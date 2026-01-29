Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920764 | ISIN: US0427441029 | Ticker-Symbol: BQE
Frankfurt
29.01.26 | 08:04
26,800 Euro
-0,74 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,60027,80015:10
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 14:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arrow Financial Corporation Reports 4th Quarter Net Income of $14.0 Million or $0.85 per Share and $44.0 Million or $2.65 per Share for 2025; Declares 1st Quarter Dividend of $0.30 per Share

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) ("Arrow") reported net income of $14.0 million, and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.85 for the fourth quarter of 2025, versus $4.5 million and EPS of $0.27, for the same period in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income totaled $44.0 million, with EPS of $2.65, versus $29.7 million, and EPS of $1.77, for the prior year.

The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share payable February 25, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2026. This represents a 3.4% increase from the fourth quarter cash dividend, of $0.29 per share.

This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with our Form 8-K filed January 29, 2026 and related Fourth Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation, which can be found on our website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:

"Arrow finished the year by delivering fourth quarter record operating results with record net income of $14 million or $0.85 per share. For the year, Arrow is reporting strong net interest margin expansion, reaching a record 3.19%, and tangible book value growth of over 10%. Return on average assets exceeded 1.20%. Our outstanding team was able to deliver such exceptional results and continue executing on our strategic plan after recently completing the system integration of our former two subsidiary banks transforming Arrow Bank. Our strategy has enabled us to grow EPS 50% in 2025 as we enter 2026 with significant momentum and begin celebrating our 175th anniversary, we look forward to another strong year."

Fourth Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

  • Reported Record Net Income of $14.0 million or $0.85 EPS
  • Record Net Interest Income of $35.1 million
  • Record Net Interest Margin of 3.24% (3.25% FTE1) versus 3.22% (3.24% FTE) in the prior quarter
    • Elevated average municipal deposits negatively impacted FTE NIM by 4bps
  • Tangible Book Value2 per share of $24.71, an increase from $23.85 or 3.6% from the prior quarter
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.24%, favorably impacted by 9bps from the successful implementation of tax strategies
  • Net Charge-Offs remained low at 0.08% (annualized) for the quarter

Select 2025 Highlights and Key Metrics

  • Reported Net Income of $44.0 million or $2.65 EPS
  • Record Net Interest Margin improved to 3.17% (3.19% FTE3), up from 2.72% (2.74% FTE) in the prior year
  • Tangible Book Value4 per share of $24.71, an increase from $22.40 or 10.3% from the prior year
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.00%
  • Net Charge-Offs were 0.19% for the year

Income Statement

  • Net Income: Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $14.0 million, increasing from $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net income for 2025 was $44.0 million, up from $29.7 million for 2024.
    • Compared to the prior quarter, net income benefited from an increase of $1.0 million in net interest income, as interest expense remained flat to the previous quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company successfully implemented tax planning strategies that lowered the effective tax rate versus the prior reported quarter.
    • Compared to the prior year, the increase in net income was primarily the result of an increase in net interest income of $21.4 million as well as an increase in non-interest income of $4.4 million offset by an increase of non-interest expense of $5.7 million and a $2.1 million increase in the provision for credit losses.

  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $35.1 million, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $133.2 million, an increase of $21.4 million, or 19.2%, from the prior year.
    • Compared to the prior quarter, interest income increased $1.0 million while interest expense remained unchanged as a result of seasonally lower deposit balances and continued pricing discipline.
    • Compared to the prior year, the increase was primarily due to the combination of increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest and fees on loans were $184.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 7.4% from the $171.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by loan growth and higher loan rates. Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $77.0 million. This represents a decrease of $6.3 million, or 7.5%, from the $83.3 million in interest expense for the prior year. The decrease in the interest expense was driven primarily by lower deposit rates and changes in deposit composition.

  • Net Interest Margin: In the fourth quarter of 2025, the net interest margin was 3.24% (3.25% FTE), as compared to 3.22% (3.24% FTE) for the third quarter of 2025. Net interest margin was 3.17% (3.19% FTE) for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 2.72% (2.74% FTE) for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2025 as well as the prior year was primarily the result of continued yield expansion on earning assets combined with the reduced cost of interest-bearing liabilities.


Twelve Months Ended

(dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2025


December 31,
2024

Interest and Dividend Income

$ 210,147


$ 194,993

Interest Expense

76,983


83,261

Net Interest Income

133,164


111,732

Average Earning Assets(1)

4,197,528


4,102,954

Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,212,900


3,126,495





Yield on Earning Assets(1)

5.01 %


4.75 %

Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2.40


2.66

Net Interest Spread

2.61


2.09

Net Interest Margin

3.17


2.72

FTE Net Interest Margin(2)

3.19


2.74





(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.




(2) FTE Net Interest Margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information

  • Provision for Credit Losses: For the year ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was $7.3 million, compared to $5.2 million in the prior year. The key drivers for the increase in provision for credit losses for 2025 were primarily the charge-off of the previously disclosed commercial loan participation in the second quarter of 2025 and overall loan growth.

  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income was $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from $8.7 million for the previous quarter. Non-interest income was $32.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 15.5%, as compared to $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily driven by a positive valuation adjustment related to an equity position recorded in the third quarter. The increase in non-interest income from the previous year was primarily driven by a 2024 net loss on securities from the repositioning of the investment portfolio as well as increases in 2025 revenue related to wealth management, insurance and interchange fees.

  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense was $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $5.7 million, or 5.8%, to $102.9 million, as compared to $97.3 million in 2024. The largest component of non-interest expense is salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $56.3 million in 2025 and increased $3.6 million, or 6.8%, from the prior year. Salaries and benefits were impacted by inflation-driven wage increases and rising benefit costs.

  • Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes for 2025 was $11.4 million, compared to $7.6 million for 2024. The effective income tax rates for 2025 and 2024 were 20.6% and 20.5%, respectively.

Balance Sheet

  • Total Assets: Total assets were $4.4 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $139.5 million, or 3.2%, compared to December 31, 2024 and a decrease of $141.3 million, or 3.1%, from September 30, 2025. The increase over the prior year end was primarily driven by loan growth and an overall increase in deposits. The decrease in cash balances in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by the seasonal decrease of municipal deposit balances as of December 31, 2025.

  • Investments: Total investments were $572.8 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million, or 0.4%, compared to December 31, 2024. The increase reflected the reinvestment of the cash generated from paydowns and maturities of investments into higher yielding investments. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.

  • Loans: At December 31, 2025, total loan balances reached $3.5 billion. Loan growth for the fourth quarter was $11 million. Loan growth for the year was $59 million or 1.7%. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table.

  • Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $34.3 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.7 million from December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2025 represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, unchanged from 0.99% at year end 2024. Asset quality remained strong at December 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.19% for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 0.09% for the prior year. The increase was the result of a charge-off of a previously reserved commercial loan participation in the second quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets of $8.7 million at December 31, 2025, represented 0.20% of year end assets, compared to $21.5 million or 0.50% at December 31, 2024.

  • Deposits: At December 31, 2025, total deposit balances were $3.9 billion, an increase of $111.5 million, or 2.9%, from the prior-year end level. Deposits decreased in the fourth quarter by $160.6 million. The decrease in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by the seasonality of municipal deposits. Non-municipal deposits, excluding brokered CDs, increased by $131.6 million and municipal deposits decreased by $20.1 million, each as compared to December 31, 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits increased by $19.4 million, or 2.8%, during 2025. At December 31, 2025, total time deposits, excluding brokered CDs, increased $3.2 million from the prior-year end level.

  • Capital: Total shareholders' equity was $431.9 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $31.0 million, or 7.7%, from December 31, 2024 and an increase of $14.2 million in the fourth quarter. The increase from the third quarter was primarily attributable to net income of $14.0 million, other comprehensive income of $4.6 million and various capital items of $0.5 million, partially offset by dividends of $4.8 million. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to net income of $44.0 million, other comprehensive income of $14.4 million and various capital items of $1.7 million partially offset by dividends of $18.9 million and stock repurchases of $9.9 million. The change to other comprehensive income is primarily attributable to fair value adjustments on the available for sale investment portfolio. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in 2025. At December 31, 2025, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.10% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.86%. The capital ratios of Arrow and its subsidiary bank, Arrow Bank, continued to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Additional Commentary

  • BauerFinancial Ratings: Arrow Bank National Association ("Arrow Bank") received a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm. Arrow Bank has earned this designation for 75 consecutive quarters, securing its prominent position as an "Exceptional Performance Bank."

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible book value, tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section titled "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements can sometimes be identified by Arrow's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, tariffs, cybersecurity risks, changes in FDIC assessments, bank failures, difficulties in managing the Arrow's growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, and changes in general business and economic trends. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the SEC.




1 FTE (fully taxable equivalent basis) net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.

2 Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.

3 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.

4 Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME








Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 47,087


$ 44,703


$ 184,069


$ 171,342

Interest on Deposits at Banks

2,598


2,880


8,086


9,615

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:








Fully Taxable

4,500


2,728


15,964


11,579

Exempt from Federal Taxes

425


590


2,028


2,457

Total Interest and Dividend Income

54,610


50,901


210,147


194,993

INTEREST EXPENSE








Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

2,117


1,932


8,021


7,442

Savings Deposits

9,722


11,144


38,106


42,850

Time Deposits over $250,000

1,562


1,815


6,794


7,460

Other Time Deposits

5,846


5,906


23,027


20,997

Borrowings

-


198


167


3,637

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

173


172


686


686

Interest on Financing Leases

47


47


182


189

Total Interest Expense

19,467


21,214


76,983


83,261

NET INTEREST INCOME

35,143


29,687


133,164


111,732

Provision for Credit Losses

846


2,854


7,274


5,180

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

CREDIT LOSSES

34,297


26,833


125,890


106,552

NONINTEREST INCOME








Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,771


2,615


10,304


9,952

Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,854


2,763


11,098


10,892

Insurance Commissions

2,050


1,848


7,666


7,147

Net (Loss) Gain on Securities

(127)


(3,072)


542


(2,907)

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

246


75


819


209

Other Operating Income

474


-


2,003


2,781

Total Noninterest Income

8,268


4,229


32,432


28,074

NONINTEREST EXPENSE








Salaries and Employee Benefits

14,309


13,332


56,289


52,707

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,881


1,870


7,762


7,169

Technology and Equipment Expense

5,152


5,119


20,791


19,365

FDIC Assessments

563


664


2,516


2,775

Other Operating Expense

3,899


4,853


15,576


15,252

Total Noninterest Expense

25,804


25,838


102,934


97,268

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

16,761


5,224


55,388


37,358

Provision for Income Taxes

2,748


752


11,435


7,649

NET INCOME

$ 14,013


$ 4,472


$ 43,953


$ 29,709

Average Shares Outstanding:








Basic

16,390


16,718


16,503


16,739

Diluted

16,413


16,739


16,514


16,745

Per Common Share:








Basic Earnings

$ 0.85


$ 0.26


$ 2.65


$ 1.77

Diluted Earnings

0.85


0.27


2.65


1.77

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



December 31,
2025


December 31,
2024

ASSETS




Cash and Due From Banks

$ 29,132


$ 27,422

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

185,051


127,124

Investment Securities:




Available-for-Sale

495,868


463,111

Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $66,569 at

December 31, 2025, and $96,586 at December 31, 2024)

66,975


98,261

Equity Securities

5,597


5,055

Other Investments

4,372


4,353

Loans

3,453,093


3,394,541

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,322)


(33,598)

Net Loans

3,418,771


3,360,943

Premises and Equipment, Net

59,433


59,717

Goodwill

23,789


23,789

Other Intangible Assets, Net

1,741


2,058

Other Assets

155,133


134,515

Total Assets

$ 4,445,862


$ 4,306,348

LIABILITIES




Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

$ 722,374


$ 702,978

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

862,192


810,834

Savings Deposits

1,557,638


1,520,024

Time Deposits over $250,000

155,802


191,962

Other Time Deposits

641,463


602,132

Total Deposits

3,939,469


3,827,930

Borrowings

4,265


8,600

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000


20,000

Finance Leases

4,929


5,005

Other Liabilities

45,347


43,912

Total Liabilities

4,014,010


3,905,447

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value, 1,000,000 Shares Authorized

-


-

Common Stock, $1 Par Value, 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (22,066,559 Shares Issued at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

22,067


22,067

Additional Paid-in Capital

414,506


413,476

Retained Earnings

102,271


77,215

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(4,037)


(18,453)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,621,217 Shares at December 31, 2025, and 5,323,638 Shares at December 31, 2024)

(102,955)


(93,404)

Total Stockholders' Equity

431,852


400,901

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,445,862


$ 4,306,348

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024

Net Income

$ 14,013


$ 12,825


$ 10,805


$ 6,310


$ 4,470











Share and Per Share Data:










Period End Shares Outstanding

16,445


16,438


16,484


16,670


16,743

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

16,390


16,402


16,545


16,665


16,718

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

16,413


16,406


16,551


16,673


16,739

Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.85


$ 0.77


$ 0.65


$ 0.38


$ 0.26

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.85


0.77


0.65


0.38


0.27

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.290


0.290


0.280


0.280


0.280











Selected Quarterly Average Balances:










Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$ 260,806


$ 200,251


$ 145,473


$ 146,023


$ 233,469

Investment Securities

596,994


574,080


582,380


591,841


579,107

Loans

3,444,505


3,424,784


3,415,140


3,406,075


3,354,463

Deposits

4,002,221


3,913,721


3,849,093


3,825,124


3,847,691

Other Borrowed Funds

29,203


30,539


33,579


48,375


49,090

Shareholders' Equity

425,042


413,058


406,529


404,394


393,696

Total Assets

4,499,195


4,399,815


4,332,339


4,324,917


4,339,833

Return on Average Assets, annualized

1.24 %


1.16 %


1.00 %


0.59 %


0.41 %

Return on Average Equity, annualized

13.08 %


12.32 %


10.66 %


6.33 %


4.52 %

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1

13.92 %


13.13 %


11.38 %


6.76 %


4.84 %

Average Earning Assets

4,302,305


4,199,115


4,142,993


4,143,939


4,167,039

Average Paying Liabilities

3,280,856


3,193,789


3,191,906


3,184,196


3,185,215

Interest Income

54,610


53,598


51,573


50,366


50,901

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2

114


121


148


155


157

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2

54,724


53,719


51,721


50,521


51,058

Interest Expense

19,467


19,467


19,040


19,009


21,214

Net Interest Income

35,143


34,131


32,533


31,357


29,687

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2

35,257


34,252


32,681


31,512


29,844

Net Interest Margin, annualized

3.24 %


3.22 %


3.15 %


3.07 %


2.83 %

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2

3.25 %


3.24 %


3.16 %


3.08 %


2.85 %











Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3










Noninterest Expense

$ 25,804


$ 25,433


$ 25,652


$ 26,045


$ 25,838

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

74


76


80


81


89

Net Noninterest Expense

$ 25,730


$ 25,357


$ 25,572


$ 25,964


$ 25,749

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$ 35,257


$ 34,252


$ 32,681


$ 31,512


$ 29,844

Noninterest Income

8,268


8,716


7,609


7,839


4,227

Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Securities

(127)


392


(40)


317


(3,072)

Net Gross Income

$ 43,652


$ 42,576


$ 40,330


$ 39,034


$ 37,143

Efficiency Ratio

58.94 %


59.56 %


63.41 %


66.52 %


69.32 %











Period-End Capital Information:










Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$ 431,852


$ 417,687


$ 408,506


$ 404,409


$ 400,901

Book Value per Share

26.26


25.41


24.78


24.26


23.94

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

25,530


25,594


25,659


25,743


25,847

Tangible Book Value per Share 1

24.71


23.85


23.23


22.72


22.40











Capital Ratios:4










Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.68 %


9.66 %


9.64 %


9.61 %


9.60 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.10 %


13.07 %


12.73 %


12.59 %


12.71 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.74 %


13.71 %


13.37 %


13.23 %


13.35 %

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.86 %


14.86 %


14.51 %


14.48 %


14.47 %











Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information - Continued

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


Footnotes:




















1.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Average Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.





12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$ 431,852


$ 417,687


$ 408,506


$ 404,409


$ 400,901


Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

25,530


25,594


25,659


25,743


25,847


Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 406,322


$ 392,093


$ 382,847


$ 378,666


$ 375,054













Period End Shares Outstanding

16,445


16,438


16,484


16,670


16,743


Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$ 24.71


$ 23.85


$ 23.23


$ 22.72


$ 22.40


Net Income

14,013


12,825


10,805


6,310


4,470


Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Average Tangible Equity - Annualized)

13.92 %


13.13 %


11.38 %


6.76 %


4.84 %












2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.





12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


Interest Income (GAAP)

$ 54,610


$ 53,598


$ 51,573


$ 50,366


$ 50,901


Add: Tax Equivalent Adjustment (Non-GAAP)

114


121


148


155


157


Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 54,724


$ 53,719


$ 51,721


$ 50,521


$ 51,058













Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$ 35,143


$ 34,131


$ 32,533


$ 31,357


$ 29,687


Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)

114


121


148


155


157


Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 35,257


$ 34,252


$ 32,681


$ 31,512


$ 29,844


Average Earning Assets

4,302,305


4,199,115


4,142,993


4,143,939


4,167,039


Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

3.25 %


3.24 %


3.16 %


3.08 %


2.85 %












3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance. We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).












4.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The December 31, 2025 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.10%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).





12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


Total Risk Weighted Assets

3,160,095


3,095,225


3,121,451


3,143,547


3,126,364


Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

414,050


404,426


397,432


395,900


397,285


Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

13.10 %


13.07 %


12.73 %


12.59 %


12.71 %












* Quarterly ratios have been annualized










Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended:

December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024




Interest


Rate




Interest


Rate


Average


Income/


Earned/


Average


Income/


Earned/


Balance


Expense


Paid


Balance


Expense


Paid

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$ 260,806


$ 2,598


3.95 %


$ 233,469


$ 2,880


4.91 %

Investment Securities:












Fully Taxable

537,088


4,500


3.32 %


484,860


2,728


2.24 %

Exempt from Federal Taxes

59,906


425


2.81 %


94,247


590


2.49 %

Loans (1)

3,444,505


47,087


5.42 %


3,354,463


44,703


5.30 %

Total Earning Assets (1)

4,302,305


54,610


5.04 %


4,167,039


50,901


4.86 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,288)






(31,529)





Cash and Due From Banks

25,827






30,706





Other Assets

205,351






173,617





Total Assets

$ 4,499,195






$ 4,339,833





Deposits:












Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$ 850,602


2,117


0.99 %


$ 802,808


1,932


0.96 %

Savings Deposits

1,584,844


9,721


2.43 %


1,567,455


11,144


2.83 %

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

173,996


1,562


3.56 %


183,325


1,815


3.94 %

Other Time Deposits

642,211


5,847


3.61 %


582,537


5,906


4.03 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,251,653


19,247


2.35 %


3,136,125


20,797


2.64 %

Borrowings

4,266


-


- %


24,089


198


3.27 %

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000


173


3.43 %


20,000


172


3.42 %

Finance Leases

4,937


47


3.78 %


5,001


47


3.74 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,280,856


19,467


2.35 %


3,185,215


21,214


2.65 %

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

750,568






711,566





Other Liabilities

42,729






49,356





Total Liabilities

4,074,153






3,946,137





Stockholders' Equity

425,042






393,696





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,499,195






$ 4,339,833





Net Interest Income



$ 35,143






$ 29,687



Net Interest Spread





2.69 %






2.21 %

Net Interest Margin





3.24 %






2.83 %


(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans

Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)



Quarter Ended:

December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025




Interest


Rate




Interest


Rate


Average


Income/


Earned/


Average


Income/


Earned/


Balance


Expense


Paid


Balance


Expense


Paid

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$ 260,806


$ 2,598


3.95 %


$ 200,251


$ 2,245


4.45 %

Investment Securities:












Fully Taxable

537,088


4,500


3.32 %


509,599


4,066


3.17 %

Exempt from Federal Taxes

59,906


425


2.81 %


64,481


455


2.80 %

Loans (1)

3,444,505


47,087


5.42 %


3,424,784


46,832


5.43 %

Total Earning Assets (1)

4,302,305


54,610


5.04 %


4,199,115


53,598


5.06 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,288)






(34,143)





Cash and Due From Banks

25,827






33,984





Other Assets

205,351






200,859





Total Assets

$ 4,499,195






$ 4,399,815





Deposits:












Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$ 850,602


2,117


0.99 %


$ 848,622


2,160


1.01 %

Savings Deposits

1,584,844


9,721


2.43 %


1,492,204


9,534


2.53 %

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

173,996


1,562


3.56 %


177,826


1,695


3.78 %

Other Time Deposits

642,211


5,847


3.61 %


644,598


5,859


3.61 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,251,653


19,247


2.35 %


3,163,250


19,248


2.41 %

Borrowings

4,266


-


- %


5,583


-


- %

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000


173


3.43 %


20,000


173


3.43 %

Finance Leases

4,937


47


3.78 %


4,956


46


3.68 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,280,856


19,467


2.35 %


3,193,789


19,467


2.42 %

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

750,568






750,471





Other Liabilities

42,729






42,497





Total Liabilities

4,074,153






3,986,757





Stockholders' Equity

425,042






413,058





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,499,195






$ 4,399,815





Net Interest Income



$ 35,143






$ 34,131



Net Interest Spread





2.69 %






2.64 %

Net Interest Margin





3.24 %






3.22 %

























Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Years Ended December 31:

2025


2024




Interest


Rate




Interest


Rate


Average


Income/


Earned/


Average


Income/


Earned/


Balance


Expense


Paid


Balance


Expense


Paid

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$ 188,486


$ 8,086


4.29 %


$ 181,618


$ 9,615


5.29 %

Investment Securities:












Fully Taxable

510,900


15,964


3.12 %


515,794


11,579


2.24 %

Exempt from Federal Taxes

75,405


2,028


2.69 %


105,196


2,457


2.34 %

Loans

3,422,737


184,069


5.38 %


3,300,346


171,342


5.19 %

Total Earning Assets

4,197,528


210,147


5.01 %


4,102,954


194,993


4.75 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,341)






(31,387)





Cash and Due From Banks

30,143






30,577





Other Assets

196,243






164,577





Total Assets

$ 4,389,573






$ 4,266,721





Deposits:












Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$ 846,243


8,021


0.95 %


$ 812,634


7,442


0.92 %

Savings Deposits

1,522,092


38,106


2.50 %


1,507,227


42,850


2.84 %

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

179,453


6,794


3.79 %


176,844


7,460


4.22 %

Other Time Deposits

629,754


23,027


3.66 %


520,658


20,997


4.03 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,177,542


75,948


2.39 %


3,017,363


78,749


2.61 %

Borrowings

10,391


167


1.61 %


84,106


3,637


4.32 %

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000


686


3.43 %


20,000


686


3.43 %

Finance Leases

4,967


182


3.66 %


5,026


189


3.76 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,212,900


76,983


2.40 %


3,126,495


83,261


2.66 %

Demand Deposits

720,528






705,863





Other Liabilities

43,830






49,505





Total Liabilities

3,977,258






3,881,863





Stockholders' Equity

412,315






384,858





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,389,573






$ 4,266,721





Net Interest Income



$ 133,164






$ 111,732



Net Interest Spread





2.61 %






2.09 %

Net Interest Margin





3.17 %






2.72 %

Arrow Financial Corporation

Consolidated Financial Information

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended:

12/31/2025


12/31/2024

Loan Portfolio




Commercial Loans

$ 165,729


$ 158,991

Commercial Real Estate Loans

818,259


796,365

Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

983,988


955,356

Consumer Loans

1,076,007


1,118,981

Residential Real Estate Loans

1,393,098


1,320,204

Total Loans

$ 3,453,093


$ 3,394,541

Allowance for Credit Losses




Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$ 34,176


$ 31,262

Loans Charged-off

(1,477)


(1,333)

Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

777


815

Net Loans Charged-off

(700)


(518)

Provision for Credit Losses

846


2,854

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter

$ 34,322


$ 33,598

Nonperforming Assets




Nonaccrual Loans

$ 6,415


$ 20,621

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

2,040


398

Total Nonperforming Loans

8,455


21,019

Repossessed Assets

280


382

Other Real Estate Owned

-


76

Total Nonperforming Assets

$ 8,735


$ 21,477

Key Asset Quality Ratios




Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date

Annualized

0.08 %


0.06 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date

Annualized

0.10 %


0.34 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans

0.99 %


0.99 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

405.94 %


159.69 %

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.24 %


0.62 %

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.20 %


0.50 %

Twelve-Month Period Ended:




Allowance for Credit Losses




Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year

33,598


31,265

Loans Charged-off

(9,554)


(5,895)

Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

3,004


3,048

Net Loans Charged-off

(6,550)


(2,847)

Provision for Credit Losses

7,274


5,180

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Year

$ 34,322


$ 33,598

Key Asset Quality Ratios




Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans

0.19 %


0.09 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans

0.21 %


0.16 %

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.