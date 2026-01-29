Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
WKN: A3CM09 | ISIN: US1030021018
NASDAQ
28.01.26 | 21:59
33,670 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Bowman Consulting Group, Ltd.: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Awarded Long-Term Geospatial Contract for Coal Ash Removal Project in Virginia

RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, announced it has been selected to lead surveying and geospatial services with Glover Construction Co., Inc. supporting a large-scale, multi-year environmental closure and landfill development program in central Virginia. The contract represents Bowman's first direct engagement with Glover, one of the largest mass excavation firms on the East Coast and highlights the company's capabilities in the power and utilities sector.

The program, located at a former power generation site operated by a major utility provider, is part of a statewide initiative to close and redevelop legacy energy infrastructure in accordance with stringent federal and state environmental standards. Bowman's work will support the safe management and relocation of coal combustion residuals (CCR), byproducts of historic power generation, into a newly engineered landfill designed to meet current regulatory requirements.

"This award underscores Bowman's ability to combine technical innovation with operational efficiency on large, complex environmental and energy transition projects," said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. "Our continued investment in an industry-leading geospatial team and an extensive fleet of geospatial collection equipment strengthens our ability to execute more multifaceted, long-duration programs in vital markets like power and utilities. We remain committed to applying technical depth, integrated resources and customer-focused approach to help utilities and developers modernize infrastructure and manage the evolving energy landscape."

Bowman's responsibilities include establishing permanent survey control, performing UAV-based aerial mapping, collecting lidar data, conducting construction stakeout, preparing volumetric quantity reports and producing certified as-built documentation for an area of more than 250 acres. Bowman's deliverables will provide the data, compliance verification and transparency necessary to support both active construction and long-term environmental documentation.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,500 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

General Media Contact:
Christina Nichols
pr@bowman.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Betsy Patterson
ir@bowman.com


