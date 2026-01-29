Fractyl Health, Inc.: Fractyl Health Announces Compelling 6-Month Randomized REMAIN-1 Midpoint Data Showing Durable Weight Maintenance with Revita After GLP-1 Discontinuation

Revita-treated patients experienced sustained weight maintenance, improved cardiometabolic profile, and reduced food cravings at 6 months compared with sham, with continued excellent safety and tolerability

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the Company or Fractyl), a metabolic therapeutics company developing disease-modifying solutions for obesity and type 2 diabetes, today announced positive six-month randomized results from the ongoing REMAIN-1 Midpoint Cohort, a blinded, sham-controlled study evaluating Revita for weight maintenance following GLP-1 drug discontinuation. These results reinforce the biological rationale for Revita, support the potential durability of effect, and provide increased confidence in the ongoing REMAIN-1 pivotal study.

"These pilot study results build on our prior clinical experience and represent another important validation and step toward establishing Revita as a potential first-in-class therapy for post-GLP-1 weight maintenance," said Harith Rajagopalan, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Fractyl Health. "These findings reinforce our confidence in our development strategy, trial design and potential regulatory pathway as we advance toward pivotal readout and potential FDA submission later this year."

Key Six-Month Findings

Data reflect randomized outcomes through 6 months of follow-up. The REMAIN-1 Midpoint Cohort is ongoing, with 12-month randomized data expected in Q3 2026. The Midpoint Cohort was not designed to be sufficiently powered for efficacy analysis, and p-values are provided to describe the strength and consistency of observed treatment effects.

Strong, continued weight maintenance benefit:

Across the prespecified efficacy population (n=40, with five participants excluded per protocol due to diet and lifestyle noncompliance and only included in the safety population), Revita-treated patients experienced a 4.5% weight regain vs 7.5% in the sham arm at 6 months (p=0.07, one-sided), consistent with meaningful and sustained attenuation of the expected post-GLP-1 rebound trajectory.

An exploratory analysis of patients who achieved above median weight loss during GLP-1 run-in (n=20) showed that Revita-treated participants experienced 4.2% weight regain versus 13.3% with sham at 6 months, corresponding to an approximately 70% relative reduction in post-GLP-1 weight regain (LS mean difference -9.1%; p=0.004, one-sided).

As expected, treatment-by-run-in weight loss interaction terms suggested a meaningful relationship between degree of GLP-1-associated weight loss and the magnitude of Revita benefit.



Supportive cardiometabolic and appetite-related exploratory endpoint results consistent with observed weight maintenance:

Revita-treated patients demonstrated improvements in cardiometabolic lipid parameters versus sham at 6 months, including increased HDL cholesterol (15.5 vs 3.9 mg/dL; p=0.01, one-sided) and reduced triglyceride-to-HDL ratio (-0.2 vs +0.4; p=0.03, one-sided), suggesting improved metabolic regulation following GLP-1 discontinuation.

Patient-reported outcomes showed meaningful reductions in sweet-food craving versus sham (1.8 vs 3.4; p=0.04, one-sided), supporting a gut-mediated mechanism for attenuated post-GLP-1 appetite drive and weight regain.

Excellent safety and tolerability:

Revita continued to demonstrate favorable safety and tolerability results through six months, with no treatment-emergent serious adverse events related to the device or procedure, and no study discontinuations due to adverse events.

No new related adverse events were observed between 3- and 6-month follow up.

"What is particularly compelling about these six-month data is the consistency of the metabolic signal," said Dr. Adarsh Thaker, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. "These patients are typically at highest risk for rapid weight regain after discontinuation, with GLP-1 mediated weight loss followed by sudden drug discontinuation. Seeing a large attenuation in rebound in this population, together with supportive metabolic and appetite-related findings, provides even further evidence that Revita may be addressing underlying biological drivers of post-GLP-1 weight regain rather than simply delaying it. I cannot wait to see the pivotal REMAIN-1 results later this year."

Progress in US Regulatory Strategy

Based on ongoing interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the encouraging safety and tolerability data observed to date, Fractyl requested FDA feedback on potentially reclassifying Revita under the De Novo pathway, rather than a Premarket Approval (PMA). The De Novo pathway is intended for novel medical devices with low-to-moderate risk profiles and may enable a more efficient, risk-based regulatory review process. The Company expects FDA feedback regarding the potential for use of the De Novo pathway in the second quarter of 2026.

Advancing Toward Value-Driving Anticipated Catalysts in 2026:

Fractyl is advancing toward multiple anticipated clinical and regulatory milestones across its REMAIN-1 weight maintenance program, supporting a clear and sequential path toward pivotal readout and potential U.S. regulatory submission:

February 2026: Complete randomizations in REMAIN-1 Pivotal Cohort

Q2 2026: FDA feedback on potential for use of De Novo pathway

Q2 2026: 1-year REVEAL-1 Cohort data

Q3 2026: 1-year REMAIN-1 Midpoint Cohort randomized data

H2 2026: Topline 6-month randomized data from REMAIN-1 Pivotal Cohort

H2 2026: Potential FDA marketing application submission in post-GLP-1 weight maintenance

