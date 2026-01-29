BRC Group Holdings, Inc. Shares Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Preliminary Financial Estimates

Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Expected to be in the Range of $60.0 Million to $65.4 Million; Fourth Quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Expected to be in the Range of $98.9 Million to $109.4 Million

Full Year 2025 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Expected to be in the Range of $274.5 Million to $279.9 Million; Full Year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Expected to be in the Range of $225.8 Million to $236.3 Million

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a B. Riley Financial, Inc.) (NASDAQ: RILY) ("BRC" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, today is providing fourth quarter and full year 2025 preliminary financial estimates for the period ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Strong fourth quarter 2025 preliminary financial estimates were driven by a mix of investment appreciation and consistent performance from the Capital Markets, Wealth, and Communications segments.

Net Debt (3) estimated to decline in the fourth quarter 2025 between $72 million and $94 million, and in the full year 2025 between $433 million and $455 million, achieved through asset sales, investment appreciation, cash flow from operations, bond exchanges and purchases.

estimated to decline in the fourth quarter 2025 between $72 million and $94 million, and in the full year 2025 between $433 million and $455 million, achieved through asset sales, investment appreciation, cash flow from operations, bond exchanges and purchases. On January 27, 2026, received Nasdaq compliance letter indicating that compliance with the Periodic Filing Rule has been regained. Financial reporting brought current by filing three Form 10-Qs for Q1, Q2 & Q3 2025 between November 2025 and January 2026.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of BRC, commented: "Our strong fourth quarter and full year 2025 preliminary financial estimates demonstrate the broad economic contribution produced by our diverse platform of operating companies and investment holdings. The success achieved in 2025 is the result of executing a complex strategy focused on repositioning our balance sheet and operating platform in the first half of the year and delivering strong operating performance in the second half of the year, which has positioned us for 2026 and beyond. The groundwork laid last year also provides a path towards lowering operating costs, including elevated professional fees booked in 2025.

"Net Debt is expected to range from $609 million and $631 million at December 31, 2025, compared to peak Net Debt of $1.39 billion at September 30, 2024.

"The strength of our company has always been our people, their agility, and their determination to serve our clients and shareholders - and 2025 demonstrated it. We look forward to sharing our 2025 annual audited results in March."

BRC Fourth Quarter 2025 Preliminary Unaudited Estimates Summary

Net income available to common shareholders is expected to range from $60.0 million to $65.4 million, compared to $0.9 million in the fourth quarter 2024.

Revenues are expected to range from $271.0 million to $282.5 million, compared to $178.6 million in the fourth quarter 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) is expected to range from $98.9 million to $109.4 million, compared to a loss of $(113.8) million in the fourth quarter 2024.

is expected to range from $98.9 million to $109.4 million, compared to a loss of $(113.8) million in the fourth quarter 2024. Operating Adjusted EBITDA (2) is expected to range from $18.0 million to $21.0 million, compared to $15.2 million in the fourth quarter 2024.

is expected to range from $18.0 million to $21.0 million, compared to $15.2 million in the fourth quarter 2024. Total debt is estimated to be $1.4 billion, with Net Debt expected to range from $609.0 million and $631.0 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.77 billion and $1.06 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash are estimated to be $229.0 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $247.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Securities and other investments owned is expected to range from $443.0 million and $463.0 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $282.3 million as of December 31, 2024. Total Investments (4) are expected to range from $514.0 million and $536.0 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $432.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

are expected to range from $514.0 million and $536.0 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $432.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per common share (EPS) are expected to range from $1.96 and $2.14, compared to $0.03 in the fourth quarter 2024.

BRC Full Year 2025 Preliminary Unaudited Estimates Summary

Net income available to common shareholders is expected to range from $274.5 million to $279.9 million, compared to a loss of $(772.3) million in the full year 2024.

Revenues are expected to range from $960.2 million to $971.7 million, compared to $746.4 million in the full year 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $225.8 million to $236.3 million, compared to a loss of $(568.3) million in the full year 2024.

Operating Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $109.6 million to $112.6 million, compared to $100.9 million in the full year 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share (EPS) are expected to range from $8.98 and $9.16, compared to a loss of $(25.46) in the full year 2024.

About BRC Group Holdings, Inc.

BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) is a diversified holding company, including financial services, telecom, and retail, and investments in equity, debt and venture capital. Our core financial services platform provides small cap and middle market companies customized end-to-end solutions at every stage of the enterprise life cycle. Our banking business offers comprehensive services in capital markets, sales, trading, research, merchant banking, M&A, and restructuring. Our wealth management business offers wealth management and financial planning services including brokerage, investment management, insurance, and tax preparation. Our telecom businesses provide consumer and business services including traditional, mobile and cloud phone, internet and data, security, and email. Our retail businesses provide mobile computing accessories and home furnishings. BRC deploys its capital inside and outside its core financial services platform to generate shareholder value through opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.brcgh.com.

Footnotes

See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Adjusted EBITDA, Total Investments, and Net Debt to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the financial statements portion of this press release.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring charge, share-based payments, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on bargain purchase, gain on sale and deconsolidation of businesses, gain on senior note exchange, impairment of goodwill and tradenames, and transaction related and other costs.

(2) Operating Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding (i) trading gains (losses), net, net of (a) fixed income and variable rate transaction spread, (ii) fair value adjustments on loans, (iii) realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments net of variable rate transaction spread, and (iv) other investment-related expenses.

(3) Net Debt is defined as the sum of (a) term loans, net, (b) senior notes payable, net, (c) revolving credit facility, and (d) notes payable, net of (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) restricted cash, (iii) due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, and (iv) Total Investments.

(4) Total Investments is defined as the sum of (a) securities and other investments owned net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) noncontrolling interest related to investments from continuing operations, (b) loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, (c) equity investments, and (d) other investments reported in prepaid and other assets.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the information set forth herein, including Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Adjusted EBITDA, Total Investments, and Net Debt, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. BRC Group Holdings, Inc. believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring charge, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on bargain purchase, gain on sale and deconsolidation of businesses, gain on senior note exchange, impairment of goodwill and tradenames, share-based compensation and transaction related and other costs, (ii) excluding in the case of Operating Adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading gains (losses), net, net of fixed income and variable rate transaction spread, fair value adjustments on loans, realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments net of variable rate transaction spread, and other investment related expenses, (iii) including in the case of Total Investments, securities and other investments owned net of (a) securities sold not yet purchased and (b) noncontrolling interest related to investments from continuing operations, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, equity investments, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets, (iv) including in the case of Net Debt, term loans, net, senior notes payable, net, revolving credit facility, and notes payable net of (a) cash and cash equivalents, (b) restricted cash, (c) due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, and (d) aforementioned included items of Total Investments, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today's date. The Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the risks described from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

The following selected financial data reflects the unaudited results of operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and comparable selected financial data for the comparable periods in 2024 reflecting the recasting of financial information for reporting the sale of Glass Ratner in discontinued operations.

BRC GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. Selected Balance Sheets Totals (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)











































Preliminary Estimate



















December 31,

December 31,













2025

2024













Low

High

Actual





























Total assets

$ 1,694,000

$ 1,724,000

$ 1,783,263 Total liabilities $ 1,834,500

$ 1,843,500

$ 2,239,279

BRC GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Loss) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)











































Preliminary Estimate



















Three Months Ended Three Months Ended













December 31, December 31,













2025

2024













Low

High

Actual





























Total revenues $ 271,000

$ 282,500

$ 178,582 Total operating expenses

216,500



220,600



345,373 Other income (expense)

18,500



23,500



(90,345)



Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

73,000



85,400



(257,136) Provision for income taxes

(8,000)



(13,000)



(4,210)



Income (loss) from continuing operations

65,000



72,400



(261,346)



Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-



-



255,740





Net income (loss)

65,000



72,400



(5,606) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,000



5,000



(8,498)



Net income attributable to Registrant

62,000



67,400



2,892 Preferred stock dividends

2,000



2,000



2,015



Net income available to common shareholders $ 60,000

$ 65,400

$ 877





























Diluted income per common share $ 1.96

$ 2.14

$ 0.03 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

30,597,066



30,597,066



30,499,931

BRC GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Loss) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)











































Preliminary Estimate



















Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended













December 31, December 31,













2025

2024













Low

High

Actual





























Total revenues $ 960,236

$ 971,736

$ 746,421 Total operating expenses

890,989



895,089



1,243,968 Other income (expense)

154,091



159,091



(402,849)



Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

223,338



235,738



(900,396) Provision for income taxes

(9,194)



(14,194)



(22,013)



Income (loss) from continuing operations

214,144



221,544



(922,409)



Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

70,841



70,841



147,470





Net income (loss)

284,985



292,385



(774,939) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,406



4,406



(10,665)



Net income (loss) attributable to Registrant

282,579



287,979



(764,274) Preferred stock dividends

8,045



8,045



8,060



Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 274,534

$ 279,934

$ (772,334)





























Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 8.98

$ 9.16

$ (25.46) Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

30,555,258



30,555,258



30,336,274

BRC GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)











































Preliminary Estimate



















Three Months Ended Three Months Ended













December 31, December 31,













2025

2024













Low

High

Actual





























Net income attributable to Registrant $ 62,000

$ 67,400

$ 2,892 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-



-



255,740 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3,000)



(5,000)



8,498 Income (loss) from continuing operations

65,000



72,400



(261,346) Adjustments:

















Net (income) loss from continuing operations attributable to

noncontrolling interests

(3,000)



(5,000)



8,523

Provision for income taxes

8,000



13,000



4,210

Interest expense

20,000



20,000



31,113

Interest income

(200)



(200)



(708)

Share based payments

3,000



3,000



2,063

Depreciation and amortization

8,000



8,000



11,175

Restructuring charge

-



100



597

Gain on sale and deconsolidation of businesses

-



-



484

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

(300)



(300)



12,945

Impairment of goodwill and tradenames

-



-



77,692

Transactions related costs and other

(1,600)



(1,600)



(586)



Total EBITDA adjustments

33,900



37,000



147,508





Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,900

$ 109,400

$ (113,838)





























Operating EBITDA Adjustments:

















Trading (gains) losses, net

(59,000)



(63,000)



6,781

Fair value adjustments on loans

(4,500)



(5,500)



66,238

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments

(35,000)



(38,000)



51,324

Fixed income and variable rate transaction spread

16,900



17,400



4,339

Other investment related expenses

700



700



366



Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

(80,900)



(88,400)



129,048 Operating Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,000

$ 21,000

$ 15,210

BRC GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)











































Preliminary Estimate



















Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended













December 31, December 31,













2025

2024













Low

High

Actual





























Net income (loss) attributable to Registrant $ 282,579

$ 287,979

$ (764,274) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

70,841



70,841



147,470 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,406)



(4,406)



10,665 Income (loss) from continuing operations

214,144



221,544



(922,409) Adjustments:

















Net (income) loss from continuing operations attributable to

noncontrolling interests

(2,406)



(4,406)



8,920

Provision for income taxes

9,194



14,194



22,013

Interest expense

92,685



92,685



133,308

Interest income

(3,669)



(3,669)



(3,600)

Share based payments

12,981



12,981



17,437

Depreciation and amortization

35,079



35,079



44,932

Restructuring charge

505



605



1,522

Gain on sale and deconsolidation of businesses

(86,213)



(86,213)



(306)

Gain on senior note exchange

(67,208)



(67,208)



-

Loss on extinguishment of debt

21,343



21,343



18,725

Impairment of goodwill and tradenames

1,500



1,500



105,373

Transactions related costs and other

(2,133)



(2,133)



5,793



Total EBITDA adjustments

11,658



14,758



354,117





Adjusted EBITDA $ 225,802

$ 236,302

$ (568,292)





























Operating EBITDA Adjustments:

















Trading (gains) losses, net

(123,521)



(127,521)



57,007

Fair value adjustments on loans

1,497



497



325,498

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments

(63,472)



(66,472)



263,686

Fixed income and variable rate transaction spread

69,399



69,899



21,300

Other investment related expenses

(91)



(91)



1,704



Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

(116,188)



(123,688)



669,195 Operating Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,614

$ 112,614

$ 100,903

BRC GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. Total Investments and Net Debt Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)











































Preliminary Estimate



















December 31,

December 31,













2025

2024













Low

High

Actual





























Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 229,000

$ 229,000

$ 247,327 Due from clearing brokers

52,000



52,000



30,713





























Securities and other investments owned

443,000



463,000



282,325 Securities sold not yet purchased

(10,000)



(10,000)



(5,675) Loans receivable, at fair value

25,000



27,000



90,103 Loan participations sold

-



-



(6,000) Equity investments













90,000



90,000



85,464 Other investments reported in prepaid and other assets

-



-



14,616 Noncontrolling interest

(34,000)



(34,000)



(28,217) Total investments

514,000



536,000



432,616





























Notes payable

-



-



28,021 Revolving credit facility

7,000



7,000



16,329 Term loans, net

119,000



119,000



199,429 Senior notes payable, net

1,300,000



1,300,000



1,530,561 Total debt



1,426,000



1,426,000



1,774,340





























Net debt $ 631,000

$ 609,000

$ 1,063,684

