





6,293

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

42,336





47,214

Total liabilities

3,792,979





3,709,967

Common shares

419,769





312,037

Retained earnings

239,784





205,408

Treasury shares

(75,764)





(75,586)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(40,315)





(53,357)

Total shareholders' equity

543,474





388,502

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,336,453



$ 4,098,469





December 31,



December 31,



2025



2024



(unaudited)



(unaudited)













Shares outstanding at period end

20,746,474





15,487,667

Book value per share $ 26.20



$ 25.08

Equity to asset ratio

12.53 %



9.48 %











Selected asset quality ratios:









Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.28 %



1.29 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.72 %



0.80 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

134.29 %



120.75 %











Non-performing asset analysis









Nonaccrual loans $ 30,815



$ 30,950

Restructured loans

14





1,677

Other real estate owned

-





-

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

461





225

Total $ 31,290



$ 32,852



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

End of Period Balances 2025



2025



2025



2025



2024































Assets



























Cash and due from banks $ 77,320



$ 62,766



$ 73,858



$ 90,456



$ 63,155

Investment in time deposits

1,165





735





715





960





1,450

Investment securities

684,600





657,189





645,228





648,537





650,488

Loans held for sale

7,180





8,012





10,733





4,324





665

Loans and leases

3,270,046





3,095,994





3,151,124





3,104,036





3,081,230

Allowance for credit losses

(42,020)





(40,254)





(40,455)





(40,284)





(39,669)

Net Loans

3,228,026





3,055,740





3,110,669





3,063,752





3,041,561

Other securities

25,942





27,901





36,195





32,592





30,352

Premises and equipment, net

40,611





40,910





42,922





45,107





47,166

Goodwill and other intangibles

143,538





132,276





132,631





133,026





133,403

Bank owned life insurance

63,153





62,756





63,555





63,170





62,783

Other assets

64,918





65,049





69,363





64,793





67,446

Total Assets $ 4,336,453



$ 4,113,334



$ 4,185,869



$ 4,146,717



$ 4,098,469































Liabilities



























Total deposits $ 3,466,464



$ 3,230,463



$ 3,196,207



$ 3,238,888



$ 3,211,870

Federal Home Loan Bank

advances - short term

175,000





232,000





433,500





360,000





339,000

Federal Home Loan Bank

advances - long term

855





970





1,103





1,355





1,501

Subordinated debentures

104,234





104,213





104,172





104,130





104,089

Other borrowings

4,090





4,699





5,379





6,140





6,293

Accrued expenses and

other liabilities

42,336





41,961





41,371





38,770





47,214

Total liabilities

3,792,979





3,614,306





3,781,732





3,749,283





3,709,967































Shareholders' Equity



























Common shares

419,769





388,458





312,589





312,192





312,037

Retained earnings

239,784





230,798





221,321





212,944





205,408

Treasury shares

(75,764)





(75,760)





(75,753)





(75,753)





(75,586)

Accumulated other

comprehensive loss

(40,315)





(44,468)





(54,020)





(51,949)





(53,357)

Total shareholders' equity

543,474





499,028





404,137





397,434





388,502































Total Liabilities and

Shareholders' Equity $ 4,336,453



$ 4,113,334



$ 4,185,869



$ 4,146,717



$ 4,098,469































Shares outstanding at

period end

20,746,474





19,312,726





15,529,342





15,519,072





15,487,667































Book value per share $ 26.20



$ 25.84



$ 26.02



$ 25.61



$ 24.69

Equity to asset ratio

12.53 %



12.13 %



9.65 %



9.58 %



9.48 %



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



2025



2025



2025



2025



2024

Selected asset quality ratios:



























Allowance for credit losses

to total loans

1.28 %



1.30 %



1.28 %



1.30 %



1.29 % Non-performing assets to

total assets

0.72 %



0.55 %



0.55 %



0.75 %



0.80 % Allowance for credit losses

to non-performing loans

134.29 %



176.52 %



176.11 %



129.99 %



120.75 %





























Non-performing asset analysis



























Non-accrual loans $ 30,815



$ 22,615



$ 22,742



$ 30,989



$ 30,950

Restructured loans

14





12





7





-





1,677

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

461





177





223





146





225

Other real estate owned

-





-





209





209





-

Total $ 31,290



$ 22,804



$ 23,181



$ 31,344



$ 32,852





Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Quarterly Average Balances 2025



2025



2025



2025



2024

Assets:



























Earning assets $ 3,939,580



$ 3,829,484



$ 3,841,369



$ 3,801,709



$ 3,738,607

Securities

694,263





676,938





682,035





683,374





655,556

Loans

3,197,327





3,128,033





3,136,091





3,099,440





3,061,991

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



























Total deposits $ 3,424,018



$ 3,237,025



$ 3,190,592



$ 3,209,277



$ 3,285,485

Interest-bearing deposits

2,717,751





2,574,153





2,538,500





2,538,561





2,582,652

Other interest-bearing liabilities

256,899





383,305





523,824





461,100





320,225

Total shareholders' equity

525,673





472,993





400,915





397,021





391,591





Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

































December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

End of period loan and

lease balances 2025



2025



2025



2025



2024

Commercial and Agriculture $ 308,692



$ 302,407



$ 338,598



$ 330,627



$ 328,488

Commercial Real Estate:



























Owner Occupied

385,547





384,176





378,248





378,095





374,367

Non-owner Occupied

1,250,966





1,216,031





1,263,612





1,246,025





1,225,991

Residential Real Estate

932,379





842,362





815,408





773,349





763,869

Real Estate Construction

285,137





278,163





277,643





297,589





305,992

Farm Real Estate

37,775





23,713





23,866





22,399





23,035

Lease financing receivable

35,103





38,960





42,758





44,570





46,900

Consumer and Other

34,447





10,182





10,991





11,382





12,588

Total Loans $ 3,270,046



$ 3,095,994



$ 3,151,124



$ 3,104,036



$ 3,081,230



Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)































December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

End of period deposit balances 2025



2025



2025



2025



2024

Noninterest-bearing demand $ 702,032



$ 651,934



$ 647,609



$ 648,683



$ 695,094

Interest-bearing demand $ 400,403





415,620





433,089





467,601





419,583

Savings and money market $ 1,234,593





1,129,985





1,100,660





1,146,480





1,126,974

Time deposits $ 727,294





601,757





560,702





515,910





469,954

Brokered deposits $ 402,142





431,167





454,147





460,214





500,265

Total Deposits $ 3,466,464



$ 3,230,463



$ 3,196,207



$ 3,238,888



$ 3,211,870





Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































Three Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Income statement 2025



2025



2025



2025



2024































Total interest and dividend income $ 55,741



$ 55,240



$ 56,271



$ 53,733



$ 53,233

Total interest expense

19,290





20,695





21,457





20,960





21,878

Net interest income

36,451





34,545





34,814





32,773





31,355

Provision for credit losses

724





378





1,171





1,248





697

Provision for unfunded commitments

(139)





(178)





(146)





319





(1)

Non-interest income

9,884





9,633





6,589





7,860





9,015

Non-interest expense

31,003





28,327





27,482





27,126





28,296

Income before taxes

14,747





15,651





12,896





11,940





11,378

Income tax expense

2,480





2,891





1,881





1,772





1,485

Net income $ 12,267



$ 12,760



$ 11,015



$ 10,168



$ 9,893

Net income available to common

shareholders $ 12,267



$ 12,760



$ 11,015



$ 10,168



$ 9,893































Per share data

























































Earnings per common share



























Basic



























Net income $ 12,267



$ 12,760



$ 11,015



$ 10,168



$ 9,893

Less allocation of earnings and



























dividends to participating securities

48





61





45





44





213

Net income available to common

shareholders - basic $ 12,219



$ 12,699



$ 10,970



$ 10,124



$ 9,680































Weighted average common shares outstanding

20,185,285





18,767,307





15,524,490





15,488,813





15,734,243

Less average participating securities

90,281





91,743





96,692





66,711





339,626

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to calculate basic earnings

per share

20,095,004





18,675,564





15,427,798





15,422,102





15,394,617































Earnings per common share



























Basic $ 0.61



$ 0.68



$ 0.71



$ 0.66



$ 0.63

Diluted $ 0.61



$ 0.68



$ 0.71



$ 0.66



$ 0.63































Common shares dividend paid $ 3,283



$ 3,283



$ 2,638



$ 2,636



$ 2,518

Dividends paid per common share

0.17





0.17





0.17





0.17





0.16





Three Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Selected financial ratios 2025



2025



2025



2025



2024































Return on average assets

1.14 %



1.22 %



1.06 %



1.00 %



0.97 % Return on average equity

9.26 %



10.70 %



11.02 %



10.39 %



10.05 % Dividend payout ratio

27.97 %



25.00 %



23.96 %



25.90 %



25.45 % Net interest margin (tax

equivalent)

3.69 %



3.58 %



3.64 %



3.51 %



3.36 % Effective tax rate

16.82 %



18.47 %



14.59 %



14.84 %



13.05 %

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)































Three Months Ended

December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Non-interest income 2025



2025



2025



2025



2024

Service charges $ 1,706



$ 1,667



$ 1,564



$ 1,524



$ 1,591

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

120





255





(74)





(29)





96

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

1,594





1,450





841





604





1,259

ATM/Interchange fees

1,722





1,435





1,418





1,326





1,640

Wealth management fees

1,473





1,402





1,325





1,340





1,464

Lease revenue and residual income

1,518





1,934





525





1,896





1,280

Bank owned life insurance

397





666





386





387





771

Swap fees

150





-





53





72





66

Other

1,204





824





551





740





848

Total non-interest income $ 9,884



$ 9,633



$ 6,589



$ 7,860



$ 9,015



Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)































Three Months Ended

December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Non-interest expense 2025



2025



2025



2025



2024

Compensation expense $ 14,526



$ 15,161



$ 15,011



$ 14,043



$ 14,899

Net occupancy Expense

1,410





1,466





1,419





1,634





1,138

Contracted data processing

672





559





536





567





508

FDIC Assessment

493





627





689





873





1,039

State franchise tax

343





536





634





526





608

Professional services

1,467





1,225





1,798





2,090





2,247

Equipment expense

2,032





2,205





1,764





2,103





2,240

ATM/Interchange expense

710





755





683





580





671

Marketing

410





391





289





296





448

Amortization of core deposit intangible

576





318





338





332





363

Software maintenance expense

1,411





1,480





1,294





1,277





1,376

Other

6,953





3,604





3,027





2,805





2,759

Total non-interest expense $ 31,003



$ 28,327



$ 27,482



$ 27,126



$ 28,296



Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































Three Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



Asset quality 2025



2025



2025



2025



2024



































Allowance for credit losses:





























Beginning of period $ 40,254



$ 40,455



$ 40,284



$ 39,669



$ 41,268



CECL Day 1 Adjustment

FSB

1,960





-





-





-





-



Charge-offs

(1,064)





(662)





(1,092)





(976)





(2,335)



Recoveries

146





83





92





343





39



Provision

724





378





1,171





1,248





697



End of period $ 42,020



$ 40,254



$ 40,455



$ 40,284



$ 39,669



Allowance for unfunded

commitments:





























Beginning of period $ 3,375



$ 3,553



$ 3,699



$ 3,380



$ 3,381



Charge-offs

-





-





-





-





-



Recoveries

-





-





-





-





-



Provision

(139)





(178)





(146)





319





(1)



End of period $ 3,236



$ 3,375



$ 3,553



$ 3,699



$ 3,380



































Ratios





























Allowance to total loans

1.28 %



1.30 %



1.28 %



1.30 %



1.29 %

Allowance to nonperforming

assets

134.29 %



176.52 %



174.52 %



129.12 %



121.58 %

Allowance to nonperforming

loans

134.29 %



176.52 %



176.11 %



129.99 %



120.75 %

































Nonperforming assets





























Non-accrual loans $ 30,815



$ 22,615



$ 22,742



$ 30,989



$ 30,950



Restructured loans

14





12





7





-





1,677



90+ Days Past Due, Still

Accruing

461





177





223





-





225



Total non-performing loans

31,290





22,804





22,972





30,989





32,852



Other Real Estate Owned

-





-





209





209





-



Total non-performing assets $ 31,290



$ 22,804



$ 23,181



$ 31,198



$ 32,852









Three Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



Capital and liquidity 2025



2025



2025



2025



2024



































Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.32 %



10.96 %



8.80 %



8.66 %



8.60 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

14.51 %



14.19 %



11.18 %



10.97 %



10.47 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

18.02 %



17.80 %



14.73 %



14.53 %



13.98 %

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

9.54 %



9.21 %



6.70 %



6.59 %



6.43 %

































(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



2025



2025



2025



2025



2024































Tangible Common Equity



























Total Shareholder's

Equity - GAAP $ 543,474



$ 499,028



$ 404,137



$ 397,434



$ 388,502

Less: Preferred Equity

-





-





-





-





-

Less: Goodwill and

intangible assets

143,538





132,276





132,631





133,026





133,403

Tangible common equity

(Non-GAAP) $ 399,936



$ 366,752



$ 271,506



$ 264,408



$ 255,099































Total Shares

Outstanding

20,746,474





19,312,726





15,529,342





15,519,072





15,487,667































Tangible book value per

share $ 19.28



$ 18.99



$ 17.48



$ 17.04



$ 16.47































Tangible Assets



























Total Assets - GAAP $ 4,336,453



$ 4,113,334



$ 4,185,869



$ 4,146,717



$ 4,098,469

Less: Goodwill and

intangible assets

143,538





132,276





132,631





133,026





133,403

Tangible assets (Non-

GAAP) $ 4,192,915



$ 3,981,058



$ 4,053,238



$ 4,013,691



$ 3,965,066































Tangible common equity

to tangible assets

9.54 %



9.21 %



6.70 %



6.59 %



6.43 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)



























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): 2025



2024



2025



2024

























Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 31,003



$ 28,296



$ 113,938



$ 112,520

Less: Amortization of intangible assets

expense

576





363





1,484





1,121

Less: Acquisition related expenses

3,424





-





4,093





-

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 27,003



$ 27,933



$ 108,361



$ 111,399

























Net interest income (GAAP) $ 36,451



$ 31,355



$ 138,583



$ 116,710

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

620





627





2,481





2,518

Noninterest income (GAAP)

9,884





9,015





33,967





37,748

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities

120





96





271





252

Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest

income (non-GAAP) $ 46,835



$ 40,901



$ 174,760



$ 156,724

























Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

57.7 %



68.3 %



62.0 %



71.1 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)

































Three Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): 2025



2025



2025



2025



2024































Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 31,003



$ 28,327



$ 27,482



$ 27,126



$ 28,296

Less: Amortization of intangible assets

expense

576





318





339





332





363

Less: Acquisition related expenses

3,424





664





5





-





-

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 27,003



$ 27,345



$ 27,138



$ 26,794



$ 27,933































Net interest income (GAAP) $ 36,451



$ 34,545



$ 34,814



$ 32,773



$ 31,355

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

620





618





621





622





627

Noninterest income (GAAP)

9,884





9,633





6,589





7,860





9,015

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities

120





255





(74)





(29)





96

Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest

income (non-GAAP) $ 46,835



$ 44,541



$ 42,098



$ 41,284



$ 40,901































Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

57.7 %



61.4 %



64.5 %



64.9 %



68.3 %

Supplemental Financial Information Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)









































Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025





December 31, 2025







Non-

Recurring

















Non-

Recurring











As Reported



Adjustments



As Adjusted





As Reported



Adjustments



As Adjusted











































Interest income $ 55,741



$ -



$ 55,741





$ 220,985



$ 1,621



$ 219,364



Interest expense

19,290





-





19,290







82,402





-





82,402



Net interest

income

36,451





-





36,451







138,583





1,621





136,962



Provision for

credit losses

724





-





724







3,521





-





3,521



Provision for

unfunded

commitments

(139)





-





(139)







(144)





-





(144)



Net interest

income after

provision

35,866





-





35,866







135,206





1,621





133,585



Non-interest

income

9,884





-





9,884







33,967





(1,044)





35,011



Non-interest

expense

31,003





3,424





27,579







113,938





3,782





110,156



Income before

taxes

14,747





(3,424)





18,171







55,235





(3,205)





58,440



Income tax

expense

2,480





(568)





3,048







9,023





(531)





9,554



Net income $ 12,267



$ (2,856)



$ 15,123





$ 46,212



$ (2,674)



$ 48,886



























































































































Earnings per

common share





































Basic $ 0.61



$ (0.14)



$ 0.75





$ 2.64



$ (0.15)



$ 2.79



Diluted $ 0.61



$ (0.14)



$ 0.75





$ 2.64



$ (0.15)



$ 2.79





Supplemental Financial Information



Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended



As Reported December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025



















Interest income $ 55,741

$ 55,240

$ 56,271



Interest expense

19,290



20,695



21,457



Net interest income

36,451



34,545



34,814



Provision for credit losses

724



378



1,171



Provision for unfunded commitments

(139)



(178)



(146)



Net interest income after provision

35,866



34,345



33,789



Non-interest income

9,884



9,633



6,589



Non-interest expense

31,003



28,327



27,482



Income before taxes

14,747



15,651



12,896



Income tax expense

2,480



2,891



1,881



Net income $ 12,267

$ 12,760

$ 11,015



















Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.61

$ 0.68

$ 0.71



Diluted $ 0.61

$ 0.68

$ 0.71



Net Interest Margin

3.69 %

3.58 %

3.64 %

















As Adjusted













Interest income $ 55,741

$ 55,240

$ 54,650



Interest expense

19,290



20,695



21,457



Net interest income

36,451



34,545



33,193



Provision for credit losses

724



378



1,171



Provision for unfunded

commitments

(139)



(178)



(146)



Net interest income after provision

35,866



34,345



32,168



Non-interest income

9,884



9,633



7,633



Non-interest expense

27,579



27,663



27,793



Income before taxes

18,171



16,315



12,008



Income tax expense

3,048



3,001



1,750



Net income $ 15,123

$ 13,314

$ 10,258



















Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.75

$ 0.71

$ 0.66



Diluted $ 0.75

$ 0.71

$ 0.66



Net Interest Margin

3.69 %

3.58 %

3.47 %





Three Months Ended



Non-Recurring Adjustments December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025



Interest income $ -

$ -

$ 1,621



Interest expense

-



-



-



Net interest income

-



-



1,621



Provision for credit losses

-



-



-



Provision for unfunded commitments

-



-



-



Net interest income after provision

-



-



1,621



Non-interest income

-



-



(1,044)



Non-interest expense

3,424



664



(311)



Income before taxes

(3,424)



(664)



888



Income tax expense

(568)



(110)



131



Net income $ (2,856)

$ (554)

$ 757



















Earnings per common share













Basic $ (0.14)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.05



Diluted $ (0.14)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.05



Net Interest Margin

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.17 %



Non-recurring adjustments summary:

Fourth-Quarter 2025

The quarter ended December 31, 2025 was negatively impacted by non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition related expenses in conjunction with the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that successfully closed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expenses impacted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 by approximately $3.4 million on a pre-tax basis.

Third-Quarter 2025

The quarter ended September 30, 2025 was negatively impacted by non-recurring adjustments related to acquisition related expenses in conjunction with the previously announced merger with The Farmers Savings Bank that is successfully closed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expenses impacted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 by approximately $0.7 million on a pre-tax basis.

Second-Quarter 2025

The quarter ended June 30, 2025 was positively impacted by non-recurring adjustments to our loan valuation resulting from a core system conversion during the second quarter of 2025, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.6 million on a pre-tax basis, and the release of a reserve established in the third-quarter of 2024 for a reconciling item associated with a system conversion, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.3 million on a pre-tax basis.

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.