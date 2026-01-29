Bowman Consulting Group, Ltd.: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Awarded Long-Term Geospatial Contract for Coal Ash Removal Project in Virginia

RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, announced it has been selected to lead surveying and geospatial services with Glover Construction Co., Inc. supporting a large-scale, multi-year environmental closure and landfill development program in central Virginia. The contract represents Bowman's first direct engagement with Glover, one of the largest mass excavation firms on the East Coast and highlights the company's capabilities in the power and utilities sector.

The program, located at a former power generation site operated by a major utility provider, is part of a statewide initiative to close and redevelop legacy energy infrastructure in accordance with stringent federal and state environmental standards. Bowman's work will support the safe management and relocation of coal combustion residuals (CCR), byproducts of historic power generation, into a newly engineered landfill designed to meet current regulatory requirements.

"This award underscores Bowman's ability to combine technical innovation with operational efficiency on large, complex environmental and energy transition projects," said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. "Our continued investment in an industry-leading geospatial team and an extensive fleet of geospatial collection equipment strengthens our ability to execute more multifaceted, long-duration programs in vital markets like power and utilities. We remain committed to applying technical depth, integrated resources and customer-focused approach to help utilities and developers modernize infrastructure and manage the evolving energy landscape."

Bowman's responsibilities include establishing permanent survey control, performing UAV-based aerial mapping, collecting lidar data, conducting construction stakeout, preparing volumetric quantity reports and producing certified as-built documentation for an area of more than 250 acres. Bowman's deliverables will provide the data, compliance verification and transparency necessary to support both active construction and long-term environmental documentation.

